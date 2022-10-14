Best Motorola phones with more than 2 GB RAM By Affiliate Desk

Summary: If you are looking for Motorola mobile phones with more than 2 GB RAM, you have come to the right place. Check this list in this article to know more.

Motorola phone with more than 2GB RAM offer smooth functioning and great speed.

Are you looking for a Motorola mobile phone with more than 2 GB RAM? Then you have reached the right place. This article will provide you with a comprehensive list of some of the budget and expensive Motorola mobile phones with more than 2 GB RAM and excellent performance. With higher RAM capacity, you can do more with your mobile phone, which you cannot enjoy on an old smartphone with 2 GB RAM or very little internal memory. Although these phones have higher than 2 GB RAM, they won’t burn a hole in your pocket, and you can find their objective and impartial review here, including their pros and cons. Do not forget to check the best value for money and the best overall model we have hand-picked for you. 1. Moto E 40 Mobile devices under ₹10,000 have always been the focus of Motorola’s E brand. After the Moto E 7 plus and Moto E 7 Power, the Moto E 40 is the most recent smartphone in this series in India. In this market area, this new smartphone offers cutting-edge hardware and functionality. It has an excellent camera combo and fantastic battery life that takes away your worry about finding a charger frequently. Specifications Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 PPI density) OS: Android 11 Chipset: Unisoc T700 Primary camera: Triple 48MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), PDAF; 2MP, f/2.4, (macro); 2MP, f/2.4, (depth) Selfie camera: Single 8MP, f/2.0 Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Size: 6.5 inches, Weight: 198 g Display Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz

Pros Cons 90 Hz Refresh Rate feels smooth The resolution could be better The excellent camera setup on this budget Unisoc Chipset Great battery life

2. Moto G 22 The Moto G 22 is a new addition to the Moto “G” series. The newly unveiled smartphone seems to have a lot going for it, including a 50-megapixel quad-camera array on the back, an excellent 16 MP selfie camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 90 Hz display. It has 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage, and the latter can be expanded up to 1TB. Specifications Weight: 185 g Display Type: IPS LCD, 90 Hz Size: 6.5 inches Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels OS: Android 12 Chipset: Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37 (12 nm) Primary camera: Quad 50MP, f/1.8, (wide), 0.64µm; PDAF 8MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm; 2MP, f/2.4, (macro); 2MP, f/2.4, (depth) Selfie camera: Single 16MP, f/2.5 Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Quad camera setup at this budget The camera quality could have been better Great Battery Life A faster charger would have been better Decent Chipset

3. MOTOROLA E 32s The Moto E 32s model has been designed to bring back the vintage appeal. The Mediatek Helio G37 CPU, 5,000mAh battery, 16MP triple rear camera, and fresh design are some of the features of the Moto E 32s. Specifications Weight: 185 g Display Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz Size: 6.5 inches Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels OS: Android 11 Chipset: Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37 Primary camera: Triple 16MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1.0µm, PDAF; 2MP, f/2.4, (macro); 2MP, f/2.4, (depth) Selfie camera: Single 8MP, f/2.0, (wide) Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Pros Cons Good battery life Selfie camera output could be improved Type-C charging port The excellent refresh rate of the screen

4. MOTOROLA G 31 You can consider Motorola G31 a dependable all-arounder. With its excellent daylight image quality, long battery life, and the welcome inclusion of a 90Hz refresh rate display, it won’t disappoint you. Although the design of the G31 hasn’t changed much, there have been a few upgrades. Specifications Weight: 181 g Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels Size: 6.4 inches OS: Android 11 Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85 Primary camera: Triple 50MP, f/1.8, (wide), 0.64µm; PDAF 8MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm; 2MP, f/2.4, (macro) Selfie camera: Single 13MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12µm Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Decent camera output Average low-light camera performance Great battery life Weak microphone Near-stock Android software

5. MOTOROLA G 60 Motorola has incredible offerings, including the Motorola G 60, a smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera that is within reach of the average consumer. The Moto G 60, which is affordably priced, is the latest and least costly. With a triple camera, 6,000 mAh battery and 6 GB RAM, this is a mobile that can keep you going all day without any hassle. Specifications Weight: 225 g Display: IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10 Size: 6.8 inches OS: Android 11, updateable to Android 12 Chipset Config: Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G Primary camera: Triple 108MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52", 0.7µm; PDAF 8MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 2MP, f/2.4, (depth) Selfie camera: Single 32MP, f/2.2, (wide), 0.7µm Battery: Li-Po 6000 mAh

Pros Cons 120 Hz display refresh rate Average camera quality Clean software Bulky and unwieldy Decent performance Relatively slow charging

6. MOTOROLA G 40 fusion The phone has a 6.80-inch display with a 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G octa-core CPU powers the Moto G 40 Fusion. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Moto G 40 Fusion runs Android 11, and you don’t have to worry about charging it frequently, even after heavy usage, thanks to its 6,000 mAh super powerful battery and quick charging feature. Specifications Weight: 225 g Display: IPS LCD, 120 Hz, HDR10 Size: 6.8 inches OS: Android 11, which can be updated to Android 12 Chipset: Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) Primary camera: Modules 64MP, f/1.7 (wide), 0.7µm; PDAF 8MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm; 2MP, f/2.4, (depth) Selfie camera: 16MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.0µm Battery: Li-Po 6000 mAh

Pros Cons 120 Hz screen refresh rate Mediocre camera Good battery life The design could be better Decent camera

7. Motorola G 52 Although Motorola G 52 is not a 5 G smartphone, it has some excellent features like a 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera that clicks fantastic photos, a 5,000 mAh battery so that you can use the phone without worrying about charging it and a 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage capacity that helps you use all applications and store your favourite pictures and videos without any worry. Specifications Weight: 169 g Display: AMOLED, 90 Hz Size: 6.6 inches OS: Android 12 Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) Primary camera: Triple 50MP, f/1.8 (wide), 1/2.76", 0.64µm; PDAF 8MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm; 2MP, f/2.4, (macro) SELFIE CAMERA: Single 16MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1.0µm Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

Pros Cons pOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate Average cameras Impressive battery life with 33 W fast charging Android 12 Preinstalled bloatware Security updates up to three years

8. MOTOROLA Edge 20 fusion Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and Motorola Edge 20 were recently introduced in India. It features several impressive specifications, such as a 108-megapixel primary back camera and a Dimensity 800 U CPU. Moreover, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, providing you with enough room to use heavy apps and store more on your phone. It has a 32 MP selfie camera that can click vivid pictures. Specifications Weight: 185 g Display: OLED, 1B colours, 90 Hz, HDR10+ Size: 6.7 inches OS: Android 11 Chipset: MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U (7 nm) Primary CAMERA: Triple 108MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52", 0.7µm; PDAF 8MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide) 2MP, f/2.4, (depth) SELFIE CAMERA: Single 32MP, f/2.3, (wide), 0.7µm Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Crisp 90 Hz OLED display Low-light camera performance could be better Promised software updates IP 52 rating

9. Motorola Razr Although the Motorola Razr is not a 5 G phone, its features can stun anyone. Besides its outstanding design that has enthralled Motorola fans since 2004, the phone also has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Although you may find this model a bit more costly than other models, the Razr model’s special aura makes it worth a try. Specifications Weight: 192 g Display: Foldable P-OLED Size: 6.2 inches OS: Android 10, which can be updated to Android 11 Chipset: Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 765 G 5 G (7 nm) Primary camera: Single 48 MP, f/1.7, 26 mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS Selfie camera: Single 20MP, f/2.2, (wide), 0.8µm Battery: Li-Po 2800 mAh

Pros Cons It’s a cool flip phone Inconsistent camera Useful outside display Not fully water or dust resistant

Best 3 features for consumers

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Moto E40 90 Hz Refresh rate feels smooth The superb camera setup on this budget Great battery life Motorola Moto g22 Quad camera setup at this budget Decent chipset Great battery Life Motorola e32s Good battery Life Type-C charging port The excellent refresh rate of the screen Motorola g31 Decent camera output Near-stock Android software Great Battery life Motorola G60 120 Hz display refresh rate Decent performance Clean software Motorola G40 Fusion 120 Hz screen refresh rate Good battery life Decent camera Motorola G52 Crisp pOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate Android 12 out of the box Good battery life, 33 W fast charging Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Crisp 90 Hz OLED display Promised software updates IP 52 rating Motorola Razr It’s an excellent flip phone Useful outside display Multiple use cases of form factor

Best value for money Motorola Edge 20 Fusion offers various features in its price range, such as a 120Hz OLED panel, a Dimensity 500U processor, and a 5000Mah battery. All of these make it one of the best buys in its segment. Best overall Motorola G60 is the best Moto phone you can buy in 2022. It has all the fundamentals of a good phone, from display quality to battery life, a decent processor, and photo outputs. Also, the phone is free from loads of bloatware, improving the user experience. How to find Motorola phones with more than 2 GB RAM? When looking for Motorola phones, there are a few things you must never forget. Good Screen Quality: If a phone’s display is of poor quality, what purpose does it serve? Customers should always look for the finest display quality on a tight budget. Decent chipset: Make sure your phone has a capable chipset if you want to play games or perform demanding tasks on it. It’s crucial to remember that you can forgo or compromise on other features to get a premium feature on a tight budget. Camera: Typically, it is ideal to have a camera that takes photos suitable for sharing on social media. A smartphone with a better camera might make more sense for a user who is a photographer, but it also depends on the use case. Customer feedback: Everything else you may forget, but not this. Read the customer reviews carefully, and only once you’re satisfied should you proceed to open your wallet. These are the pointers you should remember while looking for the best value for money phone. Price of Motorola phones with more than 2 GB RAM at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Moto E40 9,280 MOTOROLA Moto g22 10,665 MOTOROLA e32s 10,649 MOTOROLA g31 12,888 MOTOROLA G60 17,490 MOTOROLA G40 Fusion 19,870 Motorola G52 19,990 MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 25,990 Motorola Razr 49,990

