Best printers for small office use: Buying guide

Summary: When shopping for printers for small offices, it is important to check out the features and specifications very closely. This article includes our top 10 picks.

Printers for a small office should be compact in size.

A printer that could do multiple tasks and different jobs would be an excellent choice for any small business. But while shopping for printers, it is vital to check their speed, ink capacity, good colour reproduction and good scanner. However, with the number of options available in the market these days, choosing the right printer for yourself can be tricky. But fret not! This article has you covered. Here is a list of the best printers for small office use. 1. HP Ink Tank 419 Enjoy the ease of printing documents with the HP Ink Tank 419. It is an all-in-one printer suitable for printing, copying, and scanning. It has a transparent ink tank system that lets you see how much ink is left. It is compact and easy to use with USB connectivity and Wi-Fi direct. Specifications Product Dimensions: 31 x 52.5 x 15.8 cm; 4.67 Kilograms Connectivity Type: Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Brand: HP Hardware Platform: Tablet, Smartphone Printing Technology: Ink Tank Maximum Printing Speed (Colour): 5 ppm Maximum Printing Speed (Monochrome): 8 ppm

Pros Cons Unique tank system A bit pricey Good performance Sturdy and durable design

2. Epson M1120 EcoTank The Epson M1120 is the printer where efficiency meets the economy. The integrated ink tank design simplified the process of ink filing. Moreover, with the pigment ink, you can enjoy laser-quality text that is smudge-proof and water-resistant. The printer comes with Wi-Fi direct connectivity, giving ease of printing. Specifications Product Dimensions: 37.5 x 26.5 x 16 cm; 3.45 Kilograms Connectivity Type: Wi-Fi Brand: Epson Hardware Platform: Tablet, Smartphone Included Components: Printer, CD, Power Cable and USB Cable Maximum Printing Speed (Colour): 32 ppm Maximum Printing Speed (Monochrome): 32 ppm

Pros Cons Good printing performance Only provides monochrome prints Simplified ink-filling process Very lightweight and sturdy design Wi-Fi connectivity

3. Canon PIXMA MG2577s The Canon PIXMA MG2577s is an all-in-one printer. The compact and multifunctional design printer prints paper in sizes - A4, A5, B5, letter and legal. Plus, the compact design ensures that it fits anywhere, making it ideal for small office use. The printer provides high-quality printing at a low cost and supports all versions of Windows and iOS. Specifications Product Dimensions: 42.6 x 30.6 x 14.5 cm; 3.5 kilograms Brand: Canon Maximum Printing Speed (Colour): 4 ppm Maximum Printing Speed (Monochrome): 8 ppm Printing Technology: Inkjet Connectivity: USB Functionality: Multi-function

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight Software installation process could be smooth Auto Power on and off Low-cost cartridges Print quality is excellent

4. HP Deskjet 2331 The HP Deskjet 2331is a high-speed, affordable printer that matches your scan and copy needs. It is an all-in-one printer, meaning you can print, copy and scan documents. The printer has a compact and sleek design that gives it a beautiful look. Moreover, you could get sharp and vibrant graphics by using low-cost HP cartridges. Specifications Product Dimensions: 47.5 x 19.1 x 35.4 cm; 4.22 Kilograms Brand: HP Maximum Printing Speed (Colour): 5.5 ppm Maximum Printing Speed (Monochrome): 7.5 ppm Printing Technology: HP Thermal Inkjet Connector Type: USB Compatible Devices: PC

Pros Cons Compact and sturdy design If not used, ink might dry out Gives vibrant and sharp printed text Does not support mobile printing Enables direct scan without PC All-in-one

5. HP Deskjet Plus Ink Advantage 6075 The HP Deskjet Plus ensures that you print, scan and copy, and it connects easily to Wi-Fi with self-healing technology. Moreover, it has automatic two-sided printing that saves time and cost. Moreover, with borderless printing, you can get professional photos printed. The printer lets you use the HP smart app to send secure faxes via mobile phones. The best part is the voice-enabled functionality that gives you a hands-free printing experience. Specifications Product Dimensions: 43.3 x 36.1 x 13 cm; 5.2 Kilograms Brand: HP Maximum Printing Speed (Colour): 17ppm Power Source: Corded Electric Printing Technology: Inkjet Connectivity Type: Wi-Fi Special Feature: Wireless

Pros Cons Automatic two-sided printing Printing speed is a little slow Voice-enabled printing functionality Dual-band Wi-Fi with self-healing technology Good printing quality

6. HP Deskjet 2332 The HP Deskjet 2332 gives excellent quality printing at a great value. The all-in-one printer comes with a friendly user interface. Moreover, you could print quality photos and documents with HP ink cartridges. To get a seamless experience, you can also connect the printer with the HP smart app. Specifications Product Dimensions: 47.5 x 19.1 x 35.4 cm; 4.22 Kilograms Brand: HP Maximum Printing Speed (Colour): 5.5ppm Maximum Printing Speed Monochrome: 7.5 ppm Printing Technology: HP Thermal Inkjet Connector Type: Wired Resolution: 1200 x 1200 DPI

Pros Cons Excellent quality Scan quality could have been better User-friendly interface All-in-one , Seamless set-up experience

7. HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 4178 The HP Deskjet Ink advantage is a highly WiFi-enabled printer for your print, scan and copy needs. With this printer, you can enjoy effortless and intuitive printing with an LCD screen display. Moreover, it is enabled with dual-band Wi-Fi that provides seamless connectivity. You can print, copy and scan virtually anywhere you wish using your smartphone. It allows you to share documents with a third party with the HP smart app. Specifications Product Description: 47.5 x 24.2 x 40.5 cm; 4.81 Kilograms Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5.5 ppm Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome): 8.5 ppm Printing Technology: HP Thermal Inkjet Compatible Devices: PC, smartphones and Tablets Connector Type: Wi-Fi Brand: HP

Pros Cons Dual-band Wi-Fi with self-reset technology. Printer interface could have been improved LCD screen display for effortless printing Print and scan using the smartphone

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight Print quality could be better Auto Power on and off Low-cost cartridges

9. HP Laserjet 108w The HP laserjet gives a good print performance at a budgeted price. The printer is easily operated by using the HP smart app. It allows you to print, scan and copy using your phone and is easy to set up. The printer also features direct Wi-Fi that connects your smartphone and tablet with your printer. Specifications Product Dimensions: 38.4 x 28 x 26.1 cm; 8.71 Kilograms Connectivity Type: Wi-Fi Maximum Printing Speed (Monochrome): 21 ppm Printing Technology: Laser Brand: HP Connectivity Technology: USB Hardware Platform: Tablet and Smartphone

Pros Cons Fast and versatile performance A bit pricey Easy print documents Print and scan with your smartphone

10. HP Ink Tank 315 The HP Ink Tank 315 is engineered for high-volume printing and can print up to thousands of pages. The transparent ink tanks give you mess-free printing. It is mess-free and gives you the convenience of printing. The printer has advanced technology that lets you scan, copy and print from anywhere you want. Specifications Product Dimensions: 52.5 x 55.35 x 25.66 cm; 5.88 Kilograms Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 15 ppm Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome): 19 ppm Printing Technology: Ink Tank Maximum Resolution: 4800 Dots Per Inch Brand: HP Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

Pros Cons Engineered with high-volume printing Body design could have been better All-in-one printer Mess-free printing

Price of printers at a glance:

Product Price HP Ink Tank 419 Rs. 16,734 Epson M1120 EcoTank Rs. 16,999 Canon PIXMA MG2577s Rs. 3,825 HP Deskjet 2331 Rs. 4,332 HP Deskjet Plus Ink Advantage 6075 Rs. 13,212 HP Deskjet 2332 Rs. 4,332 HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 4178 Rs. 9,906 Canon PIXMA MG2577s Rs. 3,825 HP Laserjet 108w Rs. 14,367 HP Ink Tank 315 Rs. 13,016

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Maximum Print Speed (Colour) Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome) Printing Technology HP Ink Tank 419 5 ppm 8 ppm 19 ppm Epson M1120 EcoTank 32 ppm 32 ppm NA Canon PIXMA MG2577s 4 ppm 8 ppm Inkjet HP Deskjet 2331 5.5 ppm 7.5 ppm HP Thermal Inkjet HP Deskjet Plus Ink Advantage 6075 17 ppm NA Inkjet HP Deskjet 2332 5.5 ppm 7.5 ppm HP Thermal Inkjet HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 4178 5.5 ppm 8.5 ppm HP Thermal Inkjet Canon PIXMA MG2577s 4 ppm 8 ppm Inkjet HP Laserjet 108w NA 21 ppm Laser HP Ink Tank 315 15 ppm 19 ppm Ink Tank

Best value for money The HP Deskjet Plus Ink is the best overall printer. The printer has features to print, scan and copy and connect with Wi-Fi safely. The automatic two-sided printing saves time and paper. Plus, with borderless printing, you could get prints like professionals. Best overall The HP Laserjet 108w is a laser printer that comes at an affordable price. The printer gives a fast and versatile performance. The HP smart app can also easily print and scan your mobile phone. The small and compact design ensures that you can easily fit it anywhere. How to find the perfect printer for a small office? Before buying a printer, you should always check for its features and your requirements. Moreover, you should determine the size that fits your space and knows your daily office needs. Also, it would be best to decide which features are essential and compare the long-term, upfront and maintenance costs. So make a list of features that you want in your printer and choose the right printer from the list.

