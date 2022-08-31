Story Saved
Buying guide for best mobile phones with full HD resolution

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 31, 2022 16:24 IST
Summary:

Mobile phones with HD resolution make viewing experience better and more enjoyable. Read on to know options that promise to do that.

product info
Smartphones with HD resolution are a smart choice any day.

With advancements in technology, the standard for mobile phones has also increased over the years. As more and more models are coming into view, it is becoming all the more difficult to make a suitable choice for yourself. There are so many features that have been in demand for the last few years or so. The best HD resolution or the need for best quality videos is the need of the hour.

If you're looking for a phone that will give crystal clear picture quality, you're in for a treat. We've curated a list of the best phones with a high-definition resolution, specifications, prices, merits, and demerits. It will help you analyse and understand which phone suits you the best. Choosing the best phone for yourself can be tedious, but you can make the correct choice with the right specifications, prices, and merits.

1.Redmi Note 9 (Arctic White, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

One of the most affordable phones, the Redmi note 9 comes with a full HD display for all your needs. It is also available in stunning shades.

Specifications:

Brand: Redmi

Colour: arctic white

Model name: note 9

RAM storage: 4 GB

ROM storage: 64 GB

OS: android 10.0

Screen size: 6.53 inches

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Battery description: lithium-polymer

CPU speed: 2 Mhz

Resolution: 2340×1080

ProsCons
Good screen size with high definition resolution.Lagging issues found.
Fast and progressive processorLimited storage space available
Amazing rear camera.Average front camera resolution
cellpic
Redmi Note 9 (Arctic White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) - 48MP Quad Camera & Full HD+ Display
9% off 13,599 14,999
Buy now

2.Redmi Note 11 T 5 G (Stardust White, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

The Redmi Note 11 T is equipped with the latest features like 5 G. It also has good storage space to store all your pictures and videos in one place.

Specifications:

Brand: redmi

Model name: note 11 T 5 G

Colour: stardust white

RAM storage: 6 GB

ROM storage: 128 GB

OS: MIUI 12.5 based on android 11

Refresh rate: 90 Hz

CPU speed: 2.4 GHz

Biometric security: fingerprint sensor

Screen size: 6.6 inches

ProsCons
Large screen size and resolutionLimited RAM storage
Enough storage space is availableLatest OS is absent
Fingerprint sensor present 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers|Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
24% off 15,999 20,999
Buy now

3.Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset (8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage)

With whopping storage of 256 GB, this tecno phantom phone is equipped with unique features. It also has a storage of 8 GB RAM so that your phone functions well.

Specifications:

Brand: tecno

Model name: phantom × summer sunset

RAM storage: 8 GB

ROM storage: 256 GB

Colour: summer sunset

Screen size: 6.7 inches

Biometric security: fingerprint sensor, face recognition

CPU model: mediatek helio

Refresh rate: 90 Hz

ProsCons
Sufficient storage space available.Heating issues found
Available in varied shadesNot suitable for heavy gaming
Fingerprint sensors, as well as facial recognition, are present.Average camera resolution
cellpic
Tecno Phantom X Summer Sunset (8GB+256GB) |Ultra Flagship Curved Display |Flexible AMOLED Screen| 50MP Camera with 108MP Ultra HD Mode | 48MP+8MP Selfie | in-Display FP Sensor | Heat Pipe Cooling
21% off 25,999 32,999
Buy now

4.Samsung M 21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

With the trust of samsung, this phone features a ton of exciting features that makes it class apart. It has excellent camera quality. It also has a fast charge present.

Specifications:

Brand: samsung

Colour: arctic Blue

Model name: M 21 2021 edition

ROM storage: 64 GB

RAM storage: 4 GB

OS: android 11.0

Screen size: 6.4 inches

Charger: USB C type

ProsCons
Large screen resolution with high-definition resolution.Limited RAM storage
fast charging present.Lagging interface present.
Latest android OS is present. 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | FHD+ sAMOLED | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime (SM-M215GLBDINS)
21% off 11,499 14,499
Buy now

5. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Star Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

This is one of the best-selling models from redmi that features a good storage space, RAM capacity, and even camera resolution. It also has a good charging capacity.

Specifications:

Brand: redmi

Model name: note 11 pro

Colour: star blue

RAM storage: 6 GB

ROM storage: 128 GB

Item dimensions LxWxH: 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 centimeters

Weight: 202 grams

Screen size: 6.67 inches

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

OS: MIUI 13

ProsCons
Adequate storage space is availableLimited RAM capacity
Lightweight and stylish.Lagging operating system.
Fast charging present.Not meant for high gaming visuals
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Star Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
17% off 18,999 22,999
Buy now

6. Tecno Spark 8C (Turquoise Cyan, 3 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

This phone has many exciting features that keep it ahead of the others in the game. It is not only available in many amazing shades, but it also has a good battery backup and full HD display.

Specifications:

Brand: tecno

Model name: spark 8C

OS: OSHiOS 7.6 based on android 11, android 10.0

Battery description: lithium-polymer

Refresh rate: 90 Hz

Screen size: 6.6 inches

RAM storage: 3 GB

ROM storage: 64 GB

CPU speed: 1.6 GHz

Biometric security: fingerprint sensor, face recognition

ProsCons
Large screen size with high-definition resolution.Heating issues found.
Fast processor presentInsufficient RAM storage.
Ample storage space available.Not suitable for heavy gaming
cellpic
Tecno Spark 8C Turquoise Cyan (3GB+64GB) | Upto 6GB RAM |90Hz Refresh Rate |6.6"(16.7cm) HD+ Display | 5000mAh |13MP Dual Camera| IPX2 Splash Resistant
20% off 8,799 10,999
Buy now

7. Oppo A15s (Rainbow Silver, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

The Oppo A 15s is a unique phone with some great features to keep you ahead in the game.

Specifications:

Brand: Oppo

Model name: A 15s

Colour: rainbow silver

RAM storage: 4 GB

ROM storage: 64 GB

OS: android 10.0

Screen size: 6.52 inches

Resolution: 1280×720

Battery description: lithium-polymer

CPU speed: 2.3 MHz

ProsCons
High definition resolution with large screen size.Heating issues found.
Good battery backup is availableInsufficient RAM storage space.
Fast processing speed.Lagging interface present
cellpic
OPPO A15s (Rainbow Silver, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) With No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off 9,990 13,990
Buy now

8.Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

With the trust and popularity of Realme, this is one of the most popular phones on this list. It is not only equipped with 5 G but also has a great storage space.

Specifications:

Brand: realme

Model name: narzo 30 5 G

Colour: racing blue

RAM storage: 6 GB

ROM storage: 128 GB

OS: android 11

CPU speed: 2.2 GHz

Screen size: 6.5 inches

Biometric security: fingerprint sensor

Refresh rate: 90 Hz

ProsCons
Large screen size.The battery drains quickly
Fast processor with the latest technologyLagging issues found
Equipped with 5 G technologyAverage camera resolution
cellpic
realme narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
6% off 16,999 17,999
Buy now

9. Oppo A54 (Starry Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

Available in a variety of shades, the oppo A 54 is renowned for its quality and features.

Specifications:

Brand: oppo

Model name: A 54

OS: android 10.0

CPU speed: 2.3 MHz

Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

RAM capacity: 6GB

Screen size: 6.51 inches

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Biometric security feature: face recognition

Battery description: lithium-polymer

Item dimensions LxWxH: 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 centimeters

ProsCons
Full HD resolution with large screen sizeHeating issues found
Adequate storage space is availableNot great for heavy usage
Facial recognition is presentAverage camera resolution
cellpic
Oppo A54 (Starry Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
33% off 11,990 17,990
Buy now

10. Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

The Samsung galaxy phone is not only trustworthy but also highly pocket friendly. It has a full HD resolution with many exciting features.

Specifications:

Brand: samsung

Colour: black

Model name: A 12

RAM storage: 4 GB

ROM storage: 64 GB

OS: android 11.0

CPU speed: 2 GHz

Screen size: 6.5 inches

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Biometric security: fingerprint recognition

Battery description: lithium-ion

Item dimensions LxWxH: 9 x 76 x 164 millimeters

Weight: 205 grams

cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
19% off 12,999 15,999
Buy now

Best three features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Redmi Note 9 (Arctic White, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) 48 MP AI camera resolution. Fast processor present Fast charging present
 Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Large screen size. Good battery backupAmple storage space available. 
 Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset (8GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) Best for everyday usage. Fast charging present More than enough storage space is available
 Samsung M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) The latest operating system is present. Available in many shades. Good processing speed.
 Redmi Note 11 Pro (Star Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Large screen resolution. Good battery backup. Fingerprint sensor present
Tecno Spark 8C (Turquoise Cyan, 3GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Varied shades are present Fast charging present Good camera resolution.
 Oppo A15s (Rainbow Silver, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Good storage spaceAvailable in many colours Good battery backup
 Realme narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Large screen resolution. Fingerprint sensor presentGood processing speed 
 Oppo A54 (Starry Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Budget-friendly Ample storage space available Sleek and stylish
 Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Good battery backup Budget-friendly Best-in-class designs

Best value for money

If you're looking for a phone that will effectively match the standard of the amount you are paying for it, then you should go for the redmi note 9 (4GB RAM, 64 GB storage). It is because it has all the features of a perfect smartphone and comes with a large display as well. It is priced at Rs. 12,699 after a discount. It is originally priced at Rs. 14,999.

Best overall

The phone that stands out from the crowd and offers much more is tecno phantom × summer sunset (8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage). It is not only sleek and stylish but also amazing and updated in its features. It has a whopping 256 GB of storage and a good camera resolution. It is priced at Rs. 25,999 after a discount. It is originally priced at Rs. 32,999.

How to find the perfect phone?

The various features that should be considered when you're buying a new FHD phone for yourself are:

Price

Effectiveness

Fulfilment of objective

Storage space

Screen size

Resolution

Charging capacity

Biometric security

Price of best full HD phones at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Redmi Note 9 (Arctic White, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)12,699
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)15,999
Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset (8GB RAM, 256 GB Storage)25,999
Samsung M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)11,499
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Star Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)18,999
Tecno Spark 8C (Turquoise Cyan, 3GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)8,799
Oppo A15s (Rainbow Silver, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)9,990
Realme narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)15,999
Oppo A54 (Starry Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage11,990
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)12,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

