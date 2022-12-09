Story Saved
Best mobile screen guards for iPhone 13: Top picks

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 10, 2022 14:04 IST
Summary:

Though the iPhone 13's ceramic shield provides incredible protection, you should safeguard your iPhone 13 with a durable screen protector. Listed below are the top picks that will surely help you with your buying decisions.

Best mobile screen guards for iPhone 13

The iPhone is a device that is expensive to replace if broken, which is why it's important to take the necessary precautions to avoid this from happening. One of the most popular ways to protect your iPhone is with a screen guard, which will help to minimise scratches on the screen and give the phone some extra durability. Learn about some of the best screen guards for iPhones in this article and make an informed decision about which one you should use!

Here are the top picks for the best mobile screen guards for iPhone 13:

Top picks for mobile screen guards for iPhone 13

1. KYOSEI Dust-Filter Tempered Glass Compatible with iPhone 13

The KYOSEI Dust-Filter Tempered Glass compatible with iPhone 13 is a great option for those looking for a mobile screen guard. This product is made of tempered glass, which makes it durable and scratch-resistant. It also has an oleophobic coating that repels fingerprints and other oils.

Specifications: 

  • Package Dimensions: 19.3 x 9.5 x 1.9 cm
  • Item Hardness: 9H
  • Material: Tempered Glass
  • Screen Size: 6.1 Inches
ProsCons
Ultimate Touch Sensitivity May not fit some cases correctly due to the bevelled edges 
Ultimate Touch Sensitivity  
KYOSEI Dust-Filter Tempered Glass Compatible with iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Pro/iPhone 14(6.1"),with Speaker-Mesh,Edge-to-Edge Coverage,Screen Protector Guard- Pack of 1
75% off 299 1,199
Buy now

2. TOUGH LEE Tempered Glass Screen Guard Protector for Apple iPhone 13

If you have an iPhone 13, then you know how important it is to keep your screen looking perfect. That's why you need the TOUGH LEE Tempered Glass Screen Guard Protector. This screen guard is made of tempered glass that is designed to protect your screen from scratches, fingerprints, and other damage. The TOUGH LEE Tempered Glass Screen Guard Protector also has an oleophobic coating that repels oil and fingerprints, making it easy to keep your screen looking clean.

The TOUGH LEE Tempered Glass Screen Guard Protector is easy to install and comes with a lifetime replacement warranty.

Specifications: 

  • Package Dimensions: ‎19 x 10 x 2.7 cm
  • Item Hardness: 9H
  • Material: Tempered Glass
  • Screen Size: 6.1 Inches
ProsCons
Oleophobic coating repels oil and fingerprints Average Quality 
Dust-Proof  
TOUGH LEE (Pack of 2) Tempered Glass Screen Guard Protector for Apple iPhone 14 / Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 13 Pro (Full Screen Coverage Except Edges)
85% off 150 999
Buy now

3. OpenTech® Military-Grade Tempered Glass Screen Protector Compatible with iPhone 13

OpenTech® 's tempered glass screen protector is compatible with iPhone 13 and provides military-grade protection for your device. This ultra-thin (0.3mm) and durable screen protector is made of 9H hardness tempered glass that is scratch-resistant and shatterproof. It also has an oleophobic coating that repels fingerprints and smudges. The installation process is quick and easy, with the included wet/dry wipes and dust removal stickers. 

Specifications: 

  • Package Dimensions: ‎‎20.1 x 11.1 x 3.2 cm
  • Item Hardness: 9H
  • Material: Tempered Glass
  • Screen Size: 6.1 Inches
ProsCons
Best Quality A little bit pricey 
Scratch Proof  
OpenTech® Military-Grade Tempered Glass Screen Protector Compatible for iPhone 13/13 Pro / 14 with Edge to Edge Coverage and Easy Installation kit (6.1 Inches)
70% off 299 999
Buy now

4. Forego® iPhone 13 Mobile Phone Tempered Glass

If you are looking for a screen protector for your iPhone 13 that will keep it looking new, then the Forego® iPhone 13 Mobile Phone Tempered Glass is the perfect option for you. This tempered glass screen protector is made with a special material that is designed to resist scratches and fingerprints. It also has an oleophobic coating that repels oil and makes it easier to clean.

In addition, the Forego® iPhone 13 Mobile Phone Tempered Glass has a 9H hardness rating, which means it is extremely durable and will protect your screen from everyday wear and tear. 

Specifications: 

  • Material: Japanese Asahi Glass
  • Package Dimensions: ‎‎‎7 x 4 x 1.27 cm
  • Screen Size: 6.1 Inches
ProsCons
Extremely Durable May not fit some cases 
Dust-Proof  
Forego® iPhone 13 Mobile Phone Tempered Glass | Gorilla Glass | Screen guard 11D Edge To Edge (PACK-2)
80% off 199 999
Buy now

5. AEIDESS Tempered Glass Screen Protector Compatible For iPhone 13

The AEIDESS Tempered Glass Screen Protector is one of the best screen protectors on the market for the iPhone 13. This protector is made of tempered glass, which is extremely durable and scratch-resistant. It also has an oleophobic coating that repels fingerprints and smudges. The AEIDESS Tempered Glass Screen Protector is easy to install and comes with a lifetime warranty.

If you are looking for a high-quality, durable screen protector for your iPhone 13, the AEIDESS Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a great option.

Specifications: 

  • Package Dimensions: 19.8 x 10.2 x 1.3 cm
  • Item Hardness: 9H
  • Material: Tempered Glass
  • Screen Size: 6.1 Inches
ProsCons
oleophobic coating May get scratches 
Easy Installation  
AEIDESS Tempered Glass Screen Protector Compatible For iPhone 13 and for iPhone 13 Pro with Edge to Edge Coverage and Easy Installation Kit
85% off 149 999
Buy now

6. Affix Auto-Align Technology Full Coverage Tempered Glass Screen Guard for iPhone 13

As the name suggests, the Affix Auto-Align Technology Full Coverage Tempered Glass Screen Guard for iPhone 13 is a tempered glass screen protector that promises full coverage for your device. It also features auto-align technology, which makes it easy to apply and ensures a perfect fit.

This screen guard is made from 9H hardness tempered glass and promises full edge-to-edge protection for your device. It also has oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings to repel fingerprints and water. Plus, the rounded edges of the screen protector provide extra protection against cracks and chips.

Specifications: 

  • Package Dimensions: ‎15 x 15 x 0.1 cm
  • Item Hardness: 9H
  • Material: Tempered Glass
  • Screen Size: 6.1 Inches
ProsCons
Dust-Proof Very Costly 
Crystal Transparent glass Quality not as per price 
Perfect Fit  
Affix Auto-Align Technology Full Coverage Tempered Glass Screen Guard for iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and for iPhone 13 Pro (6.1 Inch) | Easy Installation Frame | Case-Friendly - 2 Pack
60% off 799 1,999
Buy now

7. ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector Compatible with iPhone 13

The ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector is the perfect way to keep your iPhone 13 safe from scratches and other damage. This screen protector is made from tempered glass, which is tough and durable. It is also scratch-resistant, so you don't have to worry about your phone's screen getting scratched up. The ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector is also easy to install, so you can get it on your phone in no time. 

Specifications: 

  • Package Dimensions: 14.32 x 6.8 x 0.03 cm
  • Item Hardness: 9H
  • Material: Tempered Glass
  • Screen Size: 6.1 Inches
ProsCons
Enhanced Protection A little bit pricey 
Speaker Shield  
Easy Installation  
ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector Compatible with iPhone 13/13 Pro/14[3 Pack], Easy Installation Frame, Scratch Resistant, Speaker Shield, Case Friendly
54% off 919 1,999
Buy now

Three best features of the different products listed

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
KYOSEI Dust-Filter Tempered Glass Compatible with iPhone 13 Dust-Proof Anti-Shatter Precise laser-cut tempered glass 
TOUGH LEE Tempered Glass Screen Guard Protector for Apple iPhone 13 Dust-Proof Anti-Shatter Precise laser-cut tempered glass 
OpenTech® Military-Grade Tempered Glass Screen Protector Compatible with iPhone 13 Scratch-Resistant and Shatterproo9H Hardness Tempered Glass Oleophobic Coating Repels Fingerprints and Smudges 
Forego® iPhone 13 Mobile Phone Tempered Glass Japanese Asahi Glass Japanese Material 11D Gorilla Tempered Glass  

Screen Protector 

oleophobic coating 

 

AEIDESS Tempered Glass Screen Protector Compatible With iPhone 13 Smooth Feel Easy Installation HD retina clarity and response 
Affix Auto-Align Technology Full Coverage Tempered Glass Screen Guard for iPhone 13Crystal TransparentCase friendly Hardness to protect from everyday scratches 
ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector Compatible with iPhone 13 Speaker Shield Enhanced Protection Easy Installation 

Best value for money

When it comes to mobile screen guards, there are a lot of options to choose from. But if you're looking for the best value for money, then you can't go wrong with the Forego® iPhone 13 Mobile Phone Tempered Glass. This screen guard is made from high-quality materials and offers great protection for your iPhone's display. They're also very easy to install, so you won't have to worry about any complicated instructions. And best of all, they're very affordable. So if you're looking for a great way to protect your iPhone's display without spending a lot of money, then these mobile screen guards are the perfect option for you.

Best overall product

Mobile screen guards are an important investment for anyone with an iPhone. Not only do they protect your device from scratches and scuffs, but they also keep your screen from getting cracked or shattered if you drop it. There are a lot of different mobile screen guards on the market, but not all of them are created equal. Some are made from inferior materials that won't stand up to wear and tear, while others are too thick and can make your phone difficult to use. When it comes to finding the best overall product, we believe the Affix Auto-Align Technology Full Coverage Tempered Glass Screen Guard for iPhone 13 is the clear winner. This screen guard is made from tempered glass, which is tough enough to withstand impact and scratches. They're also thin enough that they won't interfere with the touchscreen sensitivity or impede your ability to use your phone's features.

How to find the perfect mobile screen guards for iPhone 13?

There are many factors to consider when purchasing a mobile screen guard for your iPhone 13. The most important factor is probably the price. There are many options available, so finding the best value for money can be tricky.

The first thing to consider is the quality of the screen guard. Some cheaper options may not offer the same level of protection as more expensive ones. If you're looking for the best possible protection for your iPhone, then you'll need to spend a bit more money.

Price list of all products

S.noProductPrice
1.KYOSEI Dust-Filter Tempered Glass Compatible with iPhone 13  284 
2.TOUGH LEE Tempered Glass Screen Guard Protector for Apple iPhone 13  150 
3.OpenTech® Military-Grade Tempered Glass Screen Protector Compatible with iPhone 13  299
4.OpenTech® Military-Grade Tempered Glass Screen Protector Compatible with iPhone 13  199 
5.AEIDESS Tempered Glass Screen Protector Compatible With iPhone 13  149 
6.Affix Auto-Align Technology Full Coverage Tempered Glass Screen Guard for iPhone 13  799 
7.ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector Compatible with iPhone 13  949 

