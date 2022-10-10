Best Motorola mobile phones under 25,000: Buying guide

Motorola mobile phones under ₹ 25,000: You can expect a good battery life in these phones.

In the cell phone market, there are more options than ever before. It could be challenging to decide which phone will best suit your usage and demands. Are you also trying to find the top Motorola phone? These are some of the best Motorola mobile phone options if you're seeking a new phone within your budget. Everyone will find something on this list, including high-quality, affordably priced technology and eye-catching hues! Check out the newest Motorola smartphones under ₹25,000. Choose from a range of Motorola mobile phones under ₹25,000! 1. Moto G22 The Moto g22, one of the best Motorola smartphones under ₹25,000, offers a faultless experience because of its feature-rich design, multi-touch display, 13 MP front camera with screen flash, and fingerprint sensor. Specifications: Item Weight: 185 g Product Dimensions: 16.39 x 7.49 x 0.84 cm; 185 grams Other Display Features: ‎Wireless OS: ‎Android 12 Form Factor: BAR Colour: Iceberg Blue Other Camera Features: Front Battery Power Rating: ‎5000 mAh

Pros Cons Great phone for multitasking Low storage capacity One year warranty Lacks some advanced features when compared with other brands

2. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion's 6.7-inch OLED display, which has a 90Hz refresh rate, has a camera hole in the middle of it. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button, an onboard fingerprint scanner, and IP52 certification. A triple camera module sticks out substantially from the back. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor combined with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Both models come with 128GB of storage. The Edge 20 Fusion comes preloaded with Android 11, with Motorola's weak MyUX UI on top. Specifications: Screen Size: 6.7 inches Screen Type: OLED Screen Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels Pixel Density: 393 PPI RAM Type: LPDDR4X Storage Type: UFS 2.2 Expandable Storage Capacity: Yes, 1 TB

Pros Cons 108 MP triple rear camera No dust and water resistance ThinkShield security 13 5G bands support Density 800U chipset

3. MOTOROLA g31 The Moto G31 stands out as a top pick for gamers and movie fans due to its quick display, potent CPU design, and 5000mAh battery configuration. A truly outstanding triple camera arrangement on the back of the smartphone allows for flawless recordings in any setting. Specifications: Display: Captivating HD+ OLED display Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with 4GB RAM Batteries: 5000mAh battery Storage: Expandable storage

Pros Cons High-quality AMOLED display Average low-light camera performance IPX2 rated Near-stock Android software

4. Moto G71 5G The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU, a 50MP triple rear camera, a huge 5000 mAh battery, and 5G networking connectivity are all features of the Motorola Moto G71. Specifications: Screen Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels Pixel Density: 411 PPI Aspect Ratio: 20:09 Rear Camera 1 Resolution: 50 MP Rear Camera 1 Type: f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera Screen to Body Ratio: 88.80% Rear Camera Setup: Triple, 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera 1 Lens: 2.7" sensor size, 1.28-micrometer pixel size

Pros Cons Layout with a water-repellent finish. It lacks HDR higher refresh rate. Pure Android 11 ecosystem with an elegant OLED display. There is no extra space for storage. The visual quality is respectable during the day. Stereo speakers are incompatible Rapid-response rear-mounted scanner

5. MOTOROLA G60 The Moto G60's 108MP camera sensor, which is a part of the triple-lens setup, is without a doubt its most appealing feature. Our world is truly odd when such low-cost cellphones with such high-resolution cameras are readily available. The Moto G60 is the best example of how increasing the number of megapixels in a camera does not ensure that it will be excellent. The HDR10 colour reproduction (exclusively on YouTube) and contrast levels are also quite good for media consumption. The colours continue to complement those in nature. Although it was L1 DRM certified, it couldn't play 1080p video on Prime Video. Specifications: Display: 6.78-inch Front Camera: 32MP; 1080p60fps Software: Android 11 Rear Camera: 108MP main+ 5MP macro + 2MP depth Processor: Snapdragon 732G Battery: 6000mAh with 20W fast charging

Pros Cons Ad-free Bloat-free Android software Not AMOLED panel Long battery life Slow charging Large 120Hz display Gigantic footprint Competent Performance

6. Moto E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) Motorola e40 features a custom-designed UNISOC T700 Octa-core 1.8 GHz processor so that you can enjoy an efficient graphics performance. You can multitask with ease, thanks to the mobile phone’s 4 GB of RAM. And, with its spacious 64 GB of ROM (that’s expandable up to 1 TB), you can store all your data in a single place. Specifications: Brand: Generic Model Name: MOTOROLA E40 Network Service Provider: Verizon Wireless Camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera Screen: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display OS Android: 10.0 Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons Appropriate camera performance Storage capacity is limited Good camera

7. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion The Motorola Edge 20 has a thickness of 6.9mm and is advertised as the nation's thinnest 5G smartphone. This phone features the Snapdragon 778G CPU from Qualcomm for the first time, which supports eleven 5G bands. Despite having a 108MP triple camera system and 33W quick charging, the Edge 20 has a 4,000mAh battery. Specifications: Product Dimensions: 16.33 x 7.6 x 0.7 cm; 163 Grams Wireless Communication Technologies: ‎Cellular Other Display Features: Wireless Colour: Frosted Pearl Battery Power Rating: ‎22 What's in the Box: Handset, Charger, USB Cable, SIM Tool, User Guides Country of Origin: ‎India

Pros Cons 108MP triple rear camera No dust and water resistance 144 Hz refresh rate Missing 3.5mm headphone jack 11 bands 5G support 33W fast charging

Price of Motorola mobile phones under ₹ 25,000 at a glance:

Product Price Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New) ₹ 13,999 MOTOROLA G40 Fusion ₹ 19,999 MOTOROLA g31 ₹ 16,999 Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) ₹ 22,999 MOTOROLA G60 ₹ 21,999 Moto E40 ₹ 12,999 MOTOROLA Edge 20 ₹ 24,999

3 best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New) Good Ram Excellent Resolution Latest operating system. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion Excellent sound system Good RAM Great design MOTOROLA g31 Great design Good RAM backup Good Ram Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) Good speaker output Great battery backup Large display with good resolution. MOTOROLA G60 Large display with good resolution. Loaded with Android features Large display with good resolution Moto E40 Lightweight Good for everyday use. Good Storage Space MOTOROLA Edge 20 Excellent Resolution Excellent sound system Good speaker output

Best value for money The MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion is one of the best Motorola cell phones for around ₹25,000. The phone's outstanding performance, terrific camera, and extremely sleek design make it the best for multitasking. Because of its long-lasting battery, it is a great choice for people searching for a trustworthy and economical phone. The front camera is exceptional for the budget category with an 8-megapixel sensor that is perfect for selfies and video chats. Best overall If you want a cell phone with cutting-edge and contemporary features, go with the MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion. It functions effectively and boasts a large, crystal-clear display as well as a potent camera. The phone is also reasonably priced—it just costs less than ₹25,000. It also has a long battery life, so you can use it even when you're on the road. It also comes with Android OS pre-installed, enabling you to use all of the most recent features and programs. How to find the perfect motorola mobile phone? Choosing the Motorola phone model that best suits your needs may be challenging if you're in the market for a new device. It's important to know just how much you can spend before you start looking for a Motorola phone. Motorola has a wide range of phones available at different pricing points. Because not all Motorola phones are compatible with all cellular providers, be cautious while selecting a Motorola phone. Pick the qualities that matter to you the most. Do you prefer a phone with a large screen, a little screen, or one with a tonne of storage? Think about concentrating on the fundamental traits. Once you have decided which one best meets your needs, compare models and read internet reviews before making the final buy. Therefore, you can surely choose the aforementioned products.