Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Samsung 3GB RAM mobile phone

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Aug 30, 2022 10:00 IST
Summary:

Explore the full range of Samsung 3 GB RAM mobile phones from our list given below. These phones are packed with an array of exciting features and offer flagship performance.

Samsung 3 GB RAM mobile phone

Introduction

Samsung phones have been popular for many years now. Right from launching a simple keypad phone to coming with a feature-rich phone with built-in Alexa and other applications, Samsung has come a long way. In this world where technology is advancing daily, you need a phone that keeps you ahead. Samsung 3 GB RAM mobile phones can offer several features, but at a low price point.

These phones are designed to store all pictures and videos for smooth functioning successfully. The best part is that these phones retail at pocket-friendly prices to fit everyone’s budget.

Here’s the complete list of the best Samsung 3 GB RAM mobile phones.

Best samsung 3 GB RAM mobile phones:

  1. Samsung galaxy A03

The first mobile phone on our list is the Samsung Galaxy A03. This phone is designed perfectly to offer the best quality services to users at pocket-friendly rates. It comes with 3GB RAM and a powerful processor, making it an ideal choice, especially if you are looking for 3GB RAM mobile phones. In addition, the phone is extremely lightweight and handy, making it ideal for everyday use.

Specifications:

  • OS - Android 11
  • RAM - 3 GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 196 grams
  • Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
  • GPS - Geotagging, GPS-Enabled, Location Capture
  • Special features - Dual SIM, Camera
ProsCons
Light in weight The screen size is smaller than other models
Great camera quality  
3GB RAM present 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A03 Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
19% off 10,499 12,999
Buy now

2.(Renewed) Samsung galaxy A20

The (renewed) Samsung galaxy A20 is another prominent phone offering several benefits. The Samsung Galaxy A20 comes with 3GB RAM and a great 720 x 1560 screen resolution. This comes with a 13MP+5MP rear dual camera and a 8MP front facing camera to capture moments beautifully. In addition, the 6.4-inch screen display amplifies the overall viewing experience.

Specifications:

  • OS - Android 9.0
  • RAM - 3 GB
  • Product dimensions - 15.8 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 169 Grams
  • Item model - SM-A205FZKGINS-cr
  • Wireless communication technology - Cellular
  • Connectivity technology - 2G, 3G; WCDMA;4G LTE;FDD;TDD
  • Special features - GPS, Music Player, Dual SIM, Video Player, Virtual Light Sensing, FM Radio, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor and E-mail
ProsCons
Light in weight The screen size is smaller than other models
Great camera quality Available in only one colour 
3GB RAM present 
cellpic
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A20 (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Without Offer
Check Price on Amazon

3.Samsung galaxy M01s

Offering a truly immersive viewing experience, the Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with a 6.2-inch display and 720 x 1520 pixels resolution to focus on every detail. Besides this, the 13MP+2MP dual rear camera and a 8MP front-facing camera setup ensure that you have professional-like pictures at home. The best part about this phone is its long-lasting battery life that never leaves your phone out of power.


Specifications:

  • OS - Android 9.0
  • RAM - 3GB
  • Product dimensions - 15.7 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 168 Grams
  • Batteries - ‎1 lithium Ion battery required
  • Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Connectivity technology - GSM, 4G, 3G, 2G, WCDMA, TDD, FDD, LTE
ProsCons
Good Storage capacityLimited battery life
Adequate RAM size  
Advanced camera features 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M01s (Grey, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

4.Samsung galaxy A10s

Another samsung phone offering powerful performance is the Samsung Galaxy A10s. It comes in a stunning blue colour that grabs the most attention.In addition, it comes with an excellent storage capacity (32GB storage expandable up to 512GB) that keeps you going from dawn to dusk. The phone features a 13MP + 2MP rear camera and a8MP front facing camera that captures every moment beautifully. It comes with a slim and sleek design.

Specifications:

  • OS - Android 9.0
  • RAM - 3GB
  • Product dimensions - 15.7 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 168 Grams
  • Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required
  • Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Display technology - LCD
ProsCons
Good feel overallNo fingerprint sensor
Adequate storage  
4g connectivity technology  
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A10s (Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
12% off 11,490 12,990
Buy now

5.Samsung galaxy M11

With an exceptional 13MP + 5MP + 2MP Dual rear camera, which captures excellent photos, the Samsung Galaxy M11 is a must-have phone. Since it comes with 6.4 a inch screen, it offers a wonderful viewing experience. It comes with features such as 3GB RAM, Quad core processor, and a long-lasting battery that keeps your phone going for long.

Specifications:

  • OS - Android
  • RAM - 3GB
  • Product dimensions - 11 x 11 x 11 cm; 197 grams
  • Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required
  • Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Connectivity technologies - Ethernet
ProsCons
Light in weight The screen size is smaller than other models
Great camera quality  
3GB RAM present 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M11 (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
12,999
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy A03HD+ displayLong and quality displayDual AI camera
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A20Excellent storage alongside a quality cameraSleek and sturdy structureLong battery life
Samsung Galaxy M01sLong and quality displayExcellent Rear cameraExcellent storage alongside a quality camera
Samsung Galaxy A10sExcellent camera quality Great RAM storage Long and quality display
Samsung Galaxy M11 Easy on your pocketExcellent camera quality Appealing colours

Best value for money

Although there are many Samsung 3 GB RAM mobile phone, the best value for money phone in our list is theSamsung Galaxy A03 Core.Priced at 10,499, itis one of the best phones in our list.

Best overall

Out of all phones mentioned in this list, one product that truly stands out is theSamsung Galaxy M11. It is a highly advanced smartphone that comes with 3GB RAM and HD display for the best viewing experience. Besides these features, there are other features too, such as a fast processor, excellent storage, and adequate sound quality – all features that offer a wholesome experience. This smartphone is priced decently at 12,990 after a discount.

How to find the perfect samsung 3 GB RAM mobile phone?

Are you looking for a perfect Samsung 3 GB RAM mobile phone? If so, you have landed on the right page. Although there are not many phones launched by Samsung that come with 3GB RAM, you can pick one from our list. Before making your decision, you must know how you can find the best Samsung 3 GB RAM mobile phone.

You will have to look at the following factors when making a decision:

  • Great camera quality
  • Sufficient storage capacity
  • Power saving mode
  • Price of the product
  • All-day battery life
  • Full HD display
  • High resolution

Products price List

Product name Actual price Discounted price 
Samsung galaxy A03 12,999  10,499
(Renewed) Samsung galaxy A20 12,900  10,750
Samsung galaxy M01s 10,999 9,990
Samsung galaxy A10s 9,000 9,000
Samsung galaxy M11 12,999 12,999

