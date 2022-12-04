Story Saved
New Delhi 22oCC
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
New Delhi 22oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best pop-up toasters that will Be perfect for your kitchen

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 04, 2022 14:58 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Beginning your day with an easy-to-make breakfast can be a great feeling. To facilitate that for you, here is a list of the best pop-up toasters you can buy for yourself to make your mornings easier.

product info
Best Pop-up Toasters

Are you looking to make preparing your breakfast every morning a cakewalk? Buy a pop-up toaster for yourself! A pop-up toaster is simple to use, has several browning settings, and lets you reheat bread. Search for a pop-up toaster that meets your needs and has a modern design so that it looks beautiful on your countertop. According to the needs and size of the family, consider the toaster's slot count before buying. Also, consider features like browning settings, light indicators, temperature settings, and more while purchasing a toaster. Don't forget to keep your budget in mind as well.

We have created a list of the top pop-up toasters available in India to assist you in choosing which toaster to purchase.

Here are the 10 Best Pop-up Toasters

1.Kent 16105 Crisp Pop-Up Toaster

Bring out the flavour in your toast using Kent's Popup Toaster! A durable and reliable appliance for any home, the toaster features six heating modes as well as an electronic timer, so you can choose between a light golden brown or a deep black toast to suit your and your family's needs. With this toaster, it is also possible to reheat cold toast instantly without burning them. However, if you are interested in the mid-cycle cancel feature, you can stop the process by pressing the main power switch since this toaster does not come with a cancel button.

Specifications:

• Slice: 2

• Wattage: 750 Watts

• Weight: 730 Grams

• Dimensions LxWxH: 14 x 25.5 x 16.5 Centimeters

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
6 Heating ModesPlastic latches
Auto pop-up function 
Removable crumb tray 
cellpic
KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster 700W | 2 Slice Automatic Pop up electric Toaster | 6 Heating Modes | Auto Shut off | Removable bread crumbs tray | White
48% off 1,300 2,500
Buy now

2.Cello Quick 2 Slice Pop-Up Toaster

Stylish, compact and sleek, the Cello Quick 2 Slice Pop-Up Toaster is your ideal kitchen companion. This compact pop-up toaster features cool-touch sides and a round dial that lets you select between light, medium or dark toast at the press of a button. The dual control slots are designed specifically to hold your favourite bread, rolls or pastries while they heat up to perfection. Make toasted sandwiches with ease using the sliding carriage handle and crisper reheat holding racks. Your kitchen will be transformed into a more efficient workstation with this appliance's extra-wide slots that are perfect for bagels or buns.

Specifications:

• Slice: 2

• Wattage: 700 Watts

• Weight: 810 Grams

• Dimensions LxWxH: 30 x 15.6 x 19 Centimeters

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
Stainless steel bread trayNo lid to cover from dust
Crumb TrayLacks cancel feature
Carriage Handle 

3.Havells Crisp Plus 750 Watt Toaster

The Havells Crisp Plus Toaster is a power-packed toaster that is specially designed for fast and even toasting bread slices. This toaster has seven heat settings and electronically adjustable browning, and it can rewarm bread slices without starting the toasting process all over again. Additionally, it includes a sanitary, rust-resistant stainless-steel enclosure that is simple to clean. The 2-year warranty and home service within 24 hours give you complete peace of mind while using this product.

Specifications:

• Slice: 2

• Wattage: 750 Watts

• Weight: 1.6 Kg

• Dimensions LxWxH: 17 x 19.4 x 31.4 Centimeters

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
7 heat settingsShort cord
High lift lever 
Defrost, reheat and cancel functions 
cellpic
Havells Crisp Plus 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster (Black)
10% off 1,789 1,995
Buy now

4.Singer Duo Pop Slice Toaster

For warming, toasting and defrosting, this 2-slice pop-up toaster has a convenient reheat feature that warms toast in seconds, while its defrost function lets you toast frozen bread in one go. The cool touch body is easy to use, while the variable browning control allows you to get your preferred shade of golden brown on your toast. Easy cord storage makes it simple to keep the countertop clear of clutter when the toaster is not in use.

Specifications:

• Slice: 2

• Wattage: 700 Watts

• Weight: 1.2 Kg

• Dimensions LxWxH: 24 x 14 x 6 Centimeters

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
Easy slide-out crumb trayShort cord length
Indicator lights 
Reheat, and defrost in one go 
cellpic
Singer Duo Pop 700-Watt 2 Slice Pop-up Bread Toaster (White)
31% off 1,399 2,030
Buy now

5.Agaro Grand Stainless Steel 4 Slice Pop-up Toaster

The Agaro Grand Stainless Steel 4 Slice Pop-up Toaster's elegant design looks good and delivers a powerful performance. Ideal for daily use, it has four slots that can handle different sizes of bread, while the automatic pop-up function ensures flawless operation. This toaster comes with an array of features such as defrosting, reheating and cancel buttons. It also has an auto shut-off option that helps you save money on electricity bills by shutting off the toaster when heated. You can use it for toasting regular white bread, brown bread and even burger buns.

Specifications:

• Slice: 4

• Wattage: 1600 Watts

• Weight: 2.2 Kg

• Dimensions LxWxH: 27 x 27.5 x 18.8 Centimeters

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
High-lift leverBrowning may differ on both the sides
Removable Crumb Tray 
7 settings 
cellpic
AGARO Grand Stainless Steel 4 Slice Pop-up Toaster with Dual Control of Cancel, Defrost & Reheat, 7 Level of Heating
27% off 3,999 5,495
Buy now

6.Bajaj ATX 4 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster

Bajaj ATX 4 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster is one of the most popular kitchen utilities that prove handy when you have to make a quick breakfast for yourself or your family. Easily slide the toaster out with the help of the sturdy lever and get ready to enjoy fresh toast slices in just a couple of minutes. It comes with adjustable browning settings that allow you to control how dark your toast will be. If you feel your toast is getting burnt or dry, use this feature to reduce browning and get a softer texture. The removable crumb tray helps you keep it clean at all times- just remove it and clean it before popping in another batch!

Specifications:

• Slice: 2

• Wattage: 750 Watts

• Weight: 1.6 Kg

• Dimensions LxWxH: 11.4 x 7.3 x 6.5 Centimeters

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
Non-skid baseUneven roasting sometimes
Low power consumption 
Variable browning settings 
cellpic
Bajaj ATX 4 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster (White)
24% off 1,670 2,190
Buy now

7.Philips Daily Collection HD2582/00 830 W 2 Slice Pop-up Toaster

The Philips HD2582/00 Daily Collection 830 W 2 Slice Pop-up Toaster is a perfect blend of style and performance. It comes with a dust cover to keep it clean when not in use. The toaster is made from high-impact plastic and is heat resistant. The toaster offers even heating and looks very stylish due to its compact size.

Specifications:

• Slice: 2

• Wattage: 830 Watts

• Weight: 1.18 Kg

• Dimensions LxWxH: 15.6 x 27.5 x 18.8 Centimeters

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
High Lift FunctionSlight issue with evenness
8 Browning Settings 
2 Large Variable Slots 
cellpic
Philips Daily Collection HD2582/00 830-Watt 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster (White)
1,995
Buy now

8.Philips HD2584/60 Cool Wall 2-Slot Toaster

If you have a hectic morning schedule, Philips HD2584/60 830W Cool Wall 2-Slot Toaster is a perfect choice to make your mornings easier. It has a green exterior that is easy to clean, a large variable slot for accommodating different bread sizes, a high lift for easy removal of small pieces of bread, and a cool wall exterior that is safe to touch. As well as reheating and defrosting in one go, it offers 8 different browning settings for toasting various types of bread.

Specifications:

• Slice: 2

• Wattage: 830 Watts

• Weight: 1 Kg

• Dimensions LxWxH:15.6 x 27.5 x 18.8 Centimeters

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
Includes dust coverInconsistent toasting sometimes 
8 browning settings 
Cool wall exterior 
cellpic
PHILIPS HD2584/60 830W 2 Slice Pop Up Toaster, Green
2,499
Buy now

9.Pigeon 2 Slice Auto 2-Slice Toaster

Take control of your mornings with the Pigeon 2-slice toaster. This toaster has a wide range of settings, including variable browning and reheat functions, and is perfect for any kitchen. It also features a cord winder for easy storage and extra safety features, including a stay-cool knob and removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. The Pigeon 2-slice toaster has a durable stainless steel casing that can be placed on your kitchen countertop.

Specifications:

• Slice: 2

• Wattage: 750 Watts

• Weight: 1.2 Kg

• Dimensions LxWxH: 15.6 x 27.5 x 18.8 Centimeters

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
Cord winder at baseShort cord length
Automatic pop-up feature 
Shock-proof body 
cellpic
Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster. A Smart Bread Toaster for Your Home (750 Watt) (White)
29% off 1,349 1,899
Buy now

10.Morphy Richards AT 2-Slice 650-Watt Pop-Up Toaster

Morphy Richards AT-201 2-Slice 650-Watt Pop-Up Toaster is a smart-looking toaster that comes in handy for toasting your bread slices. It can make approximately 12 slices of toast at a time. Its power input is AC 220 - 240 V, and it operates on a frequency of 50 Hz. The hi-lift feature of this toaster helps remove small slices of bread without burning the tips. Its crumb tray can easily be removed for cleaning purposes, making it easier for you to maintain hygiene. Its wider slots help accommodate different sizes of bread for getting them evenly cooked once popped in.

Specifications:

• Slice: 2

• Wattage: 650 Watts

• Weight: 1.74 Kg

• Dimensions LxWxH: 16.4 x 29.5 x 18.9 Centimeters

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
Hi-lift featureThe switch lever may not work properly over a period
Anti-slip feet design 
7 browning settings 
cellpic
Morphy Richards AT-201 2-Slice 650-Watt Pop-Up Toaster (White)
6% off 1,685 1,795
Buy now

Best 3 features of the best pop-up toasters

ProductsFeatures 1Features 2Features 3
Kent 16105 Crisp Pop-Up Toaster 6 Heating ModesAuto Pop-up FunctionRemovable crumb tray
Cello Quick 2 SliceStainless steel bread trayCrumb TrayCarriage Handle
Havells Crisp Plus7 heat settingshigh lift leverDefrost, reheat and cancel functions
Singer Duo PopEasy Slide-Out Crumb TrayIndicator lightsReheat, Defrost in One Go
Agaro GrandHigh-lift leverRemovable Crumb Tray7 settings
Bajaj ATX 4 Non-skid baseLow power consumptionVariable browning settings
Philips Daily Collection HD2582/00High Lift Function8 Browning Settings2 Large Variable Slots
Philips HD2584/60Includes dust cover8 browning settingsCool wall exterior
Pigeon 2 Slice AutoCord winder at baseautomatic pop-up featureshock-proof body
Morphy Richards ATHi-lift featureAnti-slip feet design7 browning settings

Best value for money

Who doesn't want hard-fried toast with jam/butter daily? Pigeon toaster serves the purpose. It has a 2 slice toaster option that helps you prepare breakfast in a flash! It comes with 750 W power, which helps save up on your electricity bill. The product is travel-friendly and pocket friendly.

Best overall

The Kent 16105 crisp pop-up toaster is hands down the best pop-up toaster on this list. Its plastic body is easy to store anywhere in the kitchen and easy to clean. The reheat and stop functions of the toaster make it unique compared to other toasters. This model also comes with auto-shut-off technology, making it super convenient when you are multitasking in your kitchen. Its compact and sleek design makes it a perfect addition to your kitchen.

How to find the perfect Pop-up toasters?

Bringing out the flavour in your toast using the best Pop-up Toaster is very easy these days. A durable and reliable appliance for any home is what is needed and required from any pop-up toaster. Here is what you should check out when looking for a toaster for yourself:

• sleek, stylish design

• cool touch sides

• dial that lets you select between light, medium or dark toast at the press of a button

• dual control slots to hold your favourite bread, rolls or pastries while they heat up to perfection

• easy cord storage that makes it simple to keep the countertop clear of clutter when not in use.

Product price list of the best pop-up toasters

Best Pop-up ToastersPrice 
Kent 16105 Crisp Pop-Up Toaster Rs. 1300
Cello Quick 2 Slice Pop-Up ToasterRs. 1369
Havells Crisp Plus 750 Watt Pop-Up ToasterRs. 1699
Singer Duo Pop Slice ToasterRs. 1299
AGARO Grand Pop-Up ToasterRs. 3999
Bajaj ATX 4 750 Watt Pop-Up Toaster Rs. 1475
Philips Daily Collection HD2582/00 Pop-Up ToasterRs. 1995
Philips HD2584/60 Cool Wall 2-Slot ToasterRs. 2095
Pigeon 2 Slice Auto 2-Slice ToasterRs. 1299
Morphy Richards AT 2-Slice 650-Watt Pop-Up ToasterRs. 1698

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
Best electric cloth dryers
Best power banks from Belkin
Best portable DVD & Blu-ray players
The best gaming keyboards in India 2022
Ink & Toner: Best deals worth your money

Best Pop-up Toasters That Will Be Perfect For Your Kitchen

What is a pop-up toaster?

What is the capacity of a pop-up toaster?

What are the features you can get for your pop-up toaster?

Is a pop-up toaster worth your investment?

Can you put a pop-up toaster to toast buttered bread?

View More
electronics FOR LESS