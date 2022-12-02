Best noise cancelling headphones: A buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Are you looking for the best Noise Cancelling Headphones? Listed below are the top picks that will surely help you with your buying decisions.

It is always best to opt for headphones that come with noise cancellation feature.

Good-quality headphones are essential. Furthermore, noise-cancelling headphones ensure that ambient sound does not interfere with your environment. Additionally, some headsets include smart features such as voice assistants and call management. Headphones are comfortable to wear for long periods. It has become a necessity to own a pair of headphones whether you are watching your favourite movie, listening to your favourite music, or attending your most important meeting. Apart from being affordable, wireless headphones offer a variety of features such as quick pairing, touch controls and quick pairing. There is an excellent balance between comfort and sound quality when it comes to these headphones. Top Picks for Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones 1. Sony WH-1000XM3 As a multi-chamber headphone capable of providing incredible acoustics, Sony WH-1000XM3 features Adaptive Sound Control technology and High Definition Noise Cancelling Processor (QN1). With its unique Adaptive Personal Optimising Technology, it can figure out the person's head size, hairstyle, and eyewear and tailor noise-cancellation to these factors. It is a lightweight and super soft pair of headphones with a high-quality 1.57-inch driver and a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragm that offers high-resolution sound. It also comes with Amazon Alexa built-in, which provides smart voice assistance as part of the Sony WH-1000XM3. They are laced with Sense Engine. Therefore, you can control features with your finger touch. The headphones provide 30 hours of battery life, and they can be charged quickly. Specifications: Product Dimensions: ‎32 x 20 x 25 cm Connector Type: Wireless Play Time: Up to 30 hours Voice assistant: Alexa enabled (In-built) Driver Size: Powerful 40-mm drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)

Pros Cons Good Sound Quality Pricey headphones 30-hour non-stop playtime Alexa enabled (In-built)

2. JBL Tune 600 BTNC The flat-folding compact design of these headphones makes them ideal for everyday use. JBL True Bass audio reproduced through this headset is delivered by 32 mm first-class drivers. You will be able to manage your calls and music using the buttons on the ear cup. The powerful battery can provide more than 12 hours of uninterrupted music free of background noise. JBL Tune 600 BTNC On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones are lightweight and durable and come in various colours, including blue, black, pink and white. Specifications: Product Dimensions: ‎8.6 x 3.16 x 7.12 cm Connector Type: Wireless Play Time: Up to 12 hours Special Feature: Foldable and Lightweight

Pros Cons Noise cancellation Bass quality could have been better 12-hour playtime A bit pricey Premium and stylish design

3. Sennheiser HD 4.50 Sennheiser HD 4.50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones make for a good listening experience. As part of its active noise cancellation technology, the Noisegard around-ear headset features a sharp filtering system designed to suppress surrounding noise. It is equipped with intuitive controls on the ear cups, making it easy to change tracks and make calls. The headset offers a battery life of 19 hours. The Sennheiser HD 4.50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones can deliver true Hi-Fi sound, which can be connected to other devices via Bluetooth 4.0 and NFC. Specifications: Product Dimensions: ‎17.98 x 10.01 x 26.04 cm Play Time: Up to 19 hours Special Feature: Bluetooth 4.5V, 2 year warranty Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons Universal type C Charging Pricey headphones Sound Quality is Good Active noise cancellation

4. JBL Live 650BTNC With 40 mm premium drivers, the headsets come packed with high-quality sound. You can switch music and manage your calls with a touch of buttons. Several voice assistance services are available as part of the headphones, such as Amazon Alexa. With its stylish and comfortable design, the headset comes with a lightweight and comfortable fit. With a powerful battery, you can stream music for up to 30 hours without running out of power. Using the Multi-Point Connection feature of the Bluetooth device, you can easily switch between Bluetooth devices without any hassle. Specifications: Product Dimensions: ‎‎21 x 5 x 22 cm Play Time: Up to 30 hours Special Feature: JBL signature sound, hands-free calls Connector Type: Wireless Voice assistant: Alexa enabled (In-built) and Google Assistant

Pros Cons Multi-Point Connection feature The build quality could have been better Good Sound Quality Active noise cancellation

5. Bose Quietcomfort 35 Ii With advanced noise-cancelling technology, the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II Wireless Headphones provide a great listening experience. You can access unlimited songs, playlists, and a whole lot more through this product's built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant features. They are also equipped with Bose AR. The dual microphone setup of this product helps with sound clarity and noise-cancelling function. The headphones feature volume-optimised EQ drivers that enhance audio performance at all volume levels. In addition, they can last for 20 hours. In addition to black, silver, and rose gold variants, Bose's QC 35 II headphones are also available in blue and white. Specifications: Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎8.13 x 17.02 x 18.03 cm Type: Wired Special Feature: World-class noise cancellation Voice assistant: Alexa enabled (In-built) and Siri

Pros Cons Water Resistant Headphones are wired Noise cancellation A bit pricey headphones

6. boAt Rockerz 550 This boAt Rockerz 550 portable music player ensures you don't stop entertainment. Upon a single charge of 2.5 hours, the device can give you 20 hours of playtime. In addition, they can connect to your smartphone quickly and have a noise-reducing feature that ensures a quiet environment. Specifications: Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎8.6 x 19.1 x 16.2 cm Play Time: Up to 20 hours Special Feature: Bluetooth V5.0, Charging Time : 2.5 hours Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons Ergonomically structured and designed Headphones aren't foldable Active noise cancellation The sound quality could have been better Premium and stylish design

Price of noise cancelling headphones at a glance:

Product Price Sony WH-1000XM3 ₹ 26990 JBL Tune 600 BTNC ₹ 3999 Sennheiser HD 4.50 ₹ 8858 JBL Live 650BTNC ₹ 6999 Bose Quietcomfort 35 Ii ₹ 21499 boAt Rockerz 550 ₹ 1799

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony WH-1000XM3 Product Dimensions: ‎32 x 20 x 25 cm Connector Type: Wireless Play Time: Up to 30 hours JBL Tune 600 BTNC Product Dimensions: ‎8.6 x 3.16 x 7.12 cm Connector Type: Wireless Play Time: Up to 12 hours Sennheiser HD 4.50 Product Dimensions: ‎17.98 x 10.01 x 26.04 cm Connector Type: Wireless Play Time: Up to 19 hours JBL Live 650BTNC Product Dimensions: ‎‎21 x 5 x 22 cm Connector Type: Wireless Play Time: Up to 30 hours Bose Quietcomfort 35 Ii Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎8.13 x 17.02 x 18.03 cm Connector Type: Wired Voice assistant: Alexa enabled (In-built) and Siri boAt Rockerz 550 Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎8.6 x 19.1 x 16.2 cm Connector Type: Wired Play Time: Up to 20 hours

Best value for money It wouldn't be a stretch to say that if you are looking to buy the best Noise Cancelling Headphones, the JBL Live 650BTNC is what you should choose. As always, the JBL Live 650BTNC continues to be true to the company's goal of offering the best value along with the best performance. At a price of only ₹6,999, you will not be able to resist the possibility of having a headphone with features like the high-quality JBL signature sound and 30 hours of non-stop playtime. Best overall product In terms of overall performance and quality, the At Rockerz 550 is by far the best product. There is an included battery that can last up to 20 hours of continuous play, and it is easy to connect with a smartphone. Wireless Bluetooth devices have the convenience of dual pairing features to ensure that they are convenient for switching between two devices at the same time. With these headphones, you can listen for a long period without getting tired of them. How to find the perfect noise cancelling headphones? Have you ever thought about buying a pair of noise-cancelling headphones? Well, what kind of features are you looking for in your headphones? To choose the best headphone, it is essential to take into account the sound quality as the most important feature. Almost all headphones allow you to listen to music with crystal clear sound, provide a long playtime and ensure your comfort. Further, there are other important features to be considered, such as the charging time, comfort, and wireless feature. As a result, choosing the right headphones for you means listing the features that are important to you.

