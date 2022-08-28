Story Saved
Aug 28, 2022
Micromax mobile phones under 13,000: A buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Aug 26, 2022
Don't know much about Micromax mobile phones under 13,000? Here’s the complete list some of the best phones in this category. Read on to know more.

Ease of use and simple design are the biggest draws of Micromax mobile phone under 13,000.

Micromax mobile phones have been in the market for quite some time now. With a simplified design and easy-to-use interface, these phones are designed for calling and gaming purposes. Soon enough, Micromax came up with their dual-sim mobile phones for seamless functioning. In addition, these phones are highly cost-effective. So, if you are on a budget and looking for Micromax mobile phones under 13,000, we have got you covered! You no longer have to brainstorm about the right mobile phone. Just go through our complete list of the best Micromax mobile phones under 13,000 and you are sorted!

List of best Micromax mobile phones under 13,000

1. Micromax J22 Purple (Dual Sim, 1000 mAh Battery, 6.1cm (2.4”) Screen)

The Micromax J22 Purple is a smart and handy phone that offers great advantages. This phone comes with a 2.4-inch wide display and dual sim. It has features such as FM radio, automatic call recording, bright torch and dual sim for hassle-free functioning.

Specifications:

OS - Spreadtrum

RAM - 32 MB

Product dimensions - 15 x 8 x 5.5 cm; 300 grams

Batteries required - 1 lithium ion battery required

Special features - Dual sim, radio

ProsCons
A keypad mobileThe screen size is really small
Decent storage 
Comes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording. 
cellpic
Micromax J22 Purple (Dual Sim, 1000 mAh Battery, 6.1cm (2.4”) Screen)
23% off 1,225 1,599
Buy now

2. Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition 1750 mAh, Torch Blink on Call, Auto Call Recording Phone (Blue)

Another fantastic launch by Micromax is the Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition. It comes with a great battery backup that keeps you going from dawn to dusk. Besides this, the stunning blue colour grabs all eyes. In addition, there is a torch blink on every call, so you never miss a call.

Specifications:

OS - SPREADTRUM

RAM - 32 MB

Product dimensions - 15.5 x 8.5 x 5.5 cm; 250 grams

Batteries - ‎1 lithium polymer battery required

Item model number - X512

Connectivity technology - GPRS

Special features - Dual sim, radio, camera

ProsCons
100 hours standby timeThe screen size is extremely small
Excellent storageDoes not have any smart features
Comes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording. 
cellpic
Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition 1750 mAh, Torch Blink on Call, Auto Call Recording Phone (Blue)
38% off 1,112 1,799
Buy now

3. Micromax X378 Dual SIM, Black

Available in classic black colour, the Micromax X378 is a simple and sturdy mobile phone that keeps you on the go. It is straightforward to operate and handle. Also, features such as Bluetooth call recording and the digital camera make it unique and better. In addition, the phone is priced adequately to fit in everyone’s budget.

Specifications:

OS - Spreadtrum

RAM - 32 GB

Product dimensions - 13.5 x 14 x 3.5 cm; 120 grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer battery required

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth

Special features - Bluetooth, Dual Sim, Radio, Camera

ProsCons
Supports Bluetooth technologyThe screen size is small
Excellent storage 
Comes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth. 
cellpic
Micromax X378 Dual SIM, Black
37% off 945 1,499
Buy now

4. Micromax X708 Black+Blue

Another Micromax mobile phone in our list of best Micromax Mobile Phones Under 13000 is the Micromax X708. It comes in a unique Black+Blue colour that offers a stunning look to it. Additionally, its features such as excellent sound quality, power saving mode and FM Radio ensure you remain entertained throughout.

Specifications:

OS - Spreadtrum

RAM - ‎1 GB

Product dimensions - 15 x 8 x 5 cm; 300 grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required

Item model number - X708

Connectivity technology - Edge

ProsCons
Comes with a digital cameraThe screen size is very small
Excellent storage 
Comes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth. 
cellpic
Micromax X708 Black+Blue
30% off 1,265 1,799
Buy now

5. Micromax X412 (Black + Red)

Designed to perfection, the Micromax X412 is a tiny mobile phone with 1.77-inch screen size. It has features such as 800 mAh battery and a torch blink on call to update you. In addition, it can save up to 300 contacts at once. The combination of black and red colour looks classy!

Specifications:

OS - Spreadtrum

RAM - ‎32 MB

Product dimensions - 12 x 6.5 x 5 cm; 250 grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery required

Item model number - x412

Connectivity technology - Edge

ProsCons
Comes in a unique red and black colourThe sound quality is inadequate
Excellent storage 
Long-lasting battery life 
cellpic
Micromax X412 (Black + Red)
42% off 870 1,499
Buy now

6. Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) X818 Maroon

The Micromax in 1b comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage to safely store all pictures and videos. It features a 6.52-inch wide HD display, a 13MP + 2MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera to capture all moments beautifully. In addition, its long-lasting battery life and powerful processor offer a wholesome experience.

Specifications:

OS - Android 10 Go Edition

RAM - 4GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 188 grams

Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, NFC

GPS - True

Other display features - Wireless

ProsCons
Sleek and sturdy designThe sound quality is inadequate
Excellent storage 
Great connectivity technologies 
cellpic
Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB)  (4 GB RAM)
19% off 8,498 10,499
Buy now

7. Micromax in 2C (Brown, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

With 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, the Micromax in 2C is a unique addition to the best Micromax mobile phones under 13,000. It comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display and 8MP rear camera to capture every moment with details.

Specifications:

OS - Android

RAM - 3GB

Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 198 grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required

Item model number - E6533

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

ProsCons
Supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USBThe sound quality is inadequate
Sleek and sturdy designLooks bulky and heavy
Decent RAM size 
cellpic
Micromax in 2C (Brown, 32 GB)  (3 GB RAM)
29% off 7,499 10,499
Buy now

8. Micromax X708 Black+Grey

Another fantastic mobile phone by Micromax is the Micromax X708 Black+Grey. It is available in a beautiful black and grey colour, offering a classic feel to this keypad phone. In addition, the 2.4-inch screen display ensures an excellent viewing experience.

Specifications:

OS - Spedtrum

RAM - 1GB

Product dimensions - ‎15 x 8 x 5 cm; 300 grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium ion battery required

Special features - Radio, camera

ProsCons
Sleek and sturdy designThe sound quality is inadequate
Comes with in-built FM radio and cameraLooks bulky and heavy
Decent RAM size 
cellpic
Micromax X708 Black+Grey
29% off 1,274 1,799
Buy now

9. Micromax X818 Blue

Available in stunning blue colour, Micromax X818 is a classy phone priced under 13,000. It is equipped with an array of exciting features such as a 1450 mAh battery, decent display and a digital camera for an enhanced experience. In addition, the wireless FM radio takes adequate care of your entertainment.

Specifications:

OS - Spedtrum

RAM - 1GB

Product dimensions - 15 x 8 x 5 cm; 300 grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium ion battery required

Special features - Radio, Camera

ProsCons
Simple interfaceLooks bulky and heavy
Comes with in-built FM radio and camera 
Long-lasting battery life 
cellpic
Micromax X818 Blue
33% off 1,468 2,199
Buy now

10. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Last on the list of Micromax mobile phones under 13,000 is Micromax in 2C. It is available in the silver colour and comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Its widescreen keeps you hooked from dawn to dusk.

Specifications:

OS - Android

RAM - 3GB

Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 198 grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion batteries required

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, US

ProsCons
Comes with a full HD displayooks bulky and heavy
Excellent camera quality 
Long-lasting battery life 
cellpic
Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB)  (3 GB RAM)
29% off 7,499 10,499
Buy now

Price of Micromax mobile phones at a glance:

 

ProductPrice 
Micromax J22 Purple 1,599
Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition 1,799
Micromax X378 Dual SIM, Black 1,499
Micromax X708 Black+Blue 1,799
Micromax X412 (Black + Red) 1,499
Micromax Micromax in 1b 10,499
Micromax in 2C 10,499
Micromax X708 Black+Grey 1,799
Micromax X818 Blue 2,199
Micromax in 2C 10,499

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Micromax J22 PurpleA keypad mobileDecent storageComes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording.
Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition100 hours standby timeExcelent storageComes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording.
Micromax X378 Dual SIM, BlackSupports bluetooth technologyExcelent storageComes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth.
Micromax X708 Black+BlueComes with a digital cameraExcelent storageComes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth.
Micromax X412 (Black + Red)Comes in a unique red and black colourExcelent storageLong-lasting battery life
Micromax Micromax in 1bLong-lasting batterySleek and sturdy designSimple interface
Micromax in 2CDecent RAM sizeExcelent storageSimple interface
Micromax X708 Black+GreySleek and sturdy designComes with in-built FM radio and cameraDecent RAM size
Micromax X818 BlueSimple interfaceComes with in-built FM radio and cameraLong-lasting battery life
Micromax in 2CComes with a full HD displayExcellent camera qualityLong-lasting battery life

Best value for money

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly phone with decent features, Micromax has a lot of options to try. The best one out of all is the Micromax X818 Blue. This phone is priced decently at 1,468 only.

Best overall

With lots of exciting features, the Micromax in 1b makes for the best overall smartphone in the list of Micromax mobile phones under 13,000. It features a powerful processor and wide screen display for enhanced viewing experience. In addition, the long-lasting battery backup keeps you hooked all the time. The product is priced at 8,499 only.

How to find the perfect Micromax mobile phones under 13000?

When you are looking for a Micromax mobile phones under 13,000, keep these things in mind:

It should have a good battery backup.

Make sure it is lightweight, sturdy, and durable.

It should have the latest OS.

It should be budget-friendly.

The ROM storage should be sufficient.

Do not just focus on its looks alone.

Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

