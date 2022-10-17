Best Micromax HD mobile phones handpicked for you By Affiliate Desk

Summary: With this list of the best Micromax HD mobile phones currently on the market, you’ll be able to find the best affordable smartphones made in India easily.

Micromax HD mobile phones provide enhanced calling experience.

Micromax is an Indian-origin smartphone and electronics company that manufactures decent entry-level smartphones. It has been a key player in the entry-level market and offers some incredible phones with stunning performance at an unbelievable price. Although Micromax focuses on providing budget smartphones at the entry level, the phones are of good quality for their price range. These creatively-designed phones are best for those with minimal to moderate smartphone usage and may need a smartphone to either watch videos, attend online classes or remain active on social media. Therefore, if you are searching for Micromax smartphones but are unsure which to choose based on your demands, here are the best Micromax HD mobile phones. 1. Micromax IN 2 B Bigger is always better. That’s precisely why you’ll love the Micromax 2 B with its big HD+ screen for a big screen experience. With a brilliant 6.52-inch HD+ display, the Micromax in 2 B offers a new perspective on entertainment. This smartphone is armed with the latest octa-core processor and a powerful 5000 mAh battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge. With an ARM Cortex A 75 Octa Core processor delivering fast apps, games, and web browsing on the Android OS, you can do whatever you want faster than ever. Specifications CPU: Octa-core 1.8 GHz processor. OS: ‎Android v 11 Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP rear | 5 MP front Screen size: 6.52 Inches Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Good build quality Heating issues Good battery backup Camera quality Good performance

2. Micromax IN 2 C This phone can be your companion anywhere. With its powerful 5000 mAh battery and a stunning 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, this mid-range phone ensures that you can game on the go, surf endlessly on the internet, and make your social media presence known to all. Its 8 MP rear and 5 MP front camera can take crisp pictures and create memories. Also, it has dual SIM support too. This smartphone is an excellent option for those looking for a handy and reliable device. It’s got everything you need to store, view and edit photos, videos, movies and documents. Specifications CPU: Unisoc T610 Processor. OS: ‎Android v11 Camera: 8 MP rear | 5 MP front Screen size: 6.52 Inches Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Good battery life Camera quality 32 GB internal storage expandable up to 256 GB Good display quality

3. Micromax Canvas Xpress Q413 The smartphone has been developed with 16GB internal storage and 3GB RAM. The phone has an 8MP rear and a 2MP front camera. Multitasking is not a problem, as the 1.0GHz quad-core processor ensures seamless operations. A moderate battery backup with a 2000 mAh battery keeps the phone going for hours if used moderately. Specifications CPU: Quad-core processor. OS: ‎Android v5.1 Camera: 8 MP rear | 2 MP front Screen size: 5 Inches

Pros Cons Gravity sensor feature Android 5.1 Budget-friendly Only 2000 mAh battery Good camera quality

4. Micromax IN 1b Introducing the latest smartphone from Micromax, the ‘IN 1B’. Power packed with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage —expandable up to 128 GB —this smartphone offers stunning performance at an unbelievable price. The captivating 6.52-inch HD+ display and its 13 MP + 2 MP rear dual rear camera and 8 MP front camera are just some of the many features of this phone. The 5000 mAh Li-Polymer battery ensures you never run out of charge during a call or when playing games on your phone. Specifications CPU: Octa-core 2.3 GHz processor. OS: ‎Android v10 Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP rear | 8 MP front Screen size: 6.52 Inches

Pros Cons Good build quality Display quality Good design The phone hangs at times Good design

5. Micromax Infinity N11 Packed with 2 GB RAM and a 2GHz octa-core processor, the Infinity N11 runs on the Android 8.1 operating system. The device has 32 GB of internal storage to help you save important photos and files. It’s slimmer than most competitors and is housed in a lightweight chassis that makes it comfortable to hold.The device also promises to deliver more battery life than you’d get from other models in its class. A dedicated fingerprint sensor, 4 G LTE connectivity, more than 32 hours of talk time, and OS assure you of a smooth user experience. The Micromax Infinity N11 enables you to enjoy an excellent gaming experience, faster web browsing, and a lighter interface. Specifications CPU: Helio P22 and Octa-core 2 GHz processor. OS: ‎Android 8.1 Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP rear | 8 MP front Screen size: 6.19 Inches

Pros Cons Slim and handy Heating issues Good Processor Slow charging Good camera quality

Best value for money Micromax IN 2C is a good option if you want a smartphone that offers excellent value for money. Being a budget device, it features only 2GB RAM but is versatile and has 32 GB onboard storage with expandable memory. Overall it is convenient in the hands-free mode.The phone runs on Android v11 out of the box, which makes it a reasonably decent smartphone offering in this price range. Micromax In 2 C is a fantastic smartphone with a big display and outstanding performance. The HD IPS screen offers you a stunning visual experience. While the Unisoc T610 processor ensures that the phone runs smoothly, an excellent camera makes photography a delight. Best overall The highly trusted and powerful Micromax IN 2 B is one of the best phones among all five listed above. For those who like the clean, simple look of Android One but want more performance and storage space, In 2 B can be a good option. It has a big battery and enough power under the hood to keep you through a busy day.The Micromax In 2 B is a new kind of smartphone that redefines what you can do on a large screen. Whether watching HD movies or sharing multiple pictures at once, this phone makes handling large media easier. Its powerful octa-core processor and 4 GB RAM make it efficiently run the most demanding apps. How to find Micromax HD mobile phones? Micromax is an Indian smartphone company you should consider buying from because of its competitive prices and wide product selection.Before choosing a phone, identify what is going to be your primary need. Most importantly, try to fix a budget for the smartphone that you want to buy.Start by making a list of the specs you want. Then compare your choices and pick one that meets your needs best. Amazon has plenty of brands and models to choose from at affordable prices.From looking at price comparison charts to reading customer reviews, there are many helpful tips. Most people shop on Amazon because they have a seemingly endless variety of the best cell phones, and it’s easy to find what you’re looking for with filters and positive reviews.When you have found a model that suits your needs, read its reviews and then go ahead and purchase it if you are confident about the choice. Price of Micromax HD mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Micromax IN 2B 7,990 Micromax IN 2C 7,349 Micromax Canvas Xpress Q413 4,590 Micromax IN 1B 8,499 Micromax Infinity N11 12,999

