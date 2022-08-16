Story Saved
Best Oppo smartphones under 13,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 16, 2022 19:09 IST
If you are seeking the best Oppo smartphones for around 13,000, you've come to the right place. We have curated a list of the Oppo smartphones that will cost you under 13,000. Read on to know more.

Oppo smartphones are sleek in design.

People favour the Oppo brand because it has made a name for itself in the industry as one of dependability and trust, offering high-quality features in each device. The Oppo A series, for instance, has a good battery capacity.

The Android Oppo phones under 13,000 are affordable and perform on par with smartphones that cost more money. In this price range, it's simple to discover an Oppo phone that meets your needs. These phones have metal frames, fingerprint sensors, and unibody construction, making them some of the best photography phones for around 13,000. In addition, Oppo smartphones for around 13,000 are inexpensive.

Check out the top Oppo phones under 13,000:

1. Oppo A54 Smartphone

A balanced option to choose from the range of Oppo smartphones under 13,000 is the OPPO A54. Excellent camera setups on both sides of the device are supported by a strong battery system and plenty of storage. However, the device's weight is a bit on the heavy side.

Image Source

Key Specifications:

Camera - 16 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP + 2MP +2MP rear camera

Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset

Features - Triple camera

Display - 6.5″screen, 270 PPI, 1080 x 2160

Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 5000 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature.

ProsCons
Decent performance at this price pointAverage camera
Great display qualityStandard design
Fast charging 
Top-notch battery backup 
Dual SIM support 
cellpic
Oppo A54 (Crystal Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
33% off 11,990 17,990
Buy now

2. Oppo A15s Smartphone

The reasonably priced OPPO A15s 128GB variant has a normal feature set for tech enthusiasts, including a respectable display layout, 4GB RAM, and triple cameras on the back. Compared to other smartphones in the same price range, the loaded battery capacity is on the average side.

Key Specifications:

Camera - 8 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP + 2MP +2MP rear camera

Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset

Features - Triple camera

Display - 6.5″screen, 269 PPI, 1080 x 2160

Memory - 128 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 5000 mAh battery

ProsCons
Decent performance at this price pointAverage camera
Great display qualityStandard design
Top-notch battery backupSlow charging speed
cellpic
OPPO A15s (Rainbow Silver, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) With No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off 9,990 13,990
Buy now

3. Oppo A16 Smartphone

The OPPO A16e 64GB variant has a reliable display, a dependable chipset, and an outstanding battery design. To ensure the games on this phone operate smoothly, the company should have included a fingerprint sensor on the side or back of the device. The OPPO A16e 64GB, which is offered in black, white, and blue, guarantees a more comprehensive user experience overall.

Key Specifications:

Camera - 5 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP rear camera

Processor - MediaTek Helio G35 Chipset

Features - Triple camera

Display - 6.5″screen, 270 PPI, 1080 x 2160

Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 4320 mAh battery

ProsCons
Decent performance at this price pointBelow average camera
Great display qualityStandard design
Top-notch battery backupSlow charging
cellpic
OPPO A16e (Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
32% off 9,490 13,990
Buy now

4. Oppo A5s Smartphone

The OPPO A5s is a fantastic smartphone with several powerful features. It's one of the better selections because of the great battery backup and superb performance. The cameras are wonderful since they can take great pictures and capture clear videos. Except for the display's lack of full HD resolution, the smartphone is among the best Oppo smartphones under 13,000.

Key Specifications

Camera - 8 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP + 2MP rear camera

Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset

Features - Dual camera

Display - 6.2″screen, 270 PPI, 1080 x 2160

Memory - 32 GB Storage, 2 GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 4320 mAh battery

ProsCons
Decent performance at this price pointAverage camera
Great display qualityStandard design
Top-notch battery backupSlow charging
Dual SIM supportLess RAM
cellpic
OPPO A5S (Red, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
13% off 11,264.75 12,990
Buy now

5. Oppo A12 Smartphone (Renewed)

The 6.22" screen of the Oppo A12 has a waterdrop notch. As for the performance, this smartphone runs Android Pie 9.0 and has a Mediatek Helio P35 MT6765 chipset inside. The battery of this smartphone is a huge 4230 mAh. The back of this Oppo smartphone has a 13 MP + 2 MP AI rear dual camera with filters.

Key Specifications:

Camera - 5 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP + 2MP rear camera

Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset

Features - Triple camera

Display - 6.2″screen, 270 PPI, 1080 x 2160

Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 4230 mAh battery

ProsCons
Decent performance at this price pointAverage camera
Great display qualityStandard design
Dual SIM supportAverage battery backup
cellpic
(Renewed) OPPO A12 (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

6. Oppo A54 Smartphone (Renewed)

The OPPO A54 is a nice budget Oppo phone to buy. It has fantastic camera setups on its both sides. In addition, it is supported by a strong battery system and plenty of storage space. However, the weight of the device is a bit on the heavy side.

Key Specifications:

Camera - 16 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP + 2MP +2MP rear camera

Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset

Features - Triple camera

Display - 6.5″screen, 270 PPI, 1080 x 2160

Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 5000 mAh battery enabled with the fast charging feature

ProsCons
Decent performance at this price pointAverage camera
Fast chargingStandard design
Great display quality 
Top-notch battery backup 
Dual SIM support 
cellpic
(Renewed) OPPO A54 (Crystal Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

7. Oppo A11K

The 6.2-inch Oppo A11K display features a waterdrop notch. This device runs Android Pie 9.0 and has a Mediatek Helio P35 MT6765 chipset. This phone has a huge 4230 mAh battery. This smartphone has 13+2MP dual rear camera with filters, AI beautification, bokeh, HDR, dazzle colour mode, and a 5MP front camera.

Key Specifications

Camera - 5 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP + 2MP rear camera

Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset

Features - Dual camera

Display - 6.2″screen, 270 PPI, 1080 x 2160

Memory - 32 GB Storage, 2 GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 4320 mAh battery.

ProsCons
Decent performance at this price pointAverage camera
Great display qualityStandard design
Dual SIM supportLow RAM
 Average Battery Life
cellpic
OPPO A11K (Flowing Silver, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) With No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
9% off 9,999 10,990
Buy now

8. Oppo A31 Smartphone

Oppo A31 packs a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch. As far as the performance is concerned, this smartphone comes with a Mediatek Helio P35 MT6765 chipset and runs on the Android Pie 9.0 operating system. This mobile phone comes with an impressive 4230 mAh lithium-polymer battery. This mobile phone packs a 12 MP triple rear camera in the camera department.

Key Specifications:

Camera - 8 MP front camera with wide-angle, 12MP + 2MP +2MP rear camera

Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset

Features - Triple camera

Display - 6.5″screen, 270 PPI, 1600 x 720

Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 4320 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature.

ProsCons
Decent performance at this price pointAverage camera
Fast chargingStandard design
Great display quality 
Top-notch battery backup 
Dual SIM support 
cellpic
OPPO A31 (Mystery Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off 11,990 15,990
Buy now

Price of Oppo Smartphones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Oppo A54 11,990
Oppo A15s 9,990
Oppo A16e 9,490
Oppo A5s 11,264
Oppo A12 8,549
Oppo A11K 10,990
Oppo A54 (Renewed) 11,990
Oppo A31 11,990

Best 3 important features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Oppo A54Wide-angle selfie cameraTriple cameraTop-notch battery backup
Oppo A15sPinhole selfie cameraFast chargingClear camera quality
Oppo A16e6.5" mega screenHuge battery lifeGood price-to-performance ratio
Oppo A5sRaindrop notchLow-cost modelGood battery life
Oppo A12Big batteryLatest android versionSlim and sleek design
Oppo A11KDual camera featureSharp display clarityWide-angle selfie camera
Oppo A31Latest Android 10 SoftwareHuge 4320 mAH batteryTriple camera

Best value for money

You can choose from a large selection of affordable Oppo smartphones. These days, even inexpensive smartphones feature high-quality cameras and cutting-edge technologies to meet your mobile computing needs. As far as the Oppo mobile phone under 13,000 that provides the best value for money, it is the Oppo A31, which is the brand's best entry-level smartphone.

Best overall

Overall, the Oppo A54, which boasts a MediaTek Helio P35 quad-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage, is the best Oppo phone under 13,000. It has a 6.5-inch screen and a fast-charging Li-Ion 4320 mAh battery. The front camera is 16 MP with video recording, and the primary rear camera is 13+2+2 MP.

FAQs

1. What are the top Oppo mobiles phones in India under 13,000?

The Oppo A54 and Oppo A31 are the best Oppo mobile phones available for under 13,000.

2. Which Oppo phone under 13,000 has the most advanced processor?

The Oppo A54 with the MediaTek Helio P35 Quad-core processor has the most advanced processor in this category.

3. What are the trending Oppo mobiles phones available in India for less than 13,000?

The Oppo A54 is the most recent Oppo mobile phone under 13,000 in the market.

4. What chipset does the Oppo A11K use?

The Oppo A11K uses the 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor.

5. Which LG phone under 13,000 has the best camera?

The Oppo A54 has the best camera setup featuring a 16 MP front camera with video recording and a 13+2+2 MP rear camera.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

