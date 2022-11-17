Best Mivi mobile accessories: Here are our top picks for you By Affiliate Desk

Published on Nov 17, 2022 19:36 IST





Summary: India's most popular homegrown electronics brand, Mivi, is a one-of-a-kind company focusing on audio gadgets. Its products include both true wireless stereo and wired earphones. The Hyderabad-based firm has developed an excellent brand reputation over time and is one of the most prominent brands.

Having mobile accessories like USB cables, power banks, adapters and earbuds is absolutely vital and Mivi is a dependable brand.

In addition to USB cables, power banks, adapters, and earbuds, the mobile accessories section contains smart wearables, Wireless neckbands, and TWS. Several firms are embracing an omnichannel approach to gain a more significant portion of the Indian electronics market, which is evolving remarkably as Mivi's Made-in-India audio devices with incredible features continue to gain popularity with Indian consumers. Mivi mobile phone accessory brands are game-changers in the ecosystem of the smartphone market. MIVI is an Indian firm that creates premium smartphone accessories. In addition to speakers and earbuds, this firm offers Bluetooth earbuds, cables, adapters, and a great deal more at affordable pricing. MIVI was introduced to the market to meet the demand for reasonably priced electronic devices of excellent quality. MIVI has created a manufacturing facility in India and released its first Bluetooth speaker made in India. Regardless of whichever Mobile Accessories consumer purchases, the brand offers the best value. Product Details 1. Mivi DuoPods A25 The studio-quality sound output of the Mivi DuoPods A25 makes it one of the greatest wireless earbuds on the market or that you've ever experienced. It has touch controls, can play music for 30 hours, and, most importantly, it's an Indian brand. Bluetooth 5.0 gives these wireless earbuds a stronger, more reliable connection. Remove the wireless earbuds from their charging case and connect them to your mobile device. A simple tap of your finger can give you control over your music and your calls. The Mivi DuoPods A25 are splashproof and sweatproof, allowing you to listen to music without concern. These cordless earbuds are designed for a tough lifestyle! Product Specifications Brand: Mivi Special Features: ‎Wireless, and Universal Phone Control Type of Connector: Bluetooth Wireless connectivity Compatible Device: Android and iOS Battery life: 7.5 hours Weight of Item: 159 g

Pros Cons Touch Controls Works Effectively Latency Exists During Gaming Excellent Build Quality Water Resistance IPX4

2. Mivi Collar 2 MIVI is one of a few Indian brands whose products are entirely manufactured in India. Specifically, it provides audio financial products of high quality together with other accessories. The MIVI Collar 2 wirelessly neckband is a trendy design. The innovative MIVI Collar 2 Bluetooth neckband is made of a silicon material that is somewhat hard but flexible and comfortable. Product Specifications Brand: Mivi Special Features: Waterproof, universal phone control Type of Connector: Wireless connectivity Material: ‎Plastic Battery life: Up to 17 hours Weight of Item: 29 g

Pros Cons Better than anticipated audio quality MicroUSB port for charging Fast charging Average quality of design Light weight No noise cancellation

3. Mivi 6 Feet Type C Cable Mivi Nylon braided Type C cables are exceptionally strong and durable and are designed with bulletproof material. The 10.5mm aluminium covering is incredibly sleek, allowing you to plug the cables into any phone case with simplicity. Since Mivi's Type C cables are 6 feet long, you can now charge your devices in whatever is most convenient. Mivi Cables are constructed with extra-thick solid copper conductors, allowing for speedier data and charge transmission. The AWG twisted ensures a high data transfer rate and little interference with your signals. Mivi Cables use thicker-than-average solid copper conductors for quicker charging and data transfer. Product Specifications Brand: Mivi Special Features: Reversible connector, AWG twist Type of Connector: USB Type C Compatible Device: ‎ Charging Adapter, Smartphones Material: Nylon braided Weight of Item: 15 g

Pros Cons More effective and fast No fast charging allowed Strong and high-quality product Value for money

4. Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker Mivi, a prominent name in the industry, has launched its first “Made in India” Bluetooth speaker – Mivi Roam 2, a successor to the earlier Mivi Roam. The company has sent us a unit to test, and we have tested it for over a month. So, here’s our review of the Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth speaker. The Mivi Roam 2 looks minimal with subtle, elegant looks making it a premium end product. The aircraft-grade Aluminium grill of this speaker stands out in the odds. The Mivi Roam 2 comes with a 5W speaker, which makes up for a great-sounding speaker with a punchy bass; in fact, the bass is the stand-out point of this speaker. Product Specifications Brand: Mivi Special Features: Waterproof, Built-in Microphone Type of Connector: Wireless, Bluetooth Compatible Device: ‎ Battery life: Up to 24 hours Weight of Item: 204 g

Pros Cons Good performance Average Microphone Great design Button are not up to the marks Portable, easy to carry

5. Mivi OAC2AMN Type-C to Micro USB OTG Adapter The USB-c (male) to micro USB (female) adapter enables charging and syncing of USB-c devices using a micro USB cable; no external software or application installation is required. No additional driver or program installation is required to use this adapter; simply plug it in and start using it. It permits high-speed data transfer between your device and the OTG in addition to fast charging. Product Specifications Brand: Mivi Special Features: Reversible connector, light and compact Type of Connector: USB Type C, Micro USB Compatible Device: ‎ one plus, MacBook, chrome book pixel, Nexus and other USB-c devices Weight of Item: 9 g

Pros Cons Smaller, and more relevant Design Reversible interfaces Compatibility of devices

6. Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds When you use the Mivi A350 pods, you will experience audio sound that is genuinely unique and stands out from the crowd. This sound will bring your favourite song or the latest popular movie to life, giving you an immersive entertainment experience. With the TWS earbuds, you may reach your preferred smart voice assistant with a single push. These Bluetooth earphones have two extremely strong MEMS microphones for crystal-clear calls that allow you to have listened clearly. Product Specifications Brand: Mivi Special Features: Sweat proof, Fast Charging Type of Connector: Wireless Battery life: Up to 50 hours Weight of Item: 145 g

Pros Cons Instant voice assistant Not Recommended For Workouts Sturdy Built Quality Very Stylish Case & Earbuds

Price of Mivi mobile accessories at a glance:

Product Price Mivi DuoPods A25 ₹ 1,199 Mivi Collar 2 ₹ 899 Mivi 6 Feet Type C Cable ₹ 456 Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker ₹ 1,099 Mivi OAC2AMN Type-C to Micro USB OTG Adapter ₹ 399 Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds ₹ 1,299

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Mivi DuoPods A25 Sweat proof, Dustproof 1 year warranty Black Mivi Collar 2 Strong connecticy 1 year warranty Black Mivi 6 Feet Type C Cable Bullet Proof Material 1 year warranty Silver Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker Waterproof 1 year warranty Black Mivi OAC2AMN Type-C to Micro USB OTG Adapter Light, Compact 1 year warranty Space Grey Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds Sweat proof, Fast charge 1 year warranty Blue

Best value for money Mivi is an Indian accessory company well-known for its reasonably priced headphones and earbuds. The Mivi Collar 2 neckband, an entry-level set of Bluetooth earphones in the manner of a neckband that can be purchased from the firm for the price of Rs. 899, was released not too long ago. There are many excellent options in the low-priced earphone market right now, and the Mivi product is one of them. These headphones are made from the highest quality materials, are incredibly lightweight, and are available in a beautiful variety of six colors. Although it is manufactured of plastic, it has the texture and appearance of a high-end metallic material. The buttons on the set of controls, which are located to the right of the cable, are of high quality. The overall build quality is solid, although it lacks a clicky sensation. In place of the USB Type-C port are volume buttons, a button with multiple functions, and a charging port, a micro USB port with a flap covering it. Best overall The sound output of the Mivi DuoPods A25 is of studio quality, making it one of the greatest wireless earbuds available in the marketplace or anything you've ever tried. You can try them out here. Turn on the Mivi DuoPods A25 wireless earbuds and enjoy their high-quality sound. Control the music and phone calls with a finger tap. The Mivi DuoPods A25 has a battery life of 7.5 hours. With the charging case, these earbuds can play music for up to 30 hours. These earbuds are sweat-proof and dust-proof, so they can last any weather conditions and give a consistent performance every time. Regarding options for purchasing smartphone accessories, the Mivi OTG adapter is the most dependable and user-friendly choice. They have excellent rates and provide outstanding customer service, making them an excellent choice for anyone seeking high-quality goods at reasonable prices. If you want to save money on accessories for your mobile phone, you should look out for Mivi. How to find the top Mivi mobile accessories? Accessories for mobile devices include everything from additional batteries to Bluetooth headsets. To do with the ever-increasing popularity and need for mobile phones. High-speed networking, wireless connectivity, user-friendliness, functionality, and aesthetic appeal are all factors that keep consumers coming back to buy accessories. Before purchasing any item, you should confirm the manufacturer's legitimacy and dependability. Since most accessories are made by third parties, buying from authorized sellers is vital. In addition, you should verify the accessory's specifications and reviews to determine if it is functional with your smartphone. If you are searching for a power bank that can charge almost all of your gadgets, you should choose one that is pocket-friendly and contains micro USB, Lighting, and USB-C cables. You should purchase a set of wireless earbuds to use with your smartphone. It is always preferable to acquire a Bluetooth speaker that is easily transportable for various journeys. With the proliferation of smartphones and other devices, it has become more difficult for users to connect them all at once. There are numerous USB A connections, and a maximum of four devices can be connected.

