Best Nokia mobile phones under 12,000

Summary:
Nokia used to be a household name when mobiles were new in the Indian market. They dominated the mobile phone market till the late 2000s. Nokia was known for its excellent hardware, but the software was sub-par. Nokia lost its market once android phones came in, but in 2017, after a long lull, it made a comeback.
Nokia mobile phones are known for their excellent build quality, imaging capabilities, and innovative designs. Here is a comprehensive list of the 10 best Nokia mobile phones under 12000 you can choose from. Select a Nokia mobile phone as per your budget and preferred features. Thinking of buying a mobile phone? Here’s a list of the best Nokia mobile phones under ₹12000.
1. Nokia 3.1
A compact device, this Nokia phone comes with a wide display screen. Nokia 3.1 is a popular choice phone among Nokia mobile phones under 12000. With a powerful processor, watch videos, play games, or shuffle between apps to get the best out of your smartphone.
Specification
Screen size – 5.2 inches
Processor – MediaTek MT6750 Octa-core (1.5 GHz)
RAM - 2 GB
Internal storage – 16 GB
Camera – 13 MP Rear camera, 8 MP front camera
Operating system – android 08
Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories
|Pros
|Cons
|Good processor speed
|Memory very less
|Sturdy phone
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi enabled
2. Nokia C30
Nokia C30 comes with a beautiful big display screen. This phone also has a fingerprint scanner and face recognition features. This phone not only provides you with an amazing camera experience but also offers you 40 hours of phone talk time. Additionally, this phone also provides a 1-year replacement guarantee.
Specification
Screen size – 6.82 inches
Processor – unisoc 1.6Ghz octa-core SC9863A
RAM - 3 GB
Internal storage – 32 GB
Camera – 13MP dual rear camera and 5MP front camera
Operating system – android R
Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories
|Pros
|Cons
|Expandable storage up to 256 GB
|Large and heavy
|Huge screen size
|3-day battery life
3. Nokia 3.2
The Nokia 3.2 smartphone, with its extra large HD+screen and a 19:9 display ratio, also has a battery life of up to 2 days. The inbuilt cameras are excellent for capturing your life’s beautiful memories. This phone also offers quick access to google assist.
Specification
Screen size – 6.26 inches
Processor – qualcomm snapdragon 429
RAM - 3 GB
Internal storage – 32 GB
Camera – 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
Operating system – android 9
Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories
|Pros
|Cons
|Face recognition feature
|Lagging when multi-tab in use
|Expandable storage up to 400 GB
|Dual-standby
4. Nokia G20
The Nokia G 20 mobile phone is one of the best in the under Rs.12000 range. It offers a complete package with a good processor, excellent battery, and a powerful camera with AI imaging modes. With a battery life of up to 3 days, this phone offers 27 hours of talk time and 29 hours of standby time. It renders an immersive view because of the 21:9 aspect ratio with a brightness boost and teardrop display. Some additional features include a side fingerprint sensor. It comes with a pre-fitted screen protector and a separate protective case.
Specification
Screen size – 6.5 inches
Processor – qualcomm snapdragon 460
RAM - 4 GB
Internal storage – 64 GB
Camera – 48 MP
Operating system – android 11
Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories
|Pros
|Cons
|Advanced AI-imaging camera
|Slightly bulky
|Good battery backup
|Fingerprint recognition
5. Nokia 3.4 Fjord
Nokia 3.4 mobile phones, with their software and security updates, consistently keeps you ahead. You can also get the perfect shot anytime, anywhere with its triple camera AI imaging ultra-wide lens. This durable phone comes with a fingerprint unlocking system. Nokia 3.4 also has 2 days of battery life with complete usage, including gaming, calling, video streaming, SMS, browsing, and using apps.
Specification
Screen size – 6.39 inches
Processor – MediaTek G35 processor
RAM - 4 GB
Internal storage – 64 GB
Camera – 13MP + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth triple camera
Operating system – android 10
Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories
|Pros
|Cons
|Good camera
|Comparatively low battery life
|Triple camera
|Nice display
6. Nokia C01 Plus
Make every moment count with the Nokia C01 plus mobile phone with 4G connectivity and HDR. With cameras and flash on both sides, it is one of the best handsets for new smartphone users. The long-lasting battery ensures you are connected for more extended periods.
Specification
Screen size – 5.45 inches
Processor – unisoc 1.6Ghz octa-core SC9863A
RAM - 2 GB
Internal storage – 16 GB
Camera – 5MP rear and 2MP front cameras
Operating system – android 11 (go edition)
Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months accessories
|Pros
|Cons
|1-year replacement guarantee
|Not the best camera
|Expandable memory up to 128 GB
|AI-powered face unlock
7. Nokia 2.3
The AI-powered Nokia 2.3 comes in a distinctive premium design. The rear surface is nano etched and ceramic satin coated. This phone offers your own personal assistant with a dedicated button for google assistant. A single charge ensures a 2-day battery life for this smartphone.
Specification
Screen size – 6.2 inches
Processor – mediatek Helio A22
RAM - 2 GB
Internal storage – 32 GB
Camera – 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera
Operating system – android 10
Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories
|Pros
|Cons
|Biometric face recognition
|Slow speed
|Google assistant button
|Ambient light sensor
8. Nokia G10
If you are looking for a good smartphone with good screen size and excellent battery backup, Nokia G10 is one of the most recommended phones under 12000. It uses Hyper-engine technology to furnish a speed of 2.0 GHz. The phone camera with enhanced imagery ensures you are always ready to capture special moments. Combine that with a side fingerprint sensor and face recognition technology, and you’ve got a prized possession as a phone. It also has 26 hours of talk time and 3 days of battery life.
Specification
Screen size – 6.5 inches
Processor – MTK Helio G25 Octa-core 8x A53 2.0GHz
RAM - 4 GB
Internal storage – 64 GB
Camera – 13MP triple rear camera & 8MP front camera
Operating system – android 11(go edition)
Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent processing power
|Sometimes gets heated while charging
|Expandable storage
|Triple rear camera
9. Nokia C20 Plus
The Nokia C20 Plus is a fantastic phone that has been tested rigorously and finished in a beautiful and timeless design. This is an ideal phone if you are working or upskilling from the phone and not just unwinding. The big-sized screen gives a clear vision, and the phone frees up its memory for better running your favourite apps and multitasking. It comes with a talk time of 27 hours.
Specification
Screen size – 6.5 inches
Processor – unisoc 1.6Ghz octa-core SC9863A
RAM - 2 GB
Internal storage – 32 GB
Camera – 8MP dual rear camera and 5MP front camera.
Operating system – android 11(go edition)
Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories
|Pros
|Cons
|1-year replacement guarantee
|Sometimes the laggy user interface
|2-day battery life
|Face unlock
10. Nokia 2660 4G Flip Smart Phone
Nokia 2660 4G flip phone is known for its durability and has been rigorously tested to ensure the same. The tough polycarbonate body of the phone comes in three elegant colours blue, black, and red. You can store photos of your loved ones with an expanded storage space using micro SDHC. It is HAC-compatible, which makes it a good choice for the elderly.
Specification
Screen size – 2.8 inches
Processor – unisoc T107 1.0 GHz cortex-A7
RAM - 128 MB
Internal storage – 48 MB
Camera – 0.3 MP rear camera
Operating system – S30+
Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with hearing aid compatibility
|No camera for selfies
|Compact size
|MP3 player
Best 3 features
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature -2
|Feature -3
|Nokia 3.1
|Resolution-1280 x 720 pixels
|Battery power 2990
|Sim-dual
|Nokia C30
|Resolution- 720 x 1600 pixels
|Battery power 6000
|Sim-dual
|Nokia 3.2
|Resolution- 720 x 1520 pixels
|Battery power-4000
|Sim-dual
|Nokia G20
|Resolution-1600 x 720 pixels
|Battery power-5050
|Sim-dual
|Nokia 3.4
|Resolution-720 x 1560 pixels
|Battery power-4000
|Sim-dual
|Nokia C01 plus
|Resolution-720 x 1440 pixels
|Battery power-3000
|Sim-dual
|Nokia 2.3
|Resolution-720 x 1520 pixels
|Battery power-4000
|Sim-dual
|Nokia G10
|Resolution- 720 x 1600 pixels
|Battery power-5050
|Sim-dual
|Nokia C20 plus
|Resolution-720 x 1600 pixels
|Battery power-5000
|Sim-dual
|Nokia 2660 4G flip smartphone
|Resolution-240 x 320 pixels
|Battery power-1450
|Sim-single
Best value for money
The Nokia 3.4 Fjord model is known to be a complete package in the affordable category. Its 6.39-inch display screen, smart design, and capable camera make the all round user experience enjoyable. Even though it falls in the mid-budget range, there is no compromise on the specifications.
Best overall product
The Nokia G10, a good option for new smartphone users, is a relatively newer addition to the Nokia phone family. The battery life of this runs for about three days, and additionally, the Helio G25 chipset installed draws minimal power. This phone, with three cameras, also has a unique feature, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
How to find the perfect Nokia mobile phones under ₹12,000
Today, smartphones have become a part of life. And, with many buying options, it is important to consider a few basic features before buying one.
Display Screen Size: A superior quality display with a good resolution and pixel density ensure the screen is clear and visible under sunlight.
Memory Storage: Look for a mobile phone with the best possible memory size in your budget as it is used to store the OS, all apps, videos, songs, and photos. However, most smartphones also come with expandable memory.
RAM: Always opt for a handset with higher RAM as it improves the overall performance.
Nokia mobile phones under ₹12000 In India ar a glance:
Price of best Nokia mobile phones under ₹12,000 at a glance:
|Product
|Price in Rs
|Nokia 3.1
|9499
|Nokia C30
|9999
|Nokia 3.2
|10393
|Nokia G20
|11990
|Nokia 3.4 Fjord
|11499
|Nokia C01 plus
|6110
|Nokia 2.3
|7990
|Nokia G10
|11498
|Nokia C20 plus
|7999
|Nokia 2660 4G flip smartphone
|10999
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.