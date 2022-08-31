Buying guide for best mobile phones with full HD resolution

Smartphones with HD resolution are a smart choice any day.

With advancements in technology, the standard for mobile phones has also increased over the years. As more and more models are coming into view, it is becoming all the more difficult to make a suitable choice for yourself. There are so many features that have been in demand for the last few years or so. The best HD resolution or the need for best quality videos is the need of the hour. If you're looking for a phone that will give crystal clear picture quality, you're in for a treat. We've curated a list of the best phones with a high-definition resolution, specifications, prices, merits, and demerits. It will help you analyse and understand which phone suits you the best. Choosing the best phone for yourself can be tedious, but you can make the correct choice with the right specifications, prices, and merits. 1.Redmi Note 9 (Arctic White, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) One of the most affordable phones, the Redmi note 9 comes with a full HD display for all your needs. It is also available in stunning shades. Specifications: Brand: Redmi Colour: arctic white Model name: note 9 RAM storage: 4 GB ROM storage: 64 GB OS: android 10.0 Screen size: 6.53 inches Refresh rate: 60 Hz Battery description: lithium-polymer CPU speed: 2 Mhz Resolution: 2340×1080

Pros Cons Good screen size with high definition resolution. Lagging issues found. Fast and progressive processor Limited storage space available Amazing rear camera. Average front camera resolution

2.Redmi Note 11 T 5 G (Stardust White, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) The Redmi Note 11 T is equipped with the latest features like 5 G. It also has good storage space to store all your pictures and videos in one place. Specifications: Brand: redmi Model name: note 11 T 5 G Colour: stardust white RAM storage: 6 GB ROM storage: 128 GB OS: MIUI 12.5 based on android 11 Refresh rate: 90 Hz CPU speed: 2.4 GHz Biometric security: fingerprint sensor Screen size: 6.6 inches

Pros Cons Large screen size and resolution Limited RAM storage Enough storage space is available Latest OS is absent Fingerprint sensor present

3.Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset (8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) With whopping storage of 256 GB, this tecno phantom phone is equipped with unique features. It also has a storage of 8 GB RAM so that your phone functions well. Specifications: Brand: tecno Model name: phantom × summer sunset RAM storage: 8 GB ROM storage: 256 GB Colour: summer sunset Screen size: 6.7 inches Biometric security: fingerprint sensor, face recognition CPU model: mediatek helio Refresh rate: 90 Hz

Pros Cons Sufficient storage space available. Heating issues found Available in varied shades Not suitable for heavy gaming Fingerprint sensors, as well as facial recognition, are present. Average camera resolution

4.Samsung M 21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) With the trust of samsung, this phone features a ton of exciting features that makes it class apart. It has excellent camera quality. It also has a fast charge present. Specifications: Brand: samsung Colour: arctic Blue Model name: M 21 2021 edition ROM storage: 64 GB RAM storage: 4 GB OS: android 11.0 Screen size: 6.4 inches Charger: USB C type

Pros Cons Large screen resolution with high-definition resolution. Limited RAM storage fast charging present. Lagging interface present. Latest android OS is present.

5. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Star Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) This is one of the best-selling models from redmi that features a good storage space, RAM capacity, and even camera resolution. It also has a good charging capacity. Specifications: Brand: redmi Model name: note 11 pro Colour: star blue RAM storage: 6 GB ROM storage: 128 GB Item dimensions LxWxH: 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 centimeters Weight: 202 grams Screen size: 6.67 inches Refresh rate: 120 Hz OS: MIUI 13

Pros Cons Adequate storage space is available Limited RAM capacity Lightweight and stylish. Lagging operating system. Fast charging present. Not meant for high gaming visuals

6. Tecno Spark 8C (Turquoise Cyan, 3 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) This phone has many exciting features that keep it ahead of the others in the game. It is not only available in many amazing shades, but it also has a good battery backup and full HD display. Specifications: Brand: tecno Model name: spark 8C OS: OSHiOS 7.6 based on android 11, android 10.0 Battery description: lithium-polymer Refresh rate: 90 Hz Screen size: 6.6 inches RAM storage: 3 GB ROM storage: 64 GB CPU speed: 1.6 GHz Biometric security: fingerprint sensor, face recognition

Pros Cons Large screen size with high-definition resolution. Heating issues found. Fast processor present Insufficient RAM storage. Ample storage space available. Not suitable for heavy gaming

7. Oppo A15s (Rainbow Silver, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) The Oppo A 15s is a unique phone with some great features to keep you ahead in the game. Specifications: Brand: Oppo Model name: A 15s Colour: rainbow silver RAM storage: 4 GB ROM storage: 64 GB OS: android 10.0 Screen size: 6.52 inches Resolution: 1280×720 Battery description: lithium-polymer CPU speed: 2.3 MHz

Pros Cons High definition resolution with large screen size. Heating issues found. Good battery backup is available Insufficient RAM storage space. Fast processing speed. Lagging interface present

8.Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) With the trust and popularity of Realme, this is one of the most popular phones on this list. It is not only equipped with 5 G but also has a great storage space. Specifications: Brand: realme Model name: narzo 30 5 G Colour: racing blue RAM storage: 6 GB ROM storage: 128 GB OS: android 11 CPU speed: 2.2 GHz Screen size: 6.5 inches Biometric security: fingerprint sensor Refresh rate: 90 Hz

Pros Cons Large screen size. The battery drains quickly Fast processor with the latest technology Lagging issues found Equipped with 5 G technology Average camera resolution

9. Oppo A54 (Starry Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Available in a variety of shades, the oppo A 54 is renowned for its quality and features. Specifications: Brand: oppo Model name: A 54 OS: android 10.0 CPU speed: 2.3 MHz Memory storage capacity: 128 GB RAM capacity: 6GB Screen size: 6.51 inches Refresh rate: 60 Hz Biometric security feature: face recognition Battery description: lithium-polymer Item dimensions LxWxH: 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 centimeters

Pros Cons Full HD resolution with large screen size Heating issues found Adequate storage space is available Not great for heavy usage Facial recognition is present Average camera resolution

10. Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) The Samsung galaxy phone is not only trustworthy but also highly pocket friendly. It has a full HD resolution with many exciting features. Specifications: Brand: samsung Colour: black Model name: A 12 RAM storage: 4 GB ROM storage: 64 GB OS: android 11.0 CPU speed: 2 GHz Screen size: 6.5 inches Refresh rate: 60Hz Biometric security: fingerprint recognition Battery description: lithium-ion Item dimensions LxWxH: 9 x 76 x 164 millimeters Weight: 205 grams

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Redmi Note 9 (Arctic White, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) 48 MP AI camera resolution. Fast processor present Fast charging present Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Large screen size. Good battery backup Ample storage space available. Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset (8GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) Best for everyday usage. Fast charging present More than enough storage space is available Samsung M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) The latest operating system is present. Available in many shades. Good processing speed. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Star Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Large screen resolution. Good battery backup. Fingerprint sensor present Tecno Spark 8C (Turquoise Cyan, 3GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Varied shades are present Fast charging present Good camera resolution. Oppo A15s (Rainbow Silver, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Good storage space Available in many colours Good battery backup Realme narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Large screen resolution. Fingerprint sensor present Good processing speed Oppo A54 (Starry Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Budget-friendly Ample storage space available Sleek and stylish Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Good battery backup Budget-friendly Best-in-class designs

Best value for money If you're looking for a phone that will effectively match the standard of the amount you are paying for it, then you should go for the redmi note 9 (4GB RAM, 64 GB storage). It is because it has all the features of a perfect smartphone and comes with a large display as well. It is priced at Rs. 12,699 after a discount. It is originally priced at Rs. 14,999. Best overall The phone that stands out from the crowd and offers much more is tecno phantom × summer sunset (8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage). It is not only sleek and stylish but also amazing and updated in its features. It has a whopping 256 GB of storage and a good camera resolution. It is priced at Rs. 25,999 after a discount. It is originally priced at Rs. 32,999. How to find the perfect phone? The various features that should be considered when you're buying a new FHD phone for yourself are: Price Effectiveness Fulfilment of objective Storage space Screen size Resolution Charging capacity Biometric security Price of best full HD phones at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Redmi Note 9 (Arctic White, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) 12,699 Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 15,999 Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset (8GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) 25,999 Samsung M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) 11,499 Redmi Note 11 Pro (Star Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) 18,999 Tecno Spark 8C (Turquoise Cyan, 3GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) 8,799 Oppo A15s (Rainbow Silver, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) 9,990 Realme narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) 15,999 Oppo A54 (Starry Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage 11,990 Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) 12,999