Best Philips Bluetooth speakers for music lovers

Philips Bluetooth speakers make for a great option in terms of quality and durability.

Music is a crucial element of our life nowadays. It might be at a concert, a family dinner, or simply catching up with friends. We could all use some background music. Look down for the best Philips speaker currently available that you can readily purchase and enjoy your playlist like never before. Best Philips Speaker Options 1. Philips Audio MMS2625B 32W 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Use this Philips Speaker to make your music listening experience better. Made with high-quality materials, this portable speaker is lightweight and simple to set up in any room corner. It not only features high-end appearances that seamlessly match your home's design, but it also provides the best audio quality, making every gathering and house party enjoyable and fun. This device's 7.62cm (3-inch) speaker drivers deliver crystal-clear, lifelike audio, and its 10.16cm (4-inch) subwoofer drivers deliver heart-pumping bass. It allows you to change the track, adjust the bass, lower or raise the speaker's volume, and even play a song on repeat from a distance. As a result, you no longer need to interrupt a conversation or your chores in the middle to change the track or lower the bass because you can do so quickly and easily with the push of a button. Specifications Sound channel- 2.1 Output power- 31 W Subwoofers- 15W Weight- 2.62 kgs Connectivity- MP3, Television, Personal Computer Battery life- 8 Hours

Pros Cons Good durability 2.1 channels are outdated compared to others Value for money Good after-sales service

2. Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 Channel 80W USB Multimedia Speaker This device makes every house party and get-together enjoyable and fun by not only blending in flawlessly with your home's decor but also delivering the best audio performance. You can easily connect the speaker to Bluetooth-enabled devices like your laptop, tablet, or phone to stream music wirelessly like a pro or to the CD port to connect your CD player. Even if you don't have a Bluetooth device, you may still listen to music nonstop because this speaker features slots where you can easily insert a USB drive or an SD card. Not only that, but you can also improve your gaming experience by connecting your PC, laptop, or gaming console to the speaker via the port input and aux input. Specifications Connectivity- Bluetooth, USB, SD card, 2RCA cable. Remote control- Yes Sound Channels- 2.1 Convertible soundbars Output power- 80W

Pros Cons Clear sound No bass control nob Classy design Convertible soundbar

3. Philips BT2500B/37 One of the numerous reasonably priced mini-Bluetooth speakers which have been on the market recently is the Philips BT2500B. Many speakers such as this one have a more canister-like shape, but what distinguishes this speaker from others is that it is rather flat, making it simple to tuck into a pocket or even a backpack. Don't expect the world from these little Bluetooth speakers; they do have some sound limits, especially in the bass department. The BT2500 has a micro-USB charging port and a 5-hour battery life rating. Specifications Bluetooth- 4.2 Sound channels- 2.1 Output power- 31W Power: 230 V / 50 Hz Dimensions: 26.4 x 15.5 x 26.2 cm Weight: 2.62 kg

Pros Cons Anti-slip rubber grip on the back The battery life is very poor Great sound and volume quality Bluetooth connectivity works without a hitch

4. Philips Audio BT2003 3W Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker A speaker where excellent sound meets portability. The BT2003 is the perfect travel companion for anyone who aspires to be a global fashionista thanks to its built-in Bluetooth wireless streaming, small size, USB Type-C charging, and variety of colours. The Audio-in feature is great for easy connection to almost any electronic device. You may listen to your own music without having to deal with tangled power cords or the tedious search for an outlet thanks to the built-in rechargeable battery. Specifications Speaker type: woofer Dimensions: ‎7.2 x 4.1 x 4.1 cm Weight: 140gm Output power- 3W Charging time- 2 hours

Pros Cons Excellent bass for the price Battery life is average Portable size Easy connectivity

5. Philips Audio TAS1505 This portable wireless speaker by Philips is tough and anti-slip which makes it suitable for any surface. It is a great choice to travel around with and also comes with waterproof technology for upto 30minutes. It has Bluetooth 5.0, which is the best to play music from a distance easily. It comes with a playtime of 8H with 2.5H of charging time. 1-year warranty is provided by the manufacturer from the date of purchase. Specifications Charging- type C, 2.5 hours Play time- 8 hours Bluetooth connection- 5.0 Bass- 1.6-inch driver

Pros Cons Solid and lightweight No play pause button on speaker. Easy Bluetooth connectivity Waterproof technology Waterproof technology

6. Philips HTL1032 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar Speakers with Subwoofer This product enhances the TV viewing experience to the next level with its rich quality bass and sound. The product plays perfectly with projectors, tv, smartphones and other devices. It weighs 4.4 kg and is perfect to travel with. This comes with a remote control system so you can change the volume or music from a distance. Specifications Sound channels: 2.1 CH subwoofer Power output: 30W Memory card slot: No Dimensions: 71.5 x 9.2 x 11 cm Weight: 7.2kg

Pros Cons Perfect for small and indoor spaces Not very heavy duty Good packaging Remote is of average quality Plays with TV, projector, and via Bluetooth

7. PHILIPS N-BT40BK/94 2 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker A speaker made with superb sound quality and compact size. The BT40 is perfect for the wandering fashionista you are. It comes with built-in Bluetooth wireless streaming. The built-in rechargeable battery allows music playback connectivity anytime anywhere. It also comes with an Audio-in feature for easy connection to almost any electronic device. You can also make use of the hands-free feature for calling. Specifications Warranty: 6 months Dimensions: ‎7.2 x 4.1 x 4.1 cm Weight: 140g Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Easy to travel with a carrying strap Not suitable for bigger spaces Built-in mic for hands-free calling No aux connection Has multiple connection options

Price of Philips speakers at a glance:

Product Price Philips Audio MMS2625B ₹ 3,398 Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 ₹ 7,422 Philips BT2500B/37 ₹ 3,855 Philips Audio BT2003 ₹ 1,195 Philips BT2200B/27 ₹ 18,226 Philips HTL1032 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar Speakers with Subwoofer ₹ 7,200 PHILIPS N-BT40BK/94 2 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker ₹ 774

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Connectivity Technology Speaker Purpose Special Feature Philips Audio MMS2625B Wireless, Bluetooth Indoors Play and change tracks from a distance Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 Bluetooth, USB, SD card Outdoor parties, small gatherings Play and change tracks from a distance, gaming Philips BT2500B/37 Wireless, Bluetooth Outdoor Built-in-microphone Philips Audio BT2003 Bluetooth Indoor, cars, travel Lightweight and portable Philips Audio TAS1505 Bluetooth, wireless Bookshelf, indoor waterproof, anti-slip design Philips HTL1032 Bluetooth/USB Indoor, home theatre experience Wireless, crystal clear sound PHILIPS N-BT40BK/94 Bluetooth Indoor, car music built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere, easy to carry with a knitted strap

Best Budget The best Philips speaker available for a budget price is Philips Audio MMS2625B. For movies, music, and video games, the Philips MMS2625B/94 Home Theater provides amazing 300W sound quality. It features two HDMI passthrough connectors, but they do not support HDR passthrough, which can be a bummer for some people. The controller is really straightforward to use. It provides the best and latest features at a very good price point. Best overall The best overall best Philips speaker is Philips Audio Mms8085B/94. It is built with strength, style, and functionality in mind. This entertainment system has Top Controls on top for convenience, a 2.1 Channel configuration for high-fidelity music and a Flexible Design to utilise it as a soundbar or tower. It comes with all the latest features and a beautiful design which is a perfect addition to your home decor. How to find the perfect Bluetooth speaker Here are the steps you need to follow to select the best Philips speaker: 1. Slim and lightweight Choose a speaker that is no larger than 15 cm if you want a small device you can carry it with you everywhere you go. 2. Audio calibre There are four factors—output power, frequency range, audio system, and impedance—that may tell us if a speaker will sound well even before we have heard it. The speaker's output power decreases as that resistance increases. Simply keep in mind that the better the sound quality, the lower your impedance, the better, to avoid complicating matters. 3. Fast charging and battery backup The speaker abruptly switched off while we were enjoying some music with friends while camping in the middle of the field. Some versions contain batteries that can play music for a maximum of ten hours on one charge. One should typically gather at least 6 hrs of playback time. Another item to consider is the charging time. While some devices support quick charging, some do not. 4. Ease to connect Of course, there is Bluetooth connectivity, but have you used NFC? This makes pairing the devices extremely simpler. The devices may be brought near together and held there for a brief period to automatically join. Of course, both the tablet or smartphone and the speaker need to have the NFC system. 5. Adaptability The most recent Bluetooth versions are installed in the contemporary speakers (Bluetooth 4.0 / 5.0). It is likely that you will have a pairing issue if the transmitting device you intend to connect to has an earlier version. To avoid disappointment, confirm if the speaker remains compatible with earlier Bluetooth versions up to A2DP. Many manufacturers provide a USB / micro-USB output connector on their products, which may be used to charge the device, and sometimes to apply updates and prevent compatibility issues. 6. Connect several speakers Quite a few Bluetooth wireless devices have this feature; Wi-Fi home speakers are considerably more likely to have it. Consider a space in which you'd like to add additional ambient sound. You cannot do this with a single speaker since the sound originates from that same location. It would be resolved if speakers could be placed at various locations. Some Bluetooth devices offer a mobile app that enables managing your connection to many speakers to do.