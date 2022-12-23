Sign out
Best mobiles with 4 GB RAM: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 23, 2022 22:00 IST

Summary:

This article will help the readers select the top 6 best mobiles with 4GB RAM amongst the various brands and get the best value for money product by comparing the different brands available in the market.

A smartphone with 4 GB RAM will ensure that you can browse the web, manage social media posts, watch videos and some games with ease.

Smartphones are a vital part of our lives. There is a diverse range of smartphones in the market and one might get overwhelmed as to which one to choose from. A buyer’s guide acts like a beacon light to the buyer. So, we have made a guide to help you buy your smartphone as per your needs.

Some important things have to be kept in mind before purchasing a smartphone. The first thing you have to identify is what is the purpose of your smartphone.

The main component of a mobile phone is the smartphone processor. It is the brain of smartphones as it is responsible for everything that is functioning on your smartphone. Most of the processors are equipped with AI capabilities that make your phone smart.

So, when you buy a smartphone, it is important to check the processor of the smartphone as the overall performance of the phone is directly related to it.

For your convenience, here is a list of the best mobiles with 4GB RAM from which you can select. Also, you will find a comparative list of the best mobiles with 4GB RAM.

Product Details

1. Redmi 9 Activ, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage,Carbon Black

Redmi 9 Activ mobile came to the market on 24th September 2021. The phone has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display and a resolution of 720x1600 pixels with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Redmi 9 Activ runs on Android 10 with a 5000mAh battery.

The Redmi 9 Activ has an autofocus primary rear camera of 13-megapixel (f/2.2), and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera. It has a single front camera for selfies with a 5-megapixel sensor.

Specifications

Brand- Xiami

Model- Redmi 9 Activ

Launch date- 24th September 2021

Dimensions- 164.90 x 77.07 x 9

Weight (g) - 194.00

Battery capacity- 5000

Colours- Carbon Black, Coral Green, Metallic Purple

Display type- LCD

Resolution- 720 x 1600 pixels

Aspect ratio- 20:9

Screen size (inches)- 6.53

Operating system- MIUI 12, Android MIUI 12

Warranty details- 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty

ProsCons
Fast chargingCamera quality is poor
Value for money productPicture quality is low
Battery life is goodScreen quality is low
Redmi 9 Activ (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Octa-core Helio G35 | 5000 mAh Battery
23% off
8,499 10,999
Buy now

2. Tecno Spark 9, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 7GB Expandable RAM | Helio G37 Gaming Processor | Infinity Black

The Tecno Spark 9 was launched on July 18, 2022. It has memory fusion technology and a 90HZ refresh rate. The Tecno Spark 9 has a 5000mAh battery which can last up to 30 days. It has ultra battery saver mode for extra backup. This phone also has 25 hours of video playback or 26 hours of calling and 133 hours of music playback.

Specifications

Item model number- Spark 9

Product descriptions- 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 194 grams

Batteries- 1 Lithium Polymer battery

Display type-IPS LCD, 90Hz

Size- 6.6 inches

Resolution- 720 x 1600 pixels

OS- Android 12, HIOS 8.6

Chipset- Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37 (12nm)

Main camera- 13 MP, f/1.9, 27 mm (wide), AF Unspecified secondary camera with dual- LED flash, panorama and HDR

Selfie camera- 8MP Selfie camera with front flash

Card slot- microSDXC (dedicated)

Internal memory- 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

Sensors- Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Colours- Infinity Black, Sky Mirror

ProsCons
HiOS 8.6 has many featuresCamera quality is poor
Value for money productRAM management is not good
Tecno Spark 9 (Infinity Black, 4GB RAM,64GB Storage) | 7GB Expandable RAM | Helio G37 Gaming Processor
30% off
7,999 11,499
Buy now

3. Realme Narzo 50i (Mint Green 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Octa Core Processor | 6.5” Large Display

The Realme Narzo 50i has been designed with a focus on today's younger generation. It has a street-style diagonal stripe design. It is also very slim (8.9mm) for easy grip.

You can cherish your life memories by capturing beautiful pictures with the high-resolution 8MP AI camera.

You can also enjoy non-stop games and other content due to its powerful Octa-core processor. Its large display of 50i comes with a screen ratio that reaches 88.7%, making your games and movies more thrilling.

Specifications

Launch date- 7th October 2021

Dimensions- 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9cm; 195 grams

Batteries- 1 Lithium Polymer Battery included; up to 43 days of standby time

OS- Android 11

GPS- GLONASS

Display- LCD

Device interface- Touchscreen

Colour- Mint Green

Camera- Rear camera (8MP), Front camera (5MP)

Splashproof

ProsCons
Overall quality is goodSpeaker placement is at the rear
Camera quality is goodUnisoc chipset
Performance is up to the mark 
Nice 720p panel , Neat UI experience 
realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Octa Core Processor | 6.5" inch Large Display
10% off
8,999 9,999
Buy now

4. Redmi 10A (Slate Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

The Redmi 10A 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage has MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core Processor with 12nm architecture for better efficiency. This smartphone has a larger display of 16.58cm which is good for cinematic viewing. It also has a rear fingerprint sensor for additional privacy and faster access to the smartphone.

Specifications

Launch date- April 20, 2022,

Device type- Smartphone

Sim type- Dual sim

Sim size- Nano

Dimensions- 77.07 x 164.9 x 9mm

Weight- 194grams

Display type- Colour IPS screen (16m colours)

Touch- Yes

Size- 6.53 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels

Aspect ratio- 20:9

Ram- 4GB

Storage- 64GB

Card slot- up to 512GB

OS- Android v11

Chipset- MediaTek Helios 625

CPU- 2GHz, Octa Core Processor

Rear camera- 13MP f/2.2 (wide angle) with autofocus, standard HDR, portrait mode

Front camera- 5M f/2.2 (wide angle) with screen flash

Battery type- Non-removable battery

Battery size- 5000mAh, Li-Po battery

ProsCons
Display is largeCamera quality is average
Operating system is goodNot waterproof
Redmi 10A (Slate Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 2 Ghz Octa Core Helio G25 | 5000 mAh Battery | Finger Print Sensor | Upto 5GB RAM with RAM Booster
31% off
8,299 11,999
Buy now

5. Nokia C21 Plus 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage | Warm Grey

The Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone was launched on 27th February 2022 which has 4GB RAM AND 64 GB internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. A Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-core SCP863A processor powers it with a 5050mAh battery that can last up to 3 days.

The Nokia C21 Plus has a dual camera to treasure your life moments. The 6.5inches HD+ screen is big enough for a better viewing experience.

Specifications

Launch date- 28 February 2022

Dimension- 164.8 x 7.5.9 x 8.6mm

Weight- 178g or 191g

Display type- IPS LCD

Resolution- 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio

Protection- Scratch-resistant glass

OS- Android 11

Chipset- Unmisoc SC986A (28nm)

Main Camera- Dual,13MP, (wide), AF, 2MP, (depth)

Selfie camera- Single, 5MP

Sensors- Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

ProsCons
All-rounder budget-friendly smartphoneSpeaker is at the rear
Battery life is good 
Overall performance is good 
Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage, 13MP Dual Camera with HDR | Warm Grey
27% off
9,499 12,999
Buy now

6. POCO C31 4GB RAM, ( Shadow Gray, 64GB )

The POCO C31 mobile phone has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 4GB RAM AND 64GB ROM which is expandable up to 512GB.

Specifications

OS- Android 10.0

Dimensions- 7 x 5 x 3 cm; 380 grams

Display technology- LCD, LED

Device interface; primary- Touchscreen

Special features- HD recording, primary camera, auto focus, raer camera, front camera, dual camera, LED flash

ProsCons
Operating system is goodVideo quality is low
Battery is goodSound quality is low
Camera is good 
Price of mobiles at a glance:

ProductPrice
Sound quality is lowRedmi 9 Activ Carbon BlackRs. 8,499
Tecno Spark Infinity BlackRs. 7,999
Realme Narzo 50i Mint GreenRs. 8,999
Redmi 10A Slate GreyRs. 8,299
Nokia C21Plus Warm GreyRs. 9,999
POCO C31 Shadow GrayRs. 7,999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi 9 Activ Carbon BlackRs. 8,499Octa-core Helio G35 Processor6.53” HD+ Display13+2MP Dual rear camera with AI portrait | 5MP front camera
Tecno Spark 9 Infinity BlackMediaTek Helio G37 Gaming processor5000mAh battery that has a standby of 30 daysUp to 7 GB larger RAM with the help of memory fusion technology
Realme Narzo 50i Mint GreenPowerful Octa-core processor5000mAh large battery that supports ultra saving mode8MP primary camera and 5MP AI selfie camera
Redmi 10A Slate GreyMediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor5000mAh large battery which has a 10W fast charger and micro USB connectivityHD+ (1600 X 700) IPS LCD Display
Nokia C21Plus Warm GreyAndroid 11 Go edition3 days of battery life13MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera good for portrait, HDR, etc.
POCO C31 Shadow GrayMediaTek Helio G35 processor5000mAh Lithium-ion Polymer battery6.53” HD+ Display

Best value for money

The Realme Narzo 50i Mint Green is the best value-for-money product. The target customers of this product are the young generation who are interested in playing games and watching movies. The powerful Oct-core processor makes their gaming experience really fun along with the large display of 50i with a screen ratio that reaches 88.7%.

Best overall product

The Nokia C21 Plus Android smartphone can be said to be the best overall product. This is a decent budget smartphone and the overall performance of the phone is also good. It has the Android 11 Go edition which gives the users a kind of light feeling. So, you can go for this product by considering its overall performance.

How to find the perfect mobile with 4GB RAM?

Finding the perfect mobile with 4GB RAM can be a daunting task for a user amongst the myriad range of smartphones that are available in the market. Firstly, you have to find out for yourself the end purpose of the smartphone.

There are also other factors to be kept in mind like an operating system, the budget of your smartphone, etc. When shopping for a smartphone, always take an informed decision by looking at the software you are currently using.

If you are looking for a budget-friendly device, then an Android is suitable for you. And the best and safest platform to buy your smartphone is Amazon online platform. Here, you will find various options from which you can choose according to your preferences.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best mobiles with 4 GB Ram

Is 4GB RAM enough for playing games on the phone?

If you buy a phone for gaming purposes, then RAM is a vital factor. 4GB RAM is enough for playing games on the phone. The Android operating system automatically adjusts the RAM for various applications.

Are all mobile phones with 4GB RAM waterproof?

No, not all mobile phones with 4GB RAM are waterproof. So, you have to check the features carefully before buying one.

Are mobile phones with 4GB RAM available at a price range under Rs. 1000?

Yes, mobile phones with 4GB RAM are available at a price range under Rs. 1000.

