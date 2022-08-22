Top OPPO mobile phones under 10,000

OPPO smartphones under ₹ 10,000 click amazing pictures with great clarity.

OPPO is a Chinese brand launched in 2001, and since then, it has been coming up with feature-packed, mid-ranged mobile phones that are great for everyday use. Since its inception, the brand has expanded to over 50 countries, including India. This phone is highly durable and has excellent features such as a clear camera, full HD display, and 5G support. If you are planning to invest in a new mobile phone, we have curated for you the list of the top 5 OPPO mobile phones under ₹10,000. Let's explore. 1.OPPO A15s Comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, the OPPO A15s is an excellent pick if you are looking for OPPO phones available for under ₹10,000. It is packed with features such as excellent camera quality and a 6.52-inch HD+ eye protection display to amplify your viewing experience. Specifications: OS - android 10.0 RAM - 4GB Product dimension - ‎7.5 x 0.8 x 16.4 cm; 120 Grams Model number - CPH2179 Wireless communication technology - cellular Connectivity technologies - 4g Special features - fingerprint scanner, front camera, face unlock, dual camera, camera

Pros Cons Excellent RAM Inadequate touch Smooth and clear display Great camera quality

2.OPPO A16e With long-lasting battery life and expandable storage capacity, the OPPO A16e is another exclusive mobile phone that is available for under ₹10,000. It features 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage for smoother speed. In addition, its camera quality is fantastic, which means you can capture every moment beautifully. Specifications: OS - Android 11 RAM - ‎3 GB Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 175 grams Item model number - CPH2349 Connectivity technologies - bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB GPS - True Special features - dual SIM, fingerprint sensor

Pros Cons Light in weight Inadequate RAM Excellent camera quality Heavy in weight Fingerprint sensor available

3.OPPO A15 Another exciting budget-friendly mobile phone launched by OPPO is the OPPO A15. With a full HD display and features such as 4230 mAH lithium-polymer battery and AI face unlock, this phone is one of the best budget-friendly phones in the market. In addition, it supports the 4g network, which means you can stream your favourite shows or movies smoothly. Specifications: OS - Android 10.0 RAM - 3 GB Product dimensions - 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 175 grams Item model - CPH2185 Wireless communication technology - bluetooth, Wi-Fi Connectivity technology - HSPA+, WCDMA, TD-LTE, GPRS, EDGE, LTE FDD Special features - dual SIM, GPS, video player, music player

Pros Cons Powerful processor Low-quality display Excellent camera quality Available in only one colour Extended battery life

4.(Renewed) OPPO A12 Launched by OPPO, the (Renewed) OPPO A12 is an all-rounder packed with several features. It comes with 3GB RAM and 1520 x 720 screen resolution. In addition, the excellent camera quality of the 13MP+2MP AI rear dual camera and filters make it a preferred choice for many people. Specifications: OS - android 9.0 RAM - 3 GB Product dimensions - 15.6 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 165 grams Item model - CPH2083 Wireless communication technology - cellular Connectivity technology - HSPA+, 4G, WCDMA, TD-LTE, GPRS, EDGE, LTE FDD Special features - dual SIM, GPS, video player, music player

Pros Cons Excellent battery life Bad speakers Good sound quality Low-quality display Decent design

5.(Renewed) OPPO A16k With a powerful processor and the best operating system, the (renewed) OPPO A16k is another best OPPO mobile phone under ₹10,000. This phone comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory. In addition, the 4230 battery power rating also ensures that your phone keeps going all day long. Specifications: OS - android 11 RAM - 3 GB Product dimensions - 164 x 75 x 8 cm; 175 grams Connectivity technology - bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Special features - dual SIM Other display - wireless

Pros Cons Comes with a powerful processor Limited RAM storage Long-lasting battery life Excellent camera quality

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature -3 OPPO A15s Smooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode OPPO A16e Expandable memory Bluetooth enabled Powerful processor OPPO A15 Large screen size Big and bold font 4g technology (Renewed) OPPO A12 Excellent standby time Bluetooth connectivity Great for playing games (Renewed) OPPO A16K Large and clear screen Billions of colors Decent look and design

Best value for money With such a wide variety of mobile phones, the phone that stands out in the price point of view is the (renewed) OPPO A12. It comes with excellent standby time and adequate storage capacity. If you are on a budget, it will surely impress you. This product is priced decently at ₹9,499 post discount. It is surely the phone that provides the best value for money. Best overall If we look at the features of all products in our list, it would not be wrong to say that the OPPO A15 stands at the number one position. It is a high-quality mobile phone that comes with 4GB RAM and an excellent HD display for a better viewing experience. Beside these features, it comes with an array of other features such as a fast processor, adequate sound quality, excellent storage and others that keep you going. This smartphone is priced decently at Rs. 9,990 after a discount. How to find the perfect OPPO mobile phones under ₹10,000? Are you looking for the perfect OPPO mobile phones under ₹10,000? If so, you have come to the right page. Our list of OPPO mobile phones under ₹10,000 features the top 5 OPPO mobile phone options that are worth your time. Before making the final decision in selecting an OPPO phone under ₹10,000, make sure you go through the following features: Sufficient storage capacity Great camera quality Power saving mode All-day battery life Full HD display High resolution Price of the mobile Price of OPPO mobile phones under ₹10,000 at a glance:

Product Price in Rs OPPO A15 13,990 OPPO A16e 13,990 OPPO A15 12,990 (Renewed) OPPO A12 10,990 (Renewed) OPPO A16k 10,980