Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Top OPPO mobile phones under 10,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 22, 2022 17:12 IST
Summary:

OPPO mobile phones are the best mobile phones, as they are known for their stylish aesthetics and impeccable cameras. These are also known as good camera phones. Here is the list of the most affordable OPPO mobile phones, which keep you going all day long.

OPPO smartphones under 10,000 click amazing pictures with great clarity. 

OPPO is a Chinese brand launched in 2001, and since then, it has been coming up with feature-packed, mid-ranged mobile phones that are great for everyday use. Since its inception, the brand has expanded to over 50 countries, including India. This phone is highly durable and has excellent features such as a clear camera, full HD display, and 5G support. If you are planning to invest in a new mobile phone, we have curated for you the list of the top 5 OPPO mobile phones under 10,000. Let's explore.

1.OPPO A15s

Comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, the OPPO A15s is an excellent pick if you are looking for OPPO phones available for under 10,000. It is packed with features such as excellent camera quality and a 6.52-inch HD+ eye protection display to amplify your viewing experience.

Specifications:

OS - android 10.0

RAM - 4GB

Product dimension - ‎7.5 x 0.8 x 16.4 cm; 120 Grams

Model number - CPH2179

Wireless communication technology - cellular

Connectivity technologies - 4g

Special features - fingerprint scanner, front camera, face unlock, dual camera, camera

ProsCons
Excellent RAMInadequate touch
Smooth and clear display 
Great camera quality 
OPPO A15s (Rainbow Silver, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) With No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off 9,990 13,990
2.OPPO A16e

With long-lasting battery life and expandable storage capacity, the OPPO A16e is another exclusive mobile phone that is available for under 10,000. It features 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage for smoother speed. In addition, its camera quality is fantastic, which means you can capture every moment beautifully.

Specifications:

OS - Android 11

RAM - ‎3 GB

Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 175 grams

Item model number - CPH2349

Connectivity technologies - bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

GPS - True

Special features - dual SIM, fingerprint sensor

ProsCons
Light in weightInadequate RAM
Excellent camera qualityHeavy in weight
Fingerprint sensor available 
OPPO A16e (Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
32% off 9,490 13,990
3.OPPO A15

Another exciting budget-friendly mobile phone launched by OPPO is the OPPO A15. With a full HD display and features such as 4230 mAH lithium-polymer battery and AI face unlock, this phone is one of the best budget-friendly phones in the market. In addition, it supports the 4g network, which means you can stream your favourite shows or movies smoothly.

Specifications:

OS - Android 10.0

RAM - 3 GB

Product dimensions - 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 175 grams

Item model - CPH2185

Wireless communication technology - bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Connectivity technology - HSPA+, WCDMA, TD-LTE, GPRS, EDGE, LTE FDD

Special features - dual SIM, GPS, video player, music player

ProsCons
Powerful processorLow-quality display
Excellent camera qualityAvailable in only one colour
Extended battery life 
OPPO A15 (Mystery Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
4.(Renewed) OPPO A12

Launched by OPPO, the (Renewed) OPPO A12 is an all-rounder packed with several features. It comes with 3GB RAM and 1520 x 720 screen resolution. In addition, the excellent camera quality of the 13MP+2MP AI rear dual camera and filters make it a preferred choice for many people.

Specifications:

OS - android 9.0

RAM - 3 GB

Product dimensions - 15.6 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 165 grams

Item model - CPH2083

Wireless communication technology - cellular

Connectivity technology - HSPA+, 4G, WCDMA, TD-LTE, GPRS, EDGE, LTE FDD

Special features - dual SIM, GPS, video player, music player

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeBad speakers
Good sound qualityLow-quality display
Decent design 
(Renewed) OPPO A12 (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
5.(Renewed) OPPO A16k

With a powerful processor and the best operating system, the (renewed) OPPO A16k is another best OPPO mobile phone under 10,000. This phone comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory. In addition, the 4230 battery power rating also ensures that your phone keeps going all day long.

Specifications:

OS - android 11

RAM - 3 GB

Product dimensions - 164 x 75 x 8 cm; 175 grams

Connectivity technology - bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Special features - dual SIM

Other display - wireless

ProsCons
Comes with a powerful processorLimited RAM storage
Long-lasting battery life 
Excellent camera quality 
(Renewed) OPPO A12 (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Best three features:

Product Feature - 1Feature - 2Feature -3
OPPO A15sSmooth and clear displayGreat storage capacityPower saving mode
OPPO A16eExpandable memoryBluetooth enabledPowerful processor
OPPO A15Large screen sizeBig and bold font4g technology
(Renewed) OPPO A12Excellent standby timeBluetooth connectivityGreat for playing games

(Renewed) OPPO A16K

Large and clear screenBillions of colorsDecent look and design

Best value for money

With such a wide variety of mobile phones, the phone that stands out in the price point of view is the (renewed) OPPO A12. It comes with excellent standby time and adequate storage capacity. If you are on a budget, it will surely impress you. This product is priced decently at 9,499 post discount. It is surely the phone that provides the best value for money.

Best overall

If we look at the features of all products in our list, it would not be wrong to say that the OPPO A15 stands at the number one position. It is a high-quality mobile phone that comes with 4GB RAM and an excellent HD display for a better viewing experience. Beside these features, it comes with an array of other features such as a fast processor, adequate sound quality, excellent storage and others that keep you going. This smartphone is priced decently at Rs. 9,990 after a discount.

How to find the perfect OPPO mobile phones under 10,000?

Are you looking for the perfect OPPO mobile phones under 10,000? If so, you have come to the right page. Our list of OPPO mobile phones under 10,000 features the top 5 OPPO mobile phone options that are worth your time.

Before making the final decision in selecting an OPPO phone under 10,000, make sure you go through the following features:

Sufficient storage capacity

Great camera quality

Power saving mode

All-day battery life

Full HD display

High resolution

Price of the mobile

Price of OPPO mobile phones under 10,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice in  Rs
OPPO A1513,990
OPPO A16e13,990
OPPO A1512,990
(Renewed) OPPO A1210,990
(Renewed) OPPO A16k10,980
OPPO A15s (Rainbow Silver, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) With No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off 9,990 13,990
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

