Best Motorola phones with 32 GB internal memory: A buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 14, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

If you are looking to buy an all-rounder Motorola phone, you have come to the right place. Here is the range of the best Motorola phones with 32 GB internal memory.

Motorola phones with 32 GB internal memory come with decent display, good camera and processor features, and a powerful battery. 

Here is a list of the best Motorola Phones with 32 GB internal memory that is currently available in India. Motorola phones are well-known for their reliability and lack of bloatware. This is the best place to start your search for all-arounder Motorola phones in a variety of price ranges.

This article examines key features of each phone, such as the display, camera, processor, and battery, as well as how they compare to their rivals. All of the phones will fit into every budget group, from entry-level to premium. So, let's take a look at the best Motorola phones with 32GB onboard memory.

Best Motorola phones with 32 GB internal memory: 

1. Moto E40

Mobile devices under 10,000 have always been the focus of Motorola's E brand. After the Moto E7 Plus and Moto E7 Power, the Moto E40 is the most recent smartphone in this series in India. In this market area, this new smartphone offers cutting-edge hardware and functionality.

Specifications:

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 PPI density)

Platform: Android 11

Chipset: Unisoc T700

Main Camers: Triple 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), PDAF; 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro sensor); 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Selfie Camera: Single 8 MP, f/2.0

Battery Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh

Size: 6.5 inches,

Weight: 198 g

Display Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz

ProsCons
90Hz Refresh Rate feels smoothThe resolution could be better
The good camera setup on this budgetUnisoc Chipset
Great Battery life 
Moto E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
16% off
9,280 10,999
Buy now

2. MOTOROLA Moto G22

The low-cost smartphone industry is rapidly expanding, and most manufacturers are going all out to include as many features as possible. The Moto G22 is a new addition to the Moto "G" series. The newly unveiled smartphone seems to have a lot going for it, including a 50-megapixel quad-camera array on the back, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 90Hz display.

Specifications:

Weight: 185 g

Display Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz

Size: 6.5 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 12

Chipset: Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37 (12 nm)

Main Camera: Quad 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 0.64µm; PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultra wide), 1/4.0"; 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro sensor); 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Selfie Camera: Single 16 MP, f/2.5

Battery Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh

Internal Memory: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM

ProsCons
Quad camera setup at this budgetThe camera quality could have been better
Great Battery LifeA faster charger would have been better
Decent Chipset 
MOTOROLA Moto g22 (Iceberg Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
24% off
10,690 13,999
Buy now

3. MOTOROLA E32s

Most devices in this category have a plastic back with conventional, dated designs. The Moto E32s are designed to bring back that vintage appeal. The Mediatek Helio G37 CPU, 5,000mAh battery, 16MP triple rear camera, and fresh design are just a few of the features of the Moto E32s.

Specifications:

Weight: 185 g

Display Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz

Size: 6.5 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 11

Chipset: Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37

Main Camera: Triple 16 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1.0µm, PDAF; 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro); 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Selfie Camera: Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)

Battery Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh

InternalMemory: 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM

ProsCons
Good Battery LifeSelfie Camera output could be improved
Type-C Charging Port 
The good refresh rate 
MOTOROLA e32s (Misty Silver, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
20% off
10,400 12,999
Buy now

4. MOTOROLA G31

The Moto G30 proved to be a dependable all-arounder earlier this year, with excellent daylight image quality, long battery life, and the welcome inclusion of a 90Hz refresh rate display. Although the design of the G31 hasn't changed much, there have been a few upgrades.

Specifications:

Weight: 181 g

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Size: 6.4 inches

OS: Android 11

Chipset Config: MediaTek Helio G85

MAIN CAMERA: Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 0.64µm; PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm; 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

SELFIE CAMERA: Single 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12µm

BATTERY: Type Li-Po 5000 mAh

Internal: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM

ProsCons
Decent Camera outputAverage low-light camera performance
Great Battery lifeWeak microphone
Near-stock Android software 
MOTOROLA g31 (Meteorite Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
17% off
12,500 14,999
Buy now

5. MOTOROLA G60

Everything is possible in 2022, including a smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera that is within reach of the average consumer. The Moto G60, which is affordably priced, is the latest and least costly. Are there any issues with this phone, or did Motorola do a good job? Let's look into it.

Specifications:

Weight: 225 g

Display: IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10

Size: 6.8 inches

OS: Android 11, updateable to Android 12

Chipset Config: Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G

Internal: 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

Main Camera Setup: Triple 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52", 0.7µm; PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide),; 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Selfie Camera: Single 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 0.7µm

Battery Type: Li-Po 6000 mAh

ProsCons
120Hz display refresh rateAverage camera quality
Clean softwareBulky and unwieldy
Decent performanceRelatively slow charging
MOTOROLA G60 (Frosted Champange, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

6. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion

The phone has a 6.80-inch display with a 1080x2460 pixel resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core CPU powers the Motorola G40 Fusion. It has 4GB and 6GB RAM. With a 6000mAh battery, the Moto G40 Fusion has Android 11. The Moto G40 Fusion offers its own kind of quick charging.

Specifications:

Weight: 225 g

Display: IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10

Size: 6.8 inches

Platform: Android 11, which can be updated to Android 12

Chipset offered: Qualcomm SM7150 or Snapdragon 732G

Internal Memory: 64GB 4GB RAM or 128GB 6GB RAM

Main Cam: Modules 64 MP, f/1.7 (wide); PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0; 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Selfie Camera config: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.0µm

Battery Type: Li-Po 6000 mAh

ProsCons
120Hz screen refresh rateMediocre camera
Good battery lifeThe design could be better
Decent camera 
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 6 GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
20% off
15,999 19,999
Buy now

7. Motorola G52

Motorola has recently announced the Moto G52, another new model in this price bracket. Even though it is not a 5G smartphone, it has several unique features that may just make up for it.

Specifications:

Weight: 169 g

Display: AMOLED, 90Hz

Size: 6.6 inches

OS: Android 12

Chipset Type: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)

Internal: 128GB 4GB RAM/ 128GB 6GB RAM

Main Camera Config: Triple 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), 1/2.76", 0.64µm; 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", ; 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

Front Camera: Single 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1.0µm

BATTERY Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Crisp pOLED display with 90Hz refresh rateAverage cameras
Good battery life with 33W fast chargePreinstalled bloatware
Security updates promised for 3 years 
Motorola g52 (Metallic White, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
19,989
Buy now

8. MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion

Recently, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and Motorola Edge 20 were in the Rs. 30,000 categories were introduced in India. It features several interesting specifications, such as a 108-megapixel primary back camera and a Dimensity 800U CPU.

Specifications:

Weight: 185 g

Display Type: OLED, 1B colors, 90Hz, HDR10+

Size: 6.7 inches

Platform: Android 11

Chipset: MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U (7 nm)

Internal : 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

Main Camera config: Triple 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52", 0.7µm; PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

SELFIE CAMERA config: Single 32 MP, f/2.3, (wide), 0.7µm

BATTERY Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Crisp 90Hz OLED displayLow-light camera performance could be better
Promised software updates 
IP52 rating 
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion (128 GB) (8 GB RAM) (Electric Graphite)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Motorola Razr

You will be surprised by how hefty the Motorola Razr foldable phone is when you first pick it up. This new Razr is thick, as opposed to the beloved and supposedly indestructible plastic version from 2004. Glass, stainless steel, and plastic were used to make it.

Specifications:

Weight: 192 g

Display Type: Foldable P-OLED

Size: 6.2 inches

OS: Android 10, which can be updated to Android 11

Chipset: Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 765G 5G (7 nm)

Internal 256GB 8GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA: Single 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS

Selfie Camera config: Single 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 0.8µm

BATTERY Type: Li-Po 2800 mAh

ProsCons
It’s a cool flip phoneInconsistent camera
Useful outside displayNot fully water or dust resistant
Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
67% off
49,990 149,999
Buy now

Price of Motorola phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Moto E40 9,680
MOTOROLA Moto g22 10,690
MOTOROLA e32s 10,899
MOTOROLA g31 11,999
MOTOROLA G60 17,490
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion 19,870
Motorola G52 19,990
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 25,990
Motorola Razr 50,999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Moto E4090Hz Refresh Rate feels smoothThe good camera setup on this budgetGreat Battery life
MOTOROLA Moto g22Quad camera setup at this budgetDecent ChipsetGreat Battery Life
MOTOROLA e32sGood Battery LifeType-C Charging PortThe good refresh rate of the screen
MOTOROLA g31Decent Camera outputNear-stock Android softwareGreat Battery life
MOTOROLA G60120Hz display refresh rateDecent performanceClean software
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion120Hz display refresh rateGood battery lifeDecent camera
Motorola G52Crisp pOLED display with 90Hz refresh rateGood battery life with 33W fast chargeComes with Android 12 OS
MOTOROLA Edge 20 FusionCrisp 90Hz OLED displayPromised software updatesIP52 rating
Motorola RazrIt’s a cool flip phoneUseful outside displayMultiple use cases of form factor

Best value for money

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion offers various features for its price range such as a 120Hz OLED panel, Dimensity 500U processor combined with a 5000Mah battery. All of these make it one of the best buys in its segment.

Best overall

Motorola G60 is the best Moto phone you can buy in 2022. It has all the fundamentals of a good phone, from display quality to battery, a decent processor, and photo outputs. Also, is phone is free from loads of bloatware, making the user experience better.

How to find the perfect phone under 30,000?

There are a few things you should never overlook while shopping for phones.

Good Display Quality: What purpose does a phone serve if the display is not of a good caliber? Customers should constantly search for the best display quality on a limited budget.

Decent Processor: If you're planning to game or perform heavy tasks on your phone, make sure it has a decent processor. It is important to note that to get a premium feature on a limited budget, you might miss out or compromise on other features.

Camera: It is usually nice to have a camera that clicks pictures that are worthy of posting on social media. It also depends on the use case, if the user is a photographer, it would make more sense for them to go with a smartphone with a better camera.

Customer Reviews: You may forget everything except this. Read customer reviews attentively and after you're pleased, only then continue to open our wallet.

These are the tips you need to remember before finding the best phone under 30,000.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

Best Motorola phones with 32gb internal memory

What is the best Moto phone under 20,000 in the year 2022?

Moto G60 is the best Moto phone you can buy in 2022. It has all the fundamentals of a good phone, from display quality to battery life.

What are the best features in a phone that one should look out for?

Consumers should look out for Display quality, Battery, Processor, and the Camera a smartphone offers. But, most important of all, the consumer must check customer reviews.

What are the best features of Moto Edge 20 fusion?

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion offers various features for its price range such as a 120Hz OLED panel, Dimensity 500U processor combined with a 5000Mah battery. All of these make it one of the best buys in its segment.

 

