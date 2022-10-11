Motorola mobile phones under 30,000

Mobile phones under 30,000

Popular high-end phones offer outstanding performance, wonderful camera systems, and other features that make daily tasks easier. However, these luxury phones come at a high price, so they might not be the best option if all you need is a straightforward device. The top devices on the market range in price, screen size, storage, and camera features. There are numerous options to consider when buying a phone, including quality, display, cost, and many other factors. This should make the process of choosing a phone a little confusing. Screen size problem? image quality Battery life? If you decide on every one of them, your options can be limited. Choosing the best smartphone for you might be difficult and confusing. The top Motorola cell phones under 30,000 are listed below: 1. MOTOROLA g31 (Meteorite Grey, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) The Moto G31 stands out as a top pick for gamers and movie fans due to its quick display, potent CPU design, and 5000mAh battery configuration. A truly outstanding triple camera arrangement on the back of the smartphone allows for flawless recordings in any setting. Specifications: Processor : MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with 4GB RAM

: MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with 4GB RAM Batteries : 5000mAh battery

: 5000mAh battery Storage : Expandable storage

Pros Cons High-quality AMOLED display Average low-light camera performance IPX2 rated Near-stock Android software

2. Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New) The Moto g22, one of the best Motorola smartphones under ₹12,000, offers a faultless experience because of its feature-rich design, multi-touch display, 13 MP front camera with screen flash, and fingerprint sensor. Specifications: OS : ‎Android 12

: ‎Android 12 Item weight : 185 g

: 185 g Special features : ‎Front camera, rear camera

: ‎Front camera, rear camera Batteries : ‎1 AAA battery required. (included)

: ‎1 AAA battery required. (included) RAM : ‎4 GB

: ‎4 GB Item part number : ‎1

: ‎1 Product dimensions : 16.39 x 7.49 x 0.84 cm; 185 grams

: 16.39 x 7.49 x 0.84 cm; 185 grams Other display features : ‎Wireless

: ‎Wireless Form factor : BAR

: BAR Colour : Iceberg Blue

: Iceberg Blue Other camera features : Front

: Front Battery power rating : ‎5000 Milliamp Hours

Pros Cons Great phone for multitasking Low storage capacity One year warranty Lacks some advanced features when compared with other brands

3. Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU, a 50MP triple rear camera, a huge 5000 mAh battery, and 5G networking connectivity are all features of the Motorola Moto G71. Specifications: Screen resolution : 1080 x 2400 pixels

: 1080 x 2400 pixels Pixel density : 411 PPI

: 411 PPI Aspect ratio : 20:09

: 20:09 Screen to body ratio : 88.80%

: 88.80% Rear camera setup : Triple, 50MP + 8MP + 2MP

Triple, 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera 1 resolution : 50 MP

: 50 MP Rear camera 1 type : f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

: f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera Rear camera 1 lens : 2.7" sensor size, 1.28-micrometer pixel size

Pros Cons Layout with a water-repellent finish It lacks HDR higher refresh rate Pure Android 11 ecosystem with an elegant OLED display. There is no extra space for storage. The visual quality is respectable during the day. Stereo speakers are incompatible

4. Moto g51 5G (RAM-4GB, Internal Memory-64GB, Color-Indigo Blue) The design of the Moto G51 5G is well-known and distinctive. The chin of the phone is slightly thicker than the bezels. There are buttons for the Google Assistant and volume settings on the right spine of the Moto G51 5G. The Moto G51 5G's back is comprised of plastic, which warms up after prolonged use. The phone has 12 5G bands, making it a real 5G device. For those who don't want to mess with a bespoke operating system, the Moto G51 5G is a good option. Specifications: Pixel density : 387 PPI

: 387 PPI Screen resolution :1080 x 2400 pixels

:1080 x 2400 pixels Screen to body ratio : 83.81%

: 83.81% Screen to body ratio : 83.81%

: 83.81% Aspect ratio : 20:09

: 20:09 Rear camera setup : Triple, 50MP + 8MP + 2MP

: Triple, 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera 1 resolution : 50 MP

: 50 MP Screen design : Punch hole

: Punch hole Screen refresh rate : 120 Hz

: 120 Hz Rear camera 2 resolution : 8 MP

Pros Cons Support for 5G Storage capacity is limited. The first smartphone to have the Snapdragon 480+ chipset less RAM option Affordably priced 5G smartphone

5. MOTOROLA G60 (Dynamic Gray, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) The Moto G60's 108MP camera sensor, which is a part of the triple-lens setup, is without a doubt its most appealing feature. Our world is truly odd when such low-cost cellphones with such high-resolution cameras are readily available. The Moto G60 is the best example of how increasing the number of megapixels in a camera does not ensure that it will be excellent. The HDR10 colour reproduction (exclusively on YouTube) and contrast levels are also quite good for media consumption. The colours continue to complement those in nature. Although it was L1 DRM certified, it couldn't play 1080p video on Prime Video. Specifications: Display : 6.78-inch

: 6.78-inch Front camera : 32MP; 1080p60fps

: 32MP; 1080p60fps Software : Android 11

: Android 11 Rear camera : 108MP main+ 5MP macro + 2MP depth

: 108MP main+ 5MP macro + 2MP depth Processor : Snapdragon 732G

: Snapdragon 732G Battery : 6000mAh with 20W fast charging

Pros Cons Ad-free Bloat-free Android software Not AMOLED panel Long Battery Life Slow charging Large 120Hz Display Gigantic footprint

6. Moto E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) The Motorola e40 has a specially created UNISOC T700 Octa-core 1.8 GHz CPU that allows you to take advantage of effective graphics performance. The mobile phone's 4 GB of RAM makes multitasking simple. Additionally, thanks to its roomy 64 GB of ROM (which is extensible up to 1 TB), you may save all of your data in one location. Specifications: Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera

: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera Screen : 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display

: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display Feature : Fingerprint Reader with Face Unlock

: Fingerprint Reader with Face Unlock Processor : UNISOC T700Processor

: UNISOC T700Processor Battery : 5000 mAh Battery

Pros Cons Camera is good Ram management is average Excellent battery backup

7. MOTOROLA e32s (Slate Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) With this Motorola phone, which is made to up your fun factor, you can enjoy the smartphone experience like never before in terms of sheer brilliance and flawless functioning. You can enjoy flawless smoothness in operation with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a gorgeous 16.51 cm (6.5) display, and a 20:9 aspect ratio of this phone provides greater screen area, enabling you to always enjoy a visual feast. Specifications: Brand : Motorola

: Motorola OS Android : 12

: 12 Memory storage capacity : 64 GB

: 64 GB Colour : Slate Gray

: Slate Gray Screen size : 6.5 Inches

Pros Cons Excellent refresh rate Ram management is inferior Good display

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New) Good Ram Sufficient storage space Latest operating system MOTOROLA g31 Great design Good RAM backup. Good Ram Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) Good speaker output Great battery backup Large display with good resolution MOTOROLA G60 (Frosted Champagne, 6GB RAM Large display with good resolution Loaded with Android features Large display with good resolution Moto g51 5G (RAM-4GB, Internal Lightweight Good for everyday use Good Storage Space Moto E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 Good camera Excellent display Latest OS MOTOROLA e32s Good resolution Good refresh rate Good Storage Space

Best value for money The MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion is one of the best Motorola cell phones for under ₹30,000. The phone's outstanding performance, terrific camera, and extremely sleek design make it the best for multitasking. Because of its long-lasting battery, it is a great choice for people searching for a trustworthy and economical phone. The front-facing camera is exceptional for the budget category. Best overall If you want a cell phone with cutting-edge and contemporary features, go with the MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion. It functions effectively and boasts a large, crystal-clear display as well as a potent camera. The phone is also reasonably priced—it just costs around ₹30,000. It also has a long battery life, so you can use it even when you're on the road. It also comes with Android OS pre-installed, enabling you to use all of the most recent features and programs. How to find the perfect Motorola mobile phone? Choosing the Motorola phone model that best suits your needs may be challenging if you're in the market for a new device. It's important to know just how much you can spend before you start looking for a Motorola phone. Motorola has a wide range of phones available at different pricing points. Because not all Motorola phones are compatible with all cellular providers, be cautious while selecting a Motorola phone. Pick the qualities that matter to you the most. Do you prefer a phone with a large screen, a little screen, or one with a tonne of storage? By concentrating on the crucial elements, you can narrow your choices. Once you have decided which one best meets your needs, compare models and read internet reviews before making the final buy. As a result, you can choose the aforementioned goods without a doubt. Product price list

Product Actual price Discounted price Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New) ₹ 13,999 ₹ 10,590 MOTOROLA g31 ₹ 19,999 ₹ 13,749 Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) ₹ 22,999 ₹ 18,549 MOTOROLA G60 (Frosted Champagne, 6GB RAM ₹ 19,999 ₹ 16,499 Moto g51 5G (RAM-4GB, Internal Memory-64GB, Color-Indigo Blue) ₹ 17,999 ₹ 14,250 Moto E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) ₹ 12, 949 ₹ 10, 249 MOTOROLA e32s ₹ 12,999 ₹ 10, 290