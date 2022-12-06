Best power banks to keep your devices running

Summary:
Everyone values communication. Mobiles are an essential part of your lives and you cannot function without them. It is easy to power your phones when you are at home, but what about when you are travelling? It becomes challenging and that’s why you need a power bank. When you choose a power bank, you should look for a lightweight model, that provides a reliable source of power, charge all mobile phones and have a USB charging lead. When you want to gift someone for a festive occasion, power banks also serve as a great gift idea.
Buying a power bank is a tough task as there are a variety of options. There are cheap ones, pricey ones and sometimes we are just paying for a brand name. One of the key metrics you look at includes speed when you are recharging the connected device and also when you are recharging the power bank itself. The capacity and the weight of the power bank are important parameters. Remember, ports and connections matter too. Waterproofing and LED screens are valuable add-ons. Some of the high-end generic models of power banks available for your use in India are:
Best Generic Power Bank
1. Mi Power Bank 3i 20000 mAh
This is a powerful power bank which can simultaneously charge three devices. There are two input ports with which you can charge the power bank in different ways.
Specifications
· Capacity: 20000 mAh
· Output ports: Triple ports
· Input ports: Dual input ports
· Connector type: Both USB and micro-USB
· Power: 18 W fast charging
· Dimensions: 15.1X7.2X2.6 cms.
· Manufacturer: Xiaomi India
· Protection: 12-chip layer protection
|Pros
|Cons
|The product comes with a 6 months domestic warranty
|Some customers have complained about the longer charging time.
|Provides instant power delivery
|Long-lasting power with premium support.
2. URBN 10000 mAh Li-polymer
This power bank comes with a dual USB port. It facilitates super-fast charging which enables a fast set-up of your mobile. It is also a lightweight model.
· Output port: Dual USB port of 2.4 Amp
· Cable type: Type-C USB cable
· Body: Ultra Compact
· Connector Type: USB or micro-USB
· Power: 12 W
· Dimensions: 2.2X6.3X9 cms
· Compatibility: Most phone models
· Weight: 180 gms
|Pros
|Cons
|It can charge a 3000 mAh phone battery 2.4 times and a 4000 mAh phone battery 1.8 times.
|If kept with other objects like pens etc, the paint tends to wear off
|There is a 6-month replacement warranty
|It enables fast charging only when you use a fast charger.
|Its small size is an advantage
3. Ambrane 20000 Ah Li-Polymer Power Bank.
This power bank comes with 9 layers of chipset protection. Protection from temperature resistance ensures that you can charge your mobile phone safely and securely.
Specifications
Capacity: 20000mAh
Output ports: triple ports
Compatibility: iPhone, iPad and Samsung phones.
Charging speed: 20W fast charging
Input port: fast charging Type C port
Battery Type: Lithium Polymer Battery with LED battery indicators
Dimensions: 13X7X2.8 cms
Weight: 370 gms
Batteries: Two product-specific batteries included
|Pros
|Cons
|It has excellent power backup. You can use your phone continuously for 5 hours after that.
|It is a little heavy to carry and doe not easily fit in.
|The LED indicators on the phone signal when the battery is becoming weak.
|The charging ability of the phone is determined by the capacity of the phone charger.
4. Mi 10000 AH Li-Polymer, micro-USB, Type C input port, Power bank 3i with 18 W fast charging.
Xiaomi’s power bank comes with a 10,000 AH capacity also, This model offers dual USB output with quick charge 3.0 with a single port. It features a Type- C port and a two-way, Type-C fast chain of 18 W standard. It has 12 layers of circuit protection and a smart power management facility.
Specifications
Brand: MI
Manufacturer: Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited
Product Dimensions: 14.8X 7.4X 1.5 cms, Net weight: 251 grams
Battery: Lithium power battery with 10000 Milliamp hours
Devices that can be charged: These include tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, and fitness bands.
Charging: facilitates fast charging.
Voltage: 9 volts
Number of ports: 2
|Pros
|Cons
|Triple input and output ports
|It has only one capacity option
|Supports 18 W fast charging
|The C-type port and the slow charging speed are some of the customer criticisms.
5. MI Pocket Power Bank Pro
The MI brand has established its dominion over the smartphone industry. The next step in consolidating the brand has been the power bank industry. This pocket power bank is a lightweight and highly portable version.
Specifications
Dimensions: 9X6.4X2.4 cms.
Weight: 200 grams
Special features: Fast charging, pocket size
Battery power charging: 10000 Milliamp hours.
No.of ports: 2 USB- A type and one C type.
Capacity: 10000 mAh
Amazon price: ₹1,499
Devices it can be connected to: Multiple devices. Two devices can be charged simultaneously.
Exterior: Hard ABS exterior
Charging support: 18 W fast charging support
LED Indicators: 4 LED indicators are present which show the charging status.
Connectivity Type: Lithium Polymer
|Pros
|Cons
|The pocket size is an advantage which enables it to be carried around easily.
|Customers have complained of the charging time not being effective
|It is compatible with many devices
6. PTron Dynamo Pro
This Li-Polymer battery can charge multiple devices multiple times. Made in India, this product has an ABS exterior and a highly effective multi-layer chip. The device also has four LED indicators which show the charging status. You can use both the Type C (PD) and a micro-USB cable.
Specifications
Connector Type: USB and micro-USB
Brand: PTron
Battery: 10,000 mAh
Compatibility: Smartphones, cameras and tablets
Colour: Black
Size: 14.3X6.7X1.5 cms
Weight: 220 grams
Special Features: Fast charging
Battery Power Rating: 10000 Milliamp Hours
|Pros
|Cons
|It is an economical, portable model which enables the charging of two devices.
|Some customers felt that the product was charging slowly.
|Its hard ABS exterior and multi-layer protection prevent short circuits
7. Gionee 10000 Ah Power Bank
This device has a metal frame with a comfortable grip. It has an ergonomic design with a digital power meter which enables you to always know the charging level. It has an 18 W fast charging support which enables devices to be charged fast. The device comes with an integrated circuit and several built-in measures against overheating and voltage fluctuation.
Specifications
Capacity: 10000 mAh
Connectivity Type: Lithium Polymer Battery
Ports: Two USB ports from (5V /9V/ 12V/ 3A etc)
Charging Times: 5 Hours
Special Features: Digital Display Fast charging
Dimensions: 11X1.2X6 cms
Weight: 165 grams
Battery Power rating: 10000 milliamps mAh
Colour: White
|Pros
|Cons
|It has an LED feature which shows the status of the power charge.
|Customers felt that the charging capacity of the battery is not very fast.
|The protective circuitry protects the device from short circuits. We can charge multiple devices.
|Customers also felt that the device overheated when the battery was charging.
8. Redmi 20000 mAh
Redmi 20000 mAh has an anti-slip body and 12-layer circuit protection. We can easily and efficiently always handle the power bank. This device supports fast charging of our device at a faster rate. It also features two ports for convenient charging.
Specifications
Batteries: Advanced Li-Polymer batteries
Ports: Micro-USB and a USB-C port
Colours: Classic Black and white
Manufacturer: Redmi India
Warranty: 6 months warranty from manufacturing date
Size: 15.4X7.4X 2.7 cm.
Size: 447 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|More durable with better charging efficiency.
|The heavy weight of the device is one of the user criticisms.
|Advanced level of chipset protection which protects against short circuits.
9. Phillips 10000 mAh Powerbank
You all know Phillips for the many consumer products that it has launched into the market in the past. Phillips has also introduced a power bank with powerful features. Those of you for whom brand value is important may consider the above Phillips power bank. This power bank comes with three ports and supports a quick charge of 3.0. It can deliver 18 watts of power to your device.
Specifications
Product Dimensions: 13.4X 6.8X 1.5 cm
Weight: 222 grams
Colour: Black
Battery Power rating: 10000 milliamp hours.
Connectivity type: Micro-USB and Type-C
|Pros
|Cons
|The lithium Polymer battery makes the product more durable
|At present, the supply on Amazon may be a constraint.
|It can charge multiple devices at once.
10. Realme 10000 Mah Power Bank
Realme has progressed from a phone company to making power banks. This product has two ports. This facilitates the quick charging of two devices. This product also has an adjustable charging mechanism which allows it to charge different devices with different charging power requirements.
Specifications
Dimensions: 15.6X7.3X1.5 cms
Weight: 210 Grams
Colour: Black, Yellow
Battery Power rating: 10000 milliamp hours
Other display features: Wireless
Ports available: These include the Type A, Type C and a Micro USB connector
Capacity: 10000 mAh
Voltage: 12 W fast charging
|Pros
|Cons
|Helps to keep multiple devices powered up
|Customers felt that its charging capacity is not up to the mark.
|14 layers of circuit protection help in safely charging devices.
|Product
|Price
|MI Powerbank 20000 mAh
|₹1,999
|URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer
|₹888
|Ambrane 20000 Ah Li-Polymer Power Bank
|₹1,199
|Mi 10000 Ah Li-Polymer
|₹1,149
|Mi Pocket Pro power bank
|₹1,499
|PTron Dynamo Pro
|₹599
|Gionee 10000 Ah power bank
|₹800
|Redmi 20000 mAh power bank
|₹1,899
|Phillips 10000 mAh power bank
|Price Unavailable
|Real Me 10000 mAh power bank
|₹1,399
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Mi Power Bank 3i 20000 mAh
|20000 mAh
|434 gms
|18W fast charging
|URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer
|10000 mAh
|180 gms
|12 W fast charging
|Ambrane 20000 Ah Li-Polymer Power Bank
|20000 mAh
|370 grams
|20W fast charging
|Mi 10000 Ah Li-Polymer
|10000 mAh
|251 grams
|9 volts fast charging
|Mi Pocket Pro power bank
|10000 mAh
|200 grams
|18W fast charging
|PTron Dynamo Pro
|10000 mAh
|190 grams
|Fast charging
|Gionee 10000 Ah power bank
|10000 mAh
|165 Grams
|12 W fast charging
|Redmi 20000 mAh power bank
|20000 mAh
|447 grams
|18W fast charging
|Phillips 10000 mAh power bank
|10000 mAh
|222 grams
|Fast charging
|Real Me 10000 mAh power bank
|10000 mAh
|210 gms
|12 W Fast Charging
Best value for money
The PTron Dynamo and the Gionee power banks offer the best value for the money paid. However, you must understand that it is a trade-off between the capacity of the power bank and its price. PTron Dynamo is surely the best generic power bank.
Best overall
On comparison of the features; in the higher capacity powerbanks, the Mi Power bank 3i 20000 mAh and the Ambrane 20000 Ah Li-Polymer are some of the better power banks. This device can be carried over longer periods requiring frequent charging. In the lower-capacity power banks, the Mi 10000 Li-Polymer power bank is one of the better power banks for shorter travels. When compared on all these aspects, Mi Power bank 3i 20000 mAh is the best generic power bank.
How to find the perfect power bank?
Three important power bank features for consumer awareness.
1) Charging capacity: You need to filter our search for power banks based on the charging capacity. Power banks with 10,000 mAh can charge a phone up to 4 times and a tablet up to 2.5 times.
2) Portable and Lightweight: Look for power banks which are portable and lightweight. The idea of a power bank is that it must help you with charging your phones when you are on the move. The heavier power banks may have higher capacity but are not extremely portable.
3) Fast charging and charge retention: Power banks also should have high charging input and output. The higher the amperes of the product, the faster should be the charging capacity. Power banks also need to charge fast and maintain the charge for long periods.
Based on all these aspects, the best generic power bank is Mi Power bank 3i 20000 mAh.
You can charge a power bank via a USB port via a mains supply or wirelessly.
A power bank is used for charging multiple devices including smartphones, iPad, laptops etc
This indicates the charging capacity of the power bank. Most of the power banks featured here have large capacities of 10000 mAh or more.
Several safety checks are carried out on power bank devices by manufacturers. Normally you can charge a power bank multiple times in a day.
It depends on the battery capacity. If there is an LED indicator, this will show when the power bank has to charge again.