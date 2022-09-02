Best OPPO mobile phones under ₹ 8,000 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Owing to their advanced features, OPPO mobile phones have become one of the best budget-friendly phones. These phones come with power-packed features and ultimate performance. Here, we tell you about the best OPPO mobile phones under ₹ 8,000.

OPPO mobile phones under ₹ 8,000 are feature-rich and price-friendly.

Do you want to invest in a mobile phone without going overboard with the price? Why not choose the most affordable yet feature-rich phone from OPPO? With features such as full HD display and good cameras, these mobile phones stand out from other phones in the under ₹8,000 segment. These phones are incredibly comfortable to use and look classy too. In addition, the long-lasting battery backup is the cherry on the cake. If buying a new budget phone is on your list, we have curated a list of the best OPPO mobile phones for under ₹8,000. You can explore our list to choose the best one. Best OPPO Mobile Phones Under ₹8,000 – 1. (Renewed) OPPO A12 If you are looking for budget-friendly mobile phones, the (Renewed) OPPO A12 is an all-rounder. Launched by Oppo, it comes with a 6.22-inches display, 3 GB RAM for overall speedy operation. 4G connectivity and is packed with several other features. It comes with a 1520 x 720 screen resolution. In addition, the dual rear camera (13MP + 2MP) and 5MP front camera promise to capture all moments beautifully. Specifications: OS - Android 9.0 RAM - 3 GB Product dimensions - 15.6 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 165 Grams Item model - CPH2083 Wireless communication technology - Cellular Connectivity technology - HSPA+, 4G, WCDMA, TD-LTE, GPRS, EDGE, LTE FDD Special features - Dual SIM, GPS, Video Player, Music Player

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery life Bad speakers Good sound quality Low-quality display Sleep and stylish design

2. (Renewed) OPPO A16k With exceptional camera quality and a powerful processor, the (Renewed) OPPO A16k comes with a good operating system that keeps your phone going. The best part is its long-lasting battery life, which allows long conversations. In addition, features such as 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal and expandable memory add more to the USP of the phone. Specifications: OS - Android 11 RAM - 3 GB Product dimensions - 164 x 75 x 8 cm; 175 Grams Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Special features - Dual SIM Other display - Wireless

Pros Cons Comes with a powerful processor Limited RAM storage Long-lasting battery life Excellent camera quality

3. (Renewed) Oppo A37F (Grey, 16GB) Next on the list is the (Renewed) Oppo A37F. It features a stunning grey colour that is quite eye-catching. Moreover, the phone has unique features such as 16GB capacity, the latest operating system and powerful battery backup, ensuring quick and hassle-free operation. In addition, the phone has a 12MP primary camera with 1/2.9", 1.25 µm, PDAF + 2 MP, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, along with an 8MP front-facing camera. The phone comes in a sleek and simple design, ensuring you get hooked. Specifications: OS - Android 5.1 RAM - 2GB Product dimensions - 14.3 x 0.8 x 7.1 cm; 136 Grams Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required Item model number - A37F Wireless communication technology - ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Connectivity technologies - GSM, 4G LTE, (2100/1800/850/2600/900/700/2600/2300/2500 MHz), (850/900/1800/1900 MHz), HSDPA, GPRS, (850/900/2100 MHz), EDGE Special features - Dual SIM, E-mail, Accelerometer, GPS, FM Radio, ECompass, Video Player, Music Player, Proximity sensor

Pros Cons Comes with special features such as built-in GPS, FM radio, Proximity sensor and others. Inadequate storage size Light in weight and easy to operate Improper sound quality Equipped with the latest operating system. Available in only one colour

Price of OPPO mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price (Renewed) OPPO A12 ₹ 10,999 (Renewed) OPPO A16k ₹ 9,490 Renewed) Oppo A37F (Grey, 16GB ₹ 11,395

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 (Renewed) OPPO A12 Internal memory expandable up to 256GB Large and clear screen Crystal clear display (Renewed) OPPO A16k Bluetooth Connectivity Billions of colours In-built GPS Renewed) Oppo A37F (Grey, 16GB Great for planning games Decent look and design Excellent camera quality

Best value for money Among the listed Oppo mobile phones, the phone that stands out in the price point of view is the (Renewed) OPPO A12. It comes with excellent standby time and adequate storage capacity. If you are on a budget, it will surely impress you. This product is priced decently at ₹7,599 post discount. Best overall There are limited options when it comes to OPPO mobile phones under ₹8,000. Out of the phones mentioned in our list, the mobile phone that truly stands out for us as the best overall is the (Renewed) OPPO A16k. If we look at the features of this product, it would not disappoint you. It comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory. In addition, the high-quality HD display and excellent battery power backup keep it ahead of other phones in this price range. This Oppo smartphone is priced decently at ₹7,899 after a discount. How to find the perfect OPPO mobile phones under 8000? Are you looking for the perfect OPPO mobile phone under ₹8,000? If yes, then you will find the best deals on Amazon. But before you make any decision, it is imperative to know the method to find the ideal mobile phone. Take care of the following points before purchasing a phone - Sufficient storage capacity Great camera quality Power saving mode All-day battery life Full HD display High resolution Price of the mobile