Samsung 3GB RAM mobile phone

Samsung 3 GB RAM mobile phone

Introduction Samsung phones have been popular for many years now. Right from launching a simple keypad phone to coming with a feature-rich phone with built-in Alexa and other applications, Samsung has come a long way. In this world where technology is advancing daily, you need a phone that keeps you ahead. Samsung 3 GB RAM mobile phones can offer several features, but at a low price point. These phones are designed to store all pictures and videos for smooth functioning successfully. The best part is that these phones retail at pocket-friendly prices to fit everyone’s budget. Here’s the complete list of the best Samsung 3 GB RAM mobile phones. Best samsung 3 GB RAM mobile phones: Samsung galaxy A03 The first mobile phone on our list is the Samsung Galaxy A03. This phone is designed perfectly to offer the best quality services to users at pocket-friendly rates. It comes with 3GB RAM and a powerful processor, making it an ideal choice, especially if you are looking for 3GB RAM mobile phones. In addition, the phone is extremely lightweight and handy, making it ideal for everyday use. Specifications: OS - Android 11

RAM - 3 GB

Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 196 grams

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

GPS - Geotagging, GPS-Enabled, Location Capture

Special features - Dual SIM, Camera

Pros Cons Light in weight The screen size is smaller than other models Great camera quality 3GB RAM present

2.(Renewed) Samsung galaxy A20 The (renewed) Samsung galaxy A20 is another prominent phone offering several benefits. The Samsung Galaxy A20 comes with 3GB RAM and a great 720 x 1560 screen resolution. This comes with a 13MP+5MP rear dual camera and a 8MP front facing camera to capture moments beautifully. In addition, the 6.4-inch screen display amplifies the overall viewing experience. Specifications: OS - Android 9.0

RAM - 3 GB

Product dimensions - 15.8 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 169 Grams

Item model - SM-A205FZKGINS-cr

Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Connectivity technology - 2G, 3G; WCDMA;4G LTE;FDD;TDD

Special features - GPS, Music Player, Dual SIM, Video Player, Virtual Light Sensing, FM Radio, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor and E-mail

Pros Cons Light in weight The screen size is smaller than other models Great camera quality Available in only one colour 3GB RAM present

3.Samsung galaxy M01s Offering a truly immersive viewing experience, the Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with a 6.2-inch display and 720 x 1520 pixels resolution to focus on every detail. Besides this, the 13MP+2MP dual rear camera and a 8MP front-facing camera setup ensure that you have professional-like pictures at home. The best part about this phone is its long-lasting battery life that never leaves your phone out of power.

Specifications: OS - Android 9.0

RAM - 3GB

Product dimensions - 15.7 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 168 Grams

Batteries - ‎1 lithium Ion battery required

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Connectivity technology - GSM, 4G, 3G, 2G, WCDMA, TDD, FDD, LTE

Pros Cons Good Storage capacity Limited battery life Adequate RAM size Advanced camera features

4.Samsung galaxy A10s Another samsung phone offering powerful performance is the Samsung Galaxy A10s. It comes in a stunning blue colour that grabs the most attention.In addition, it comes with an excellent storage capacity (32GB storage expandable up to 512GB) that keeps you going from dawn to dusk. The phone features a 13MP + 2MP rear camera and a8MP front facing camera that captures every moment beautifully. It comes with a slim and sleek design. Specifications: OS - Android 9.0

RAM - 3GB

Product dimensions - 15.7 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 168 Grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Display technology - LCD

Pros Cons Good feel overall No fingerprint sensor Adequate storage 4g connectivity technology

5.Samsung galaxy M11 With an exceptional 13MP + 5MP + 2MP Dual rear camera, which captures excellent photos, the Samsung Galaxy M11 is a must-have phone. Since it comes with 6.4 a inch screen, it offers a wonderful viewing experience. It comes with features such as 3GB RAM, Quad core processor, and a long-lasting battery that keeps your phone going for long. Specifications: OS - Android

RAM - 3GB

Product dimensions - 11 x 11 x 11 cm; 197 grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Connectivity technologies - Ethernet

Pros Cons Light in weight The screen size is smaller than other models Great camera quality 3GB RAM present

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy A03 HD+ display Long and quality display Dual AI camera (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A20 Excellent storage alongside a quality camera Sleek and sturdy structure Long battery life Samsung Galaxy M01s Long and quality display Excellent Rear camera Excellent storage alongside a quality camera Samsung Galaxy A10s Excellent camera quality Great RAM storage Long and quality display Samsung Galaxy M11 Easy on your pocket Excellent camera quality Appealing colours

Best value for money Although there are many Samsung 3 GB RAM mobile phone, the best value for money phone in our list is theSamsung Galaxy A03 Core.Priced at ₹10,499, itis one of the best phones in our list. Best overall Out of all phones mentioned in this list, one product that truly stands out is theSamsung Galaxy M11. It is a highly advanced smartphone that comes with 3GB RAM and HD display for the best viewing experience. Besides these features, there are other features too, such as a fast processor, excellent storage, and adequate sound quality – all features that offer a wholesome experience. This smartphone is priced decently at ₹12,990 after a discount. How to find the perfect samsung 3 GB RAM mobile phone? Are you looking for a perfect Samsung 3 GB RAM mobile phone? If so, you have landed on the right page. Although there are not many phones launched by Samsung that come with 3GB RAM, you can pick one from our list. Before making your decision, you must know how you can find the best Samsung 3 GB RAM mobile phone. You will have to look at the following factors when making a decision: Great camera quality

Sufficient storage capacity

Power saving mode

Price of the product

All-day battery life

Full HD display

High resolution Products price List

Product name Actual price Discounted price Samsung galaxy A03 ₹ 12,999 ₹ 10,499 (Renewed) Samsung galaxy A20 ₹ 12,900 ₹ 10,750 Samsung galaxy M01s ₹ 10,999 ₹ 9,990 Samsung galaxy A10s ₹ 9,000 ₹ 9,000 Samsung galaxy M11 ₹ 12,999 ₹ 12,999