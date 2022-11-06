Story Saved
Best Ambrane mobile accessories

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 06, 2022 22:41 IST
Ambrane, an Indian company, established in 2012, has become synonymous with power banks. The company has a wide range of products in its product line, including mobile chargers, data cables, earphones and more. Check the best Ambrane accessories for your mobile phone.

Get the best Ambrane accessories for your smartphone

Mobile accessories have become an integral part of the smartphone-using experience, and various companies offer a wide range of products to choose from. One name that stands out in this domain is Ambrane. Ambrane is a leading mobile accessories brand that offers a wide range of products, including power banks, earphones, chargers and more.

This blog will discuss the ten best Ambrane mobile accessories that can elevate your mobile experience to the next level.

1.Ambrane 20000mAh power bank with 20W fast charging

If you are looking for a power bank that can give you a quick charge, then the Ambrane 20,000mAh Power Bank is a perfect choice. This power bank comes with 20W fast charging support, which means you can charge your devices quickly. It also has a large capacity, which means it can charge your devices multiple times before recharging.

There are three charging ports, with one USB-C port and two USB-A ports. The USB-C port supports fast charging, while the two USB-A ports support standard charging. The power bank also comes with a LED indicator, so you can easily check the charging status of your devices. The power bank is one of the best Ambrane mobile accessories if you want a quick and easy way to charge your devices.

Specifications:

Battery capacity: 20,000mAh

Compatible with: All smartphones

Special feature: Fast charging

Weight: 370 grams

ProsCons
Fast chargingA bit bulky
Large capacity 
Support for all smartphones 
cellpic
Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank with 20W Fast Charging, Triple Output, Power Delivery, Type C Input, Made in India, Multi-Layer Protection, Li-Polymer + Type C Cable (Stylo-20k, Black)
28% off 1,799 2,499
Buy now

2.Ambrane Edge Smartwatch

The Ambrane Edge Smartwatch is a great choice if you are looking for a smartwatch that offers a variety of features. This smartwatch has 500 nits brightness, which makes it easy to see the time even in direct sunlight. It also has a water-resistant rating of IP68, so you can wear it while swimming or taking a shower.

The best feature, however, in our opinion, is the 10-day battery life. This is much longer than most smartwatches on the market, which means you can go for over a week without having to charge it.

Specifications:

Style: Modern

Shape: Square

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Dimensions: 45 x 118 x 118 mm

ProsCons
Multiple health featuresCan feel a bit overpriced
Long battery life 
500 nits brightness 
cellpic
Ambrane Edge Smartwatch with 500 Nits Brightness (4.2cm) Full-Touch LucidDisplay™, Real-Time Health Monitoring, SpO2, Heart Rate, Stress Tracking, Multiple Sports Modes & 7-Day Battery (Raven Black)
50% off 2,509 4,999
Buy now

3.Ambrane 3A fast charging output cable with type-c to USB for mobile

If you are looking for a fast-charging cable, then the Ambrane 3A Fast Charging Output Cable is a perfect choice. This cable comes with a Type-C connector, which means it is compatible with most newer smartphones. It also has a fast-charging output of 3A, which means it can charge your devices quickly.

The cable is also 1 metre long, which gives you sufficient length to move around while your devices are charging. The Ambrane 3A Fast Charging Output Cable is one of the best Ambrane mobile accessories to have.

Specifications:

Connector type: USB C

Compatible devices: Smartphones, laptops

Weight: 30 grams

ProsCons
Fast charging and data transfer speedsCan't charge Apple phones
Multiple device support 
Cost-effective 
cellpic
Ambrane 3A Fast Charging Output Cable with Type-C to USB for Mobile, Neckband, True Wireless Earphone Charging, 480mbps Data Sync Speed, 1m Length (ACT - AZ10, Black)
75% off 99 399
Buy now

4.Ambrane mobile holding stand

The Ambrane Mobile Holding Stand is one of the best Ambrane mobile accessories to have if you are looking for a way to prop up your smartphone while you are working or watching a movie. This stand is made of metal, which makes it durable. It also has height adjustment, wide compatibility and an anti-skid design, which makes it easy to use.

Specifications:

Special feature: Foldable, adjustable

Colour: White

Weight: 100 grams

ProsCons
Supreme qualityCan't hold heavy phones
Perfect view 
Anti-skid body 
cellpic
Ambrane Mobile Holding Stand, 180° Perfect View, Height Adjustment, Wide Compatibility, Multipurpose, Anti-Skid Design (Twistand, White)
64% off 179 499
Buy now

5.Ambrane BCL-15 lightning cable for smartphone

The Ambrane BCL-15 Lightning Cable is one of the best Ambrane mobile accessories for a fast-charging cable for your iPhone. It is made of special braided outer with rugged interior bindings that make it durable and tangle-free. It also comes with a fast-charging output of 15W, which means it can charge your iPhone quickly. The cable is also 1.5 metres long, which gives you sufficient length to move around while your devices are charging.

Specifications:

Connector type: Lightning

Length: 1.5 metres

Data transfer rate: ‎0.48 Gigabits/second

Weight: 30 grams

ProsCons
Fast chargingCompatible with only iPhones
LengthyNeed to buy an adapter separately
Durable 
cellpic
Ambrane BCL-15 Lightning Cable for Smartphone (1.5m Black)
63% off 149 399
Buy now

6.Ambrane AeroSync 15 watt fast charging wireless pad

The Ambrane AeroSync 15 Watt Fast Charging Wireless Pad has a fast-charging output of 15W. This magnetic pad is designed to align perfectly with any iPhone 12 or newer model. The charging pad is adjustable so that you can change the angle. Because of its 5mm thickness, this product is very easy to carry. No matter what you are doing, charge your phones with ease with the wireless charging pad. This is one of the best Ambrane mobile accessories to have if you are looking for a quick and easy way to charge your devices.

Specifications:

Compatible devices: Smartphones

Input voltage: 5 Volts

Special features: Fast charging, magnetic charging

Weight: 60 grams

ProsCons
Premium metallic designMagnet charging compatible with only iPhone 12 and above
Compatible with all wireless charging devicesCan only charge devices that support wireless charging
Fast charging 
cellpic
Ambrane AeroSync 15 Watt Fast Charging Wireless Pad, Compatible with Wireless Charging Enabled Devices (Blue)
29% off 1,423 1,999
Buy now

7.Ambrane 20W BoostedSpeed™ Type C Charger

The Ambrane 20W BoostedSpeed™ Type C Charger is one of the best Ambrane mobile accessories for a fast and reliable way to charge your devices. This charger comes with a Type-C connector, which ensures you can connect any cable with one end as USB-C and another end as lightning or Micro USB or type C. It also has a fast-charging output of 20W, with BoostedSpeed™technology. It also comes with special Power Delivery (PD) that gives an ultra-fast charging experience.

Specifications:

Connector type: USB

Special feature: Fast charging

Input voltage: 110 volts

Dimensions: 40 x 50 x 20 mm

ProsCons
180 days warrantyDoesn't come with a charging cable
Type-C output 
Made in India 
cellpic
Ambrane 20W BoostedSpeed™ Type C Charger with PD Technology, Made in India, Multiple Layers Protection, iPhone & Android Compatibility (RAAP M20, Black)
56% off 444 999
Buy now

8.Ambrane ACT-92 2A USB Type C to USB A Cable

If you are looking for a cable that is compatible with a wide range of Android smartphones, then the Ambrane ACT-92 2A USB Type C to USB A Cable is a perfect choice. This cable comes with a Type-C connector, meaning it is compatible with most newer smartphones. It also supports 2A fast charging so that you can charge your devices at a rapid pace. The cable is 1 metre long, ensuring you don't face any issues while charging your devices. The Ambrane ACT-92 2A USB Type C to USB A Cable is one of the best Ambrane mobile accessories to have.

Specifications:

Cable type: USB

Special feature: 2A fast charging

Cable type: USB

ProsCons
2A fast chargingSupport for only USB A smartphones
Made from high-quality copper 
1m length 
cellpic
Ambrane ACT-92 2A USB Type C to USB A Cable for Type C Mobiles, 1 Meter (3.3 Feet) - (White)
33% off 335 499
Buy now

9.Ambrane Type-C to Micro USB OTG Adapter

The Ambrane Type-C to Micro USB OTG Adapter provides 3A fast charging and data sync for all your devices. This adapter can be used with any USB Type-C device, making it a must-have for all your mobile needs. It is made up of high-quality materials to provide high durability and has a minimalistic design. Moreover, there is no installation needed. You just need to plug and play.

Specifications:

Connector type: Micro USB

Colour: Blue

Output: 5 Amps

Dimensions: ‎20 x 10 x 25 mm

Weight: 35 grams

ProsCons
Convenient to useA bit costly
Premium quality 
Fast charging and sync 
cellpic
Ambrane Type-C to Micro USB OTG Adapter for 3A Fast Charging and Data Sync- Compatible with All Type-C Enabled Devices Blue
75% off 99 399
Buy now

10.Ambrane Curl Smartwatch

With 15 days of battery life and 1.28” LucidDisplay™, Curl Smartwatch is one of the best Ambrane mobile accessories to have. This smartwatch has a lot of features, like 24*7 health monitoring, menstruation tracking and multiple sports mode, to name a few. Curl Smartwatch is also IP68 water resistant and has a build quality that can rival any smartwatch in the market.

Specifications:

Shape: Round

Standby time: 25 days

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Weight: ‎37 grams

ProsCons
Great battery lifePriced slightly higher
Multiple health features 
Menstruation tracking 
cellpic
Ambrane Curl Smartwatch with 15 Days Battery Life, 1.28” LucidDisplay™, 24*7 Health Monitoring, Heart Rate, SPO2, Blood Pressure, Sleep Mode, Menstruation Tracking & Multiple Sports Modes (Mist Grey)
44% off 2,499 4,499
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank with 20W Fast Charging20W charging supportLED indicator3 charging ports
Ambrane Edge Smartwatch500 nits brightnessMultiple sports modes7-day battery
Ambrane 3A Fast Charging Output CableFast charging1m lengthCost-effective
Ambrane Mobile Holding StandHigh-quality buildAnti-skid designTelescopic height adjustment
Ambrane BCL-15 Lightning Cable for SmartphoneMade from highly durable materialsAnti-skid designTelescopic height adjustment
Ambrane BCL-15 Lightning Cable for SmartphoneMade from highly durable materialsIdeal length15W charging and 480 Mbps data transfer
Ambrane AeroSync 15 Watt Fast Charging Wireless PadFast chargingMagnet chargingConvenient and sleek
Ambrane 20W BoostedSpeed™ Type C ChargerGlobally supported charging voltageDrop protectionFast charging
Ambrane ACT-92 2A USB Type C to USB A CableFast ChargingHigh-quality materialReversible Type C connector
Ambrane Type-C to Micro USB OTG AdapterAll-round adapterGreat compatibilityConvenient to use
Ambrane Curl SmartwatchModern designSuper-bright screenLightweight

Best value for money

The Ambrane BCL-15 Lightning Cable for Smartphone is the best value for money Ambrane mobile accessory. It is a high-quality cable that supports 15W fast charging and 480Mbps data transfer. It is priced at only 175, making it a great choice for all your mobile needs.

Best overall

Overall, the Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank with 20W fast charging is the best Ambrane mobile accessory. It supports 20W fast charging and has a high-quality build. It is made from highly durable materials and is priced at only 1,799, making it a great choice for all your mobile needs.

How to find the perfect Ambrane mobile accessory?

There is no single perfect Ambrane mobile accessory. It all depends on the type of mobile phone you have and your needs. Once you have decided your needs, you can narrow down your choices and pick the best one for you.

If you are looking for a fast charger, then the Ambrane 20W BoostedSpeed™ Type C Charger is the best choice for you. If you are looking for an all-around adapter, then the Ambrane Type-C to Micro USB OTG Adapter is the best choice for you. Lastly, if you are looking for a smartwatch with great features, then the Ambrane Curl Smartwatch is the best choice for you.

No matter what your needs are, Ambrane has the perfect mobile accessory for you.

Product price list

ProductPrice
Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank with 20W Fast Charging 1,799
Ambrane Edge SmartwatchRs. 2,509
Ambrane 3A Fast Charging Output Cable 149
Ambrane Mobile Holding Stand 199
Ambrane BCL-15 Lightning Cable for Smartphone 175
Ambrane AeroSync 15 Watt Fast Charging Wireless Pad 799
Ambrane 20W BoostedSpeed™ Type C Charger 699
Ambrane ACT-92 2A USB Type C to USB A Cable for Type C Mobiles 335
Ambrane Type-C to Micro USB OTG Adapter 149
Ambrane Curl Smartwatch 2,499

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

