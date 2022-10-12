Sign out
Best Micromax mobile phones under 8000 in India

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 12, 2022 22:00 IST

Summary:

Best Micromax mobile phones under 8000 in India are ideal for browsing, entertainment, online classes, entry-level gaming and more!

Micromax mobile phones offer good features while being budget friendly.

Investing in a new Micromax mobile phone can be quite a daunting task. However, you may take into account this detailed comparison of specs and prices for the best

Micromax is an Indian mobile phone manufacturer among the country's biggest developers of mobile phones.

They provide fashionable mobile phones with a powerful performance at a low price, which attracts customers. If you're looking for the most recent Micromax IN mobile phones, you've come to the correct place.

Here Are the best Micromax mobile phones under 8000 in India:

1. Micromax IN 2C

Micromax IN 2C mobile phone has a fast UNISOC T610 Processor power and a 5000 mAh battery, allowing you to watch your preferred TV shows, play online games, without running short of power. It also has a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel AI dual camera for taking great selfies and outstanding photos.

Specifications:

Display: 6.52 inches, LCD

OS: Android

Battery: 5000

Ram: 3GB

Storage: 32GB

Camera: 8MP rear, 5MP front

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Night Mode presentNo fast-charging support
GSM supportPoor performance while playing gam
Micromax in 2C (Brown, 32 GB)  (3 GB RAM)
23% off
7,349 9,499
Buy now

2. Micromax BHARAT5 Infinity Edition

This Micromax phone is stylish, powerful, and meant to provide you with an upgraded smartphone experience. Whereas its 13.84-cm screen with an 18:9 screen ratio provides brilliant and crisp graphics, a 5,000 mAh battery keeps you entertained for a long time. The face unlock function allows you to open this phone immediately.

Specifications:

Display: 5.7 inches

OS: Android

Battery: 5000

Ram: 1 GB

Storage: 16 GB

Camera: 5MP rear

Processor: 1.5 GHz

ProsCons
Lithium-ion BatteryThe camera quality is poor
GSM supportPoor performance while playing games
Micromax BHARAT5 Infinity Edition Q4204 (1GB, 16GB, 5000mAh, Matte Blue)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Micromax Canvas

You can enjoy endless entertainment and smooth communication while experiencing innovative technologies using the Micromax Canvas Selfie. It has 1 GB of RAM and an internal memory capacity of 8 GB. The external microSD card may be used to extend the internal capacity to up to 32 GB. The RAM is compatible with a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and Android 5.1 Lollipop OS. They work together to provide a seamless transition from one app to the next. The device's high-speed CPU enables efficient performance.

Specifications:

Display: 5-inch, LCD

OS: Android

Battery: 2800 mAh

Ram: 1 GB

Storage: 8 GB

Camera: 5 MP front, 8 MP rear.

Processor: 1.3 GHz

ProsCons
internal memory expandable up to 32GBNo 4G capability
1-year manufacturer warrantyCan't play 1080p (full HD) Videos
Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 (Moondust Grey)
42% off
5,400 9,249
Buy now

4. Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352

You can store additional music, videos, and games in processor Octa-Core 1.4 GHz with 32GB expandable capacity. 12.7 cm HD Display Outdoor visual experience has been enhanced. Full lamination, automated adjustment, sharper display, much-enhanced Front-facing 5MP camera featuring OmniVision Sensor 5MP with finest sensor available OV5648, four p Larganlens having FOV of 84 degrees, F2.2, Front Flash 13-megapixel rear camera is featuring OV13850 sensor and OmniVision sensor.

Specifications:

Display: 5-inch HD screen

OS: Android

Battery: 2500

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 16 GB

Camera: 13MP rear, 5MP front

Processor: 1.4 GHz

ProsCons
Android V5.1 Lollipop4G absent
Camera is goodThe battery is ok but charges up to 99%
Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 (Tan Brown)
41% off
5,900 9,999
Buy now

5. Micromax Canvas Play Q355

Micromax canvas play Q355 phone - blue can liven up your relaxation as never before. Storage and memory requirements are satisfied by 1 GB RAM and 8 gigabytes of built-in storage, with an expandable option of up to 32 Gigabytes. The Micromax canvas play Q355 handset has a 5.5-inch FWVGA screen for a clear and crisp perspective of the world and a 5-megapixel flashback camera for capturing life's events forever.

Specifications:

Display: 5.5-inch

OS: Android, v5.0 (Lollipop)

Battery: 2820

RAM: 1 GB

Storage: 8 GB

Camera: 5MP rear, 0.3MP front

Processor: 1.3 GHz

ProsCons
auto-focus primary cameraThe screen resolution is inadequate
Capacitive touchscreen FWVGAPoor performance while playing games
Micromax Canvas Play Q355 (Blue)
22% off
6,201 7,999
Buy now

6. Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 A102

Allow your imagination to run wild on the massive 15.24 cm FWVGA display. You now have a larger canvas to draw and bring your creativity to life! Make chatting even more enjoyable by using the MI Doodle software, which allows you to create and send Doodles to every one of your pals, irrespective of their smartphone! The Canvas Doodle 3's 1.3GHz Dual Core CPU allows for effortless multitasking!

Specifications:

Display: 6-inch

OS: Android 4.2 Jelly Bean

Battery: 2500 mAh

Ram: 1 GB

Storage: 4 GB

Camera: 5MP rear, 0.3MP front

Processor: 1.3 GHz

ProsCons
Manufacturer's guarantee of one yearNo fast-charging support
Dual SIM cardsPoor performance while playing games
Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 A102 (White, 1GB RAM)
30% off
6,999 9,990
Buy now

7. Micromax Bharat 5 Plus

Why bother lugging numerous devices when you could have a battery bank and a smartphone in one with the Micromax Bharat Five plus? It has a 5000 mAh capacity & can also function as a power source. Thanks to a 4G VoLTE connection, you can enjoy smooth connectivity.

Specifications:

Display: 5.2-inch

OS: Windows

Battery: 5000 mAh

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 16 GB ROM

Camera: 8MP rear, 5MP front

Processor: 1.3 GHz

ProsCons
Memory expandable up to 64GBNo fast-charging support
USB Presentfew phone hang-ups

8. Micromax X415

Take a technological break and utilise this Micromax X415 to remain in touch with your loved ones. This mobile phone has a 4.49-centimetre (1.77) screen and a 0.03 MP rear-view camera with 56 MB of RAM for seamless performance.

Specifications:

Display: 1.8-inch

OS: Nucleus

Battery: 1000mAh

Storage: 32MB

Camera: 0.08MP

ProsCons
Lightweight3g/4g absent
Dual SIMNo touch screen
Micromax X415 (Black)
48% off
989 1,899
Buy now

9. Micromax X415 Dual SIM (Blue)

Enjoy a technology break and utilise your Micromax X415 to remain in touch with your loved ones. This mobile phone has a 4.49 cm (1.77) screen and a 0.03 Megapixel rear camera with 56 MB of RAM for seamless functioning. It supports two SIM cards and features an MP3 player. Its memory can be expanded.

Specifications

Display: 1.77 inches

Battery: 1000mAh

Ram: 56MB

Camera: 0.08MP

Processor: 1 MHz

ProsCons
1 Year Brand WarrantyNo touch screen
Dual SimNo OTG compatible
Micromax X415 Dual SIM Basic Phone (Blue)
32% off
1,299 1,899
Buy now

Price of Micromax mobile phones under 8000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Micromax in 2C 7498
Micromax BHARAT5 Infinity Edition 6999
Micromax Canvas 5400
Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 5900
Micromax Canvas Play Q355 5000
Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 A102 7705
Micromax Bharat 5 Plus 7999
Micromax X415 958
Micromax X415 Dual SIM Basic Phone (Blue) 1299

Best Features Comparison

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Micromax in 2CBluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB connectivity technologiesGPS presentGood battery backup
Micromax BHARAT5 Infinity EditionDual SIMCamera with Time Lapse, Panorama featureGSM support
Micromax Canvasinternal memory expandable up to 32GB1-year manufacturer warrantyVery lightweight phone
Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352Panorama Mode and Regular Night Shot are also available.Memory expandable to 32 GBDecent battery backup
Micromax Canvas Play Q355An overall good performanceauto-focus primary cameraCapacitive touchscreen FWVGA
Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 A102The primary camera has a resolution of 5MP and an LED flash.HD video captureOverall decent performance
Micromax Bharat 5 Plus2 GB of built-in DDR3 RAMQuad-Core ProcessorUSB Present
Micromax X415Expandable memorySimple button interfaceDecent performance
Micromax X415 Dual SIM Basic Phone (Blue)1Lithium Ion batteryMemory ExpansionDual SIM

Best value for money Micromax mobile phones under 8000

Micromax's IN 2C is among the best value-for-money products available under Rs. 8000. Enjoy watching films, playing games, and others with this mobile phone with a fast UNISOC T610 Processor power. It also has a massive 5000 mAh battery, allowing you to watch your preferred TV shows, play online games, and do other things without running short of power. This phone also has a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel AI dual camera for taking great selfies and outstanding photos.

Best overall Micromax mobile phones under 8000

The Micromax Canvas mobile phone comes with 1 GB of RAM and an internal memory capacity of 8 GB, making it one of the best overall. For Rs. 5900, this product has impressive features. The RAM is compatible with a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor & Android 5.1 Lollipop OS. This device will not break the bank with all of these modern features.

How to find the perfect Micromax mobile phones under 8000?

With so many options available for every budget, choosing the perfect mobile phone can be challenging. There are two factors to consider when selecting a mobile phone: your needs and your budget. Before shortlisting Micromax mobile phone models, plan ahead. The reason is phones’ hardware cannot be upgraded. The first step to selecting the right mobile phone is a clear understanding of the features you need. Every device has pros and cons, so choosing one that suits your needs and budget is essential. Processor, Camera, Battery, Operating

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Micromax mobile phones under 8000

Is Micromax a profitable company?

Micromax Informatics, also known as Micromax, is among India's best-selling brands. It manufactures low-cost feature phones. It has a solid foundation and developed a subsidiary brand called YU Televentures. It's one of the firms that has beaten numerous well-known brands, like Samsung.

What constitutes a good phone processing speed?

The most basic indication of a processor's speed is its operating frequency, commonly expressed in gigahertz. The fastest mobile CPUs available now have clock rates ranging between 1.8 GHz - 2.2 GHz. However, anything over 1 GHz should suffice.

 

How to use expandable memory?

Insert your microSD card into the slot. Change the settings to select the SD card as an internal option. If the MicroSD card you're using has reached its maximum capacity, you can replace it.

 

