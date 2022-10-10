Best Motorola mobile phones under 25,000: Buying guide

What attributes make Motorola a reliable brand of cell phones?
Motorola has a long history of producing dependable, secure cell phones.
In the cell phone market, there are more options than ever before. It could be challenging to decide which phone will best suit your usage and demands.
Are you also trying to find the top Motorola phone? These are some of the best Motorola mobile phone options if you're seeking a new phone within your budget. Everyone will find something on this list, including high-quality, affordably priced technology and eye-catching hues! Check out the newest Motorola smartphones under ₹25,000.
Choose from a range of Motorola mobile phones under ₹25,000!
1. Moto G22
The Moto g22, one of the best Motorola smartphones under ₹25,000, offers a faultless experience because of its feature-rich design, multi-touch display, 13 MP front camera with screen flash, and fingerprint sensor.
Specifications:
Item Weight: 185 g
Product Dimensions: 16.39 x 7.49 x 0.84 cm; 185 grams
Other Display Features: Wireless
OS: Android 12
Form Factor: BAR
Colour: Iceberg Blue
Other Camera Features: Front
Battery Power Rating: 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Great phone for multitasking
|Low storage capacity
|One year warranty
|Lacks some advanced features when compared with other brands
2. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion
The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion's 6.7-inch OLED display, which has a 90Hz refresh rate, has a camera hole in the middle of it. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button, an onboard fingerprint scanner, and IP52 certification. A triple camera module sticks out substantially from the back.
The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor combined with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Both models come with 128GB of storage. The Edge 20 Fusion comes preloaded with Android 11, with Motorola's weak MyUX UI on top.
Specifications:
Screen Size: 6.7 inches
Screen Type: OLED
Screen Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
Pixel Density: 393 PPI
RAM Type: LPDDR4X
Storage Type: UFS 2.2
Expandable Storage Capacity: Yes, 1 TB
|Pros
|Cons
|108 MP triple rear camera
|No dust and water resistance
|ThinkShield security
|13 5G bands support
|Density 800U chipset
3. MOTOROLA g31
The Moto G31 stands out as a top pick for gamers and movie fans due to its quick display, potent CPU design, and 5000mAh battery configuration. A truly outstanding triple camera arrangement on the back of the smartphone allows for flawless recordings in any setting.
Specifications:
Display: Captivating HD+ OLED display
Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with 4GB RAM
Batteries: 5000mAh battery
Storage: Expandable storage
|Pros
|Cons
|High-quality AMOLED display
|Average low-light camera performance
|IPX2 rated
|Near-stock Android software
4. Moto G71 5G
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU, a 50MP triple rear camera, a huge 5000 mAh battery, and 5G networking connectivity are all features of the Motorola Moto G71.
Specifications:
Screen Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
Pixel Density: 411 PPI
Aspect Ratio: 20:09
Rear Camera 1 Resolution: 50 MP
Rear Camera 1 Type: f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
Screen to Body Ratio: 88.80%
Rear Camera Setup: Triple, 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
Rear Camera 1 Lens: 2.7" sensor size, 1.28-micrometer pixel size
|Pros
|Cons
|Layout with a water-repellent finish.
|It lacks HDR higher refresh rate.
|Pure Android 11 ecosystem with an elegant OLED display.
|There is no extra space for storage.
|The visual quality is respectable during the day.
|Stereo speakers are incompatible
|Rapid-response rear-mounted scanner
5. MOTOROLA G60
The Moto G60's 108MP camera sensor, which is a part of the triple-lens setup, is without a doubt its most appealing feature. Our world is truly odd when such low-cost cellphones with such high-resolution cameras are readily available. The Moto G60 is the best example of how increasing the number of megapixels in a camera does not ensure that it will be excellent. The HDR10 colour reproduction (exclusively on YouTube) and contrast levels are also quite good for media consumption. The colours continue to complement those in nature. Although it was L1 DRM certified, it couldn't play 1080p video on Prime Video.
Specifications:
Display: 6.78-inch
Front Camera: 32MP; 1080p60fps
Software: Android 11
Rear Camera: 108MP main+ 5MP macro + 2MP depth
Processor: Snapdragon 732G
Battery: 6000mAh with 20W fast charging
|Pros
|Cons
|Ad-free Bloat-free Android software
|Not AMOLED panel
|Long battery life
|Slow charging
|Large 120Hz display
|Gigantic footprint
|Competent Performance
6. Moto E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB)
Motorola e40 features a custom-designed UNISOC T700 Octa-core 1.8 GHz processor so that you can enjoy an efficient graphics performance. You can multitask with ease, thanks to the mobile phone’s 4 GB of RAM. And, with its spacious 64 GB of ROM (that’s expandable up to 1 TB), you can store all your data in a single place.
Specifications:
Brand: Generic
Model Name: MOTOROLA E40
Network Service Provider: Verizon Wireless
Camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera
Screen: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display
OS Android: 10.0
Cellular Technology: 4G
|Pros
|Cons
|Appropriate camera performance
|Storage capacity is limited
|Good camera
7. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
The Motorola Edge 20 has a thickness of 6.9mm and is advertised as the nation's thinnest 5G smartphone. This phone features the Snapdragon 778G CPU from Qualcomm for the first time, which supports eleven 5G bands. Despite having a 108MP triple camera system and 33W quick charging, the Edge 20 has a 4,000mAh battery.
Specifications:
Product Dimensions: 16.33 x 7.6 x 0.7 cm; 163 Grams
Wireless Communication Technologies: Cellular
Other Display Features: Wireless
Colour: Frosted Pearl
Battery Power Rating: 22
What's in the Box: Handset, Charger, USB Cable, SIM Tool, User Guides
Country of Origin: India
|Pros
|Cons
|108MP triple rear camera
|No dust and water resistance
|144 Hz refresh rate
|Missing 3.5mm headphone jack
|11 bands 5G support
|33W fast charging
|Product
|Price
|Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New)
|₹13,999
|MOTOROLA G40 Fusion
|₹19,999
|MOTOROLA g31
|₹16,999
|Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB)
|₹22,999
|MOTOROLA G60
|₹21,999
|Moto E40
|₹12,999
|MOTOROLA Edge 20
|₹24,999
3 best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New)
|Good Ram
|Excellent Resolution
|Latest operating system.
|MOTOROLA G40 Fusion
|Excellent sound system
|Good RAM
|Great design
|MOTOROLA g31
|Great design
|Good RAM backup
|Good Ram
|Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB)
|Good speaker output
|Great battery backup
|Large display with good resolution.
|MOTOROLA G60
|Large display with good resolution.
|Loaded with Android features
|Large display with good resolution
|Moto E40
|Lightweight
|Good for everyday use.
|Good Storage Space
|MOTOROLA Edge 20
|Excellent Resolution
|Excellent sound system
|Good speaker output
Best value for money
The MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion is one of the best Motorola cell phones for around ₹25,000. The phone's outstanding performance, terrific camera, and extremely sleek design make it the best for multitasking.
Because of its long-lasting battery, it is a great choice for people searching for a trustworthy and economical phone. The front camera is exceptional for the budget category with an 8-megapixel sensor that is perfect for selfies and video chats.
Best overall
If you want a cell phone with cutting-edge and contemporary features, go with the MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion. It functions effectively and boasts a large, crystal-clear display as well as a potent camera. The phone is also reasonably priced—it just costs less than ₹25,000. It also has a long battery life, so you can use it even when you're on the road. It also comes with Android OS pre-installed, enabling you to use all of the most recent features and programs.
How to find the perfect motorola mobile phone?
Choosing the Motorola phone model that best suits your needs may be challenging if you're in the market for a new device.
It's important to know just how much you can spend before you start looking for a Motorola phone. Motorola has a wide range of phones available at different pricing points.
Because not all Motorola phones are compatible with all cellular providers, be cautious while selecting a Motorola phone.
Pick the qualities that matter to you the most. Do you prefer a phone with a large screen, a little screen, or one with a tonne of storage? Think about concentrating on the fundamental traits.
Once you have decided which one best meets your needs, compare models and read internet reviews before making the final buy. Therefore, you can surely choose the aforementioned products.
It's important to keep your Android phone virus-free for both security and general performance. You can discover harmful viruses that have invaded the operating systems of Motorola phones with these security tools.
The top three Motorola smartphones that can be purchased for less than ₹25,000 apiece are the G31, G22, and E40.
The Moto G200, which has garnered multiple honours, is this creative company's standout product. This model runs the Android v11 operating system and features a 5000 mAh battery.
Edge 20, moto g82, edge 30, Motorola edge, moto g71, and moto g42 make up the newest series of Motorola smartphones.