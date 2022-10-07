Sign out
Best OPPO phones in India: The ultimate guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 07, 2022 17:43 IST

Summary:

This article will discuss how you can choose from the many smartphones OPPO offers. Read on to learn about the best OPPO phones in India.

OPPO mobile phones are known for their stellar camera specifications.

Oppo wants to be one of the country's largest smartphone manufacturers by localising its supply chain and providing exceptional after-sales support. OPPO's strategy of making an attractive phone with average performance seems to work in the Indian market. This article walks you through choosing a well-rounded smartphone, and we have also included our picks for the best OPPO phones in India.

1. OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G

The Reno8 Pro 5G from Oppo undoubtedly looks like a flagship. The design is gorgeous. If you're looking for an attractive flagship killer, the Reno8 Pro 5G should be on your list.

Specifications:

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 950 nits peak brightness.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max

RAM: 8GB/12GB

ROM: 256GB

Battery: 4500 mAh

Rear Camera: 50 MP (f/1.8) wide angle, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro

Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4)

Fast Charging: Yes, 80W ( 1-45% in 10 minutes, 100% charging in 31 minutes)

ProsCons
MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processorA tad overpriced
Fantastic camera performanceBloatware-ridden Android skin
80W fast chargingLacks OIS support
OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G (Glazed Green, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
2. OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G

Oppo phones are well-designed, and this one is no exception. Even the hardware is sturdy. The Dimensity 1200 SoC processor in this phone can handle games and more. The 4500 mAh battery and 65W charging combo make this phone a must-have.

Specifications:

Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 1200 nits peak brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200

RAM: 8GB/12GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4500 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP (f/1.7) wide angle, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 2 MP (f/2.4) , 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4)

Fast Charging: Yes, 65W

ProsCons
Great performanceBloatware
65W fast chargingNo support for streaming HDR content
Superb designOverheats at times
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G (Aurora, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage), Medium (CPH2249)
3. OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

The Oppo Reno5 Pro's stunning aesthetics are matched by the equally impressive performance, thanks to the inclusion of MediaTek's latest flagship chipset.

Specifications:

Display: 6.55 inches Super AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1100 nits peak brightness

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

RAM: 8GB/12GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4350 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP (f/1.7) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4)

Fast Charging: Yes, 65W

ProsCons
Elegant designBloatware impacts the UX significantly
Great battery lifeLacks Gorilla Glass protection
65W fast chargingNo support for wireless charging
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G (Astral Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
8% off
35,990 38,990
4. OPPO Reno3 Pro

Design and aesthetics are prioritised above performance in the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. It features a Helio P95 processor. While the phone's camera performance is not game-changing, it is quite decent.

Specifications:

Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with 800 nits peak brightness and 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: Mediatek Helio P95

RAM: 8GB/12GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4025 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP (f/1.7) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 13 MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: Dual: 44 MP (f/2.4) wide angle lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

Fast Charging: Yes, 30W

ProsCons
OLED display panelThe punch-hole camera is a design bottleneck
Decent battery backupA tad overpriced
Fast under-display fingerprint readerA more powerful processor would have been a nice-to-have feature
OPPO Reno3 Pro (Auroral Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Without Offer
35,900
5. OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro, like its predecessors in the series, is more concerned with design and aesthetics than with performance. It has a streamlined and eye-catching design, and a unique notification light.

Specifications:

Display: 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 920 nits peak brightness.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max

RAM: 8GB/12GB

ROM: 256GB

Battery: 4500 mAh

Rear Camera: 50 MP (f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4)

Fast Charging: Yes, 65W (100% charging in 31 minutes)

ProsCons
Great performanceMediocre night-time photography results
Snappy fingerprint readerUltrawide and telephoto sensors do not support 4K video recording.
65W SuperVOOC fast chargingAverage battery life
OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G (Startrails Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
28% off
34,750 47,990
6. OPPO Reno8 5G

In the sub-30k price segment, the Oppo Reno8 5G is a well-designed smartphone with respectable hardware. For the price, you get good performance on par with competitors in the class and good cameras.

Specifications:

Display: 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1300

RAM: 8GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4500 mAh

Rear Camera: 50 MP (f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4)

Fast Charging: Yes, 80W (1-50% in 11 minutes, 1-100% in 28 minutes)

ProsCons
Mediatek Dimensity 1300 processorOverpriced
80W fast chargingLacks support for 120Hz refresh rate
Decent camera performanceBloatware
OPPO Reno8 5G (Shimmer Gold, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
26% off
28,699 38,999
7. OPPO Reno7 5G

The Oppo Reno7 has the potential to be an excellent replacement for its predecessor. Thanks to its low profile, the phone is easy to use and comfortable to hold.

Specifications:

Display: 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 800 nits peak brightness

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 900

RAM: 8GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4500 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP (f/1.7) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4)

Fast Charging: Yes, 65W

ProsCons
Support for 13 5G bandsDimensity 900 seems inappropriate, given the price
90Hz AMOLED displayLacks stereo speakers support
65W fast chargingPoor low-light shots
OPPO Reno7 5G (Starry Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
24% off
28,990 37,990
8. OPPO F21 Pro 5G

The OPPO F21 Pro 5G makes up for its lack of power with a thin and stylish design and extended battery life. It takes excellent daytime photographs. The F21 Pro 5G is a decent choice with plenty of good customer reviews.

Specifications:

Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED display panel with 600 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM: 8 GB

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 4500 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP (f/1.7) wide angle , 2 MP (f/2.4) macro , 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 16 MP

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

ProsCons
Elegant designGood camera performance
The Snapdragon 695 performs wellIts camera could use some improvement in low-light conditions
Decent battery life 
OPPO F21 Pro 5G (Rainbow Spectrum, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
19% off
25,999 31,999
9. Oppo Reno6 5G

The Oppo Reno6 5G looks and feels like a premium smartphone. The price-to-performance ratio is satisfactory, making the performance good enough for day-to-day use. The battery life is excellent, and it can be charged quickly so that you may use it again in no time.

Specifications:

Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 750 nits peak brightness and 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900

RAM: 8GB/12GB

ROM: 128GB/256 GB

Battery: 4300 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP (f/1.7) Wide Angle, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4)

Fast Charging: Yes, 65W

ProsCons
Elegant designBloatware
Great battery lifeLacks stereo speakers support
65W fast chargingAverage build quality
Oppo Reno6 5G (Stellar Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium
24% off
28,990 37,990
10. OPPO F19 Pro

The OPPO F19 Pro is an attractive smartphone with top-notch performance in key categories such as screen quality, storage and photography. The phone's responsiveness is remarkable in both practical and gaming contexts, and the update to ColorOS 11 is much appreciated.

Specifications:

Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 800 nits peak brightness and 60Hz refresh rate

Processor: Mediatek Helio P95

RAM: 8 GB

ROM: 256 GB

Battery: 4310 mAh

Rear Camera: 48 MP (f/1.8) Wide Angle , 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide , 2MP (f/2.4) Macro , 2 MP (f/2.4) Depth Sensor

Front Camera: 16 MP

Fast Charging: Yes, 30WVOOC Flash charge 4.0

ProsCons
Elegant designBloatware
Decent camera performancePoor audio output
30W fast chargingPerformance is a deal-breaker for power users
OPPO F19 Pro (Crystal Silver, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Price of OPPO mobile phones in India at a glance:

ProductPrice
OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G 46,485
OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G 39,989
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G 35,990
OPPO Reno3 Pro 35,900
OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G 33,550
OPPO Reno8 5G 29,749
OPPO Reno7 5G 28,990
OPPO F21 Pro 5G 28,798
Oppo Reno6 5G 24,999
OPPO F19 Pro 23,490

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OPPO Reno8 Pro 5GMediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor50 MP rear camera80W fast charging
OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5GMediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor64 MP rear camera65W fast charging
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5GMediatek Dimensity 1000+ processor64 MP rear camera65W fast charging
OPPO Reno3 Pro6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel64 MP rear cameraDual front cameras
OPPO Reno7 Pro 5GMediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max processor50 MP rear camera65W fast charging
OPPO Reno8 5GMediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor50 MP rear camera80W fast charging
OPPO Reno7 5GMediaTek Dimensity 900 processor65 MP rear camera65W fast charging
OPPO F21 Pro 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC64 MP rear camera33W fast charging
Oppo Reno6 5GMediaTek Dimensity 900 processor64 MP rear camera65W fast charging
OPPO F19 ProMediaTek Dimensity 900 processor48 MP rear camera30W fast charging

Best value for money

Oppo positions the Reno6 5G in the premium mid-range in terms of both its features and its price, and it delivers a smartphone that is commensurate with good quality. The phone performs decently well in terms of daily usage, and the battery backup is also great. If you're looking for a value-for-money Oppo phone, the Oppo Reno6 5G is your best bet.

Best overall

The OPPO Reno8 Pro's outstanding performance and beautiful design attract many customers. The 5G phone has ample internal memory and a massive battery, and it also supports Oppo's SuperVOOC fast charging at 80W, which can help you charge your phone in less than 30 minutes.

How to find the best OPPO phones in India

If you're looking for the best Oppo phones in India in 2022, you've got a lot of options to choose from. But there are a few things you need to think about first. Being mindful of your requirements and which feature you can do without will help. If you have a particular set of features that you would like to prioritise, that should help narrow down your options. Brands like Oppo emphasise the importance of design and usability over performance, enabling you to get a well-rounded phone. But even then, the performance of the phone cannot be overlooked. In addition, the processor, cameras and battery life are essential for most consumers. It would help to compare cameras using head-to-head comparison videos and looking at real-life battery life tests to ensure whether the claimed numbers are real or not.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best OPPO phones in India

Is OPPO a trustworthy phone brand?

Oppo is well known for its high-end smartphone designs and cameras. BBK electronics, the parent company of OPPO, also owns the Vivo, Realme, Oneplus, and IQOO brands. Because it is a division of BBK electronics, Oppo is a reliable product line.

 

Which is the best budget OPPO phone?

The Oppo Reno6 5G is the best budget Oppo phone on this list.

Which OPPO phone has the best camera?

The camera on the OPPO Reno8 pro is the company's best.

