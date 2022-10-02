Best Realme 128GB Internal memory mobile phones

Best Realme Mobile Phones

Anyone searching for a mid-range or low-cost smartphone should consider one of the top Realme models. The brand includes practical features in its products without charging a fortune. Moreover, the brand has also grown steadily since announcing its debut phone in 2018, establishing itself as one of the best brands in the business. 1. Realme 9 Pro Plus With a bezel-less display that ensures you enjoy a captivating visual experience, the Realme 9 Pro Plus offers all its users a perfect all-around mobile phone experience. Its power-packed internal storage and advanced RAM performance make the Realme 9 Pro Plus stand out from other similarly priced mobile phones. Specifications: ●Display: 6.4 inches ●Internal memory: 128 GB ●Battery: 4500 mAh ●Processor: MediaTek Density 920

Pros Cons On-screen optical fingerprint sensor Battery not up to the mark when compared to its competitors Super AMOLED display

2. Realme 9 Considered one of the most popular phones in the market today, you must check out the Realme 9 phone. A power-packed processor and storage performance with a large crystal-clear display boosts the Realme 9's functioning. A not-so-expensive phone in today's market, the Realme 9 is the ultimate solution to opting for a premium mobile phone within a reasonable budget. Specifications: ●Display: 6.4 inches ●Internal memory: 128 GB ●Battery: 5000 mAh ●Processor: Snapdragon 680

Pros Cons Cost efficient Outdated Processor 108 MP rear camera Offers Dart charging, not Super Dart

3. Realme 9 5G SE A larger-than-life mobile phone, the Realme 9 5G SE is amongst the latest Realme mobile phones supporting 5G technology. The display, among the biggest in the recent Realme phones, offers the best viewing experience. Enjoying movies, playing games, and storing the best memories is easier with the Realme 9 5G SE. Specifications: ●Display: 6.6 inches ●Internal memory: 128 GB ●Battery: 5000 mAh ●Processor: Snapdragon 778G

Pros Cons 5G technology Battery issues Powerful processor

4. Realme 8 Another excellent phone by this brand is the Realme 8, which offers a fantastic all-around mobile phone experience. With a beautiful camera and exceptional battery performance, the Realme 8 is a power-packed phone. Specifications: ●Display: 6.4 inches ●Internal memory: 128 GB ●Battery: 5000 mAh ●Processor: MediaTek Helio G95

Pros Cons Robust battery 4GB RAM slows down the phone's performance Powerful camera

5. Realme GT Neo 3 5G With a 6.7 inches display and a mammoth 8 GB RAM, Realme's GT Neo 3 is the mobile phone you are looking for. Enjoy a never-ending movie-watching experience and play your favourite games on Realme's one of the finest mobile phones. Specifications: ●Display: 6.7 inches ●Internal memory: 128 GB ●Battery: 5000 mAh ●Processor: MediaTek Density 8100

Pros Cons Incredible display Does not offer expandable storage Supports super dart charging

6. Realme C35 This dual-sim mobile phone by Realme offers the most pleasing mobile phone user experience. Enjoy the best mobile use with this round curve phone by Realme and click captivating pictures through its high-quality camera. Specifications: ●Display: 6.6 inches ●Internal memory: 128 GB ●Battery: 5000 mAh ●Processor: Unisoc T616

Pros Cons Cost-effective Features only 4 GB RAM Supports quick charging Not equipped with the latest processor

7.Realme GT 2 Pro If you're looking to buy a phone with an advanced processor, super storage, and a decent camera, the Realme GT 2 Pro is the perfect package catering to all your needs. Play your favourite games and enjoy watching the best movies in HD with the best volume on the Realme GT 2 Pro. Specifications: ●Display: 6.7 inches ●Internal memory: 128 GB ●Battery: 5000 mAh ●Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Pros Cons Equipped with the latest processor and 5G technology Does not offer expandable storage Comes with super dart charging A little heavier than other mobile phones

8. Realme 7 Pro This splashproof mobile phone with dual sim card slots, the Realme 7 Pro, is one of the finest mobile phones under ₹25,000. Some of the USPs of the phone include an AMOLED display, ergonomic design, and incredible dart charging convenience. Specifications: ●Display: 6.4 inches ●Internal memory: 128 GB ●Battery: 4500 mAh ●Processor: Snapdragon 720G

Pros Cons Expandables storage Below-average battery backup Splashproof

9. Realme 8s With a bigger and better display, the Realme 8s ranks among one of the best mobile phones under ₹20000 in today's mobile market. With massive internal and expandable storage options, the Realme 8s is the ultimate phone to enjoy the best movies and gaming experience. Specifications: ●Display: 6.5 inches ●Internal memory: 128 GB ●Battery: 5000 mAh ●Processor: Mediatek Density 810

Pros Cons 6 GB RAM Below average camera Expendable storage options of up to 1 TB 4500 mAh battery

10. Realme Narzo 50 Pro With camera quality among the top in this budget, the Narzo 50 Pro is an all-around power-packed mobile phone. The phone is best known for providing an excellent camera performance in daylight and is worth recommending because of its powerful hardware performance. Specifications: ●Display: 6.4 inches ●Internal memory: 128 GB ●Battery: 5000 mAh ●Processor: Mediatek Density 920

Pros Cons 5G mobile phone in this budget Comes without expandable storage 6 GB RAM

Best 3 Features For You

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Realme 9 Pro Plus 6.4 inches Provides expandable storage 6 GB RAM Realme 9 6.4 inches Provides expandable storage 6 GB RAM Realme 9 5G 6.6 inches Provides expandable storage 6 GB RAM Realme 8 6.4 inches Does not provide expandable storage 4 GB RAM Realme GT Neo 3 5G 6.7 inches Does not provide expandable storage 8 GB RAM Realme C35 6.5 inches Provides expandable storage 4 GB RAM Realme GT 2 Pro 6.7 inches Provides expandable storage 8 GB RAM Realme 7 Pro 6.4 inches display Provides expandable storage 6 GB RAM Realme 8s 5G 6.5 inches display Provides expandable storage 6 GB RAM Realme Narzo 50 Pro 6.4 inches display Does not provide expandable storage 6 GB RAM

Best Value For Money When looking for the best value for money Realme 128 GB internal memory mobile phone, the Realme 8s 5G is the best phone you can buy. With 128 GB internal storage and additional expendable storage of around 256 GB, the Realme 8s 5G is the best in-budget phone to buy. Best Overall Realme The best overall Realme 128 GB internal memory mobile phone in the market is Realme GT 2 pro. The GT 2 Pro has a massive storage option of 128 GB internal memory and an expandable storage option of around 1 TB. The most prominent display screen of 6.7 inches alongside a powerful 8 GB RAM makes the GT 2 pro the best value for money Realme 128 GB internal memory mobile phone. How to find the best Realme 128 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone? Here are a few things you can look at when looking for a phone for yourself: Operating System:The phone's operating system (OS) is crucial because it acts as a foundation upon which other apps can be built. Battery life:One of the main features we assess when we review smartphones is battery life. Batteries with a higher capacity often have a longer lifespan. Picture quality:The quality of the images and videos your smartphone can capture depends on its camera. When clicking a shot with a phone, an LED flash may also be quite helpful, especially if the lighting conditions are poor. Best Realme 128 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone Price list (September 2022)

S.no Product Price 1. Realme 9 Pro Plus ₹ 24,309 2. Realme 9 ₹ 15,999 3. Realme 9 5G ₹ 15,490 4. Realme 8 ₹ 14,400 5. Realme GT Neo 3 5G ₹ 35,886 6. Realme C35 ₹ 13,600 7. Realme GT 2 Pro ₹ 47,988 8. Realme 7 Pro ₹ 15,999 9. Realme 8s 5G ₹ 15,485 10. Realme Narzo 50 Pro ₹ 19,999