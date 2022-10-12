Best Micromax mobile phones under ₹ 8000 in India By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Best Micromax mobile phones under ₹ 8000 in India are ideal for browsing, entertainment, online classes, entry-level gaming and more!

Micromax mobile phones offer good features while being budget friendly.

Investing in a new Micromax mobile phone can be quite a daunting task. However, you may take into account this detailed comparison of specs and prices for the best Micromax is an Indian mobile phone manufacturer among the country's biggest developers of mobile phones. They provide fashionable mobile phones with a powerful performance at a low price, which attracts customers. If you're looking for the most recent Micromax IN mobile phones, you've come to the correct place. Here Are the best Micromax mobile phones under ₹8000 in India: 1. Micromax IN 2C Micromax IN 2C mobile phone has a fast UNISOC T610 Processor power and a 5000 mAh battery, allowing you to watch your preferred TV shows, play online games, without running short of power. It also has a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel AI dual camera for taking great selfies and outstanding photos. Specifications: Display: 6.52 inches, LCD OS: Android Battery: 5000 Ram: 3GB Storage: 32GB Camera: 8MP rear, 5MP front Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Night Mode present No fast-charging support GSM support Poor performance while playing gam

2. Micromax BHARAT5 Infinity Edition This Micromax phone is stylish, powerful, and meant to provide you with an upgraded smartphone experience. Whereas its 13.84-cm screen with an 18:9 screen ratio provides brilliant and crisp graphics, a 5,000 mAh battery keeps you entertained for a long time. The face unlock function allows you to open this phone immediately. Specifications: Display: 5.7 inches OS: Android Battery: 5000 Ram: 1 GB Storage: 16 GB Camera: 5MP rear Processor: 1.5 GHz

Pros Cons Lithium-ion Battery The camera quality is poor GSM support Poor performance while playing games

3. Micromax Canvas You can enjoy endless entertainment and smooth communication while experiencing innovative technologies using the Micromax Canvas Selfie. It has 1 GB of RAM and an internal memory capacity of 8 GB. The external microSD card may be used to extend the internal capacity to up to 32 GB. The RAM is compatible with a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and Android 5.1 Lollipop OS. They work together to provide a seamless transition from one app to the next. The device's high-speed CPU enables efficient performance. Specifications: Display: 5-inch, LCD OS: Android Battery: 2800 mAh Ram: 1 GB Storage: 8 GB Camera: 5 MP front, 8 MP rear. Processor: 1.3 GHz

Pros Cons internal memory expandable up to 32GB No 4G capability 1-year manufacturer warranty Can't play 1080p (full HD) Videos

4. Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 You can store additional music, videos, and games in processor Octa-Core 1.4 GHz with 32GB expandable capacity. 12.7 cm HD Display Outdoor visual experience has been enhanced. Full lamination, automated adjustment, sharper display, much-enhanced Front-facing 5MP camera featuring OmniVision Sensor 5MP with finest sensor available OV5648, four p Larganlens having FOV of 84 degrees, F2.2, Front Flash 13-megapixel rear camera is featuring OV13850 sensor and OmniVision sensor. Specifications: Display: 5-inch HD screen OS: Android Battery: 2500 Ram: 2 GB Storage: 16 GB Camera: 13MP rear, 5MP front Processor: 1.4 GHz

Pros Cons Android V5.1 Lollipop 4G absent Camera is good The battery is ok but charges up to 99%

5. Micromax Canvas Play Q355 Micromax canvas play Q355 phone - blue can liven up your relaxation as never before. Storage and memory requirements are satisfied by 1 GB RAM and 8 gigabytes of built-in storage, with an expandable option of up to 32 Gigabytes. The Micromax canvas play Q355 handset has a 5.5-inch FWVGA screen for a clear and crisp perspective of the world and a 5-megapixel flashback camera for capturing life's events forever. Specifications: Display: 5.5-inch OS: Android, v5.0 (Lollipop) Battery: 2820 RAM: 1 GB Storage: 8 GB Camera: 5MP rear, 0.3MP front Processor: 1.3 GHz

Pros Cons auto-focus primary camera The screen resolution is inadequate Capacitive touchscreen FWVGA Poor performance while playing games

6. Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 A102 Allow your imagination to run wild on the massive 15.24 cm FWVGA display. You now have a larger canvas to draw and bring your creativity to life! Make chatting even more enjoyable by using the MI Doodle software, which allows you to create and send Doodles to every one of your pals, irrespective of their smartphone! The Canvas Doodle 3's 1.3GHz Dual Core CPU allows for effortless multitasking! Specifications: Display: 6-inch OS: Android 4.2 Jelly Bean Battery: 2500 mAh Ram: 1 GB Storage: 4 GB Camera: 5MP rear, 0.3MP front Processor: 1.3 GHz

Pros Cons Manufacturer's guarantee of one year No fast-charging support Dual SIM cards Poor performance while playing games

7. Micromax Bharat 5 Plus Why bother lugging numerous devices when you could have a battery bank and a smartphone in one with the Micromax Bharat Five plus? It has a 5000 mAh capacity & can also function as a power source. Thanks to a 4G VoLTE connection, you can enjoy smooth connectivity. Specifications: Display: 5.2-inch OS: Windows Battery: 5000 mAh Ram: 2 GB Storage: 16 GB ROM Camera: 8MP rear, 5MP front Processor: 1.3 GHz

Pros Cons Memory expandable up to 64GB No fast-charging support USB Present few phone hang-ups

8. Micromax X415 Take a technological break and utilise this Micromax X415 to remain in touch with your loved ones. This mobile phone has a 4.49-centimetre (1.77) screen and a 0.03 MP rear-view camera with 56 MB of RAM for seamless performance. Specifications: Display: 1.8-inch OS: Nucleus Battery: 1000mAh Storage: 32MB Camera: 0.08MP

Pros Cons Lightweight 3g/4g absent Dual SIM No touch screen

9. Micromax X415 Dual SIM (Blue) Enjoy a technology break and utilise your Micromax X415 to remain in touch with your loved ones. This mobile phone has a 4.49 cm (1.77) screen and a 0.03 Megapixel rear camera with 56 MB of RAM for seamless functioning. It supports two SIM cards and features an MP3 player. Its memory can be expanded. Specifications Display: 1.77 inches Battery: 1000mAh Ram: 56MB Camera: 0.08MP Processor: 1 MHz

Pros Cons 1 Year Brand Warranty No touch screen Dual Sim No OTG compatible

Price of Micromax mobile phones under ₹ 8000 at a glance:

Product Price Micromax in 2C ₹ 7498 Micromax BHARAT5 Infinity Edition ₹ 6999 Micromax Canvas ₹ 5400 Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 ₹ 5900 Micromax Canvas Play Q355 ₹ 5000 Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 A102 ₹ 7705 Micromax Bharat 5 Plus ₹ 7999 Micromax X415 ₹ 958 Micromax X415 Dual SIM Basic Phone (Blue) ₹ 1299

Best Features Comparison

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Micromax in 2C Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB connectivity technologies GPS present Good battery backup Micromax BHARAT5 Infinity Edition Dual SIM Camera with Time Lapse, Panorama feature GSM support Micromax Canvas internal memory expandable up to 32GB 1-year manufacturer warranty Very lightweight phone Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 Panorama Mode and Regular Night Shot are also available. Memory expandable to 32 GB Decent battery backup Micromax Canvas Play Q355 An overall good performance auto-focus primary camera Capacitive touchscreen FWVGA Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 A102 The primary camera has a resolution of 5MP and an LED flash. HD video capture Overall decent performance Micromax Bharat 5 Plus 2 GB of built-in DDR3 RAM Quad-Core Processor USB Present Micromax X415 Expandable memory Simple button interface Decent performance Micromax X415 Dual SIM Basic Phone (Blue) 1Lithium Ion battery Memory Expansion Dual SIM

Best value for money Micromax mobile phones under ₹8000 Micromax's IN 2C is among the best value-for-money products available under Rs. 8000. Enjoy watching films, playing games, and others with this mobile phone with a fast UNISOC T610 Processor power. It also has a massive 5000 mAh battery, allowing you to watch your preferred TV shows, play online games, and do other things without running short of power. This phone also has a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel AI dual camera for taking great selfies and outstanding photos. Best overall Micromax mobile phones under ₹8000 The Micromax Canvas mobile phone comes with 1 GB of RAM and an internal memory capacity of 8 GB, making it one of the best overall. For Rs. 5900, this product has impressive features. The RAM is compatible with a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor & Android 5.1 Lollipop OS. This device will not break the bank with all of these modern features. How to find the perfect Micromax mobile phones under ₹8000? With so many options available for every budget, choosing the perfect mobile phone can be challenging. There are two factors to consider when selecting a mobile phone: your needs and your budget. Before shortlisting Micromax mobile phone models, plan ahead. The reason is phones’ hardware cannot be upgraded. The first step to selecting the right mobile phone is a clear understanding of the features you need. Every device has pros and cons, so choosing one that suits your needs and budget is essential. Processor, Camera, Battery, Operating

