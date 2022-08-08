Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get up to 52% off on electronic items

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: It is raining discounts on electronic items.

Choosing from an extensive range of smartphones available might be daunting. Using an iPhone (iOS) is a bit simpler because only a few models often launch yearly. However, getting a replacement phone may be more difficult if you use Android, as many Android phone brands are available in the market. Another crucial factor to note before buying a new phone is that it must fall within your budget. As mobile technology advances, features ranging from face unlock to full-screen display are available in phones ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹80,000. However, what if you can take advantage of the deals on these smartphones and other electronic devices during the Amazon sale and get up to 52% discount? Great, isn't it? Here are the top phones and other electronic items you must check out at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: get up to 52% discount on phones and other electronics items. 1. Realme Narzo 50A The Realme Narzo 50A Prime, with its sturdy build quality and reasonably nice display, is a good buy! The advanced chipset of this device is decent enough to ensure its high speed and seamless operations. Specifications: ● Battery: 6000 mAh ● RAM: 4 GB ● Storage: 64 GB ● Processor: Helio G85 Processor

Pros Cons Good design and display The phone comes without a charger Excellent battery life

2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G The Exynos-powered Samsung Galaxy M33 5G supports fast charging and offers users an expandable memory option. The 5G smartphone reportedly has a fluid operation and runs Android 12. Specifications: ● Battery: 6000 mAh ● RAM: 6 GB ● Storage: 128 GB ● Processor: Samsung Exynos 1280

Pros Cons Dedicated SD card slot Outdated design A strong 6000 mAh battery Phone box without charger

3. OnePlus 10R The OnePlus 10R is a reliable smartphone with dependable performance for everyday tasks and games. The phone's incredible charging speed and the camera quality is also up to the mark. Specifications: ● Battery: 5000 mAh ● RAM: 8 GB ● Storage: 126 GB ROM ● Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G

Pros Cons Reliable performance Outdated design Superfast charging No IP rating

4. Tecno Spark 9 The Tecno Spark 9 is an excellent option that is also reasonably priced. The device's multi-purpose camera setup and extensive visual experience are outstanding. Hence, buying it is an excellent deal, especially during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022. Specifications: ●Battery: 5000 mAh ●RAM: 6 GB ●Storage: 128 GB ROM ●Processor: Helio G37 Gaming Processor

Pros Cons Comes with a dedicated memory card slot The camera does not deliver good quality pictures A decent performing 5000 mAh battery Thick body

5. iQOO 9T 5G The iQOO 9T boasts of an eye-catching design that millennials yearn for. If you choose the Legend version of this device, the iQOO 9T distinguishes from the competition because of its glass back and dual-tone rear panel. Specifications: ● Battery: 4700 mAh ● RAM: 8 GB ● Storage: 128 GB ROM ● Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 768G 5G

Pros Cons Amazing build design Lacks wireless charging High picture-quality camera No IP rating

6. HP 15s Laptop When you buy the HP 15s laptop, get the best viewing experience with the 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display. The laptop is equipped with an Intel 11th Generation i3 CPU, 512 GB SSD, and 8 GB RAM, which is perfect for heavy usage. Specifications: ● Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080) ● RAM: 8 GB DDR4 ● Storage: 512 GB SSD ● Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1125G4

Pros Anti-glare display No VGA port Powerful battery backup A little heavy compared to competitors

7. Panasonic LUMIX G7 Camera Anyone looking to upgrade from entry-level cameras should consider the Panasonic Lumix G7 because of its excellent mid-range camera. With built-in Wi-Fi, timelapse, quiet shooting up to 1/16000, and up to seven-frame resizing, this camera is loaded with features. Its unique abilities enable you to record movies with four times the detail of 1080p. Specifications: ● Sensor resolution actual: 16.84 Megapixel ● Sensor type: 17.3 x 13 mm (Four Thirds) MOS ● Capture modes: Three 4K capture modes

Pros Cons Outstanding ISO performance for its class JPEG colours are a bit dull External microphone jack provided Wi-Fi wireless connectivity has a reasonably limited range

8. Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon's third-generation Echo Dot is attractive and features excellent audio. The speaker is in-built with a range of functionalities starting from its four buttons; two volume controls, a mic mute, and an action button are on top of the speaker, with a colourful light ring around its edge. Specifications: ●Connectivity: Bluetooth or 3.5mm cable ●Storage: Over 30,000 songs and many things

Pros Cons Alexa remains the best voice ecosystem for smart home control Alexa isn't up to its competitor's level at answering broad information queries The best Alexa speaker in an affordable range

9. Seagate 2TB Hardrive If you are looking for the perfect storage device, get the Seagate 2TB hard drive while the Amazon sale is ongoing. With the perfect deal and offers, the Seagate 2TB hard drive comes with four months of Adobe CC Photography subscription! Specifications: ● Size: 2TB ● Drive interface: USB 3.0 ● Weight: 148 grams

Pros Cons Advanced features Frequent problems with formatting Still the best in budget

10. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo The easy-to-use and fancy Realme Buds is the perfect device you need to get while the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 is going on. Specifications: ● Battery: Up to 17 hours ● Charging: Type-C

Pros Cons Lightweight Customer reviews are not satisfactory Advance features on the realme application

Price of Phones And Other Electronics at a Glance:

Product Price realme narzo 50A ₹ 10,999 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G ₹ 18,999 OnePlus 10R ₹ 34,999 Tecno Spark 9 ₹ 9,499 iQOO 9T 5G ₹ 49,999 HP 15s ₹ 43,300 Panasonic LUMIX G7 Camera ₹ 38,489 Echo Dot (3rd Gen) ₹ 2,249 Seagate 2TB Hardrive ₹ 5,448 realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo ₹ 1,198

Best 3 Features For You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme narzo 50A 6000 mAh 64GB ROM Helio G85 processor Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Samsung’s Exynos 1280 processor 128GB ROM Long 6000 mAh battery OnePlus 10R 8GB RAM MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G Super-fast charging Tecno Spark 9 128GB ROM Dedicated memory slot 6GB RAM iQOO 9T 5G 8GB RAM Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 768G 5G 50 MP sensing camera HP 15s 15.6 inches display Anti-glare display 8GB RAM Panasonic LUMIX G7 Camera Three 4K modes recording Great ISO performance 16.84MP Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Long reach connectivity Has songs in 10+ languages Improved voice control Seagate 2TB Hardrive Available in four colours Weighs less than 150 grams 3.0 USB realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Available in beautiful Battery backup of up to 17 hours C charger type