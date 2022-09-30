How long does a Realme mobile phone battery last?
Realme mobile phone batteries can easily last up to a full day and more for an average user. But it depends on the battery setup of the particular Realme smartphone model.
Realme has significantly changed the smartphone game in India, especially in the budget phone range. Realme phones have features such as excellent battery backup, stunning looks, and ample storage space. There are several Realme mobile phones under ₹13,000. Here is a comprehensive list of phones, along with their price, specifications, pros and cons. Let's explore!
Best Realme mobile phones under ₹13,000
1. Realme Narzo 50i
The first phone on our list is the Realme Narzo 50i. Available in a beautiful mint green colour, this is one of the best smartphones if you are tight on budget. It comes with a 6.5-inch display and a good storage option of 64GB. The phone has a decent look and optimum performance, especially at the starting level.
Specifications:
OS - Android 11
RAM - 4 GB
Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 195 grams
Item model number - RMX3231
Connectivity technologies - 4G
Special features - Front Camera; Primary Camera
|Pros
|Cons
|Ample ROM
|Lagging interface
|Stunning colours are available
|Large screen resolution
2. Realme Narzo 50A
Packed with amazing features and a stylish look, the Realme Narzo 50A is another great addition worth your money. This phone's 64GB storage offers sufficient room for your favourite photos and videos. In addition, the 6.5 inches screen display adds more to the goodness.
Specifications:
OS - Android 11
Brand: Realme
Model Name: Narzo 50A
Colour: Oxygen Green
Screen Size: 6.5 inches
RAM capacity: 4GB
ROM Storage: 128 GB
Weight: 192.5 grams
Battery Description: 1
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish and glamorous design
|Heavy and bulky
|Large screen resolution with high definition
|Insufficient RAM storage
3. Realme Narzo 50A Prime
This Realme phone comes with all the latest features, which set it apart from others. It has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display that offers an excellent viewing experience. It also has a good battery backup. It has a 50MP AI triple camera and 8MP front camera. This phone might work wonders for you if you are looking for a decent phone under a budget.
Specifications:
OS - Android 11.0
Brand - Narzo 50A
RAM - 4 GB
Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 193 grams
Item model number - RMX3516
Wireless communication technology - Cellular
GPS - True
Special features - Front Camera, Camera, Fast Charging
|Pros
|Cons
|Adequate screen resolution
|Limited storage space available
|Stunning colours
|Insufficient RAM storage
|Sleek, stylish, and vibrant shades
4. Realme Narzo 50i
With excellent features and great battery backup, the Realme Narzo 50i is one of the best Realme mobile phones under ₹13,000. It is known for its sleek and stylish look. In addition, the 4GB RAM capacity is decent for everyday use. The best part is that this phone is available in some stunning colours, such as carbon black and mint green.
Specifications:
OS: Android 11
Brand: Realme
Model Name: Narzo 50i
Colour: Carbon Black
Screen Size: 6.5 inches
RAM capacity: 4GB
ROM storage space: 64 GB
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Weight: 195 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and stylish design
|Limited RAM storage
|Available in many colours
|Heating issues found
|Ample storage space
|Not equipped with the latest OS
5. Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
Another Realme phone with great looks and excellent speed is the Realme C11. it comes with the latest features that make it an ideal phone for everyday use. It offers enough RAM and ROM capacity, which makes storage hassle-free.
Specifications:
OS: Android 11
Brand: Realme
Model Name: C11 2021
Colour: Cool Blue
Screen Size: 6.52 inch
RAM Capacity: 4GB
ROM Storage: 64 GB
CPU Speed: 2.3 GHz
Weight: 190 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Ample ROM storage space available
|Heating issues found
|Stunning colours are available
|Lagging interface
|Large screen resolution
|Limited RAM capacity
6. (Renewed) Realme C25Y (Glacier Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage)
Another power-packed phone equipped with several unique features is the Realme C25Y. It comes with 4GB RAM and the latest OS, Android 11, which keeps you hooked throughout the day. In addition, the 6.5-inches screen size offers a magnificent experience while watching shows or movies.
Specifications:
OS: Android 11
Brand: Realme
Model Name: C25Y
Colour: Glacier Blue
RAM Storage: 4GB
ROM Storage: 64 GB
Battery Description: Lithium-Polymer
Screen Size: 6.5 inches
Weight: 200 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Large screen size with good resolution
|Heating issues detected
|Sufficient ROM storage space available
|Insufficient RAM storage
|Available in stunning colours
|The latest OS is absent
7. (Renewed) Realme C3 (Volcano Grey, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
Equipped with the latest features, a good battery backup and sufficient storage space, this Realme phone is one of the best phones launched by Realme. It has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, 4G connectivity, and its dimensions are 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm.
Specifications:
OS: Android 11
Brand: Realme
Model Name: C3
Colour: Volcano Grey
RAM capacity: 4GB
ROM capacity: 64 GB
Screen Size: 6.52 inches
Battery Description: Lithium-ion
|Pros
|Cons
|Large screen size with high-definition resolution.
|Not suitable for heavy gaming.
|Good battery backup.
|Insufficient RAM capacity.
|Sufficient storage space available.
|Heating issues prevail.
8. (Renewed) Realme C25Y
With a sleek and stylish design, the (Renewed) Realme C25Y is an exciting addition by Realme. This phone is designed to offer you the best viewing experience. With 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, it has sufficient storage for all your photos and videos. It is also available in metal grey colour.
Specifications:
OS - Android 11
Ram - 4 GB
Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 200 grams
Item model number - RMX3265-cr
Wireless communication technology - Cellular, Bluetooth, Wi-fi
Connectivity technology - 4G
|Pros
|Cons
|Large screen resolution
|Limited storage space available
|Excellent battery power rating
|Insufficient RAM storage
|Sleek, stylish, and vibrant shades
9. (Renewed) Realme Narzo 30
Another Realme mobile phone is the (Renewed) Realme Narzo 30. This phone has stunning looks that you can flaunt. In addition, features such as 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and excellent camera quality make it a must-have.
Specifications:
OS - Android 11
RAM - 6 GB
Product dimensions - 16.2 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm; 192 Grams
Battery power rating - 5000 mAh
Wireless communication technology - Cellular
Connectivity technology - 4G
|Pros
|Cons
|Large screen
|Available in only one colour
|Long-lasting battery
|Sufficient storage.
|Product
|Price
|realme narzo 50i
|₹9,999
|realme narzo 50A
|₹12,999
|realme narzo 50A Prime
|₹14,490
|realme narzo 50i
|₹9,999
|Realme C11
|₹7,999
|Realme C25Y
|₹12,999
|(Renewed) realme narzo 50A
|₹14,999
|(Renewed) Realme C25Y
|₹11,919
|(Renewed) realme Narzo 30
|₹16,999
Best three featuresfor you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|realme narzo 50i
|Equipped with the best operating system
|More than sufficient storage space
|Classy colours are available
|realme narzo 50A
|Good battery backup
|Sleek and sturdy
|Large screen resolution
|realme narzo 50A Prime
|Stylish and vibrant shades
|Large screen size
|Good battery backup
|realme narzo 50i
|Sufficient storage space available
|Good battery backup
|Stunning looks
|Realme C11
|Sufficient storage space available
|Amazing battery backup
|Stunning colours are available
|Realme C25Y
|Equipped with the best operating system.
|More than sufficient storage space
|Classy colours are available
|(Renewed) realme narzo 50A
|Stylish and vibrant shades
|Large screen size
|Good battery backup
|(Renewed) Realme C25Y
|Equipped with the best operating system
|More than enough storage space
|Classy colours are available
|(Renewed) realme Narzo 30
|Good battery backup
|Sleek and sturdy
|Large screen resolution
Best value for money
Finding a perfect phone on a budget is tedious, but not anymore! It is tough to choose one Realme phone that offers the best value for money out of the ones we have suggested on our list. However, if we choose, we will go with the Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM). It is priced at Rs. 8,999 after a discount on Amazon. It is packed with several features and offers excellent battery backup.
Best overall
When you have such a wide range of phones, choosing one that qualifies as the 'best overall' becomes challenging. We suggest you pick the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. It has sufficient storage space so that you have no lagging issues. In addition, it comes with great camera quality and excellent battery backup. It is priced at ₹12,499.
How to find the perfect Realme mobile phones under ₹13,000?
While finding the perfect phone, there are several factors that you need to take care of. These are as follows -
Your budget
Objective of buying the phone
Storage space
Battery backup
Operating system
Screen resolution
Camera resolution
If you are looking for a phone with daily usage, you can have RAM between 6GB to 8GB, and it will be more than enough for you.
The price for Realme smartphones ranges from ₹8,000 to ₹50,000. However, the costs may change depending upon the time of purchase.
All Realme phones operate on the Android operating system.
