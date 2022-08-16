Best Oppo smartphones under 13,000

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
People favour the Oppo brand because it has made a name for itself in the industry as one of dependability and trust, offering high-quality features in each device. The Oppo A series, for instance, has a good battery capacity.
The Android Oppo phones under ₹13,000 are affordable and perform on par with smartphones that cost more money. In this price range, it's simple to discover an Oppo phone that meets your needs. These phones have metal frames, fingerprint sensors, and unibody construction, making them some of the best photography phones for around ₹13,000. In addition, Oppo smartphones for around ₹13,000 are inexpensive.
Check out the top Oppo phones under ₹13,000:
1. Oppo A54 Smartphone
A balanced option to choose from the range of Oppo smartphones under ₹13,000 is the OPPO A54. Excellent camera setups on both sides of the device are supported by a strong battery system and plenty of storage. However, the device's weight is a bit on the heavy side.
Key Specifications:
Camera - 16 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP + 2MP +2MP rear camera
Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset
Features - Triple camera
Display - 6.5″screen, 270 PPI, 1080 x 2160
Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM
SIM - Dual SIM
Battery - 5000 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature.
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance at this price point
|Average camera
|Great display quality
|Standard design
|Fast charging
|Top-notch battery backup
|Dual SIM support
2. Oppo A15s Smartphone
The reasonably priced OPPO A15s 128GB variant has a normal feature set for tech enthusiasts, including a respectable display layout, 4GB RAM, and triple cameras on the back. Compared to other smartphones in the same price range, the loaded battery capacity is on the average side.
Key Specifications:
Camera - 8 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP + 2MP +2MP rear camera
Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset
Features - Triple camera
Display - 6.5″screen, 269 PPI, 1080 x 2160
Memory - 128 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM
SIM - Dual SIM
Battery - 5000 mAh battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance at this price point
|Average camera
|Great display quality
|Standard design
|Top-notch battery backup
|Slow charging speed
3. Oppo A16 Smartphone
The OPPO A16e 64GB variant has a reliable display, a dependable chipset, and an outstanding battery design. To ensure the games on this phone operate smoothly, the company should have included a fingerprint sensor on the side or back of the device. The OPPO A16e 64GB, which is offered in black, white, and blue, guarantees a more comprehensive user experience overall.
Key Specifications:
Camera - 5 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP rear camera
Processor - MediaTek Helio G35 Chipset
Features - Triple camera
Display - 6.5″screen, 270 PPI, 1080 x 2160
Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM
SIM - Dual SIM
Battery - 4320 mAh battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance at this price point
|Below average camera
|Great display quality
|Standard design
|Top-notch battery backup
|Slow charging
4. Oppo A5s Smartphone
The OPPO A5s is a fantastic smartphone with several powerful features. It's one of the better selections because of the great battery backup and superb performance. The cameras are wonderful since they can take great pictures and capture clear videos. Except for the display's lack of full HD resolution, the smartphone is among the best Oppo smartphones under ₹13,000.
Key Specifications
Camera - 8 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP + 2MP rear camera
Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset
Features - Dual camera
Display - 6.2″screen, 270 PPI, 1080 x 2160
Memory - 32 GB Storage, 2 GB RAM
SIM - Dual SIM
Battery - 4320 mAh battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance at this price point
|Average camera
|Great display quality
|Standard design
|Top-notch battery backup
|Slow charging
|Dual SIM support
|Less RAM
5. Oppo A12 Smartphone (Renewed)
The 6.22" screen of the Oppo A12 has a waterdrop notch. As for the performance, this smartphone runs Android Pie 9.0 and has a Mediatek Helio P35 MT6765 chipset inside. The battery of this smartphone is a huge 4230 mAh. The back of this Oppo smartphone has a 13 MP + 2 MP AI rear dual camera with filters.
Key Specifications:
Camera - 5 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP + 2MP rear camera
Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset
Features - Triple camera
Display - 6.2″screen, 270 PPI, 1080 x 2160
Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM
SIM - Dual SIM
Battery - 4230 mAh battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance at this price point
|Average camera
|Great display quality
|Standard design
|Dual SIM support
|Average battery backup
6. Oppo A54 Smartphone (Renewed)
The OPPO A54 is a nice budget Oppo phone to buy. It has fantastic camera setups on its both sides. In addition, it is supported by a strong battery system and plenty of storage space. However, the weight of the device is a bit on the heavy side.
Key Specifications:
Camera - 16 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP + 2MP +2MP rear camera
Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset
Features - Triple camera
Display - 6.5″screen, 270 PPI, 1080 x 2160
Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM
SIM - Dual SIM
Battery - 5000 mAh battery enabled with the fast charging feature
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance at this price point
|Average camera
|Fast charging
|Standard design
|Great display quality
|Top-notch battery backup
|Dual SIM support
7. Oppo A11K
The 6.2-inch Oppo A11K display features a waterdrop notch. This device runs Android Pie 9.0 and has a Mediatek Helio P35 MT6765 chipset. This phone has a huge 4230 mAh battery. This smartphone has 13+2MP dual rear camera with filters, AI beautification, bokeh, HDR, dazzle colour mode, and a 5MP front camera.
Key Specifications
Camera - 5 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP + 2MP rear camera
Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset
Features - Dual camera
Display - 6.2″screen, 270 PPI, 1080 x 2160
Memory - 32 GB Storage, 2 GB RAM
SIM - Dual SIM
Battery - 4320 mAh battery.
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance at this price point
|Average camera
|Great display quality
|Standard design
|Dual SIM support
|Low RAM
|Average Battery Life
8. Oppo A31 Smartphone
Oppo A31 packs a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch. As far as the performance is concerned, this smartphone comes with a Mediatek Helio P35 MT6765 chipset and runs on the Android Pie 9.0 operating system. This mobile phone comes with an impressive 4230 mAh lithium-polymer battery. This mobile phone packs a 12 MP triple rear camera in the camera department.
Key Specifications:
Camera - 8 MP front camera with wide-angle, 12MP + 2MP +2MP rear camera
Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset
Features - Triple camera
Display - 6.5″screen, 270 PPI, 1600 x 720
Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM
SIM - Dual SIM
Battery - 4320 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature.
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance at this price point
|Average camera
|Fast charging
|Standard design
|Great display quality
|Top-notch battery backup
|Dual SIM support
|Product
|Price
|Oppo A54
|₹11,990
|Oppo A15s
|₹9,990
|Oppo A16e
|₹9,490
|Oppo A5s
|₹11,264
|Oppo A12
|₹8,549
|Oppo A11K
|₹10,990
|Oppo A54 (Renewed)
|₹11,990
|Oppo A31
|₹11,990
Best 3 important features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Oppo A54
|Wide-angle selfie camera
|Triple camera
|Top-notch battery backup
|Oppo A15s
|Pinhole selfie camera
|Fast charging
|Clear camera quality
|Oppo A16e
|6.5" mega screen
|Huge battery life
|Good price-to-performance ratio
|Oppo A5s
|Raindrop notch
|Low-cost model
|Good battery life
|Oppo A12
|Big battery
|Latest android version
|Slim and sleek design
|Oppo A11K
|Dual camera feature
|Sharp display clarity
|Wide-angle selfie camera
|Oppo A31
|Latest Android 10 Software
|Huge 4320 mAH battery
|Triple camera
Best value for money
You can choose from a large selection of affordable Oppo smartphones. These days, even inexpensive smartphones feature high-quality cameras and cutting-edge technologies to meet your mobile computing needs. As far as the Oppo mobile phone under ₹13,000 that provides the best value for money, it is the Oppo A31, which is the brand's best entry-level smartphone.
Best overall
Overall, the Oppo A54, which boasts a MediaTek Helio P35 quad-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage, is the best Oppo phone under ₹13,000. It has a 6.5-inch screen and a fast-charging Li-Ion 4320 mAh battery. The front camera is 16 MP with video recording, and the primary rear camera is 13+2+2 MP.
FAQs
1. What are the top Oppo mobiles phones in India under ₹13,000?
The Oppo A54 and Oppo A31 are the best Oppo mobile phones available for under ₹13,000.
2. Which Oppo phone under ₹13,000 has the most advanced processor?
The Oppo A54 with the MediaTek Helio P35 Quad-core processor has the most advanced processor in this category.
3. What are the trending Oppo mobiles phones available in India for less than ₹13,000?
The Oppo A54 is the most recent Oppo mobile phone under ₹13,000 in the market.
4. What chipset does the Oppo A11K use?
The Oppo A11K uses the 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor.
5. Which LG phone under ₹13,000 has the best camera?
The Oppo A54 has the best camera setup featuring a 16 MP front camera with video recording and a 13+2+2 MP rear camera.
