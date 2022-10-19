Best Motorola HD mobile phones: A buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Oct 19, 2022 22:00 IST





Summary: Is your mind telling you to purchase Motorola HD mobile phones? You are in the correct space as these mobile phones are here to give you a delightful experience with their unique design and features at budget-friendly rates.

Motorola HD mobile phones are high on performance.

Some individuals keep choice above necessity and prefer purchasing high net-worth mobile phones such as iPhones, OnePlus, etc. In contrast, there are those individuals too who wish to put necessity above choice or even both. For such individuals, there is a list of these Motorola HD mobile phones. Motorola has come up with some great smartphones which are full HD displays and effective picture quality and various other details. Motorola HD Mobile Phones are fuelled by snapdragon processors coupled with 2 GB, 3 GB, or 4 GB RAM. Such mobile phones are quite effective and sustainable for a long period. The interesting part about Motorola HD Mobile Phones is that these phones operate on the latest Android OS which is prevalent in many of the current mobile phones too. Camera Sensors range from 12 MP to 16 MP on these Motorola HD Mobile Phones giving the best picture quality. If you wish to click selfies, these phones also carry front cameras that work in dim light conditions. The display size of these phones is different and screen size usually ranges from 5 inches, 5.2 inches, or 5.5 inches.Let us go through the different Motorola HD mobile phones. 1. MOTOROLA G60 This Motorola mobile phone carries a 17.2 cm (6.8) HDR10 display that makes enjoyment see real with its impressive, legitimate colors with enhanced brightness and variance. You can now say goodbye to delays, all thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate of this HD mobile phone. This Motorola Mobile phone consists of ThinkShield which guarantees your data and other details remain safe and secure. With more than one layer of protection and up-to-date security, you don’t have to worry about your data divulgence. Giving you an Ultra High-Res Quad Function Camera, this Motorola HD mobile phone comes with a 108 MP ultra-high-resolution detector to make sure that you get to take some great photos. Specifications · Operating system:Android 11 · Processor:Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G Processor · Model Name: · Colour:Moonless · Display:Full HD · Battery:6000 mAh · RAM:6 GB · Product Dimensions:‎0.96 x 7.59 x 16.96 cm; 220 Grams

Pros Cons Ad-free Bloat-free Android Software Inconsistent Camera Long-lasting Battery Life Non AMOLED panel Huge 120 Hz Display Moderate charging Qualified Performance Huge footprint Fair Audio

2. Motorola Moto G51 5 G Motorola g51 5 G mobile phone keeps you glued to your work and also plays an engaging part in your life. With a 50 MP main camera, the Quad Pixel Technology, and an 8 MP ultra-wide angle depth sensor camera, this Motorola mobile phone lets you capture striking pictures. Also, this Motorola Moto g51 5G phone attributes a 17.5 cm (6.8) Full HD display. Specifications · Operating system: Android · Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Pro Processor · Model Name: Moto g51 5 G-XT2171-2 · Colour: Indigo Blue · Display: Full HD · Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer · RAM: 4 GB Internal Memory: 64 GB · Product Dimensions: ‎ 0.91 x 7.65 x 17.05 cm; 420 Grams

Pros Cons Snapdragon 480 + SoC Night photography requires optimization 12 5 G Bands Plastic Uni-body Excellent Cameras Hybrid slot Pure stock UI Single speaker Great quality LCD channel Amazing Battery Life At affordable rates NFC Support 3.5 mm Audio Jack

3. Motorola G 60 The Motorola G 60 comes with an ultra high-Res Quad Function Camera marking a 108 MP ultra-high-resolution sensor to verify that you get click effortless pictures. Even in unfavorable lighting conditions, you can still click cutting-edge and vivid photos. This is because of a huge volume of ultra pixels and light sensitivity. The Motorola g60 phone carries an advanced sensor along with an 8 MP Macro and Ultra-wide Sensor that allows you to experience the thrill of the two perspectives. Be rest assured as it gives you long usage hours to enjoy. Specifications · Operating system: Android 11 · Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G Processor · Model Name: G 60 · Colour: Soft Silver · Display: 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate, IPS LCD, 450 nits, HDR 10 · Battery: 6000 mAh with 20 W fast charging · RAM: 6 GB · Product Dimensions: ‎ 0.96 x 7.59 x 16.96 cm; 220 Grams

Pros Cons Add-free Bloat-free Android software Inconsistent Camera Long Battery Life Not AMOLED Panel 120 Hz large display Slow charging Competent performance Huge footprint Very good audio

4. Motorola G 40 Fusion The moto g 40 fusion smartphone comes with quick processing speeds, long-lasting battery life, and a magnificent design. Get real and clear visuals with a max vision display with a 17.2 cm (6.8) Motorola G 40 fusion smartphone giving you the ultimate treat to watch videos, browse the Web and play games. With the help of its 6000 mAh battery life, this phone gives you a playback time of up to 54 hours. Specifications · Operating system: Android 11 · Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G Processor · Model Name: G 40 Fusion · Colour: ‎Dynamic Gray · Display: 6.8" HDR10 120 Hz 2 IPS display FHD · Battery: 6000 mAh lithium-ion · RAM: 64 GB Storage 4 GB · Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎16.9 x 7.6 x 0.97 cm; 225 Grams

Pros Cons Clean software Thick and heavy Decent performance hardware Slow charging speeds 120 Hz HRR display Long-lasting battery Audio jack and card slot (Hybrid)

5. Motorola G 31 Motorola G 31 mobile phone will amaze you, as it comes with an AMOLED FHD screen sizing 16.25 cm (6.4) with a crater in the Display, thereby making your great-gaming assembly and watching movies making your time quite engaging and enjoyable. This is because of the brightness capacity ranging up to 700 nits. With Full HD resolution, you can now live with sharp, clear, and crisp content on this mobile phone every day. Get ThinkShield security on the Motorola g31 to safeguard your phone's essential data from phishing, malware, and any other threats. Specifications · Operating system: Android 11 · Processor: Mediatek Helio G85 Processor · Model Name: G 31 · Colour: ‎ Meteorite Grey · Display: 6.4 inches, LCD, FHD+, 60 Hz refresh rate, 700 nits, central punch-hole cutout · Battery: 5000 mAh LiPo · RAM: 4 GB RAM · Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎ ‎16.11 x 7.46 x 0.84 cm; 180 Grams

Pros Cons An FHD+AMOLED display 60 Hz refresh rate only Stock Android Software 50 MP sensor does a fair job in good conditions Long-lasting 5000mAh battery with 20 W charging

6. Motorola e40 If you want to experience efficient graphic performance, the moto e40 smartphone is the right choice. It is a custom-designed UNISOC T700 Octa-core with a 1.8 GHz processor. Multitasking becomes easy with this phone’s 4 GB RAM and its 64 GB ROM which can be expandable to 1 TB, you are free to store all your data in a single space. With a 5000 mAh battery, you can do a lot. You can listen to non-stop music for up to 76 hours, 14 hours of flowing video, and up to 10 hours of browsing a website. IP 52 Water-repellent Design also helps you to in using your phone without any splashes and spills worries. Specifications · Operating system: Android · Processor: UNISOC T700 Processor · Model Name: MOTO E40 · Colour: ‎ Carbon Gray · Display: 6.5″ Max Vision HD+ display | 90Hz refresh rate, HD+ (1600×720) | 268ppi, 20:9 , IPS LCD, Active Area-Touch Panel (AA-TP): 87.5% Active Area-Body (AA-Body): 82.6% · Battery: 5000 mAh · RAM: 64 GB RAM · Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎0.91 x 7.56 x 16.51 cm; 198 Grams

Pros Cons A modern-looking 90 Hz screen Not FHD+ display Stock Android Software Camera Execution could’ve been better Long Lasting 5000 mAh battery Only 10 W Charging Reputable performance from Unisoc processor IP 52 ingress protection

7. Motorola Moto G 71 5 G Moto g 71 mobile phone brings to you play lag-free online games with ease. This Motorola smartphone comes with a 16.25 cm (6.4) AMOLED FHD display to give you some real and clear visuals, thereby it a delightful journey to watch videos, play games, and do much more. Providing you with a great 5000 mAh battery, you can rest assured of battery-low interruptions. Moreover, you can receive increased security from malicious software, clumsy viruses, and advertisements as this smartphone assist a near-stock Android operating system. Specifications · Operating system: Android · Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor · Model Name: Moto G 71 · Colour: ‎ Neptune Green · Display: Full HD+ AMOLED Display · Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer · RAM: ‎6 GB

Pros Cons Clean UI Average Camera Quality Very Good Performance Slow Charging Huge Battery Standard Design Fair Audio and Video quality

Best 3 features for consumers:

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 MOTOROLA G60 Front Camera LED Flash Battery Power- 6000 Milliamp Hours Motorola Moto G51 5G Supported Networks 5 G, 4 G LTE Upgradable Operating System Quarterly Security Update Video Recording Resolution Rear Camera: 1080 p (at 30 fps/60 fps), 720 p (at 30 fps) Motorola G60 108 MP ultra-high-resolution sensor two-in-one 8 MP ultra-wide lens + 8 MP macro vision lens Fast Snapdragon 732 G + 6 GB RAM MOTOROLA G40 Fusion Fast processing speeds Long battery life 6000 mAh battery offers a playback time of up to 54 hours Motorola G31 Brightness capacity of up to 700 nits and FHD+ resolution MP Ultrawide angle and 8 MP Depth Sensor High-performing MediaTek Helio G85 Processor with HyperEngine Gaming technology Motorola e40 custom-designed UNISOC T700 Octa-core 1.8 GHz processor 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of ROM (that’s expandable up to 1 TB) IP 52 water-repellant design, Google Assistant Key Motorola Moto G71 5G Display Type Full HD+ AMOLED Display Supports a near-stock Android operating system Comes with up to 6 GB of RAM and an additional expandable 2 GB of RAM so that you can seamlessly multitask between apps

Best value for money The Motorola HD Mobile Phones are modelled after high-end phones available today, that provide the ultimate value for money. One of them is Motorola G 40 Fusion. If you are planning to purchase a robust and high in performance smartphone on a low budget, then Motorola G 40 Fusion gives you the best value for money. It comes with clean software and great performance hardware and a long-lasting battery, making you feel like using a high-end smartphone. Best overall When it comes to identifying the best Motorola HD mobile phones keeping in mind the overall attributes, the Motorola e 40 is the best option. It has modern features, including a custom-designed UNISOC T700 Octa-core with a 1.8 GHz processor and 64 GB RAM. Its 5000 mAh battery enables you to play music for 76 hours and enjoy streaming videos for 14 hours and up to 10 hours of browsing the website. The google assistant placed on the side of the moto helps you enable voice control and get the answers you need. Coming to the cost part, this smartphone gives you complete value for money. So, overall, the Motorola e 40 tops the list of overall features. How to find Motorola HD mobile phone? Do you want to break yourself from what you term a stereotypical choice of operating system? Are you looking for Motorola HD Mobile Phones? Nevertheless! Are you aware that you can now find stock android Motorola phones with any intrusion of UI that’s customized? Yes, you see it right. With the introduction of new Motorola full HD smartphones and their gradual rising popularity, Motorola has joined hands with Google’s Android One program that enables quicker and faster security updates for Motorola phones. Furthermore, Motorola mobile phones are known for their budget-friendly and mid-range mobile phones with its Moto G, Moto E, Moto X series, etc. topping the Motorola smartphones. So, what are you waiting for? Quickly make a list of the special features you wish to look for in your moto phone and do check its unique features before purchasing it. Price of Motorola HD mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price in Rs MOTOROLA G 60 15,999 Motorola Moto G 51 5 G 14,890 Motorola G 60 15,999 MOTOROLA G 40 Fusion 14,680 Motorola G 31 12,490 Motorola e40 9,549 Motorola Moto G 71 5 G 18,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.