Best phones under ₹ 10,000 in 2022: Redmi, Nokia, Lenovo top the charts By Affiliate Desk

Published on Aug 02, 2022 19:01 IST





Summary: We have put together this list of the best phones under ₹ 10,000 that are available on Amazon. We took a look at each phone in detail and have included each phone’s pros and cons.

Phones under ₹ 10,000 offer value for money and come with adequate features.

Most people own a mobile phone. But it has become increasingly difficult to choose a good mobile phone with the growing number of options now available, that too under ₹10,000. When buying a mobile phone, you need to consider several factors. The first factor to consider when buying a mobile phone is its price. You need to ensure that you get value for money when you buy it. If possible, try looking at other similar models before deciding which one to buy. 1. Redmi 9A Sport Affordable performance comes with the Redmi 9A Sport. An aspect ratio of 20:9 is offered by the 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Redmi 9A Sport is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor. You can go for either the variant with the 2GB RAM, or the one with the 3GB RAM. In addition, the Redmi 9A Sport packs a powerful 5000 mAh battery. These specifications make it possible to run multiple apps on the phone without any lag. Display: 6.53-inch (720x1600)

Processor: MediaTek Helio G25

Front camera: 5MP

Rear camera: 13MP

RAM: 2GB / 3GB

Storage: 32GB

Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

OS: Android

Pros Cons Great value for money, as it comes with a good camera and a large battery that lasts for long hours Low memory space and storage space Looks and feels premium, even though it is a budget phone

2. Realme Narzo 50i The realme Narzo 50i offers a full HD display, as well as long battery life and good gaming performance. The 5000 mAh battery provides up to 43 days of standby time. The 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and the 16.5 cm (6.5 inch) screen lets you enjoy games, videos, and more without distractions because of its large size. And with its Super Power Saving Mode, it lets you play games, videos, and more even on the lowest battery power. Display: 6.50-inch (720x1600)

Front Camera: 5MP

Rear Camera: 8MP

RAM: 2GB, 4GB

Storage: 32GB, 64GB

Battery capacity: 5000mAh

OS:Android 11

Pros Cons Lightweight Poor camera quality budget friendly Battery Life

3. OPPO A15s The Oppo A15s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM, 4230 mAh battery and runs on Android. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Oppo A15s on the rear packs a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera. The Oppo A15s keeps itself cool with its 5GHz cooling technology and features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Display: 6.52-inch

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

Front Camera: 8MP

Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP + 2MP

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery capacity: 4230 mAh

OS: Android

Pros Cons Battery life Average performance Good design Poor night time shots Fast fingerprint sensor Plastic body Decent shots in daylight cameras

4. Redmi 10A The Redmi 10A is a smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio G25 processor and comes with 6GB of RAM. The Redmi 10A is a smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio G25 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM. The Redmi 10A comes with a 6.53-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 720x1600 pixels (HD+) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Redmi 10A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor. Display: 6.53-inch (720x1600)

Processor: MediaTek Helio G25

Front Camera: 5MP

Rear Camera: 13MP

RAM: 3GB, 4GB

Storage: 32GB, 64GB

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

OS: Android

Pros Cons Battery life Camera quality Screen size Only 10W charging support Built quality Bloatware Fingerprint scanner

5. Jio Phone Next Jio Phone Next is a low-cost mobile phone, which has been launched by Jio in India. The mobile phone comes with a wide range of features that includes a 5.45-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 720x1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It also has Gorilla Glass protection for its display screen. Jio Phone Next comes with a quad-core Qualcomm 215 processor, which makes it a powerful choice in its segment. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie operating system and comes equipped with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. Display: 5.45-inch (720x1440)

Processor: Qualcomm 215

Front Camera: 8MP

Rear Camera: 13MP

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 16GB

Battery Capacity: 3500 mAh

OS: Android

Pros Cons Regional language support Screen size is small Stock UI Low battery

6. I KALL K570 Smartphone I Kall K570 is a phone with an HD display and 4GB RAM. This device has a USB Type-C interface for fast charging, internal memory of 64GB, 64GB expandable memory, 4G LTE connectivity, and other features. The I Kall K570 has a front camera of 13MP with flash and features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. The I Kall Connect K570 is a smartphone that is worth its price. It has all the features you need, including GPS, a fingerprint scanner, and a nice display. 4 GB RAM

13 MP front camera

64 GB storage

20 MP rear camera

5000 mAh battery

6.53 inches IPS LCD display

Android v10 (Q) OS

Pros Cons Battery life Built quality Camera quality Display quality Storage No fingerprint Sensor

7. Nokia C01 Plus 4G The Nokia C01 Plus 4G is a powerful smartphone with a large, sharp screen that can fit perfectly in your hand. Featuring an octa-core processor and 4G connectivity, the C01 will keep you connected for longer between charges. Save data and storage space with Android 11 and enjoy better privacy and usability. This simple-to-use device will keep you connected for longer between charges with its long-lasting battery. CPU: Octa-core

Storage: 16GB (Expandable up to 128GB)

RAM: 2 GB RAM

Front Camera: 2 MP

Rear Camera: 5 MP

Display: 5.45 Inches

OS: Android 11

Pros Cons Built quality Bloatware Stock android Camera quality Good battery life Display quality

8. Lava X2 The Lava X2 comes with a 6.50-inch display and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with 2GB of RAM, and is powered by a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Lava X2 on the rear packs an 8-MP camera. The Lava X2 is a uniquely designed smartphone that is powered by a massive battery and delivers long-lasting power. Display: 6.50-inch

Front Camera: 5MP

Rear Camera: 8MP

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 32GB

Battery Capacity: 5,000 mAh

OS: Android 11

Pros Cons Battery life Camera quality Built quality Low performance Slow connectivity

9. Lenovo A5 Lenovo A5 is powered by a 1.5 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor and 2GB of RAM. It comes with a 13 megapixel rear camera and a 4000 mAh battery. The phone offers a 5.45-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 720x1440 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Lenovo A5 is a phone that brings you high-quality details from the front and back, with great sound quality. Display: 5.45-inch

Front camera: 8MP

Processor: MediaTek MT6739

Rear camera: 13 MP

Storage: 32GB

RAM: 2GB

OS: Android 8.1

Battery Capacity: 4000 mAh

Pros Cons Screen size Built quality Battery life Storage Camera quality

10. POCO C31 The Poco C31 is a flagship smartphone manufactured by Poco that runs on the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. On the front of the phone, there is a display measuring 6.53 inches with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. A MediaTek Helio G35 processor is used in the Poco C31, which is an octa-core processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM. The Poco C31 runs on Android 10, and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. RAM: 4 GB

Display: 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)

Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Storage: 64 GB

Performance: MediaTek Helio G35

Battery: 5000 mAh

Custom Ui: MIUI

Pros Cons Decent battery No special modification Gradient design Plastic body Large display Decent camera

Price of phones at a glance:

Product Price Redmi 9A Sport ₹ 6,999 Realme Narzo 50i ₹ 8,999 OPPO A15s ₹ 9,990 Redmi 10A ₹ 9,499 Jio Phone Next ₹ 4469 I KALL K570 Smartphone ₹ 7,999 Nokia C01 Plus 4G ₹ 6,799 Lava X2 ₹ 6,999 Lenovo A5 ₹ 7,990 POCO C31 ₹ 9,299

Best 3 Features for Consumers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 9A Sport 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery 13MP main camera with Robust MediaTek Helio G25 chipset Realme Narzo 50i 5000mAh battery compatible with fast charging Unisoc SC9863A chipset Ultra power saving mode and reverse charging OPPO A15s Processor MediaTek Helio P35 AI triple rear camera 6.52-inches display Redmi 10A 6.53" Dot Drop display Fingerprint sensor Quad core) MediaTek Helio G25 Jio Phone Next Access to all Jio apps Automated software updates Quad-core CPU with 2GB RAM I KALL K570 Smartphone Fingerprint sensor 4000mAh battery 6.5 inches bezel-less display Nokia C01 Plus 4G Unisoc SC9863A chipset 5 MP Camera 5.45 inches display Lava X2 5,000mAh battery capacity 6.50-inch display Android 11 Lenovo A5 3 GB Ram 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor 5.45″ display POCO C31 16.59 cm (6.53 inch) HD+ display MediaTek Helio G35 Processor 5000 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery