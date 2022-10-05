Best Realme Full-HD phones for you at a reasonable cost

Realme Full-HD Phones

Get your choice of Realme Full-HD Phones within your budget to get a fair deal regarding specifications, features, and an upgraded model. If you are an enthusiastic Android lover, worry not; here are some amazing collections of top 10Realme Full-HD Phones that you should check out! List of the latest Realme Full-HD phones 1. Realme GT 2 Realme GT 2 is considered one of the most value-for-price buys for the commoners. At a reasonable price range, you get an array of features and benefits that enables the user to start connecting to the mobile. Its powerful processor, upgraded technology, fast charging support with 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage make it a perfect mobile. It has a 50-megapixel camera and front lens too. Specifiations: ● Model name: Realme GT2 ● Network service: Unlocked for all the carriers ● OS: Android 12 ● Technology: 5G ● RAM: 8 GB ● In-built storage: 128GB

Pros Cons Nice screen with innovative design No Ingress protection Dependable battery life Too bright panel Blazing fast in charging

2. Realme GT Neo 3 5G The mobile device is considered an all-rounder in terms of specifications, display, and camera. This phone has a new processor, making it a pretty user-friendly mobile. It has a comprehensive triple camera power of 50 MP+ 8MP+ 2MP and 16MP of the front camera. It has a powerful battery along with a top-notch user interface and super dart technology. Specifications: ● Model name: Realme GT Neo 3 5G ● Network service: Unlocked for all the carriers ● OS: Android 12 ● Technology: 5G ● RAM: 8 GB ● In-built storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons Great design and user interface It comes with loaded bloatware Stunning 120HZ display No Audio jack Super performance with good battery life No IP rating

3. Realme GT Neo 3 5G 150W Unleashed the suppressed gamer in you with this model Realme GT Neo 3 5G 150W is the latest Thor edition. It has the features of dual SIM along with GSM+GSM. It has an attractive design that stops the onlookers, and its smooth performance enables you to take the most stunning photos and videos. With a 16-megapixel camera and front lens, it catches the best memories you would love to cherish. Specifications: ● Model name: Realme GT Neo 3 5G ● Network service: Unlocked for all the carriers ● OS: Android 12 ● Technology: 5G ● RAM: 12 GB ● In-built storage: 256 GB

Pros Cons It has a bright AMOLED screen No micro SD card slot It supports all the HDR10+ features No IP rating Great for playing online games Camera exposure isn’t updated

4. Realme X2 Pro One of the stunning and performance-oriented smartphones, Realme X2 Pro is an ideal mobile for daily usage. It is well designed to meet camera-related requirements like a 64MP primary lens, 13MP telephoto lens, and a super wide lens of 8MP. This mobile is perfect for capturing detailed photos of everything around you. It has dual surround speakers that ensure the voice is clear and loud. Specifications: ● Model name: X2 Pro ● Network service: All ● OS: Android 9.0 ● Technology: 4G ● RAM: 12 GB ● In-built storage: 256 GB

Pros Cons Smooth 90Hz class-leading OLED panel with a minimalistic notch No SD card slot Premium Design The colour is a bit loud Excellent performance

5. Realme 9 Pro Plus One of the most influential and user-friendly 5G mobiles at a reasonable cost is the Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G. It has smooth functioning and fast processing and is easy to handle. The dynamic camera lens of 50 MP and the front camera makes it a perfect selfie. It also has a refreshing 90Hz rate screen and vapour cooling system features. Specifications: ● Model name: 9 Pro + 5G ● Network service: Unlocked all carriers ● OS: Android 12 ● Technology: 5G ● RAM: 8 GB ● In-built storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons 90Hz refresh rate display with 5G support No water resistance feature Dynamic RAM expansion Battery life is not great Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6. Realme Nazro 50 Pro 5G Experience the most influential performing Android phone, Realme Nazro 50 Pro 5G, with impressive features. It has an advanced processor that results in smooth performance. It has a powerful display making the camera worthwhile with a refreshing capture of moments. It has a fast charging feature with a speed of 33W dart charge and intelligent five-core chip protection that makes it quick. Specifications: ● Model name: Nazro 50 Pro 5G ● Network service: Unlocked all carriers ● OS: Android 12 ● Technology: 4G ● RAM: 6 GB and 8 GB ● In-built storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons Heart Rate sensor & excellent processor Bloatware is present 33W fast charging The macro camera can be better Gorilla Glass 5 protection No IP certification

7. Realme 6 Pro Connecting to 4G, 3G, and GPS, this mobile Realme 6 Pro runs an OS with a customizable option. The battery life of this mobile is smooth, along with great hardware under the hood that makes the processor handle the daily tasks efficiently. The camera looks decent with primary features and has a fingerprint sensor. Specifications: ● Model name: Realme 6 Pro ● Network service: NA ● OS: Android ● Technology: 4G ● RAM: 8 GB ● In-built storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons Eye-catching design The camera can be better Refreshing display and colour accurate Chipset is weak Excellent battery life

8. Realme 9 5G SE Realme 9 5G SE is one of the most valuable models with many impeccable features that are perfect for tech geeks. It has a sound processor and updated technology, making the performance quite impressive. The operational efficiency of the mobile makes it unique, along with its starlight texture that enhances durability. Specifications: ● Model name: 9 5G SE ● Network service: Unlocked all carriers ● OS: Android 11 ● Technology: 5G ● RAM: 6 GB ● In-built storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons 3.5mm Audio Jack Single speaker Powerful processor supporting 5G The Outer cover seems like plastic 30W Fast Charging The camera & display can be better

9. Realme X3 Super Zoom Realme X3 SuperZoom is known for its powerful processor, efficient performance, outstanding display, and good internal memory. The feature of optimal image stabilization ensures that all the images clicked are sharp and capture the best moments with an accurate display. It has a 64 MP primary camera and a 119-degree ultra wide-angle lens. It has UIS and UIS MAx ultra image stabilizing features as well. Specifications: ● Model name: X3 SuperZoom ● Network service: Unlocked all carriers ● OS: Android ● Technology: 4G ● RAM: 8 GB ● In-built storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons Terrific performance with dedicated liquid cooling 5G is not available The camera is outstanding with a 60X superzoom It has a thick outer cover 30W fast charging

10. Realme 7 Pro A reasonably priced, stunningly displayed mobile Realme 7 Pro is best paired with the gaming DNA. It has a colossal battery which is 65W in fast charging. The technology updates are pretty impressive. It has a 32 MP camera and 64 MP front camera set up. A perfectly well-powered mobile that is ideal to purchase within your budget. Specifications: ● Model name: Realme 7 Pro renewed ● Network service: Whatsapp SIM ● OS: Android ● Technology: GSM ● RAM: 8 GB ● In-built storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons TUV Rheinland Verified Low Standard refresh rate 65W Super Dart Charging feature Outdated processor Dual Stereo Speakers

A comparison specifications of the latest Realme Full-HD hones Here’s the list of the top 10 Realme Full-HD Phones with their comparison based on processor, display, and battery life.

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Realme GT 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor 6.62 inches 398 PPI display and AMOLED Display 5000 mAh battery with a super dart, 65W Realme GT Neo 3 5G Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor 6.7 inches full HD display 5000 mAh battery with a super dart, 80W Realme GT Neo 3 5G 150W Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor 6.7-inch Full HD Display 4500 mAh Lithium Ion Battery Realme X2 Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Octa-core processor 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen 4000mAH lithium-ion battery Realme 9 Pro Plus Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor 6.4 inch Full HD display and AMOLED Display 4500 mAh Li-ion Battery Realme Nazro 50 Pro 5G Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming Processor 6.4 inches 411 PPI with Super AMOLED 5000 mAh Battery Realme 6 Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Octa-core processor 6.6 inches 399 PPI, IPS LCD display 4300 MAh, Li-ion Polymer batteries required Realme 9 5G SE Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor 6.6-inch Full HD Display 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery Realme X3 SuperZoom Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Processor 120 Hz Smooth Display UIS and UIS Max Ultra Image Stabilization 6.57 inch Full HD Display 4200 mAh Battery Realme 7 Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor 6.4-inch Full HD Display 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery

Best value for money Realme Full-HD phones Among all the best value for money Realme Full-HD Phones, we consider Realme Nazro 50 Pro 5G. It is a dynamic mobile with the Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful gaming processor. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. The space can be expandable up to 256 GB. Realme Nazro 50 Pro 5G has a Super AMOLED display which is mind-blowing. The camera is 48MP + 8MP + 2MP and 16MP Front Camera with a super battery life of 5000 mAh Battery. It has fast charging features as well. A powerful mobile like this has a lite Operating system, with a great AntuTU score and advanced performance, making it a perfect buy for all. Best overall Realme Full-HD phones Based on reviews and our analysis, of all the top Realme Full-HD Phones, Realme X3 SuperZoom is the best. It has the most upgraded processor, which performs in the best way. The mobile has periscope zoom with an ultra-wide lens and a primary camera that makes you click for each picture-perfect image. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 ROM, with expandable features. The smooth display with UIS and UIS Max Ultra Image Stabilization and liquid cooling system make the mobile perfect for any age. How to find the perfect Realme Full-HD mobile phones? To get the best phone the first thing you need to do is decide your budgets and note down the features you need in the phone such as memory, camera, processor, battery life, etc. Once you decide on these two things, the options will automatically narrow down and you will be able to make the final decison easily. Once you shortlist the phone, compare them online and offline and opt for the phone wherever you find them at the most reasonable prices. Best Realme Full-HD phones price list (June 2022)

S.no Product Price 1. Realme GT 2 Rs.34,950 2. Realme GT Neo 3 5G Rs.35,886 3. Realme GT Neo 3 5G 150W Rs.42,995 4. Realme X2 Pro Rs.23.880 5. Realme 9 Pro Plus Rs.23,999 6. Realme Nazro 50 Pro 5G Rs.19,999 7. Realme 6 Pro Rs.17,999 8. Realme 9 5G SE Rs.19,999 9. Realme X3 SuperZoom Rs.23,999 10. Realme 7 Pro Rs. 22,999