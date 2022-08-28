Micromax mobile phones under 13,000: A buyer's guide

Ease of use and simple design are the biggest draws of Micromax mobile phone under ₹ 13,000.

Micromax mobile phones have been in the market for quite some time now. With a simplified design and easy-to-use interface, these phones are designed for calling and gaming purposes. Soon enough, Micromax came up with their dual-sim mobile phones for seamless functioning. In addition, these phones are highly cost-effective. So, if you are on a budget and looking for Micromax mobile phones under ₹13,000, we have got you covered! You no longer have to brainstorm about the right mobile phone. Just go through our complete list of the best Micromax mobile phones under ₹13,000 and you are sorted! List of best Micromax mobile phones under ₹13,000 1. Micromax J22 Purple (Dual Sim, 1000 mAh Battery, 6.1cm (2.4”) Screen) The Micromax J22 Purple is a smart and handy phone that offers great advantages. This phone comes with a 2.4-inch wide display and dual sim. It has features such as FM radio, automatic call recording, bright torch and dual sim for hassle-free functioning. Specifications: OS - Spreadtrum RAM - 32 MB Product dimensions - 15 x 8 x 5.5 cm; 300 grams Batteries required - 1 lithium ion battery required Special features - Dual sim, radio

Pros Cons A keypad mobile The screen size is really small Decent storage Comes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording.

2. Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition 1750 mAh, Torch Blink on Call, Auto Call Recording Phone (Blue) Another fantastic launch by Micromax is the Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition. It comes with a great battery backup that keeps you going from dawn to dusk. Besides this, the stunning blue colour grabs all eyes. In addition, there is a torch blink on every call, so you never miss a call. Specifications: OS - SPREADTRUM RAM - 32 MB Product dimensions - 15.5 x 8.5 x 5.5 cm; 250 grams Batteries - ‎1 lithium polymer battery required Item model number - X512 Connectivity technology - GPRS Special features - Dual sim, radio, camera

Pros Cons 100 hours standby time The screen size is extremely small Excellent storage Does not have any smart features Comes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording.

3. Micromax X378 Dual SIM, Black Available in classic black colour, the Micromax X378 is a simple and sturdy mobile phone that keeps you on the go. It is straightforward to operate and handle. Also, features such as Bluetooth call recording and the digital camera make it unique and better. In addition, the phone is priced adequately to fit in everyone’s budget. Specifications: OS - Spreadtrum RAM - 32 GB Product dimensions - 13.5 x 14 x 3.5 cm; 120 grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer battery required Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth Special features - Bluetooth, Dual Sim, Radio, Camera

Pros Cons Supports Bluetooth technology The screen size is small Excellent storage Comes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth.

4. Micromax X708 Black+Blue Another Micromax mobile phone in our list of best Micromax Mobile Phones Under 13000 is the Micromax X708. It comes in a unique Black+Blue colour that offers a stunning look to it. Additionally, its features such as excellent sound quality, power saving mode and FM Radio ensure you remain entertained throughout. Specifications: OS - Spreadtrum RAM - ‎1 GB Product dimensions - 15 x 8 x 5 cm; 300 grams Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required Item model number - X708 Connectivity technology - Edge

Pros Cons Comes with a digital camera The screen size is very small Excellent storage Comes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth.

5. Micromax X412 (Black + Red) Designed to perfection, the Micromax X412 is a tiny mobile phone with 1.77-inch screen size. It has features such as 800 mAh battery and a torch blink on call to update you. In addition, it can save up to 300 contacts at once. The combination of black and red colour looks classy! Specifications: OS - Spreadtrum RAM - ‎32 MB Product dimensions - 12 x 6.5 x 5 cm; 250 grams Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery required Item model number - x412 Connectivity technology - Edge

Pros Cons Comes in a unique red and black colour The sound quality is inadequate Excellent storage Long-lasting battery life

6. Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) X818 Maroon The Micromax in 1b comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage to safely store all pictures and videos. It features a 6.52-inch wide HD display, a 13MP + 2MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera to capture all moments beautifully. In addition, its long-lasting battery life and powerful processor offer a wholesome experience. Specifications: OS - Android 10 Go Edition RAM - 4GB Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 188 grams Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, NFC GPS - True Other display features - Wireless

Pros Cons Sleek and sturdy design The sound quality is inadequate Excellent storage Great connectivity technologies

7. Micromax in 2C (Brown, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) With 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, the Micromax in 2C is a unique addition to the best Micromax mobile phones under ₹13,000. It comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display and 8MP rear camera to capture every moment with details. Specifications: OS - Android RAM - 3GB Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 198 grams Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required Item model number - E6533 Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Pros Cons Supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB The sound quality is inadequate Sleek and sturdy design Looks bulky and heavy Decent RAM size

8. Micromax X708 Black+Grey Another fantastic mobile phone by Micromax is the Micromax X708 Black+Grey. It is available in a beautiful black and grey colour, offering a classic feel to this keypad phone. In addition, the 2.4-inch screen display ensures an excellent viewing experience. Specifications: OS - Spedtrum RAM - 1GB Product dimensions - ‎15 x 8 x 5 cm; 300 grams Batteries - 1 Lithium ion battery required Special features - Radio, camera

Pros Cons Sleek and sturdy design The sound quality is inadequate Comes with in-built FM radio and camera Looks bulky and heavy Decent RAM size

9. Micromax X818 Blue Available in stunning blue colour, Micromax X818 is a classy phone priced under ₹13,000. It is equipped with an array of exciting features such as a 1450 mAh battery, decent display and a digital camera for an enhanced experience. In addition, the wireless FM radio takes adequate care of your entertainment. Specifications: OS - Spedtrum RAM - 1GB Product dimensions - 15 x 8 x 5 cm; 300 grams Batteries - ‎1 Lithium ion battery required Special features - Radio, Camera

Pros Cons Simple interface Looks bulky and heavy Comes with in-built FM radio and camera Long-lasting battery life

10. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) Last on the list of Micromax mobile phones under ₹13,000 is Micromax in 2C. It is available in the silver colour and comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Its widescreen keeps you hooked from dawn to dusk. Specifications: OS - Android RAM - 3GB Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 198 grams Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion batteries required Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, US

Pros Cons Comes with a full HD display ooks bulky and heavy Excellent camera quality Long-lasting battery life

Price of Micromax mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Micromax J22 Purple ₹ 1,599 Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition ₹ 1,799 Micromax X378 Dual SIM, Black ₹ 1,499 Micromax X708 Black+Blue ₹ 1,799 Micromax X412 (Black + Red) ₹ 1,499 Micromax Micromax in 1b ₹ 10,499 Micromax in 2C ₹ 10,499 Micromax X708 Black+Grey ₹ 1,799 Micromax X818 Blue ₹ 2,199 Micromax in 2C ₹ 10,499

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Micromax J22 Purple A keypad mobile Decent storage Comes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording. Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition 100 hours standby time Excelent storage Comes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording. Micromax X378 Dual SIM, Black Supports bluetooth technology Excelent storage Comes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth. Micromax X708 Black+Blue Comes with a digital camera Excelent storage Comes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth. Micromax X412 (Black + Red) Comes in a unique red and black colour Excelent storage Long-lasting battery life Micromax Micromax in 1b Long-lasting battery Sleek and sturdy design Simple interface Micromax in 2C Decent RAM size Excelent storage Simple interface Micromax X708 Black+Grey Sleek and sturdy design Comes with in-built FM radio and camera Decent RAM size Micromax X818 Blue Simple interface Comes with in-built FM radio and camera Long-lasting battery life Micromax in 2C Comes with a full HD display Excellent camera quality Long-lasting battery life

Best value for money If you’re looking for a budget-friendly phone with decent features, Micromax has a lot of options to try. The best one out of all is the Micromax X818 Blue. This phone is priced decently at 1,468 only. Best overall With lots of exciting features, the Micromax in 1b makes for the best overall smartphone in the list of Micromax mobile phones under ₹13,000. It features a powerful processor and wide screen display for enhanced viewing experience. In addition, the long-lasting battery backup keeps you hooked all the time. The product is priced at ₹8,499 only. How to find the perfect Micromax mobile phones under ₹13000? When you are looking for a Micromax mobile phones under ₹13,000, keep these things in mind: It should have a good battery backup. Make sure it is lightweight, sturdy, and durable. It should have the latest OS. It should be budget-friendly. The ROM storage should be sufficient. Do not just focus on its looks alone.