Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best Motorola HD mobile phones: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 19, 2022 22:00 IST

Summary:

Is your mind telling you to purchase Motorola HD mobile phones? You are in the correct space as these mobile phones are here to give you a delightful experience with their unique design and features at budget-friendly rates.

Motorola HD mobile phones are high on performance.

Some individuals keep choice above necessity and prefer purchasing high net-worth mobile phones such as iPhones, OnePlus, etc. In contrast, there are those individuals too who wish to put necessity above choice or even both. For such individuals, there is a list of these Motorola HD mobile phones. Motorola has come up with some great smartphones which are full HD displays and effective picture quality and various other details. Motorola HD Mobile Phones are fuelled by snapdragon processors coupled with 2 GB, 3 GB, or 4 GB RAM. Such mobile phones are quite effective and sustainable for a long period. The interesting part about Motorola HD Mobile Phones is that these phones operate on the latest Android OS which is prevalent in many of the current mobile phones too. Camera Sensors range from 12 MP to 16 MP on these Motorola HD Mobile Phones giving the best picture quality. If you wish to click selfies, these phones also carry front cameras that work in dim light conditions. The display size of these phones is different and screen size usually ranges from 5 inches, 5.2 inches, or 5.5 inches.Let us go through the different Motorola HD mobile phones.

1. MOTOROLA G60

This Motorola mobile phone carries a 17.2 cm (6.8) HDR10 display that makes enjoyment see real with its impressive, legitimate colors with enhanced brightness and variance. You can now say goodbye to delays, all thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate of this HD mobile phone. This Motorola Mobile phone consists of ThinkShield which guarantees your data and other details remain safe and secure. With more than one layer of protection and up-to-date security, you don’t have to worry about your data divulgence. Giving you an Ultra High-Res Quad Function Camera, this Motorola HD mobile phone comes with a 108 MP ultra-high-resolution detector to make sure that you get to take some great photos.

Specifications

· Operating system:Android 11

· Processor:Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G Processor

· Model Name:

· Colour:Moonless

· Display:Full HD

· Battery:6000 mAh

· RAM:6 GB

· Product Dimensions:‎0.96 x 7.59 x 16.96 cm; 220 Grams

ProsCons
Ad-free Bloat-free Android SoftwareInconsistent Camera
Long-lasting Battery LifeNon AMOLED panel
Huge 120 Hz DisplayModerate charging
Qualified PerformanceHuge footprint
Fair Audio 
MOTOROLA G60 (Moonless, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
19% off
17,780 21,990
Buy now

2. Motorola Moto G51 5 G

Motorola g51 5 G mobile phone keeps you glued to your work and also plays an engaging part in your life. With a 50 MP main camera, the Quad Pixel Technology, and an 8 MP ultra-wide angle depth sensor camera, this Motorola mobile phone lets you capture striking pictures. Also, this Motorola Moto g51 5G phone attributes a 17.5 cm (6.8) Full HD display.

Specifications

· Operating system: Android

· Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Pro Processor

· Model Name: Moto g51 5 G-XT2171-2

· Colour: Indigo Blue

· Display: Full HD

· Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer

· RAM: 4 GB Internal Memory: 64 GB

· Product Dimensions: ‎ 0.91 x 7.65 x 17.05 cm; 420 Grams

ProsCons
Snapdragon 480 + SoCNight photography requires optimization
12 5 G BandsPlastic Uni-body
Excellent CamerasHybrid slot
Pure stock UISingle speaker
Great quality LCD channel 
Amazing Battery Life 
At affordable rates 
NFC Support 
3.5 mm Audio Jack 
Motorola Moto g51 5G (RAM-4GB,Internal Memory-64GB, Color-Indigo Blue)
17% off
14,990 17,999
Buy now

3. Motorola G 60

The Motorola G 60 comes with an ultra high-Res Quad Function Camera marking a 108 MP ultra-high-resolution sensor to verify that you get click effortless pictures. Even in unfavorable lighting conditions, you can still click cutting-edge and vivid photos. This is because of a huge volume of ultra pixels and light sensitivity. The Motorola g60 phone carries an advanced sensor along with an 8 MP Macro and Ultra-wide Sensor that allows you to experience the thrill of the two perspectives. Be rest assured as it gives you long usage hours to enjoy.

Specifications

· Operating system: Android 11

· Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G Processor

· Model Name: G 60

· Colour: Soft Silver

· Display: 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate, IPS LCD, 450 nits, HDR 10

· Battery: 6000 mAh with 20 W fast charging

· RAM: 6 GB

· Product Dimensions: ‎ 0.96 x 7.59 x 16.96 cm; 220 Grams

ProsCons
Add-free Bloat-free Android softwareInconsistent Camera
Long Battery LifeNot AMOLED Panel
120 Hz large displaySlow charging
Competent performanceHuge footprint
Very good audio 
MOTOROLA G60 (Soft Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
24% off
16,749 21,999
Buy now

4. Motorola G 40 Fusion

The moto g 40 fusion smartphone comes with quick processing speeds, long-lasting battery life, and a magnificent design. Get real and clear visuals with a max vision display with a 17.2 cm (6.8) Motorola G 40 fusion smartphone giving you the ultimate treat to watch videos, browse the Web and play games. With the help of its 6000 mAh battery life, this phone gives you a playback time of up to 54 hours.

Specifications

· Operating system: Android 11

· Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G Processor

· Model Name: G 40 Fusion

· Colour: ‎Dynamic Gray

· Display: 6.8" HDR10 120 Hz 2 IPS display FHD

· Battery: 6000 mAh lithium-ion

· RAM: 64 GB Storage 4 GB

· Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎16.9 x 7.6 x 0.97 cm; 225 Grams

ProsCons
Clean softwareThick and heavy
Decent performance hardwareSlow charging speeds
120 Hz HRR display 
Long-lasting battery 
Audio jack and card slot (Hybrid) 
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 6 GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
28% off
14,499 19,999
Buy now

5. Motorola G 31

Motorola G 31 mobile phone will amaze you, as it comes with an AMOLED FHD screen sizing 16.25 cm (6.4) with a crater in the Display, thereby making your great-gaming assembly and watching movies making your time quite engaging and enjoyable. This is because of the brightness capacity ranging up to 700 nits. With Full HD resolution, you can now live with sharp, clear, and crisp content on this mobile phone every day. Get ThinkShield security on the Motorola g31 to safeguard your phone's essential data from phishing, malware, and any other threats.

Specifications

· Operating system: Android 11

· Processor: Mediatek Helio G85 Processor

· Model Name: G 31

· Colour: ‎ Meteorite Grey

· Display: 6.4 inches, LCD, FHD+, 60 Hz refresh rate, 700 nits, central punch-hole cutout

· Battery: 5000 mAh LiPo

· RAM: 4 GB RAM

· Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎ ‎16.11 x 7.46 x 0.84 cm; 180 Grams

ProsCons
An FHD+AMOLED display60 Hz refresh rate only
Stock Android Software 
50 MP sensor does a fair job in good conditions 
Long-lasting 5000mAh battery with 20 W charging 
MOTOROLA g31 (Meteorite Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
17% off
12,490 14,999
Buy now

6. Motorola e40

If you want to experience efficient graphic performance, the moto e40 smartphone is the right choice. It is a custom-designed UNISOC T700 Octa-core with a 1.8 GHz processor. Multitasking becomes easy with this phone’s 4 GB RAM and its 64 GB ROM which can be expandable to 1 TB, you are free to store all your data in a single space. With a 5000 mAh battery, you can do a lot. You can listen to non-stop music for up to 76 hours, 14 hours of flowing video, and up to 10 hours of browsing a website. IP 52 Water-repellent Design also helps you to in using your phone without any splashes and spills worries.

Specifications

· Operating system: Android

· Processor: UNISOC T700 Processor

· Model Name: MOTO E40

· Colour: ‎ Carbon Gray

· Display: 6.5″ Max Vision HD+ display | 90Hz refresh rate, HD+ (1600×720) | 268ppi, 20:9 , IPS LCD, Active Area-Touch Panel (AA-TP): 87.5% Active Area-Body (AA-Body): 82.6%

· Battery: 5000 mAh

· RAM: 64 GB RAM

· Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎0.91 x 7.56 x 16.51 cm; 198 Grams

ProsCons
A modern-looking 90 Hz screenNot FHD+ display
Stock Android SoftwareCamera Execution could’ve been better
Long Lasting 5000 mAh batteryOnly 10 W Charging
Reputable performance from Unisoc processor 
IP 52 ingress protection 
MOTOROLA e40 (Carbon Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
16% off
10,040 11,999
Buy now

7. Motorola Moto G 71 5 G

Moto g 71 mobile phone brings to you play lag-free online games with ease. This Motorola smartphone comes with a 16.25 cm (6.4) AMOLED FHD display to give you some real and clear visuals, thereby it a delightful journey to watch videos, play games, and do much more. Providing you with a great 5000 mAh battery, you can rest assured of battery-low interruptions. Moreover, you can receive increased security from malicious software, clumsy viruses, and advertisements as this smartphone assist a near-stock Android operating system.

Specifications

· Operating system: Android

· Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor

· Model Name: Moto G 71

· Colour: ‎ Neptune Green

· Display: Full HD+ AMOLED Display

· Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer

· RAM: ‎6 GB

ProsCons
Clean UIAverage Camera Quality
Very Good PerformanceSlow Charging
Huge BatteryStandard Design
Fair Audio and Video quality 
Motorola Moto G71 5G (Neptune Green, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
13% off
19,980 22,990
Buy now

Best 3 features for consumers:

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
MOTOROLA G60Front CameraLED FlashBattery Power- 6000 Milliamp Hours
Motorola Moto G51 5GSupported Networks 5 G, 4 G LTEUpgradable Operating System Quarterly Security UpdateVideo Recording Resolution Rear Camera: 1080 p (at 30 fps/60 fps), 720 p (at 30 fps)
Motorola G60108 MP ultra-high-resolution sensortwo-in-one 8 MP ultra-wide lens + 8 MP macro vision lensFast Snapdragon 732 G + 6 GB RAM
MOTOROLA G40 FusionFast processing speedsLong battery life6000 mAh battery offers a playback time of up to 54 hours
Motorola G31Brightness capacity of up to 700 nits and FHD+ resolutionMP Ultrawide angle and 8 MP Depth SensorHigh-performing MediaTek Helio G85 Processor with HyperEngine Gaming technology
Motorola e40custom-designed UNISOC T700 Octa-core 1.8 GHz processor4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of ROM (that’s expandable up to 1 TB)IP 52 water-repellant design, Google Assistant Key
Motorola Moto G71 5GDisplay Type Full HD+ AMOLED DisplaySupports a near-stock Android operating systemComes with up to 6 GB of RAM and an additional expandable 2 GB of RAM so that you can seamlessly multitask between apps

Best value for money

The Motorola HD Mobile Phones are modelled after high-end phones available today, that provide the ultimate value for money. One of them is Motorola G 40 Fusion. If you are planning to purchase a robust and high in performance smartphone on a low budget, then Motorola G 40 Fusion gives you the best value for money. It comes with clean software and great performance hardware and a long-lasting battery, making you feel like using a high-end smartphone.

Best overall

When it comes to identifying the best Motorola HD mobile phones keeping in mind the overall attributes, the Motorola e 40 is the best option. It has modern features, including a custom-designed UNISOC T700 Octa-core with a 1.8 GHz processor and 64 GB RAM. Its 5000 mAh battery enables you to play music for 76 hours and enjoy streaming videos for 14 hours and up to 10 hours of browsing the website. The google assistant placed on the side of the moto helps you enable voice control and get the answers you need. Coming to the cost part, this smartphone gives you complete value for money. So, overall, the Motorola e 40 tops the list of overall features.

How to find Motorola HD mobile phone?

Do you want to break yourself from what you term a stereotypical choice of operating system?

Are you looking for Motorola HD Mobile Phones?

Nevertheless!

Are you aware that you can now find stock android Motorola phones with any intrusion of UI that’s customized?

Yes, you see it right.

With the introduction of new Motorola full HD smartphones and their gradual rising popularity, Motorola has joined hands with Google’s Android One program that enables quicker and faster security updates for Motorola phones. Furthermore, Motorola mobile phones are known for their budget-friendly and mid-range mobile phones with its Moto G, Moto E, Moto X series, etc. topping the Motorola smartphones. So, what are you waiting for? Quickly make a list of the special features you wish to look for in your moto phone and do check its unique features before purchasing it.

Price of Motorola HD mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
MOTOROLA G 6015,999
Motorola Moto G 51 5 G14,890
Motorola G 6015,999
MOTOROLA G 40 Fusion14,680
Motorola G 3112,490
Motorola e409,549
Motorola Moto G 71 5 G18,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Nokia 3 GB RAM mobile phones: Buying guide
Motorola 6 GB RAM mobile phones in India: Buying guide
Affordable and best Nokia 4G mobile phones online
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Women's jeans up for grabs, up to 63% off
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Suit sets available at up to 82% off

Motorola HD mobile phone

Can Motorola phones be really good? 

Motorola though wasn’t in the picture then but lately, it has made a significant comeback in, producing some amazing smartphones in the market. Its solidity in itself is its diversity. The best part is you can purchase a budget-friendly or a high-end Moto phone, based on your requirements and like, and still manage to grab a phone that’s quality sustained and of regular user experience.

What is so special about Motorola Phones?

Motorola is primarily known for its fabulous camera. They use camera hardware that is precious and that provides you with an ultimate camera experience. Also, it’s not just the camera but also the sound technology which is amazing in a Motorola phone. 

Is Motorola Phone considered a smartphone?

Motorola Mobility LLC, traded as Motorola, is an American consumer electronics producer essentially manufacturing smartphones and also various mobile devices that run on Android. It is ideally a division of Lenovo, a Chinese multinational technology company.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS