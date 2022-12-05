Story Saved
Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Best Philips Bluetooth speakers for music lovers

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 05, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

Philips speakers equipped with Bluetooth feature offer great sound quality.

product info
Philips Bluetooth speakers make for a great option in terms of quality and durability.

Music is a crucial element of our life nowadays. It might be at a concert, a family dinner, or simply catching up with friends. We could all use some background music. Look down for the best Philips speaker currently available that you can readily purchase and enjoy your playlist like never before.

Best Philips Speaker Options

1. Philips Audio MMS2625B 32W 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Use this Philips Speaker to make your music listening experience better. Made with high-quality materials, this portable speaker is lightweight and simple to set up in any room corner. It not only features high-end appearances that seamlessly match your home's design, but it also provides the best audio quality, making every gathering and house party enjoyable and fun. This device's 7.62cm (3-inch) speaker drivers deliver crystal-clear, lifelike audio, and its 10.16cm (4-inch) subwoofer drivers deliver heart-pumping bass. It allows you to change the track, adjust the bass, lower or raise the speaker's volume, and even play a song on repeat from a distance. As a result, you no longer need to interrupt a conversation or your chores in the middle to change the track or lower the bass because you can do so quickly and easily with the push of a button.

Specifications

Sound channel- 2.1

Output power- 31 W

Subwoofers- 15W

Weight- 2.62 kgs

Connectivity- MP3, Television, Personal Computer

Battery life- 8 Hours

ProsCons
Good durability2.1 channels are outdated compared to others
Value for money 
Good after-sales service 
cellpic
Philips Audio MMS2625B 32W 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth, Wired Multimedia Computer Speaker - Black
32% off 3,378 4,990
Buy now

2. Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 Channel 80W USB Multimedia Speaker

This device makes every house party and get-together enjoyable and fun by not only blending in flawlessly with your home's decor but also delivering the best audio performance. You can easily connect the speaker to Bluetooth-enabled devices like your laptop, tablet, or phone to stream music wirelessly like a pro or to the CD port to connect your CD player. Even if you don't have a Bluetooth device, you may still listen to music nonstop because this speaker features slots where you can easily insert a USB drive or an SD card. Not only that, but you can also improve your gaming experience by connecting your PC, laptop, or gaming console to the speaker via the port input and aux input.

Specifications

Connectivity- Bluetooth, USB, SD card, 2RCA cable.

Remote control- Yes

Sound Channels- 2.1

Convertible soundbars

Output power- 80W

ProsCons
Clear soundNo bass control nob
Classy design 
Convertible soundbar 
cellpic
Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 Channel 80W Usb Multimedia Speaker System With Convertible Soundbar And Multi-Connectivity Option (Black)
24% off 7,349 9,690
Buy now

3. Philips BT2500B/37

One of the numerous reasonably priced mini-Bluetooth speakers which have been on the market recently is the Philips BT2500B. Many speakers such as this one have a more canister-like shape, but what distinguishes this speaker from others is that it is rather flat, making it simple to tuck into a pocket or even a backpack. Don't expect the world from these little Bluetooth speakers; they do have some sound limits, especially in the bass department. The BT2500 has a micro-USB charging port and a 5-hour battery life rating.

Specifications

Bluetooth- 4.2

Sound channels- 2.1

Output power- 31W

Power: 230 V / 50 Hz

Dimensions: 26.4 x 15.5 x 26.2 cm

Weight: 2.62 kg

ProsCons
Anti-slip rubber grip on the backThe battery life is very poor
Great sound and volume quality 
Bluetooth connectivity works without a hitch 
cellpic
Philips BT2500B/37 Compact Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker
12% off 5,696 6,451
Buy now

4. Philips Audio BT2003 3W Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker

A speaker where excellent sound meets portability. The BT2003 is the perfect travel companion for anyone who aspires to be a global fashionista thanks to its built-in Bluetooth wireless streaming, small size, USB Type-C charging, and variety of colours. The Audio-in feature is great for easy connection to almost any electronic device. You may listen to your own music without having to deal with tangled power cords or the tedious search for an outlet thanks to the built-in rechargeable battery.

Specifications

Speaker type: woofer

Dimensions: ‎7.2 x 4.1 x 4.1 cm

Weight: 140gm

Output power- 3W

Charging time- 2 hours

ProsCons
Excellent bass for the priceBattery life is average
 Portable size 
Easy connectivity 
cellpic
Philips Audio BT2003 3W Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Multi-Connectivity Modes, Built-in Mic, Rapid Charging (Type-C Charger) and Carrying Strap (Gray Camouflage)
48% off 1,290 2,499
Buy now

5. Philips Audio TAS1505

This portable wireless speaker by Philips is tough and anti-slip which makes it suitable for any surface. It is a great choice to travel around with and also comes with waterproof technology for upto 30minutes. It has Bluetooth 5.0, which is the best to play music from a distance easily. It comes with a playtime of 8H with 2.5H of charging time. 1-year warranty is provided by the manufacturer from the date of purchase.

Specifications

Charging- type C, 2.5 hours

Play time- 8 hours

Bluetooth connection- 5.0

Bass- 1.6-inch driver

ProsCons
Solid and lightweightNo play pause button on speaker.
Easy Bluetooth connectivityWaterproof technology
Waterproof technology 
cellpic
Philips Audio TAS1505 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Anti-Slip Design, IPX7 Water Proof, 8H Playtime & Carrying Strap (Black)
51% off 1,701 3,499
Buy now

6. Philips HTL1032 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar Speakers with Subwoofer

This product enhances the TV viewing experience to the next level with its rich quality bass and sound. The product plays perfectly with projectors, tv, smartphones and other devices. It weighs 4.4 kg and is perfect to travel with. This comes with a remote control system so you can change the volume or music from a distance.

Specifications

Sound channels: 2.1 CH subwoofer

Power output: 30W

Memory card slot: No

Dimensions: 71.5 x 9.2 x 11 cm

Weight: 7.2kg

ProsCons
Perfect for small and indoor spacesNot very heavy duty
Good packagingRemote is of average quality
Plays with TV, projector, and via Bluetooth 
cellpic
(Renewed) Philips HTL1032 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar Speakers with Subwoofer (Black)
7% off 7,200 7,750
Buy now

7. PHILIPS N-BT40BK/94 2 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker

A speaker made with superb sound quality and compact size. The BT40 is perfect for the wandering fashionista you are. It comes with built-in Bluetooth wireless streaming. The built-in rechargeable battery allows music playback connectivity anytime anywhere. It also comes with an Audio-in feature for easy connection to almost any electronic device. You can also make use of the hands-free feature for calling.

Specifications

Warranty: 6 months

Dimensions: ‎7.2 x 4.1 x 4.1 cm

Weight: 140g

Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth

ProsCons
Easy to travel with a carrying strapNot suitable for bigger spaces
Built-in mic for hands-free callingNo aux connection
Has multiple connection options 
cellpic
(Renewed) PHILIPS N-BT40BK/94 2 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker (Black)
61% off 774 1,999
Buy now

Price of Philips speakers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Philips Audio MMS2625B 3,398
Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 7,422
Philips BT2500B/37 3,855
Philips Audio BT2003 1,195
Philips BT2200B/27 18,226
Philips HTL1032 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar Speakers with Subwoofer 7,200
PHILIPS N-BT40BK/94 2 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker 774

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Connectivity TechnologySpeaker PurposeSpecial Feature
Philips Audio MMS2625BWireless, BluetoothIndoorsPlay and change tracks from a distance
Philips Audio Mms8085B/94Bluetooth, USB, SD cardOutdoor parties, small gatheringsPlay and change tracks from a distance, gaming
Philips BT2500B/37Wireless, BluetoothOutdoorBuilt-in-microphone
Philips Audio BT2003BluetoothIndoor, cars, travelLightweight and portable
Philips Audio TAS1505Bluetooth, wirelessBookshelf, indoorwaterproof, anti-slip design
Philips HTL1032Bluetooth/USBIndoor, home theatre experienceWireless, crystal clear sound
PHILIPS N-BT40BK/94BluetoothIndoor, car musicbuilt-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere, easy to carry with a knitted strap

Best Budget

The best Philips speaker available for a budget price is Philips Audio MMS2625B. For movies, music, and video games, the Philips MMS2625B/94 Home Theater provides amazing 300W sound quality. It features two HDMI passthrough connectors, but they do not support HDR passthrough, which can be a bummer for some people. The controller is really straightforward to use. It provides the best and latest features at a very good price point.

Best overall

The best overall best Philips speaker is Philips Audio Mms8085B/94. It is built with strength, style, and functionality in mind. This entertainment system has Top Controls on top for convenience, a 2.1 Channel configuration for high-fidelity music and a Flexible Design to utilise it as a soundbar or tower. It comes with all the latest features and a beautiful design which is a perfect addition to your home decor.

How to find the perfect Bluetooth speaker

Here are the steps you need to follow to select the best Philips speaker:

1. Slim and lightweight

Choose a speaker that is no larger than 15 cm if you want a small device you can carry it with you everywhere you go.

2. Audio calibre

There are four factors—output power, frequency range, audio system, and impedance—that may tell us if a speaker will sound well even before we have heard it. The speaker's output power decreases as that resistance increases. Simply keep in mind that the better the sound quality, the lower your impedance, the better, to avoid complicating matters. 1. Slim and lightweight. Choose a speaker that is no larger than 15 cm if you want a small device you can carry it with you everywhere you go.

3. Fast charging and battery backup

The speaker abruptly switched off while we were enjoying some music with friends while camping in the middle of the field. Some versions contain batteries that can play music for a maximum of ten hours on one charge. One should typically gather at least 6 hrs of playback time. Another item to consider is the charging time. While some devices support quick charging, some do not.

4. Ease to connect

Of course, there is Bluetooth connectivity, but have you used NFC? This makes pairing the devices extremely simpler. The devices may be brought near together and held there for a brief period to automatically join. Of course, both the tablet or smartphone and the speaker need to have the NFC system.

5. Adaptability

The most recent Bluetooth versions are installed in the contemporary speakers (Bluetooth 4.0 / 5.0). It is likely that you will have a pairing issue if the transmitting device you intend to connect to has an earlier version. To avoid disappointment, confirm if the speaker remains compatible with earlier Bluetooth versions up to A2DP. Many manufacturers provide a USB / micro-USB output connector on their products, which may be used to charge the device, and sometimes to apply updates and prevent compatibility issues.

6. Connect several speakers

Quite a few Bluetooth wireless devices have this feature; Wi-Fi home speakers are considerably more likely to have it. Consider a space in which you'd like to add additional ambient sound. You cannot do this with a single speaker since the sound originates from that same location. It would be resolved if speakers could be placed at various locations. Some Bluetooth devices offer a mobile app that enables managing your connection to many speakers to do.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

Best Philips Speakers

Does Philips produce Sound Bars and are they recognized for the exceptional quality of their goods?

How do I connect the Philips soundbar I purchased to my television?

Who was the original creator of the soundbar that Philips produced?

Is it a wise decision to get a Bluetooth speaker for the television?

Should you invest your funds in a Bluetooth speaker that is more reasonably priced?

