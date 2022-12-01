Best sony headphones: Here are your top picks

The 7 Best Sony Headphones

Sony is the brand for you if you're looking for a set of high-quality headphones that offer both comfort and great sound. Sony has created a pair of wireless headphones with a noise-cancelling microphone that blocks out external noise, perfect for taking on your morning commute or to the gym. They come in black and are the ideal size for the on-the-go. The best Sony headphones are the wireless Sony MDR-1000X, which are very popular with people who want a premium sound without wires. These headphones feature premium sound, wireless connectivity, and a 30-hour battery life. You can check out other Sony headphones as well. The 7 best sony headphones for you 1. Sony Wh-Ch510 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones The WH-CH510 headphones are lightweight and fully wireless, making them ideal for life on the go. With up to 35 days of battery life, they'll keep you listening all day. Just use function keys to perform, pause, or skip tracks, as well as to adjust the volume. A single button press activates your smartphone's smart speaker, allowing you to get directions, listen to music, and interact with contacts. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling and free discussion. There's no necessity to perhaps take your phone out of your pocket. Because of the ultra-light design and wiggle earcups, you can simply fall your headphones into a backpack when you're on the go. Furthermore, the slim, extendable headband is intended to look and feel great. Specifications: Form Factor: On Ear

Connector Type: Wireless

Battery Average Life: ‎35 Hours

Item Weight: ‎132 g

Product Dimensions: ‎17 x 4 x 19 cm

Pros Cons 35 hours playtime No built-in noise-cancelling A quick 10 min charge will give 90 mins play Ear cups may not be suitable for everyone Type-C Charging Compact & Lightweight Bluetooth 5.0 support On-budget

2. Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On-Ear Headphone without Mic These lightweight and foldable headphones provide excellent sound quality. Its distinctive inside-folding design is easy to bundle and bring, and the 1.2m cord allows you to listen while on the go. Elegant colours and a svelte, understated design ensure that your music not only sounds great but also looks great. Its 30mm drivers and broad frequency reaction bring your music to life, with every note loud and concise. Specifications: Form Factor: on ear

Connector Type: ‎Wired-3.5mm single pin

Battery Average Life: NA

Item Weight:‎ 135 g

Product Dimensions: ‎27 x 26 x 20.5 cm

Pros Cons Slim & folding design No microphone Portable Not water resistant Pressure relieving earpads for better comfort Can’t switch between calls and music In-Budget Flimsy build 3.5 mm Jack Offers good audio experience

3. Sony WH-1000XM4 The WH-1000XM4 headphones put you and your music on a one-on-one basis. You may experience more refined sound thanks to clever hearing technology that quickly customises your experience. Explore how the WH-1000XM4 headphones combine our most advanced active noise cancellation technology with outstanding sound quality and a slew of smart features to provide an unmatched listening experience. The double noise sensor technology captures background noises and sends them to the HD Noise-Cancelling Processor QN1 via two devices on each earcup. The HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 then applies sound processing instantaneously to a variety of sound environments that used a new algorithm. It detects and adapts to songwriting and noise signals in collaboration with a new Bluetooth® Audio SoC (System on Chip). Specifications: Form Factor: Over ear

Connector Type: Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0

Battery Average Life: 30 Hours

Item Weight: 255.15 Grams

Product Dimensions: ‎18.47 x 7.7 x 25.25 cm

Pros Cons 5.0 Bluetooth Pricey 10m Bluetooth range No IP Rating Foldable design Active Noise Cancellation Excellent audio performance

4. Sony Extra Bass MDR-XB450AP With an incorporated mic and cellphone replay control, you can enjoy the deep bass response. The Extra Bass design and 12mm driver units produce powerful sound, and the hybrid silicone earbuds provide a secure fit. Wouldn't it be incredible to be able to hear every minute aspect of all of your popular tunes? This Sony wired headset provides an interactive audio experience. Its swivelling earcup design, which also pivots flat, makes for simple stockpiling and wrapping. Even while playing music, you do not need to reach for your phone to answer calls because the headphone cord contains an in-line controller and a constructed microphone. Specifications: Form Factor: On ear

Connector Type: ‎Wired

Battery Average Life: NA

Item Weight: 165 Grams

Product Dimensions: ‎24.6 x 22.2 x 27.2 cm

Pros Cons Flashy metallic finish Pricey Portable, swivel folding design Bass-heavy sound is not for everyone Tangle-free flat serration wire 30 mm Powerful Bas

5. Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones The WI-XB400 is a lightweight but powerful member of Sony's EXTRA BASSTM line. These headsets deliver extraordinary bass by enhancing low-end frequencies and lifting every single track. Bluetooth® wireless technology partnered with your smartphone or tablet allows you to listen to your best songs wirelessly. Relish up to 15 hours of uninterrupted music. If your headphones' battery is running low, a ten-minute quick charge would then start giving you up to 60 minutes of playtime. The soft, flexible, and lightweight headset layout is moulded for all-day comfort. When the music stops, each earbud has a constructed hot spot for knot carriage and collection, preserving you clutter-free. Specifications: Form Factor: ‎In_ear

Connector Type: ‎Bluetooth 5.0

Battery Average Life: NA

Item Weight: 31 Grams

Product Dimensions: ‎9.14 x 4.06 x 18.03 cm

Pros Cons 15 hours battery life Only two colour position In-Built Mic High-latency Lightweight Bluetooth 5.0

6. Sony WH-CH510 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Mic (Black) If you expect your music to be a constant companion, the Sony WH-CH510 Bluetooth Headphones are the ideal product for you. They will enhance your music performance by offering you enclosing sound quality that you will never be able to replace. It is, without a doubt, a blessing for those who envision their lives revolving around music. How long will you spend time slotting the aux cable into your phone and rejecting the opportunity to move to the music? With these Bluetooth Headphones, you can appreciate perfect mobility and versatility as well as amazing musical quality for a pretty amazing wireless audio experience. Specifications: Form Factor: On_ear

Connector Type: ‎Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0

Battery Average Life: ‎35 Hours

Item Weight: ‎132 g

Product Dimensions: ‎19.69 x 17.15 x 4.14 cm

Pros Cons Excellent battery life - up to 35 hours Not water resistant Wireless audio on a budget The design may not be comfortable for everyone Compact and lightweight Hands-free Calling

7. Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset with Mic Bring your music closer to you. Our WH-XB910N headphones, with exceptional bass and improved noise cancellation, recreate the atmosphere of your favourite festivals and clubs. All low-end frequencies are amplified by the sound-cancelling WH-XB910N headphones for better bass. Crisp, snappy melodies that raise every music are made possible by a dedicated bass tube on the headset housing and improved pressure between the drive units and the eardrums. However, these wireless headphones preserve vocal clarity for a fabulously rich, well-rounded listening experience. With Dual Noise Sensor technology, the WH-XB910N advances digital noise cancellation. You can truly shut out the outside world and enjoy your little party with just your music playing as a company. Specifications: Form Factor: ‎Over_ear

Connector Type: Bluetooth

Battery Average Life: NA

Item Weight: 453.59 Grams

Product Dimensions: ‎19.81 x 6.6 x 26.16 cm

Pros Cons Decent battery life Horrendous voice assistant integration Comfortable and well-built No IP Rating Comfortable fit Basic Design Multipoint connection Great ambient sound mode

Best 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Wh-Ch510 On ear Wireless 132 Sony MDR-ZX110A On ear Wired-3.5mm single pin 135 Sony WH-1000XM4 Over_ear Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0 255.15 Sony Extra Bass MDR-XB450AP On ear Wired 165 Sony WI-XB400 In_ear Bluetooth 5.0 31 Sony WH-CH510 On ear Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0 132 Sony WH-XB910N Over_ear Bluetooth 453.59

Best value for money Buy the branded Sony Bluetooth headphone at ₹2,782. The Sony Wh-Ch510 at this price range offers 35 Hrs Playtime, has a built-in mic, has buttons to change music or receive calls, and is quite compact and lightweight. The swivel ear cups make storage easy and safe. Best overall The Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphone is the best of all headphones. With one timing charge, you can play it for up to 35 hours. The play and pause option will let you control the music. There is one year warranty on this device with a price of Rs. 2782. How to find the perfect Are you trying to find headphones that stay on while you jog? Or noise-cancelling headphones on a packed plane? Here are a few things to keep in mind. Over-ear headphones wrap over your entire ear, whereas on-ear headphones rest on your ears. When you are wired, you always receive an excellent, full-strength signal, but you are still connected to your device—your phone, mp3 player, TV, etc. You can move around and even dance wildly to your favourite music using a wireless connection, but the signal may not always be perfect. Even said, most wireless headphones have a wire, giving you the best of both worlds. Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. Sony Wh-Ch510 ₹ 2750 2. Sony MDR-ZX110A ₹ 799 3. Sony WH-1000XM4 ₹ 24848 4. Sony Extra Bass MDR-XB450AP ₹ 2199 5. Sony WI-XB400 ₹ 2990 6. Sony WH-CH510 ₹ 2840 7. Sony WH-XB910N ₹ 14990