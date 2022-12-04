Best pop-up toasters that will Be perfect for your kitchen

Best Pop-up Toasters

Are you looking to make preparing your breakfast every morning a cakewalk? Buy a pop-up toaster for yourself! A pop-up toaster is simple to use, has several browning settings, and lets you reheat bread. Search for a pop-up toaster that meets your needs and has a modern design so that it looks beautiful on your countertop. According to the needs and size of the family, consider the toaster's slot count before buying. Also, consider features like browning settings, light indicators, temperature settings, and more while purchasing a toaster. Don't forget to keep your budget in mind as well. We have created a list of the top pop-up toasters available in India to assist you in choosing which toaster to purchase. Here are the 10 Best Pop-up Toasters 1.Kent 16105 Crisp Pop-Up Toaster Bring out the flavour in your toast using Kent's Popup Toaster! A durable and reliable appliance for any home, the toaster features six heating modes as well as an electronic timer, so you can choose between a light golden brown or a deep black toast to suit your and your family's needs. With this toaster, it is also possible to reheat cold toast instantly without burning them. However, if you are interested in the mid-cycle cancel feature, you can stop the process by pressing the main power switch since this toaster does not come with a cancel button. Specifications: • Slice: 2 • Wattage: 750 Watts • Weight: 730 Grams • Dimensions LxWxH: 14 x 25.5 x 16.5 Centimeters • Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons 6 Heating Modes Plastic latches Auto pop-up function Removable crumb tray

2.Cello Quick 2 Slice Pop-Up Toaster Stylish, compact and sleek, the Cello Quick 2 Slice Pop-Up Toaster is your ideal kitchen companion. This compact pop-up toaster features cool-touch sides and a round dial that lets you select between light, medium or dark toast at the press of a button. The dual control slots are designed specifically to hold your favourite bread, rolls or pastries while they heat up to perfection. Make toasted sandwiches with ease using the sliding carriage handle and crisper reheat holding racks. Your kitchen will be transformed into a more efficient workstation with this appliance's extra-wide slots that are perfect for bagels or buns. Specifications: • Slice: 2 • Wattage: 700 Watts • Weight: 810 Grams • Dimensions LxWxH: 30 x 15.6 x 19 Centimeters • Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Stainless steel bread tray No lid to cover from dust Crumb Tray Lacks cancel feature Carriage Handle

3.Havells Crisp Plus 750 Watt Toaster The Havells Crisp Plus Toaster is a power-packed toaster that is specially designed for fast and even toasting bread slices. This toaster has seven heat settings and electronically adjustable browning, and it can rewarm bread slices without starting the toasting process all over again. Additionally, it includes a sanitary, rust-resistant stainless-steel enclosure that is simple to clean. The 2-year warranty and home service within 24 hours give you complete peace of mind while using this product. Specifications: • Slice: 2 • Wattage: 750 Watts • Weight: 1.6 Kg • Dimensions LxWxH: 17 x 19.4 x 31.4 Centimeters • Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons 7 heat settings Short cord High lift lever Defrost, reheat and cancel functions

4.Singer Duo Pop Slice Toaster For warming, toasting and defrosting, this 2-slice pop-up toaster has a convenient reheat feature that warms toast in seconds, while its defrost function lets you toast frozen bread in one go. The cool touch body is easy to use, while the variable browning control allows you to get your preferred shade of golden brown on your toast. Easy cord storage makes it simple to keep the countertop clear of clutter when the toaster is not in use. Specifications: • Slice: 2 • Wattage: 700 Watts • Weight: 1.2 Kg • Dimensions LxWxH: 24 x 14 x 6 Centimeters • Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Easy slide-out crumb tray Short cord length Indicator lights Reheat, and defrost in one go

5.Agaro Grand Stainless Steel 4 Slice Pop-up Toaster The Agaro Grand Stainless Steel 4 Slice Pop-up Toaster's elegant design looks good and delivers a powerful performance. Ideal for daily use, it has four slots that can handle different sizes of bread, while the automatic pop-up function ensures flawless operation. This toaster comes with an array of features such as defrosting, reheating and cancel buttons. It also has an auto shut-off option that helps you save money on electricity bills by shutting off the toaster when heated. You can use it for toasting regular white bread, brown bread and even burger buns. Specifications: • Slice: 4 • Wattage: 1600 Watts • Weight: 2.2 Kg • Dimensions LxWxH: 27 x 27.5 x 18.8 Centimeters • Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons High-lift lever Browning may differ on both the sides Removable Crumb Tray 7 settings

6.Bajaj ATX 4 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster Bajaj ATX 4 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster is one of the most popular kitchen utilities that prove handy when you have to make a quick breakfast for yourself or your family. Easily slide the toaster out with the help of the sturdy lever and get ready to enjoy fresh toast slices in just a couple of minutes. It comes with adjustable browning settings that allow you to control how dark your toast will be. If you feel your toast is getting burnt or dry, use this feature to reduce browning and get a softer texture. The removable crumb tray helps you keep it clean at all times- just remove it and clean it before popping in another batch! Specifications: • Slice: 2 • Wattage: 750 Watts • Weight: 1.6 Kg • Dimensions LxWxH: 11.4 x 7.3 x 6.5 Centimeters • Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Non-skid base Uneven roasting sometimes Low power consumption Variable browning settings

7.Philips Daily Collection HD2582/00 830 W 2 Slice Pop-up Toaster The Philips HD2582/00 Daily Collection 830 W 2 Slice Pop-up Toaster is a perfect blend of style and performance. It comes with a dust cover to keep it clean when not in use. The toaster is made from high-impact plastic and is heat resistant. The toaster offers even heating and looks very stylish due to its compact size. Specifications: • Slice: 2 • Wattage: 830 Watts • Weight: 1.18 Kg • Dimensions LxWxH: 15.6 x 27.5 x 18.8 Centimeters • Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons High Lift Function Slight issue with evenness 8 Browning Settings 2 Large Variable Slots

8.Philips HD2584/60 Cool Wall 2-Slot Toaster If you have a hectic morning schedule, Philips HD2584/60 830W Cool Wall 2-Slot Toaster is a perfect choice to make your mornings easier. It has a green exterior that is easy to clean, a large variable slot for accommodating different bread sizes, a high lift for easy removal of small pieces of bread, and a cool wall exterior that is safe to touch. As well as reheating and defrosting in one go, it offers 8 different browning settings for toasting various types of bread. Specifications: • Slice: 2 • Wattage: 830 Watts • Weight: 1 Kg • Dimensions LxWxH:15.6 x 27.5 x 18.8 Centimeters • Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Includes dust cover Inconsistent toasting sometimes 8 browning settings Cool wall exterior

9.Pigeon 2 Slice Auto 2-Slice Toaster Take control of your mornings with the Pigeon 2-slice toaster. This toaster has a wide range of settings, including variable browning and reheat functions, and is perfect for any kitchen. It also features a cord winder for easy storage and extra safety features, including a stay-cool knob and removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. The Pigeon 2-slice toaster has a durable stainless steel casing that can be placed on your kitchen countertop. Specifications: • Slice: 2 • Wattage: 750 Watts • Weight: 1.2 Kg • Dimensions LxWxH: 15.6 x 27.5 x 18.8 Centimeters • Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Cord winder at base Short cord length Automatic pop-up feature Shock-proof body

10.Morphy Richards AT 2-Slice 650-Watt Pop-Up Toaster Morphy Richards AT-201 2-Slice 650-Watt Pop-Up Toaster is a smart-looking toaster that comes in handy for toasting your bread slices. It can make approximately 12 slices of toast at a time. Its power input is AC 220 - 240 V, and it operates on a frequency of 50 Hz. The hi-lift feature of this toaster helps remove small slices of bread without burning the tips. Its crumb tray can easily be removed for cleaning purposes, making it easier for you to maintain hygiene. Its wider slots help accommodate different sizes of bread for getting them evenly cooked once popped in. Specifications: • Slice: 2 • Wattage: 650 Watts • Weight: 1.74 Kg • Dimensions LxWxH: 16.4 x 29.5 x 18.9 Centimeters • Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Hi-lift feature The switch lever may not work properly over a period Anti-slip feet design 7 browning settings

Best 3 features of the best pop-up toasters

Products Features 1 Features 2 Features 3 Kent 16105 Crisp Pop-Up Toaster 6 Heating Modes Auto Pop-up Function Removable crumb tray Cello Quick 2 Slice Stainless steel bread tray Crumb Tray Carriage Handle Havells Crisp Plus 7 heat settings high lift lever Defrost, reheat and cancel functions Singer Duo Pop Easy Slide-Out Crumb Tray Indicator lights Reheat, Defrost in One Go Agaro Grand High-lift lever Removable Crumb Tray 7 settings Bajaj ATX 4 Non-skid base Low power consumption Variable browning settings Philips Daily Collection HD2582/00 High Lift Function 8 Browning Settings 2 Large Variable Slots Philips HD2584/60 Includes dust cover 8 browning settings Cool wall exterior Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Cord winder at base automatic pop-up feature shock-proof body Morphy Richards AT Hi-lift feature Anti-slip feet design 7 browning settings

Best value for money Who doesn't want hard-fried toast with jam/butter daily? Pigeon toaster serves the purpose. It has a 2 slice toaster option that helps you prepare breakfast in a flash! It comes with 750 W power, which helps save up on your electricity bill. The product is travel-friendly and pocket friendly. Best overall The Kent 16105 crisp pop-up toaster is hands down the best pop-up toaster on this list. Its plastic body is easy to store anywhere in the kitchen and easy to clean. The reheat and stop functions of the toaster make it unique compared to other toasters. This model also comes with auto-shut-off technology, making it super convenient when you are multitasking in your kitchen. Its compact and sleek design makes it a perfect addition to your kitchen. How to find the perfect Pop-up toasters? Bringing out the flavour in your toast using the best Pop-up Toaster is very easy these days. A durable and reliable appliance for any home is what is needed and required from any pop-up toaster. Here is what you should check out when looking for a toaster for yourself: • sleek, stylish design • cool touch sides • dial that lets you select between light, medium or dark toast at the press of a button • dual control slots to hold your favourite bread, rolls or pastries while they heat up to perfection • easy cord storage that makes it simple to keep the countertop clear of clutter when not in use. Product price list of the best pop-up toasters

Best Pop-up Toasters Price Kent 16105 Crisp Pop-Up Toaster Rs. 1300 Cello Quick 2 Slice Pop-Up Toaster Rs. 1369 Havells Crisp Plus 750 Watt Pop-Up Toaster Rs. 1699 Singer Duo Pop Slice Toaster Rs. 1299 AGARO Grand Pop-Up Toaster Rs. 3999 Bajaj ATX 4 750 Watt Pop-Up Toaster Rs. 1475 Philips Daily Collection HD2582/00 Pop-Up Toaster Rs. 1995 Philips HD2584/60 Cool Wall 2-Slot Toaster Rs. 2095 Pigeon 2 Slice Auto 2-Slice Toaster Rs. 1299 Morphy Richards AT 2-Slice 650-Watt Pop-Up Toaster Rs. 1698