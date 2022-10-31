Best Motorola 6-inch mobile phones you can buy this season By Affiliate Desk

Summary: This article lists the latest Motorola smartphones with 6-inch displays and their unique features and specifications.

Motorola phones with 6-inch display screen offer great viewing experience.

Smartphones offer users so much more than basic functions like making and receiving calls and text messages. Manufacturers are constantly enhancing the screens of phones to give customers a better experience and achieve a greater practical viewing area without impeding one-handed usage. Nowadays, a smartphone is used for almost every digital activity. Smartphones have brought everything from social media to online banking into our hands. If you are an avid gamer or you like to binge-watch on your smartphone, a phone with a larger display is always a good choice for carrying out all these activities. Motorola consistently offers outstanding value, focuses highly on its integrated design philosophy, and uses Android as its operating system. Any Motorola smartphone is a dependable top choice for people looking for a fantastic 6-inch display smartphone. Here is a list of the best Motorola 6-inch smartphones. 1. MOTOROLA Moto g22 The Moto G22, including its feature-rich design, is sure to amuse you with its front camera. You can take captivating photos with beautiful visuals thanks to its Quad Camera configuration, combined with an Ultra-wide Lens, Macro Vision, and Depth Sensor. This smartphone also features good internal storage and adequate RAM, which could both be increased to 1 TB using a microSD card. Key specifications Display: IPS LCD, 90 Hz, 268 PPI Screen length: 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) Weight: 485 g RAM: 4 GB ROM: 64 GB Processor: MediaTek Helio G37 Battery: 5000 mAh (Lithium-ion Polymer) CPU speed: Octa Core(4*2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4*1.8GHz Cortex-A53) Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 16 MP Front camera Resolution: 1600 x 700 Pixels Network type: 4G, 3G, 2G

Pros Cons Sufficient battery performance Low-light pictures are not good 90Hz display at this cost is a great deal Efficiency of the device could be better Camera works efficiently during the daytime Good software interface

2. Motorola G31 Motorola G31 smartphone comes with a 6.4 inch (16.4 cm) AMOLED screen. A MediaTek Helio G85 Processor powers this device. This device has a storage capacity of 64 GB which can be extended up to 1 TB, and RAM of 4 GB. It has ThinkShield security, which protects the data in the phone from threats like malware and phishing. Key specifications Display: AMOLED 411 PPI Screen length: 16.26 cm (6.4 inches) Weight: 181 g RAM: 4 GB ROM: 64 GB Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 Battery: 5000 mAh (Lithium-ion Polymer) CPU speed: Octa-core(22.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6*1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP | 13 MP Front camera Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels Network type: 4G, 3G, 2G

Pros Cons Android software is stock The additional sensors fall short 50 MP camera does an excellent job in favourable conditions The refresh rate is only 60Hz 5000 mAh longer battery life with 20W charger AMOLED display with Full HD

3. Motorola G51 5G Motorola G51 5G smartphone comes with a 6.8 inch (17.5 cm) Full HD screen. This device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Processor.ThinkShield security protects your phone's data from malware and phishing. This phone also supports a 5G network which enables high-speed internet connectivity. Key specifications Display: IPS LCD 387 PPI Screen length: 17.27 cm (6.8 inches) Weight: 208 g RAM: 4 GB/6 GB/8 GB ROM: 64 GB/ 128 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Battery: 5000 mAh (Lithium-ion Polymer) CPU speed: Octa Core(22.2 GHz Kryo 460 & 61.8 GHz Kryo 460) Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP | 13 MP Front camera Resolution: 2400 x 1080 Network type: 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

Pros Cons 5000 mAh good battery life Charging speed slow stock android Even at 120Hz screen is stressed Snapdragon 480 performs well Efficiency in dim lighting is not great 5G connectivity is enabled

4. Motorola E7 Power The smartphone has a 6.51-inch HD display. It has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The phone also has a 5MP front camera and a 13MP + 2MP rear camera for taking captivating photos and videos. The MediaTek Helio G25 Processor powers the smartphone. Key specifications Display: IPS LCD 269 PPI Screen length: 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) Weight: 200 g RAM: 2 GB/ 4 GB ROM: 32 GB/ 64 GB Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Battery: 5000 mAh (Lithium-ion Polymer) CPU speed: Octa Core(4*2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4*1.5 GHz Cortex-A53) Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP | 16 MP Front camera Resolution: 1600 x 720 Network type: 4G, 3G, 2G

Pros Cons 5000 mAh battery gives a long battery life Turbocharging is not supported Good camera Slow processing Fingerprint sensor Storage is a constraint in the base variant Screen Brightness is superior

5. Motorola G10 Power The smartphone has a 6.51-inch HD touchscreen display, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage. For capturing videos and photos, the device has an 8MP front camera and a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera, making it perfect for clicking pictures on the go. Key specifications Display: IPS LCD 270 PPI Screen length: 16.55 cm (6.5 inches) Weight: 200 g RAM: 4 GB ROM: 64 GB/128 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Battery: 6000 mAh (Lithium-ion Polymer) CPU speed: Octa-core(4*1.8 GHz Kyro 240 & 41.8 GHz Kyro 240)) Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2MP | 16 MP Front camera Resolution: 720 x 1600 Network type: 4G, 3G, 2G

Pros Cons 6000 mAh battery gives massive screen time Low screen resolution Inexpensive Below par macro sensor Good primary camera Snapdragon 460 works slow Good User Interface

6. Motorola e32s This Motorola phone features a 16.51 cm (6.5) display with a brilliant 90 Hz refresh rate, giving customers a pleasant user experience. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio with a cross-section of 8.49 mm. This gadget has a powerful Octa-core processor, up to 4 GB of RAM, and enormous internal memory of 32 GB that can be expanded to 1 TB. Key specifications Display: IPS LCD 270 PPI Screen length: 16.55 cm (6.5 inches) Weight: 185 g RAM: 3 GB/ 4 GB ROM: 32 GB/64 GB Processor: MediaTek Helio G37 Battery: 5000 mAh (Lithium-ion Polymer) CPU speed: Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 8 MP Front camera Resolution: 720 x 1600 Network type: 4G, 3G, 2G

Pros Cons Affordable pricing Storage and RAM are low Liquid resistant design Average camera 5000 mAh battery power Average Helio G37 performance Lightweight and slim

Price of Motorola 6-inch mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price MOTOROLA Moto g22 ₹ 10,490 Motorola G31 ₹ 11,790 Motorola G51 5G ₹ 14,990 Motorola E7 Power ₹ 8,299 Motorola G10 Power ₹ 11,999 Motorola e32s ₹ 8,200

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Moto G22 Competitive Price Superior Camera setup 1 TB SD card support Moto G31 Battery Life and Camera Quality Efficiency enhancement by AI 441 PPI(Pixel Per Inch), AMOLED display Splashproof IPX2 Moto G51 5G Powerful Snapdragon 480 Plus processor Adreno 619 GPU for Graphic needs 8 GB RAM Moto E7 5000 mAh Battery 6.5 Inch IPS LCD Display 1 TB SD Card support Moto G10 6000 mAh powerful battery Snapdragon 460 Splashproof IP52 Moto e32s 5000 mAh Battery 6.5-inch screen 8.49 mm slim body

Best value for money The Moto G51 5G is a fantastic value-for-money option in Motorola 6-inch mobile phones. Users may benefit from a steady performance thanks to the high-end features included. One can also rely on its intelligent sensor capabilities to take comprehensive photographs. Additionally, the side fingerprint reader improves user ease. Best overall The Moto G10, with a 6.51-inch display, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 internal storage capacity, is the best overall Motorola 6-inch mobile phone. The device also has an 8MP selfie camera and a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera. A 6000 mAh Li-Ion battery powers this smartphone. The Snapdragon 460 chipset powers the phone's processing capabilities. How to find the perfect Motorola 6-inch smartphone? Make a note of every requirement you have for your new smartphone. To learn more about your options, browse several e-commerce sites. Use filters, such as RAM, processor, and internal memory, to select your ideal product. Check prices and features between brands from the official sites with correct information. Evaluate the deals and offers as well. Choose the option that best suits & satisfies you.

