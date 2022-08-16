Best Oppo smartphones under ₹ 13,000 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Aug 16, 2022 19:09 IST





Summary: If you are seeking the best Oppo smartphones for around ₹ 13,000, you've come to the right place. We have curated a list of the Oppo smartphones that will cost you under ₹ 13,000. Read on to know more.

Oppo smartphones are sleek in design.

People favour the Oppo brand because it has made a name for itself in the industry as one of dependability and trust, offering high-quality features in each device. The Oppo A series, for instance, has a good battery capacity. The Android Oppo phones under ₹13,000 are affordable and perform on par with smartphones that cost more money. In this price range, it's simple to discover an Oppo phone that meets your needs. These phones have metal frames, fingerprint sensors, and unibody construction, making them some of the best photography phones for around ₹13,000. In addition, Oppo smartphones for around ₹13,000 are inexpensive. Check out the top Oppo phones under ₹13,000: 1. Oppo A54 Smartphone A balanced option to choose from the range of Oppo smartphones under ₹13,000 is the OPPO A54. Excellent camera setups on both sides of the device are supported by a strong battery system and plenty of storage. However, the device's weight is a bit on the heavy side. Image Source Key Specifications: Camera - 16 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP + 2MP +2MP rear camera Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset Features - Triple camera Display - 6.5″screen, 270 PPI, 1080 x 2160 Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 5000 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature.

Pros Cons Decent performance at this price point Average camera Great display quality Standard design Fast charging Top-notch battery backup Dual SIM support

2. Oppo A15s Smartphone The reasonably priced OPPO A15s 128GB variant has a normal feature set for tech enthusiasts, including a respectable display layout, 4GB RAM, and triple cameras on the back. Compared to other smartphones in the same price range, the loaded battery capacity is on the average side. Key Specifications: Camera - 8 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP + 2MP +2MP rear camera Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset Features - Triple camera Display - 6.5″screen, 269 PPI, 1080 x 2160 Memory - 128 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 5000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Decent performance at this price point Average camera Great display quality Standard design Top-notch battery backup Slow charging speed

3. Oppo A16 Smartphone The OPPO A16e 64GB variant has a reliable display, a dependable chipset, and an outstanding battery design. To ensure the games on this phone operate smoothly, the company should have included a fingerprint sensor on the side or back of the device. The OPPO A16e 64GB, which is offered in black, white, and blue, guarantees a more comprehensive user experience overall. Key Specifications: Camera - 5 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP rear camera Processor - MediaTek Helio G35 Chipset Features - Triple camera Display - 6.5″screen, 270 PPI, 1080 x 2160 Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 4320 mAh battery

Pros Cons Decent performance at this price point Below average camera Great display quality Standard design Top-notch battery backup Slow charging

4. Oppo A5s Smartphone The OPPO A5s is a fantastic smartphone with several powerful features. It's one of the better selections because of the great battery backup and superb performance. The cameras are wonderful since they can take great pictures and capture clear videos. Except for the display's lack of full HD resolution, the smartphone is among the best Oppo smartphones under ₹13,000. Key Specifications Camera - 8 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP + 2MP rear camera Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset Features - Dual camera Display - 6.2″screen, 270 PPI, 1080 x 2160 Memory - 32 GB Storage, 2 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 4320 mAh battery

Pros Cons Decent performance at this price point Average camera Great display quality Standard design Top-notch battery backup Slow charging Dual SIM support Less RAM

5. Oppo A12 Smartphone (Renewed) The 6.22" screen of the Oppo A12 has a waterdrop notch. As for the performance, this smartphone runs Android Pie 9.0 and has a Mediatek Helio P35 MT6765 chipset inside. The battery of this smartphone is a huge 4230 mAh. The back of this Oppo smartphone has a 13 MP + 2 MP AI rear dual camera with filters. Key Specifications: Camera - 5 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP + 2MP rear camera Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset Features - Triple camera Display - 6.2″screen, 270 PPI, 1080 x 2160 Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 4230 mAh battery

Pros Cons Decent performance at this price point Average camera Great display quality Standard design Dual SIM support Average battery backup

6. Oppo A54 Smartphone (Renewed) The OPPO A54 is a nice budget Oppo phone to buy. It has fantastic camera setups on its both sides. In addition, it is supported by a strong battery system and plenty of storage space. However, the weight of the device is a bit on the heavy side. Key Specifications: Camera - 16 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP + 2MP +2MP rear camera Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset Features - Triple camera Display - 6.5″screen, 270 PPI, 1080 x 2160 Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 5000 mAh battery enabled with the fast charging feature

Pros Cons Decent performance at this price point Average camera Fast charging Standard design Great display quality Top-notch battery backup Dual SIM support

7. Oppo A11K The 6.2-inch Oppo A11K display features a waterdrop notch. This device runs Android Pie 9.0 and has a Mediatek Helio P35 MT6765 chipset. This phone has a huge 4230 mAh battery. This smartphone has 13+2MP dual rear camera with filters, AI beautification, bokeh, HDR, dazzle colour mode, and a 5MP front camera. Key Specifications Camera - 5 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13MP + 2MP rear camera Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset Features - Dual camera Display - 6.2″screen, 270 PPI, 1080 x 2160 Memory - 32 GB Storage, 2 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 4320 mAh battery.

Pros Cons Decent performance at this price point Average camera Great display quality Standard design Dual SIM support Low RAM Average Battery Life

8. Oppo A31 Smartphone Oppo A31 packs a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch. As far as the performance is concerned, this smartphone comes with a Mediatek Helio P35 MT6765 chipset and runs on the Android Pie 9.0 operating system. This mobile phone comes with an impressive 4230 mAh lithium-polymer battery. This mobile phone packs a 12 MP triple rear camera in the camera department. Key Specifications: Camera - 8 MP front camera with wide-angle, 12MP + 2MP +2MP rear camera Processor - MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset Features - Triple camera Display - 6.5″screen, 270 PPI, 1600 x 720 Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 4320 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature.

Pros Cons Decent performance at this price point Average camera Fast charging Standard design Great display quality Top-notch battery backup Dual SIM support

Price of Oppo Smartphones at a glance:

Product Price Oppo A54 ₹ 11,990 Oppo A15s ₹ 9,990 Oppo A16e ₹ 9,490 Oppo A5s ₹ 11,264 Oppo A12 ₹ 8,549 Oppo A11K ₹ 10,990 Oppo A54 (Renewed) ₹ 11,990 Oppo A31 ₹ 11,990

Best 3 important features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Oppo A54 Wide-angle selfie camera Triple camera Top-notch battery backup Oppo A15s Pinhole selfie camera Fast charging Clear camera quality Oppo A16e 6.5" mega screen Huge battery life Good price-to-performance ratio Oppo A5s Raindrop notch Low-cost model Good battery life Oppo A12 Big battery Latest android version Slim and sleek design Oppo A11K Dual camera feature Sharp display clarity Wide-angle selfie camera Oppo A31 Latest Android 10 Software Huge 4320 mAH battery Triple camera