Best OPPO mobile phones under 30,000

Published on Aug 19, 2022 19:59 IST





Summary: Over the years, OPPO has emerged as one of the best mobile phone brands in India and globally. Unlike products that come with iOS, most of the phones offered by OPPO come in an affordable price range.

OPPO smartphones are known for their great camera specifications.

Oppo’s affordability allows the consumers to choose the device that caters the best to their requirements. There are numerous Oppo mobile phones under ₹30,000 in the market today. While some users prefer more extensive storage, others might prioritise an exceptional camera. Oppo offers phones that specialise in different areas so that there is something for everyone. Here is the list of 10 Oppo mobile phones under ₹30,000 - 1. OPPO A57 This stylish phone has an 8MP front and 13MP + 2MP rear dual camera. Along with it comes an AI portrait mode and night filter, making the device perfect for capturing incredible pictures. The users would not need to worry about the battery level, as there is a strong battery backup of 5000 mAh. The existing 6 GB of storage is expandable up to 1 TB. The rich display is waterproof and has an incredible body-to-screen ratio of 89.8%. The product is available in colours such as 'Glowing Green' and 'Glowing Black' and has an appealing exterior with a side fingerprint sensor. Specifications Screen Size- 6.56 inches (16.66 cm) Ram- 4 GB Storage- 64 GB Model- A57 Weight- 187 gram Operating system- Android 12 Processor- MediaTek Helio G35 processor

Pros Cons Expandable storage Limited colour options Big screen Ultra linear stereo speaker

2. OPPO A96 Oppo A96 is a powerful device equipped with 8 GB RAM (expandable up to 5 GB) and 128 GB storage that is expandable up to 256 GB. It has a fantastic 50MP + 2MP back and 16MP front camera. You can enjoy movies and shows on this device with an incredible 90Hz colour-rich punch full HD display. There is also a 5000 mAh battery to enjoy endless streaming. Available in Pearl Pink and Starry Black colours, Oppo A96 offers next-level aesthetics. All these features make this one of the best OPPO mobile phones under ₹30,000. Specifications: Screen size - 6.59 inches (16.73 cm) Ram - 8 GB Storage - 128 GB Model - A96 Weight - 191 grams Operating system - Android 11 Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor

Pros Cons Fingerprint sensor Older version of Android Expandable RAM and ROM Limited colour options Value for money

3. OPPO K10 Available at a decent price range, Oppo K10 offers storage of 128 GB that is expandable up to a whopping 1 TB. With a big screen and full HD display, the user can comfortably use the device for long hours. The exteriors of the device have also been prioritised as it is dirt and scratch-resistant. The presence of dual speakers also enhances the quality of music to a greater extent. While the weight of the phone might be on the heavy side, it allows the users to capture high-quality photos during the dark with the help of night flare portrait mode and an impeccable 50MP primary camera. Specifications: Screen size - 6.59 inches (16.74 cm) Ram - 6 GB Storage - 128 GB Model - K10 Weight - ‎510 gram Operating system - Android 11 Processor - Qualcomm Core Octa Core

Pros Cons Dual speaker Older version of Android Expandable ROM

4. OPPO Reno7 5G Oppo Reno7 5G might come at a bit higher price range, but its magnificent features make it worth it. This phone comes with 256 GB of storage, which will work enough for most users. The front camera with 32MP camera will let the users take high-quality selfies. The back camera comes with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP combination. Smart skin tone protection AI will further enhance the quality of pictures and videos to a greater extent. This device also offers powerful performance because of its powerful RAM and processor. Furthermore, the RAM can be expanded by 5 GB. Specifications: Screen size- 6.43 inches (16.33 cm) Ram- 8 GB Storage- 256 GB Model- Reno7 5G Weight- ‎173 gram Operating system- Android 11 Processor- Mediatek Dimensity 900 Processor

Pros Cons Good storage Lower battery Lightweight Fast charging

5. OPPO A53s 5G Not many devices would offer 8 GB of RAM at this price range, along with 5G connectivity. The Oppo A53s also has a large screen and an ultra-clear eye care display. The exteriors of this phone are also quite exquisite. Crystal blue colour gives the device a fresh look, and features such as side fingerprint unlock make it a must-have phone. While the camera specs may not be the best in class, they are equipped with various modes that can make up for it. These include AI-based beautification, automatic scene 22 recognition, ultra night selfie, and colour mapping. Specifications: Screen size- 6.52 inches (16.56 cm) Ram- 8 GB Storage- 128 GB Model- A53s 5G Weight- ‎189 gram Operating system- Android Processor- Mediatek Dimensity 700 Processor

Pros Cons Eye care display The camera could be better Side fingerprint unlock HD display

6. OPPO Reno8 5G The Oppo Reno8 5G is one of the best Oppo mobile phones under ₹30,000. Not only is it equipped with Android 12, but it also has an excellent camera. With the front camera of 32MP and the back camera of 50MP + 8MP + 2MP, it lets the users take beautiful photos and videos. Moreover, you do not need to worry about storage, as it has 128 GB ROM. Even though the phone is quite heavy compared to the other options available in the price range, it justifies it with the number of features it provides. The combination of Android 12 and 5G connectivity makes it one of the most advanced phones in the market. Specifications: Screen size- 6.43 inches (16.33 cm) Ram- 8 GB Storage- 128 GB Model- Reno8 5G Weight- ‎540 gram Operating system- Android 12 Processor- Mediatek Dimensity 1300 Processor

Pros Cons Big screen Heavier than other models Exceptional camera 5G

7. OPPO F21 Pro If you are looking for a mid-range Oppo phone, then the Oppo F21 pro would be ideal. It offers high performance in the form of great RAM and processors at an affordable price. This is one of the few phones in the market with orbit light for notifications and a fibreglass-leather finish. The device is also fantastic when it comes to internal features. This includes a 32 MP front camera and 64 MP + 2MP + 2MP back camera. Both cameras have numerous advanced elements, including microlens and the flagship Sony IMX709 selfie sensor. While the Oppo F21 Pro has a good battery life of 4500 mAh, it also supports 33W SUPERVOOCTM charging. Specifications: Screen size- 6.43 inches (16.33 cm) Ram- 8 GB Storage- 128 GB Model- F21 Pro Weight- ‎175 grams Operating system- Android 11 Processor- Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680

Pros Cons Good body-to-screen ratio The battery could be higher Expandable ROM AMOLED display

8. OPPO A74 5G The Oppo A74 5G is the perfect phone for those looking for a device with a great camera and 5G connectivity without burning a hole in their pockets. With a 48MP back camera, you can take magnificent photos and videos with this phone. Along with an excellent screen-to-body ratio of 90.5%, this device is equipped with an incredible 90Hz hyper-colour screen that ensures there is no lag when it comes to scrolling. While the 5000 mAh battery would last a good number of hours, you can also use the fast-charging option in case the need arises. Specifications: Screen size- 6.49 inches (16.5 cm) Ram- 6 GB Storage- 128 GB Model- A74 Fluid Black Weight- ‎188 gram Operating system- Android 11 Processor- Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G GPU 619

Pros Cons Gamer mode Low expandable memory Hyper-colour screen Fingerprint sensor

9. OPPO A76 Whether processing, storage, or battery, the Oppo A76 is a powerful device in all aspects. It offers excellent battery life of 5000 mAh battery. Moreover, it allows fast charging. A 5-minute charge that allows 2 hours of video playback is perfect for bingeing movies and shows. The ROM is expandable from 128 GB to 256 GB. These features make it one of the best OPPO mobile phones under ₹30,000 in the market. Not to forget, the exteriors of the device are also outstanding with features such as a fingerprint sensor. It is available in two coloured variants: glowing blue and glowing black. Specifications: Screen size- 6.56 inches (16.66 cm) Ram- 6 GB Storage- 128 GB Model- A76 Weight- ‎189 grams Operating system- Android 11 Processor- Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor

Pros Cons Good battery The camera could be better Expandable RAM HD display

10. OPPO A55 The Oppo A55 comes with an abundance of features for its price range. When it comes to display, this phone has a lot to offer. Apart from the punch hole HD display, the screen-to-body ratio (89.2%) is also remarkable. The side-mounted fingerprint is the cherry on the cake. The Oppo A55 has a 50 MP back camera and 16 MP front camera, which is commendable for this range. The 5000 mAh battery will last long enough to complete most tasks. An 18w fast charge feature is also available. Perhaps, the only thing missing from the device is 5G connectivity. Specifications Screen size- 6.51 inches (16.53 cm) Ram- 6 GB Storage- 128 GB Model- A55 Starry Black Weight- ‎190 gram Operating system- Android 11 Processor- MediaTek Helio G35 GPU IMG GE8320 @ 680 MHz

Pros Cons Triple camera No expandable memory 18W fast charge No 5G Punch-hole display Side fingerprint

Price of OPPO mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Oppo A57 ₹ 13,999 Oppo A96 ₹ 18,999 Oppo K10 ₹ 15,774 Oppo Reno7 5G ₹ 25,680 Oppo A53s 5G ₹ 18,490 Oppo Reno8 5G ₹ 29,990 Oppo F21 pro ₹ 22,999 Oppo A74 5G ₹ 14,990 Oppo A76 ₹ 16,490 Oppo A55 ₹ 17,490

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Oppo A57 13MP + 2MP 64 GB 4 GB Oppo A96 50MP + 2MP 128 GB 8 GB Oppo K10 50MP 128 GB 4 GB Oppo Reno7 5G 64MP + 8MP + 2MP 256 GB 8 GB Oppo A53s 5G 13MP + 2MP + 2MP 128 GB 8 GB Oppo Reno8 5G 50MP + 8MP + 2MP 128 GB 8 GB Oppo F21 pro 64MP + 2MP + 2MP 128 GB 8 GB Oppo A74 5G 48MP 128 GB 6 GB Oppo A76 13MP + 2MP + 2MP 128 GB 6 GB Oppo A55 50MP 128 GB 6 GB

Best value for money The Oppo A53s 5G is one of the best phones that provides the most value for money. While most phones in this price range usually have 6 GB of RAM, this model provides 8 GB. Along with additional features, it has 5G connectivity. Best overall The Oppo Reno7 5G is the best overall OPPO mobile phone under ₹30,000. This device is equipped with all the latest features that a good smartphone should have, including powerful RAM (8 GB) and ROM (256 GB), a comprehensive display (6.43 inches), premium-quality cameras with a variety of features, and 5G connectivity. How to find the perfect OPPO mobile phones under ₹30,000? Even though plenty of mobile phones are available on the internet, it can still be difficult for users to find the ideal smartphone. The best strategy is to prepare a list of features or specifications that are your priority. Once you know what you need, you can check out major e-commerce sites such as Amazon. Such a site is trustworthy and has the availability of almost all the products offered by the brand. It is crucial to use the filters to your advantage. When looking for the best OPPO mobile phones under ₹30,000, refer back to the list of specifications that you want in the device and apply filters accordingly. This will allow you to find the ideal mobile phone conveniently.