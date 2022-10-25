Story Saved
New Delhi 29oCC
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
New Delhi 29oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top 10 budget-friendly Micromax 2G mobile phones to buy in 2022

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 25, 2022 21:39 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

2G mobile phones by Micromax come at a very affordable price. These mobile phones are stylish and are loaded with all the latest features. Micromax 2G mobile phones are affordable and fully loaded with features .

product info
Micromax 2G Mobile Phones

Are you looking to buy 2G mobile phones? In the era of 4G and even 5G networks, the last generation phones continue to be still in demand. So, if you want to buy a 2G smartphone, Micromax is the best option. All the phones launched by the company under 2G cellular technology are used to click pictures, play games, browse the internet and do other basic stuff. It gives a feeling of nostalgia when buying 2G smartphones.

Micromax mobile phones come at very affordable prices. Also, these mobile phones have features like great display quality, processor, storage, customer support and sound quality. You can choose the 2G mobile of your choice. If basic internet needs are what you are looking for, the Micromax 2G phones are suitable for you. We have compiled a list of the best Micromax phones to buy in India.

Top 10 Micromax 2G mobile phones

1.Micromax IN 2C

Experience the leisure of watching videos or movies in the Micromax IN 2C. The smartphone comes with an efficient UNISOC T610 Processor. Moreover, it has an efficient battery that works for hours without running out of charge. You can also click incredible photos and shoot videos with the 8MP rear camera.

  • Operating system: Android
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Product dimensions: 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 198 Grams
  • Camera: 8MP rear camera | 5MP front camera
  • Processor: Unisoc T610 processor
  • Display: 16.56 cm (6.52 inch) HD+ display
  • Battery: 5000 mAh lithium Ion battery
ProsCons
Good display sizeCamera quality could be better
Battery lasts long with a single charge 
It comes with Unisoc T610 Processor 
Budget-friendly phone 
cellpic
Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB)  (3 GB RAM)
23% off 7,333 9,499
Buy now

2. Micromax IN 2B

Micromax IN 2B is one of the budget phones introduced by the company. The ARM Cortex A75 Octa Core processor gives a seamless and lag-free experience. The device has a 6.65-inch IPS LCD that offers high-resolution picture quality. You can secure your mobile phone with a fingerprint sensor.

  • Operating system: Android
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Product dimensions: 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 90 grams
  • Battery: 5000 mAh lithium ion battery
  • Display: 16.56 cm (6.52 inch) HD+ display
  • Camera: 13MP + 2MP | 5MP front camera
  • Processor: ARM Cortex A75 octa core processor
ProsCons
Decent display sizeDisplay touch could have been better
Good battery life 
It comes with  an ARM Cortex A75 Octa Core Processor 
Comes with a dual camera 
cellpic
Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
20% off 8,399 10,499
Buy now

3. Micromax Canvas Turbo Mini A200

If you are interested in buying a budget-friendly smartphone, Micromax Canvas Turbo Mini A200 is worth checking. The phone features a powerful processor and gives a new world of connectivity at a reasonable price. The phone is incorporated with a smart and striking IPS screen.

  • Operating system: Jellybean, Android
  • RAM: 1 GB
  • Dimensions: 15 x 8 x 5 cm; 350 grams
  • Battery: 1800mAH lithium battery
  • Display: 4.69-inch HD IPS
  • Camera: 8MP rear | 5MP front
  • Processor: 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
ProsCons
Decent PerformanceCamera quality could be better
Slim and lightweight phone 
1.3GHz quad-core processor 
cellpic
Micromax Canvas Turbo Mini A200 (Black)
14,999
Buy now

4. Micromax Infinity N11 N8216

The smartphone by Micromax is durable and has a sleek design. The Micromax Infinity N11 has a display size of 6.19 inches and is terrific for watching videos. The phone features a 13MP camera that helps you in capturing quality pictures. The mobile phone supports both 3G and 2G cellular technologies.

  • Operating system: Android 8.1
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Product dimensions: 18.4 x 9.6 x 5 cm; 350 grams
  • Battery: 4000mAh lithium polymer battery
  • Camera: 13MP rear| 8MP front
  • Battery power rating: 4000 Milliamp hours
  • Processor: 2GHz octa-core processor
ProsCons
Great display qualityPicture quality could be better
Decent performance 
Long battery life 
cellpic
Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage
12,999
Buy now

5. Micromax Canvas Turbo A250

The Micromax Canvas Turbo 12.7 cm HD display complements your entertainment. The phone lets you capture 360-degree panorama images. Moreover, full HD resolution gives you the clarity you need to watch videos, movies and more. This smartphone by Micromax is durable and has a rigid aluminium body.

  • Operating system: Android v4.2.1 jelly bean
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Product dimensions: 12.8 x 0.9 x 7.1 cm; 350 grams
  • Battery: 2000 mAh lithium-ion battery
  • Camera:13MP rear | 5MP front
  • Display: 5-inch IPS capacitive touchscreen (1920 x 1080 pixels)
  • Processor: 1.5GHz MT6589T Quad-core processor
ProsCons
Tough and durable bodyLess storage
Decent performance 
Good display size 
cellpic
Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 (Pristine White)
43% off 11,999 20,999
Buy now

6. Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345

The Micromax offers you excellent performance with all advanced features in your budget. Experience unlimited entertainment and excellent connectivity with the Micromax Canvas Selfie. The high-speed processor offers glitch-free transitions between apps. It has 1 GB RAM and internal memory of 8 GB that is expandable up to 32 GB.

  • Operating system: Android OS, v5.0 (Lollipop)
  • RAM:1 GB
  • Product dimensions: 48.3 x 8.9 x 38.1 cm; 441 grams
  • Camera: 8MP rear | 5MP front
  • Display: 5-inch (12.7 centimetres) IPS capacitive touchscreen
  • Battery: 2800mAH lithium-ion battery
  • Processor: 1.3GHz quad-core processor
ProsCons
Decent display sizeCamera quality could be better
Lightweight and sleek design 
Feature-loaded and budget-friendly phone 
cellpic
Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 (Moondust Grey)
42% off 5,400 9,249
Buy now

7. Micromax Canvas Play Q355

Feel leisure like never before with the Micromax Canvas smartphone. The dual SIM phone has a 1.3GHz quad processor to meet basic needs. It comes with a 5.5-inch screen that lets you enjoy binge-watching.

  • Operating system: Android OS, v5.0 (Lollipop)
  • RAM: 1 GB
  • Product dimensions: 13.8 x 0.9 x 7.1 cm; 120 grams
  • Camera: 5MP rear | 0.3MP front
  • Display: 5.5-inch (13.97 centimetres) FWVGA capacitive touchscreen
  • Processor: 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
  • Battery: 2820mAH lithium-ion battery
ProsCons
Good performanceCamera quality could be better
Durable and tough phoneLow screen resolution
Dual SIM. 
Comes with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor 
cellpic
Micromax Canvas Play Q355 (Blue)
22% off 6,201 7,999
Buy now

8. Micromax Unite 3 Q372

Are you looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with great features? Micromax Unite 3 Q372 has a great viewing experience and a 4.7 large IPS LCD screen. You can click beautiful pictures with the 8 GB rear camera. Moreover, the 8 GB memory lets you store your favourite data. The phone comes in both 2G and 3G cellular connectivity.

  • Operating system: Android lollipop
  • RAM:1 GB
  • Product dimensions: 13.9 x 0.9 x 7.2 cm; 115 grams
  • Battery: 2000mAH lithium-ion battery
  • Display: 4.7-inch (11.93 centimetres) WVGA
  • Processor: 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • Camera: 8MP rear | 2MP front
ProsCons
Comes with a 1.3GHz quad-core processorCamera quality could be better
Decent large screen 
Good battery life 
Pocket friendly 

9. Micromax X743 Dual Sim

The mobile phone comes with a 2.4-inch display, 0.03MP rear camera and 32 MB RAM. The phone does not have a touch screen and comes with keypad technology. It has a decent 1000mAh battery for daily use. If you are looking for a mobile phone with a calling and messaging option, Micromax X743 is for you!

  • Operating system:Spreadtrum
  • RAM:32 MB
  • Product dimensions: 15 x 8 x 2.7 cm; 250 grams
  • Display: 6.1 cm (2.4 inch)
  • Camera: 0.03MP rear camera
  • Battery: 1000 mAh battery
  • Audio jack: 3.5 mm
ProsCons
Good customer serviceDisplay is not a touchscreen
Good for calling and messaging 
cellpic
Micromax X743 Black & Champagne Dual Sim (1 Year)
45% off 1,102 1,999
Buy now

10. Micromax X702

One of the economical mobile phones by Micromax is X702. If you wish to use it for calling and messaging, it is a durable phone. It has a 6.1 cm (2.4”) screen that helps you see phone data. It has an FM radio, digital camera and auto call recording function.

  • Operating system: Spreadtrum
  • RAM: 32 MB
  • Product dimensions:14 x 8.5 x 5 cm; 250 grams
  • Battery: 1000 mAh battery with power saving mode
  • Display: 6.1 cm (2.4”) screen
  • Audio jack: 3.5 mm
  • Battery power rating: 1000
ProsCons
Decent display qualityDisplay is not a touchscreen
Good battery lifeIt does not support 3G or 4G
Radio and auto call recording feature 
cellpic
Micromax X702 Black
21% off 1,112 1,399
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
IN 2C16.56 cm (6.52") HD+5000 mAh Lithium Ion8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front
IN 2B16.56 cm (6.52") HD+5000 mAh Lithium Ion13MP + 2MP | 5MP Front
Canvas Turbo Mini A2004.69-inch HD IPS1800mAH Lithium8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front
Infinity N11 N82166.19 inches touchscreen display 4000mAh Lithium Polymer13MP rear| 8MP front
Canvas Turbo A2505-inch IPS Capacitive2000 mAh Lithium-ion13MP rear | 5MP front
Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 5-inch (12.7 centimetres) IPS capacitive2800mAH lithium-ion8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front
Canvas Play Q3555.5-inch (13.97 centimetres) FWVGA capacitive2820mAH lithium-ion5MP rear | 0.3MP front
Unite 3 Q3724.7-inch  (11.93 centimetres) WVGA2000 mAh Lithium ion8MP rear | 2MP front
X7436.1 cm (2.4")1000 mAh0.03MP rear
X7026.1 cm (2.4”) screen1000 mAhDigital Camera

Best value for money

The Micromax IN 2C is the best mobile phone for money with 2G connectivity. It comes with UNISOC T610 Processor and a 6.52-inch display that allows you to use the phone effortlessly. Moreover, the mobile phone's battery is excellent, giving a balanced performance.

Best overall

Micromax IN 2B is the best budgeted and feature-loaded mobile phone. The phone has a smooth user interface that allows you to stream videos or play games without interference. Also, the dual rear camera lets you capture a high-resolution picture.

How to find the perfect Micromax 2G smartphone?

Are you looking to purchase a budget-friendly and feature-packed mobile phone? When planning to buy a mobile phone, you should look for a display, connectivity, price, battery life, sufficient ROM and RAM and a powerful processor.

Micromax is popularly known for creating pocket-friendly smartphones. The mobile phones come with a great user interface with excellent streaming quality. All the 2G mobile phones are designed using advanced technology. Thus, make a list of features you are looking for in a Micromax mobile phone before making a purchase!

Product price list

S.noMicromax PhonesPrice (Starts from)
1.Micromax IN 2CRs 7,333
2.Micromax IN 2BRs 8,074
3.Micromax Canvas Turbo Mini A200 14,999
4.Micromax Infinity N11 N8216 12,999
5.Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 17,490
6.Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345  9,249
7.Micromax Canvas Play Q355NA
8.Micromax Unite 3 Q372 7,599
9.Micromax X743 1,102
10.Micromax X702 1,112

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best Nokia Full-HD phones on the market today
Best Nokia 6 Inch mobile phones : Buyer's guide
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get as much as 41% off on eyeliners
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 68% off on jeans for women
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Pick sunglasses at up to 84% off

Top 10 budget-friendly Micromax 2G mobile phones to buy in 2022

Which Micromax 2G model is best?

Is the internet accessible on Micromax keypad mobiles?

How much RAM is sufficient in a Micromax mobile?

What features should you look for in a mobile phone?

How does the processor work in a smartphone?

View More
electronics FOR LESS