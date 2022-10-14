Best Motorola phones with 32 GB internal memory: A buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: If you are looking to buy an all-rounder Motorola phone, you have come to the right place. Here is the range of the best Motorola phones with 32 GB internal memory.

Motorola phones with 32 GB internal memory come with decent display, good camera and processor features, and a powerful battery.

Here is a list of the best Motorola Phones with 32 GB internal memory that is currently available in India. Motorola phones are well-known for their reliability and lack of bloatware. This is the best place to start your search for all-arounder Motorola phones in a variety of price ranges. This article examines key features of each phone, such as the display, camera, processor, and battery, as well as how they compare to their rivals. All of the phones will fit into every budget group, from entry-level to premium. So, let's take a look at the best Motorola phones with 32GB onboard memory. Best Motorola phones with 32 GB internal memory: 1. Moto E40 Mobile devices under ₹10,000 have always been the focus of Motorola's E brand. After the Moto E7 Plus and Moto E7 Power, the Moto E40 is the most recent smartphone in this series in India. In this market area, this new smartphone offers cutting-edge hardware and functionality. Specifications: Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 PPI density) Platform: Android 11 Chipset: Unisoc T700 Main Camers: Triple 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), PDAF; 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro sensor); 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Selfie Camera: Single 8 MP, f/2.0 Battery Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh Size: 6.5 inches, Weight: 198 g Display Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz

Pros Cons 90Hz Refresh Rate feels smooth The resolution could be better The good camera setup on this budget Unisoc Chipset Great Battery life

2. MOTOROLA Moto G22 The low-cost smartphone industry is rapidly expanding, and most manufacturers are going all out to include as many features as possible. The Moto G22 is a new addition to the Moto "G" series. The newly unveiled smartphone seems to have a lot going for it, including a 50-megapixel quad-camera array on the back, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 90Hz display. Specifications: Weight: 185 g Display Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz Size: 6.5 inches Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels OS: Android 12 Chipset: Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37 (12 nm) Main Camera: Quad 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 0.64µm; PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultra wide), 1/4.0"; 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro sensor); 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Selfie Camera: Single 16 MP, f/2.5 Battery Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh Internal Memory: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM

Pros Cons Quad camera setup at this budget The camera quality could have been better Great Battery Life A faster charger would have been better Decent Chipset

3. MOTOROLA E32s Most devices in this category have a plastic back with conventional, dated designs. The Moto E32s are designed to bring back that vintage appeal. The Mediatek Helio G37 CPU, 5,000mAh battery, 16MP triple rear camera, and fresh design are just a few of the features of the Moto E32s. Specifications: Weight: 185 g Display Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz Size: 6.5 inches Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels OS: Android 11 Chipset: Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37 Main Camera: Triple 16 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1.0µm, PDAF; 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro); 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Selfie Camera: Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Battery Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh InternalMemory: 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM

Pros Cons Good Battery Life Selfie Camera output could be improved Type-C Charging Port The good refresh rate

4. MOTOROLA G31 The Moto G30 proved to be a dependable all-arounder earlier this year, with excellent daylight image quality, long battery life, and the welcome inclusion of a 90Hz refresh rate display. Although the design of the G31 hasn't changed much, there have been a few upgrades. Specifications: Weight: 181 g Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels Size: 6.4 inches OS: Android 11 Chipset Config: MediaTek Helio G85 MAIN CAMERA: Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 0.64µm; PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm; 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) SELFIE CAMERA: Single 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12µm BATTERY: Type Li-Po 5000 mAh Internal: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM

Pros Cons Decent Camera output Average low-light camera performance Great Battery life Weak microphone Near-stock Android software

5. MOTOROLA G60 Everything is possible in 2022, including a smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera that is within reach of the average consumer. The Moto G60, which is affordably priced, is the latest and least costly. Are there any issues with this phone, or did Motorola do a good job? Let's look into it. Specifications: Weight: 225 g Display: IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10 Size: 6.8 inches OS: Android 11, updateable to Android 12 Chipset Config: Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G Internal: 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM Main Camera Setup: Triple 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52", 0.7µm; PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide),; 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Selfie Camera: Single 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 0.7µm Battery Type: Li-Po 6000 mAh

Pros Cons 120Hz display refresh rate Average camera quality Clean software Bulky and unwieldy Decent performance Relatively slow charging

6. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion The phone has a 6.80-inch display with a 1080x2460 pixel resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core CPU powers the Motorola G40 Fusion. It has 4GB and 6GB RAM. With a 6000mAh battery, the Moto G40 Fusion has Android 11. The Moto G40 Fusion offers its own kind of quick charging. Specifications: Weight: 225 g Display: IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10 Size: 6.8 inches Platform: Android 11, which can be updated to Android 12 Chipset offered: Qualcomm SM7150 or Snapdragon 732G Internal Memory: 64GB 4GB RAM or 128GB 6GB RAM Main Cam: Modules 64 MP, f/1.7 (wide); PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0; 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Selfie Camera config: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.0µm Battery Type: Li-Po 6000 mAh

Pros Cons 120Hz screen refresh rate Mediocre camera Good battery life The design could be better Decent camera

7. Motorola G52 Motorola has recently announced the Moto G52, another new model in this price bracket. Even though it is not a 5G smartphone, it has several unique features that may just make up for it. Specifications: Weight: 169 g Display: AMOLED, 90Hz Size: 6.6 inches OS: Android 12 Chipset Type: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) Internal: 128GB 4GB RAM/ 128GB 6GB RAM Main Camera Config: Triple 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), 1/2.76", 0.64µm; 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", ; 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front Camera: Single 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1.0µm BATTERY Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Crisp pOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate Average cameras Good battery life with 33W fast charge Preinstalled bloatware Security updates promised for 3 years

8. MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion Recently, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and Motorola Edge 20 were in the Rs. 30,000 categories were introduced in India. It features several interesting specifications, such as a 108-megapixel primary back camera and a Dimensity 800U CPU. Specifications: Weight: 185 g Display Type: OLED, 1B colors, 90Hz, HDR10+ Size: 6.7 inches Platform: Android 11 Chipset: MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U (7 nm) Internal : 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM Main Camera config: Triple 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52", 0.7µm; PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) SELFIE CAMERA config: Single 32 MP, f/2.3, (wide), 0.7µm BATTERY Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Crisp 90Hz OLED display Low-light camera performance could be better Promised software updates IP52 rating

9. Motorola Razr You will be surprised by how hefty the Motorola Razr foldable phone is when you first pick it up. This new Razr is thick, as opposed to the beloved and supposedly indestructible plastic version from 2004. Glass, stainless steel, and plastic were used to make it. Specifications: Weight: 192 g Display Type: Foldable P-OLED Size: 6.2 inches OS: Android 10, which can be updated to Android 11 Chipset: Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 765G 5G (7 nm) Internal 256GB 8GB RAM MAIN CAMERA: Single 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS Selfie Camera config: Single 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 0.8µm BATTERY Type: Li-Po 2800 mAh

Pros Cons It’s a cool flip phone Inconsistent camera Useful outside display Not fully water or dust resistant

Price of Motorola phones at a glance:

Product Price Moto E40 ₹ 9,680 MOTOROLA Moto g22 ₹ 10,690 MOTOROLA e32s ₹ 10,899 MOTOROLA g31 ₹ 11,999 MOTOROLA G60 ₹ 17,490 MOTOROLA G40 Fusion ₹ 19,870 Motorola G52 ₹ 19,990 MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion ₹ 25,990 Motorola Razr ₹ 50,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Moto E40 90Hz Refresh Rate feels smooth The good camera setup on this budget Great Battery life MOTOROLA Moto g22 Quad camera setup at this budget Decent Chipset Great Battery Life MOTOROLA e32s Good Battery Life Type-C Charging Port The good refresh rate of the screen MOTOROLA g31 Decent Camera output Near-stock Android software Great Battery life MOTOROLA G60 120Hz display refresh rate Decent performance Clean software MOTOROLA G40 Fusion 120Hz display refresh rate Good battery life Decent camera Motorola G52 Crisp pOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate Good battery life with 33W fast charge Comes with Android 12 OS MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion Crisp 90Hz OLED display Promised software updates IP52 rating Motorola Razr It’s a cool flip phone Useful outside display Multiple use cases of form factor

Best value for money Motorola Edge 20 Fusion offers various features for its price range such as a 120Hz OLED panel, Dimensity 500U processor combined with a 5000Mah battery. All of these make it one of the best buys in its segment. Best overall Motorola G60 is the best Moto phone you can buy in 2022. It has all the fundamentals of a good phone, from display quality to battery, a decent processor, and photo outputs. Also, is phone is free from loads of bloatware, making the user experience better. How to find the perfect phone under ₹30,000? There are a few things you should never overlook while shopping for phones. Good Display Quality: What purpose does a phone serve if the display is not of a good caliber? Customers should constantly search for the best display quality on a limited budget. Decent Processor: If you're planning to game or perform heavy tasks on your phone, make sure it has a decent processor. It is important to note that to get a premium feature on a limited budget, you might miss out or compromise on other features. Camera: It is usually nice to have a camera that clicks pictures that are worthy of posting on social media. It also depends on the use case, if the user is a photographer, it would make more sense for them to go with a smartphone with a better camera. Customer Reviews: You may forget everything except this. Read customer reviews attentively and after you're pleased, only then continue to open our wallet. These are the tips you need to remember before finding the best phone under ₹30,000.

