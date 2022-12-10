Story Saved
Best Philips steam iron to buy for home use

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 10, 2022 04:03 IST
Summary:

We have given the names of the top Philips steam irons along with their features and prices. This buying guide has every detail that you need to know to make your purchasing process simple and easy.

Top Philips steam irons

We live in a society where being presentable is a virtue. With the help of steam irons, you can remove creases and wrinkles from your clothes effectively. It helps you to look presentable and boosts your confidence in public.

When it comes to purchasing a steam iron, you need to know that an expensive one is not always the best for you. You must select a steam iron depending on its budget, specifications and personal requirements. We have given a list of the best picks from Philips steam irons to help you make your purchase without much hassle.

1. Philips Perfectcare Powerlife No Burn Steam Iron

The Philips Perfectcare Powerlife is one of the top steam irons for households. This particular iron is loaded with many advanced features, making it a preferable choice for everyone. It has the Drip Stop technology to avoid water stains, a ceramic soleplate, and an ionic soleplate. The performance it provides is top-notch and it comes with a large water tank capacity.

Specifications:

  • Colour: Blue
  • Wattage: 2400 watts
  • Dimensions: 31.2 x 12.7 x 14.7 centimetres
  • Weight: 1 kg 485 g
ProsCons
Sleek and a very stylish designIt requires a 16 amp power plug
Drip-stop functionExpensive
optimalTEMP technology 
cellpic
Philips Perfectcare Powerlife No Burn Steam Iron_Blue_Free Size
10% off 8,120 8,995
Buy now

2. Philips EasyTouch Plus Standing Garment Steamer GC523/60

The Philips EasyTouch Plus standing garment steamer GC 523/60 is the best option to remove creases from your hard-to-iron clothes in an easier way. You can use this steamer on various types of clothes without worrying about burning. A larger steam plate makes sure to cover a larger part of your clothes. It has a fabric brush as well, which deeply penetrates heavy and thick clothes and clean them.

Specifications:

  • Colour:White
  • Wattage:1600 watts
  • Dimensions:35 x 41.5 x 34.5 centimetres
  • Weight:32 grams

ProsCons
Comes with a pleat makerDoes not have any button to control
Detachable support mat 
Comes with a safety glove 
cellpic
Philips EasyTouch Plus Standing Garment Steamer GC523/60 - 1600 Watt, 5 Steam Settings, Up to 32 g/min steam, with Double Pole
13% off 7,799 8,995
Buy now

3. Philips GC1905 1440-Watt Steam Iron with Spray

The Philips GC1905 1440-Watt Iron is the ideal model for those who are in search of a user-friendly and faster steam iron. It has self-cleaning technology, which ensures proper hygiene. It glides smoothly on every kind of fabric to remove creases and wrinkles. Its high 1440-watt power provides constant high steam output to help you get the desired results in one stroke. It offers great performance even on stubborn wrinkles and creases.

Specifications:

  • Colour: Blue
  • Wattage: 1440 watts
  • Dimensions: 11.5 x 26.1 x 13.6 centimetres
  • Weight: 1 Kilogram
ProsCons
Offers faster results and easy to useNot many colour options available
Offers self-cleaning functionNeed to keep it horizontal to avoid water leakage
Constant steam output of 13g/min 
cellpic
Philips GC1905 1440-Watt Steam Iron with Spray (Blue)
8% off 1,599 1,745
Buy now

4. Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30

The Philips EasySpeed Plus steam iron GC2147/30 is one of the best steam iron from the given list which has lots of features. It is a very simple-to-use product that removes wrinkles smoothly. It has features like vertical steaming ability,drip-stop system andtriple precision tip. The ceramic soleplate of this iron is scratch resistant and non-sticky, which makes it easy to clean.

Specifications:

  • Colour:Purple
  • Wattage:2400 Watts
  • Dimensions:13 x 16 x 30.5 centimetres
  • Weight:1.19 Kilograms
ProsCons
Heats up fasterSome people may find it heavy
Drip-stop featureNot too many colour options available
User-friendly and easy to clean 
cellpic
Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30-2400W, Quick Heat up with up to 30 g/min steam, 150g steam Boost, Scratch Resistant Ceramic Soleplate, Vertical steam, Drip-Stop
16% off 3,349 3,995
Buy now

5. Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2145/20

This steam iron mainly runs on 2200 watts of power, which provides a great result. It has an anti-scratch ceramic soleplate that effectively glides over the fabric. The produced steam from the iron is distributed evenly. Thus, a few strokes are enough to get wrinkle-free clothes. The steam can also kill bacteria and remove bad odour from your clothes. It also has a 360-degree precision swivel cord and a triple precision tip, offering comfortability and quick iron strokes.

Specifications:

  • Colour:Blue
  • Wattage:2200 watts
  • Dimensions:13 x 16 x 30.5 centimetres
  • Weight:1.19 Kilograms
ProsCons
Quickly heats upA bit heavy
360-degree swivel cord 
Triple precision tip 
cellpic
Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2145/20-2200W, Quick Heat Up with up to 30 g/min steam, 110 g steam Boost, Scratch Resistant Ceramic Soleplate, Vertical steam & Drip-Stop
11% off 2,947 3,295
Buy now

6. PHILIPS Perfect Care Power Life Steam Iron GC3925/34

This steam iron runs on 2400 watts, which ensures quick heating. You can get steam up to 45g/min, which offers steady and powerful performance. This particular product guarantees no burn, making it safe for every kind of garment. It has come up with a built-in Calc-clean slider, which helps to remove all the salt deposits for longer steam performance.

Specifications:

  • Colour: Black and purple
  • Wattage: 2400 watts
  • Dimensions: 13.7 x 33.2 x 16.7 centimetres

Weight: 1.49 Kilograms

ProsCons
Safe to useYou need to use a 16 amp power plug
Automatically shuts off when it is not in useComparatively heavy
OptimalTEMP technologyCostly
cellpic
PHILIPS Perfect Care Power Life Steam Iron GC3925/34, 2400W, up to 45 g/min steam Output, Opti Temp Technology, Steam Glide Plus Soleplate, Drip-Stop and Safety Shut-Off with No-Burns Guaranteed
39% off 6,080 9,995
Buy now

7. Philips GC1010 1200-Watt Comfort Steam Spray Iron

The Philips GC1010 offers fast and efficient performance with three steam settings. It is a very lightweight steam iron, which makes it easy to iron clothes. So, it is an ideal option for beginners. Though this iron takes time to heat up properly, it gives a decent performance. The vent design of the Philips steam iron is good for uniform steam. It provides a continuous stream of 15 g/min and removes all the wrinkles from your clothes. It also has a Calc clean feature, which prevents scale build-up.

Specifications:

  • Colour:White
  • Wattage:1200 watts
  • Dimensions:27.5 x 11 x 14 centimetres
  • Weight:890 g
ProsCons
LightweightBuild quality is not good
User-friendlyTakes time to heat up
Calc clean technologyIf you do not use the system function properly, it leads to water leakage
cellpic
Philips GC1010 1200-Watt Comfort Steam Spray Iron
13% off 1,299 1,495
Buy now

8. Philips Easy Speed Steam Iron With Ceramic Soleplate

The Philips Easy Speed steam iron with ceramic soleplate with 2000 watts of power provides continuous high steam. It heats up very quickly and removes wrinkles from the garment in a single stroke. It offers a constant steam output of up to 25 g/min to provide the right amount of steam to offer desired results. The 100g steam boost of this particular iron makes it very easier and simpler to remove stubborn creases. It comes with multiple features like drip-stop functionality, vertical steam function, 360-degree swivel cord and triple precision tip.

Specifications:

  • Colour:Blue
  • Wattage:2000 watts
  • Dimensions:13 x 29 x 16 centimetres
  • Weight:930 grams
ProsCons
Lightweight and effortlessly do the jobIt comes with a huge 16-amp plug
It heats up very quickly 
Drip-stop function 
cellpic
Philips Easy Speed Steam Iron With Ceramic Soleplate (Blue_Free Size)
16% off 2,169 2,595
Buy now

9. Philips EasySpeed GC1026/30 2000-Watt Soleplate Steam Iron

The Philips EasySpeed GC1026/30 can easily iron your clothes within a few minutes in a single stroke. You can always get the right amount of steam for every kind of garment and can achieve amazing results. It has a variety of features including a 100 g steam boost, anti-drip function, vertical steam function, triple precision tip and 360-degree swivel cord.

Specifications:

  • Colour:Purple
  • Wattage:2000 watts
  • Dimensions:12 x 29 x 14 Centimetres
  • Weight:0.97 grams
ProsCons
User-friendly and lightweightWater leakage may occur if you do not put the item horizontally
Quickly heats up  
Non-stick and scratch-resistant soleplate 

Best 3 features for ou

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Philips Perfectcare PowerlifeAnti-drip functionCeramic non-stick soleOptimalTEMP technology
Philips GC523/60EasyTouch PlusLarger water tank5-setting steam levelAdjustable support mat and pleat maker
Philips GC1905 Iron with sprayUser-friendlySelf-cleaning function13 g/min steam output
Philips GC2147/30 EasySpeed PlusDrip-stop featureScratch-resistant ceramic soleplateSteam boost up to 150 g
Philips GC2145/20 EasySpeed PlusDrip-Stop feature360-degree swivel cordTriple precision tip
Philips GC3925/34 Perfect Care Steam Glide Plus soleplateSteam output up to 45 g/minBuilt-in Calc-clean slider
Philips GC1010 Comfort SteamEasy to useCalc clean functionDurable
Philips Easy Speed steam iron with a ceramic soleplateDrip-stop function360-degree swivel cordTriple precision tip
Philips EasySpeed GC1026/30 steam iron Triple precision tipNo-drip technologyVertical steam function

Best value for money

The Philips GC2145/20 EasySpeed Plus steam iron is among the best value-for-money items on the given list as it offers many advanced features such as a 360-degree swivel cord, 30 g powerful steam and triple precision tip at a very reasonable price range, only 2,689. Additionally, it comes up with vertical steam capability and a scratch-resistant non-sticky ceramic soleplate to use on any kind of garment.

Best overall Philips steam iron

The Philips GC2147/30 EasySpeed Plus steam iron is among the best overall Philips steam iron products from the list. It has an anti-resistant ceramic soleplate and non-stick coating, which makes it way easier to clean and maintain.

Another amazing feature of this product is its steam boost function which offers up to 150 g of additional steam, making it a great choice to remove wrinkles from clothes. This particular steam iron also has an innovative drip-stop feature that prevents unnecessary water leakage. It is very easy to handle and does a great job on every kind of garment.

How to find the perfect steam irons

Finding the right steam iron for your everyday use is a time-consuming task since you need to consider several things. Since everyone’s choice is different, it would be better if you identify your requirements first. Conducting proper research is much needed when it comes to purchasing the right steam irons for you.

Check different things like fabric compatibility, durability, safety, weight, steam power, performance, additional features, etc. One thing you need to keep in your mind is that the higher the wattage will be, the better the performance it will provide. You can look at its additional features as well to know about its safety measures.

Price list

ProductPrice
Philips Perfectcare Powerlife No Burn Steam Iron 8,995
Philips EasyTouch Plus Standing Garment Steamer GC523/60 7,999
Philips GC1905 1440-Watt Steam Iron with Spray 1,390
Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30 2,970
Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2145/20 2,689
PHILIPS Perfect Care Power Life Steam Iron GC3925/34 6,300
Philips GC1010 1200-Watt Comfort Steam Spray Iron 1,390
Philips Easy Speed Steam Iron With Ceramic Soleplate  2,165
Philips EasySpeed GC1026/30 2000-Watt Soleplate Steam Iron  2,395

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

