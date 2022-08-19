Sign out
Best OPPO mobile phones under 30,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 19, 2022 19:59 IST

Over the years, OPPO has emerged as one of the best mobile phone brands in India and globally. Unlike products that come with iOS, most of the phones offered by OPPO come in an affordable price range.

OPPO smartphones are known for their great camera specifications.

Oppo’s affordability allows the consumers to choose the device that caters the best to their requirements. There are numerous Oppo mobile phones under 30,000 in the market today. While some users prefer more extensive storage, others might prioritise an exceptional camera. Oppo offers phones that specialise in different areas so that there is something for everyone.

Here is the list of 10 Oppo mobile phones under 30,000 -

1. OPPO A57

This stylish phone has an 8MP front and 13MP + 2MP rear dual camera. Along with it comes an AI portrait mode and night filter, making the device perfect for capturing incredible pictures. The users would not need to worry about the battery level, as there is a strong battery backup of 5000 mAh. The existing 6 GB of storage is expandable up to 1 TB. The rich display is waterproof and has an incredible body-to-screen ratio of 89.8%. The product is available in colours such as 'Glowing Green' and 'Glowing Black' and has an appealing exterior with a side fingerprint sensor.

Specifications

Screen Size- 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

Ram- 4 GB

Storage- 64 GB

Model- A57

Weight- 187 gram

Operating system- Android 12

Processor- MediaTek Helio G35 processor

ProsCons
Expandable storageLimited colour options
Big screen 
Ultra linear stereo speaker 
OPPO A57 (Glowing Green, 4GB RAM, 64 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
18% off
13,999 16,990
Buy now

2. OPPO A96

Oppo A96 is a powerful device equipped with 8 GB RAM (expandable up to 5 GB) and 128 GB storage that is expandable up to 256 GB. It has a fantastic 50MP + 2MP back and 16MP front camera. You can enjoy movies and shows on this device with an incredible 90Hz colour-rich punch full HD display. There is also a 5000 mAh battery to enjoy endless streaming. Available in Pearl Pink and Starry Black colours, Oppo A96 offers next-level aesthetics. All these features make this one of the best OPPO mobile phones under 30,000.

Specifications:

Screen size - 6.59 inches (16.73 cm)

Ram - 8 GB

Storage - 128 GB

Model - A96

Weight - 191 grams

Operating system - Android 11

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor

ProsCons
Fingerprint sensorOlder version of Android
Expandable RAM and ROMLimited colour options
Value for money 
OPPO A96 (Starry Black, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
21% off
18,999 23,999
Buy now

3. OPPO K10

Available at a decent price range, Oppo K10 offers storage of 128 GB that is expandable up to a whopping 1 TB. With a big screen and full HD display, the user can comfortably use the device for long hours. The exteriors of the device have also been prioritised as it is dirt and scratch-resistant. The presence of dual speakers also enhances the quality of music to a greater extent. While the weight of the phone might be on the heavy side, it allows the users to capture high-quality photos during the dark with the help of night flare portrait mode and an impeccable 50MP primary camera.

Specifications:

Screen size - 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)

Ram - 6 GB

Storage - 128 GB

Model - K10

Weight - ‎510 gram

Operating system - Android 11

Processor - Qualcomm Core Octa Core

ProsCons
Dual speakerOlder version of Android
Expandable ROM 
OPPO K10 (Black Carbon, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
17% off
15,740 18,999
Buy now

4. OPPO Reno7 5G

Oppo Reno7 5G might come at a bit higher price range, but its magnificent features make it worth it. This phone comes with 256 GB of storage, which will work enough for most users. The front camera with 32MP camera will let the users take high-quality selfies. The back camera comes with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP combination. Smart skin tone protection AI will further enhance the quality of pictures and videos to a greater extent. This device also offers powerful performance because of its powerful RAM and processor. Furthermore, the RAM can be expanded by 5 GB.

Specifications:

Screen size- 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)

Ram- 8 GB

Storage- 256 GB

Model- Reno7 5G

Weight- ‎173 gram

Operating system- Android 11

Processor- Mediatek Dimensity 900 Processor

ProsCons
Good storageLower battery
Lightweight 
Fast charging 
OPPO Reno7 5G (Startrails Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
33% off
25,599 37,990
Buy now

5. OPPO A53s 5G

Not many devices would offer 8 GB of RAM at this price range, along with 5G connectivity. The Oppo A53s also has a large screen and an ultra-clear eye care display. The exteriors of this phone are also quite exquisite. Crystal blue colour gives the device a fresh look, and features such as side fingerprint unlock make it a must-have phone. While the camera specs may not be the best in class, they are equipped with various modes that can make up for it. These include AI-based beautification, automatic scene 22 recognition, ultra night selfie, and colour mapping.

Specifications:

Screen size- 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)

Ram- 8 GB

Storage- 128 GB

Model- A53s 5G

Weight- ‎189 gram

Operating system- Android

Processor- Mediatek Dimensity 700 Processor

ProsCons
Eye care displayThe camera could be better
Side fingerprint unlock 
HD display 
OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
3% off
18,490 18,990
Buy now

6. OPPO Reno8 5G

The Oppo Reno8 5G is one of the best Oppo mobile phones under 30,000. Not only is it equipped with Android 12, but it also has an excellent camera. With the front camera of 32MP and the back camera of 50MP + 8MP + 2MP, it lets the users take beautiful photos and videos. Moreover, you do not need to worry about storage, as it has 128 GB ROM. Even though the phone is quite heavy compared to the other options available in the price range, it justifies it with the number of features it provides. The combination of Android 12 and 5G connectivity makes it one of the most advanced phones in the market.

Specifications:

Screen size- 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)

Ram- 8 GB

Storage- 128 GB

Model- Reno8 5G

Weight- ‎540 gram

Operating system- Android 12

Processor- Mediatek Dimensity 1300 Processor

ProsCons
Big screenHeavier than other models
Exceptional camera 
5G 
OPPO Reno8 5G (Shimmer Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
21% off
30,990 38,999
Buy now

7. OPPO F21 Pro

If you are looking for a mid-range Oppo phone, then the Oppo F21 pro would be ideal. It offers high performance in the form of great RAM and processors at an affordable price. This is one of the few phones in the market with orbit light for notifications and a fibreglass-leather finish. The device is also fantastic when it comes to internal features. This includes a 32 MP front camera and 64 MP + 2MP + 2MP back camera. Both cameras have numerous advanced elements, including microlens and the flagship Sony IMX709 selfie sensor. While the Oppo F21 Pro has a good battery life of 4500 mAh, it also supports 33W SUPERVOOCTM charging.

Specifications:

Screen size- 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)

Ram- 8 GB

Storage- 128 GB

Model- F21 Pro

Weight- ‎175 grams

Operating system- Android 11

Processor- Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680

ProsCons
Good body-to-screen ratioThe battery could be higher
Expandable ROM 
AMOLED display 
OPPO F21 Pro (Sunset Orange, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
18% off
22,999 27,999
Buy now

8. OPPO A74 5G

The Oppo A74 5G is the perfect phone for those looking for a device with a great camera and 5G connectivity without burning a hole in their pockets. With a 48MP back camera, you can take magnificent photos and videos with this phone. Along with an excellent screen-to-body ratio of 90.5%, this device is equipped with an incredible 90Hz hyper-colour screen that ensures there is no lag when it comes to scrolling. While the 5000 mAh battery would last a good number of hours, you can also use the fast-charging option in case the need arises.

Specifications:

Screen size- 6.49 inches (16.5 cm)

Ram- 6 GB

Storage- 128 GB

Model- A74 Fluid Black

Weight- ‎188 gram

Operating system- Android 11

Processor- Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G GPU 619

ProsCons
Gamer modeLow expandable memory
Hyper-colour screen 
Fingerprint sensor 
OPPO A74 5G (Fluid Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off
14,990 20,990
Buy now

9. OPPO A76

Whether processing, storage, or battery, the Oppo A76 is a powerful device in all aspects. It offers excellent battery life of 5000 mAh battery. Moreover, it allows fast charging. A 5-minute charge that allows 2 hours of video playback is perfect for bingeing movies and shows. The ROM is expandable from 128 GB to 256 GB. These features make it one of the best OPPO mobile phones under 30,000 in the market. Not to forget, the exteriors of the device are also outstanding with features such as a fingerprint sensor. It is available in two coloured variants: glowing blue and glowing black.

Specifications:

Screen size- 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

Ram- 6 GB

Storage- 128 GB

Model- A76

Weight- ‎189 grams

Operating system- Android 11

Processor- Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor

ProsCons
Good batteryThe camera could be better
Expandable RAM 
HD display 
OPPO A76 (Glowing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off
16,490 21,999
Buy now

10. OPPO A55

The Oppo A55 comes with an abundance of features for its price range. When it comes to display, this phone has a lot to offer. Apart from the punch hole HD display, the screen-to-body ratio (89.2%) is also remarkable. The side-mounted fingerprint is the cherry on the cake. The Oppo A55 has a 50 MP back camera and 16 MP front camera, which is commendable for this range. The 5000 mAh battery will last long enough to complete most tasks. An 18w fast charge feature is also available. Perhaps, the only thing missing from the device is 5G connectivity.

Specifications

Screen size- 6.51 inches (16.53 cm)

Ram- 6 GB

Storage- 128 GB

Model- A55 Starry Black

Weight- ‎190 gram

Operating system- Android 11

Processor- MediaTek Helio G35 GPU IMG GE8320 @ 680 MHz

ProsCons
Triple cameraNo expandable memory
18W fast chargeNo 5G
Punch-hole display 
Side fingerprint 
OPPO A55 (Starry Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
17% off
17,490 20,990
Buy now

Price of OPPO mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Oppo A57 13,999
Oppo A96 18,999
Oppo K10 15,774
Oppo Reno7 5G 25,680
Oppo A53s 5G 18,490
Oppo Reno8 5G 29,990
Oppo F21 pro 22,999
Oppo A74 5G 14,990
Oppo A76 16,490
Oppo A55 17,490

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Oppo A5713MP + 2MP64 GB4 GB
Oppo A9650MP + 2MP128 GB8 GB
Oppo K1050MP128 GB4 GB
Oppo Reno7 5G64MP + 8MP + 2MP256 GB8 GB
Oppo A53s 5G13MP + 2MP + 2MP128 GB8 GB
Oppo Reno8 5G50MP + 8MP + 2MP128 GB8 GB
Oppo F21 pro64MP + 2MP + 2MP128 GB8 GB
Oppo A74 5G48MP128 GB6 GB
Oppo A7613MP + 2MP + 2MP128 GB6 GB
Oppo A5550MP128 GB6 GB

Best value for money

The Oppo A53s 5G is one of the best phones that provides the most value for money. While most phones in this price range usually have 6 GB of RAM, this model provides 8 GB. Along with additional features, it has 5G connectivity.

Best overall

The Oppo Reno7 5G is the best overall OPPO mobile phone under 30,000. This device is equipped with all the latest features that a good smartphone should have, including powerful RAM (8 GB) and ROM (256 GB), a comprehensive display (6.43 inches), premium-quality cameras with a variety of features, and 5G connectivity.

How to find the perfect OPPO mobile phones under 30,000?

Even though plenty of mobile phones are available on the internet, it can still be difficult for users to find the ideal smartphone. The best strategy is to prepare a list of features or specifications that are your priority.

Once you know what you need, you can check out major e-commerce sites such as Amazon. Such a site is trustworthy and has the availability of almost all the products offered by the brand.

It is crucial to use the filters to your advantage. When looking for the best OPPO mobile phones under 30,000, refer back to the list of specifications that you want in the device and apply filters accordingly. This will allow you to find the ideal mobile phone conveniently.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

