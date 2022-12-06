Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best power banks to keep your devices running

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 06, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

A power bank helps to power your phone when you are travelling. It is a easy and convenient way to keep your devices running at all times.

The USP of power banks is that they are portable.

Everyone values communication. Mobiles are an essential part of your lives and you cannot function without them. It is easy to power your phones when you are at home, but what about when you are travelling? It becomes challenging and that’s why you need a power bank. When you choose a power bank, you should look for a lightweight model, that provides a reliable source of power, charge all mobile phones and have a USB charging lead. When you want to gift someone for a festive occasion, power banks also serve as a great gift idea.

Buying a power bank is a tough task as there are a variety of options. There are cheap ones, pricey ones and sometimes we are just paying for a brand name. One of the key metrics you look at includes speed when you are recharging the connected device and also when you are recharging the power bank itself. The capacity and the weight of the power bank are important parameters. Remember, ports and connections matter too. Waterproofing and LED screens are valuable add-ons. Some of the high-end generic models of power banks available for your use in India are:

Best Generic Power Bank

1. Mi Power Bank 3i 20000 mAh

This is a powerful power bank which can simultaneously charge three devices. There are two input ports with which you can charge the power bank in different ways.

Specifications

· Capacity: 20000 mAh

· Output ports: Triple ports

· Input ports: Dual input ports

· Connector type: Both USB and micro-USB

· Power: 18 W fast charging

· Dimensions: 15.1X7.2X2.6 cms.

· Manufacturer: Xiaomi India

· Protection: 12-chip layer protection

ProsCons
The product comes with a 6 months domestic warrantySome customers have complained about the longer charging time.
Provides instant power delivery 
Long-lasting power with premium support. 
MI Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Power Delivery Charging | Input- Type C | Micro USB| Triple Output | Sandstone Black
9% off
1,999 2,199
Buy now

2. URBN 10000 mAh Li-polymer

This power bank comes with a dual USB port. It facilitates super-fast charging which enables a fast set-up of your mobile. It is also a lightweight model.

· Output port: Dual USB port of 2.4 Amp

· Cable type: Type-C USB cable

· Body: Ultra Compact

· Connector Type: USB or micro-USB

· Power: 12 W

· Dimensions: 2.2X6.3X9 cms

· Compatibility: Most phone models

· Weight: 180 gms

ProsCons
It can charge a 3000 mAh phone battery 2.4 times and a 4000 mAh phone battery 1.8 times.If kept with other objects like pens etc, the paint tends to wear off
There is a 6-month replacement warrantyIt enables fast charging only when you use a fast charger.
Its small size is an advantage 
URBN 10000 mAh 20W Super Fast Charging Metal Power Bank | Type C PD (Input& Output) | QC 3.0 Dual USB Output | Two-Way Fast Charging | Type C Cable Included | (Black)
70% off
899 2,999
Buy now

3. Ambrane 20000 Ah Li-Polymer Power Bank.

This power bank comes with 9 layers of chipset protection. Protection from temperature resistance ensures that you can charge your mobile phone safely and securely.

Specifications

Capacity: 20000mAh

Output ports: triple ports

Compatibility: iPhone, iPad and Samsung phones.

Charging speed: 20W fast charging

Input port: fast charging Type C port

Battery Type: Lithium Polymer Battery with LED battery indicators

Dimensions: 13X7X2.8 cms

Weight: 370 gms

Batteries: Two product-specific batteries included

ProsCons
It has excellent power backup. You can use your phone continuously for 5 hours after that.It is a little heavy to carry and doe not easily fit in.
The LED indicators on the phone signal when the battery is becoming weak.The charging ability of the phone is determined by the capacity of the phone charger.
Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank with 20W Fast Charging, Triple Output, Power Delivery, Type C Input, Made in India, Multi-Layer Protection, Li-Polymer + Type C Cable (Stylo-20k, Black)
28% off
1,799 2,499
Buy now

4. Mi 10000 AH Li-Polymer, micro-USB, Type C input port, Power bank 3i with 18 W fast charging.

Xiaomi’s power bank comes with a 10,000 AH capacity also, This model offers dual USB output with quick charge 3.0 with a single port. It features a Type- C port and a two-way, Type-C fast chain of 18 W standard. It has 12 layers of circuit protection and a smart power management facility.

Specifications

Brand: MI

Manufacturer: Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited

Product Dimensions: 14.8X 7.4X 1.5 cms, Net weight: 251 grams

Battery: Lithium power battery with 10000 Milliamp hours

Devices that can be charged: These include tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, and fitness bands.

Charging: facilitates fast charging.

Voltage: 9 volts

Number of ports: 2

ProsCons
Triple input and output portsIt has only one capacity option
Supports 18 W fast chargingThe C-type port and the slow charging speed are some of the customer criticisms.
Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer, Micro-USB and Type C Input Port, Power Bank 3i with 18W Fast Charging (Midnight Black)
Check Price on Amazon

5. MI Pocket Power Bank Pro

The MI brand has established its dominion over the smartphone industry. The next step in consolidating the brand has been the power bank industry. This pocket power bank is a lightweight and highly portable version.

Specifications

Dimensions: 9X6.4X2.4 cms.

Weight: 200 grams

Special features: Fast charging, pocket size

Battery power charging: 10000 Milliamp hours.

No.of ports: 2 USB- A type and one C type.

Capacity: 10000 mAh

Amazon price: 1,499

Devices it can be connected to: Multiple devices. Two devices can be charged simultaneously.

Exterior: Hard ABS exterior

Charging support: 18 W fast charging support

LED Indicators: 4 LED indicators are present which show the charging status.

Connectivity Type: Lithium Polymer

ProsCons
The pocket size is an advantage which enables it to be carried around easily.Customers have complained of the charging time not being effective
It is compatible with many devices 
MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank Pocket Pro with 22.5 Watt Fast Charging, Dual Input Ports(Micro-USB and Type C), Triple Output Ports, (Black)
36% off
1,599 2,499
Buy now

6. PTron Dynamo Pro

This Li-Polymer battery can charge multiple devices multiple times. Made in India, this product has an ABS exterior and a highly effective multi-layer chip. The device also has four LED indicators which show the charging status. You can use both the Type C (PD) and a micro-USB cable.

Specifications

Connector Type: USB and micro-USB

Brand: PTron

Battery: 10,000 mAh

Compatibility: Smartphones, cameras and tablets

Colour: Black

Size: 14.3X6.7X1.5 cms

Weight: 220 grams

Special Features: Fast charging

Battery Power Rating: 10000 Milliamp Hours

ProsCons
It is an economical, portable model which enables the charging of two devices.Some customers felt that the product was charging slowly.
Its hard ABS exterior and multi-layer protection prevent short circuits 
pTron Dynamo Lite 10000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank, Made in India, 10W 2.1A Fast Charging Power Bank for Smartphones & Dual USB Ports, Type C & Micro USB Input, Safe & Reliable - (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Gionee 10000 Ah Power Bank

This device has a metal frame with a comfortable grip. It has an ergonomic design with a digital power meter which enables you to always know the charging level. It has an 18 W fast charging support which enables devices to be charged fast. The device comes with an integrated circuit and several built-in measures against overheating and voltage fluctuation.

Specifications

Capacity: 10000 mAh

Connectivity Type: Lithium Polymer Battery

Ports: Two USB ports from (5V /9V/ 12V/ 3A etc)

Charging Times: 5 Hours

Special Features: Digital Display Fast charging

Dimensions: 11X1.2X6 cms

Weight: 165 grams

Battery Power rating: 10000 milliamps mAh

Colour: White

ProsCons
It has an LED feature which shows the status of the power charge.Customers felt that the charging capacity of the battery is not very fast.
The protective circuitry protects the device from short circuits. We can charge multiple devices.Customers also felt that the device overheated when the battery was charging.
Gionee 10000 mAh Lithium 2 Output Ports Power Bank PB10K2S with 12 Watt Fast Charging, Metallic Blue
Check Price on Amazon

8. Redmi 20000 mAh

Redmi 20000 mAh has an anti-slip body and 12-layer circuit protection. We can easily and efficiently always handle the power bank. This device supports fast charging of our device at a faster rate. It also features two ports for convenient charging.

Specifications

Batteries: Advanced Li-Polymer batteries

Ports: Micro-USB and a USB-C port

Colours: Classic Black and white

Manufacturer: Redmi India

Warranty: 6 months warranty from manufacturing date

Size: 15.4X7.4X 2.7 cm.

Size: 447 grams

ProsCons
More durable with better charging efficiency.The heavy weight of the device is one of the user criticisms.
Advanced level of chipset protection which protects against short circuits. 
Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank, USB Type C and Micro USB Ports, 18W Fast Charging, Low Power Mode, Black
40% off
1,799 2,999
Buy now

9. Phillips 10000 mAh Powerbank

You all know Phillips for the many consumer products that it has launched into the market in the past. Phillips has also introduced a power bank with powerful features. Those of you for whom brand value is important may consider the above Phillips power bank. This power bank comes with three ports and supports a quick charge of 3.0. It can deliver 18 watts of power to your device.

Specifications

Product Dimensions: 13.4X 6.8X 1.5 cm

Weight: 222 grams

Colour: Black

Battery Power rating: 10000 milliamp hours.

Connectivity type: Micro-USB and Type-C

ProsCons
The lithium Polymer battery makes the product more durableAt present, the supply on Amazon may be a constraint.
It can charge multiple devices at once. 
Philips 10000 mAh Power Bank (DLP9001NB, DLP9001NB) (Black, Lithium Polymer)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Realme 10000 Mah Power Bank

Realme has progressed from a phone company to making power banks. This product has two ports. This facilitates the quick charging of two devices. This product also has an adjustable charging mechanism which allows it to charge different devices with different charging power requirements.

Specifications

Dimensions: 15.6X7.3X1.5 cms

Weight: 210 Grams

Colour: Black, Yellow

Battery Power rating: 10000 milliamp hours

Other display features: Wireless

Ports available: These include the Type A, Type C and a Micro USB connector

Capacity: 10000 mAh

Voltage: 12 W fast charging

ProsCons
Helps to keep multiple devices powered upCustomers felt that its charging capacity is not up to the mark.
14 layers of circuit protection help in safely charging devices. 
realme Lithium_Polymer 10000 mAH Power Bank (3i Quick Charge 12W), Black
7% off
1,399 1,499
Buy now

Price of power banks at a glance:

ProductPrice
MI Powerbank 20000 mAh 1,999
URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer 888
Ambrane 20000 Ah Li-Polymer Power Bank 1,199
Mi 10000 Ah Li-Polymer 1,149
Mi Pocket Pro power bank 1,499
PTron Dynamo Pro 599
Gionee 10000 Ah power bank 800
Redmi 20000 mAh power bank 1,899
Phillips 10000 mAh power bankPrice Unavailable
Real Me 10000 mAh power bank 1,399

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Mi Power Bank 3i 20000 mAh20000 mAh434 gms18W fast charging
URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer10000 mAh180 gms12 W fast charging
Ambrane 20000 Ah Li-Polymer Power Bank20000 mAh370 grams20W fast charging
Mi 10000 Ah Li-Polymer10000 mAh251 grams9 volts fast charging
Mi Pocket Pro power bank10000 mAh200 grams18W fast charging
PTron Dynamo Pro10000 mAh190 gramsFast charging
Gionee 10000 Ah power bank10000 mAh165 Grams12 W fast charging
Redmi 20000 mAh power bank20000 mAh447 grams18W fast charging
Phillips 10000 mAh power bank10000 mAh222 gramsFast charging
Real Me 10000 mAh power bank10000 mAh210 gms12 W Fast Charging

Best value for money

The PTron Dynamo and the Gionee power banks offer the best value for the money paid. However, you must understand that it is a trade-off between the capacity of the power bank and its price. PTron Dynamo is surely the best generic power bank.

Best overall

On comparison of the features; in the higher capacity powerbanks, the Mi Power bank 3i 20000 mAh and the Ambrane 20000 Ah Li-Polymer are some of the better power banks. This device can be carried over longer periods requiring frequent charging. In the lower-capacity power banks, the Mi 10000 Li-Polymer power bank is one of the better power banks for shorter travels. When compared on all these aspects, Mi Power bank 3i 20000 mAh is the best generic power bank.

How to find the perfect power bank?

Three important power bank features for consumer awareness.

1) Charging capacity: You need to filter our search for power banks based on the charging capacity. Power banks with 10,000 mAh can charge a phone up to 4 times and a tablet up to 2.5 times.

2) Portable and Lightweight: Look for power banks which are portable and lightweight. The idea of a power bank is that it must help you with charging your phones when you are on the move. The heavier power banks may have higher capacity but are not extremely portable.

3) Fast charging and charge retention: Power banks also should have high charging input and output. The higher the amperes of the product, the faster should be the charging capacity. Power banks also need to charge fast and maintain the charge for long periods.

Based on all these aspects, the best generic power bank is Mi Power bank 3i 20000 mAh.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

RELATED STORIES
Buying guide for best oven toaster grillers
9 best water dispensers for your home
Best wet and dry vacuum cleaners to make cleaning job easy
Best long lasting perfumes for men: They deserve to be on your radar
Buying guide for camera tripods and monopods

Best generic power banks

How do I charge my power bank?

You can charge a power bank via a USB port via a mains supply or wirelessly.

 

What is a power bank used for?

A power bank is used for charging multiple devices including smartphones, iPad, laptops etc

What does Mah indicate?

This indicates the charging capacity of the power bank. Most of the power banks featured here have large capacities of 10000 mAh or more.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS