Best Realme mobile phones under 13,000

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 30, 2022 20:00 IST
Realme is a renowned mobile brand famous for introducing budget-friendly phones. Realme phones generally feature great camera quality and excellent processors, leading to hassle-free functioning. You can find a list of Realme mobile phones under 13,000 here.

Realme mobile phones under 13,000 promise decent displays and larger storage space.

Realme has significantly changed the smartphone game in India, especially in the budget phone range. Realme phones have features such as excellent battery backup, stunning looks, and ample storage space. There are several Realme mobile phones under 13,000. Here is a comprehensive list of phones, along with their price, specifications, pros and cons. Let's explore!

Best Realme mobile phones under 13,000

1. Realme Narzo 50i

The first phone on our list is the Realme Narzo 50i. Available in a beautiful mint green colour, this is one of the best smartphones if you are tight on budget. It comes with a 6.5-inch display and a good storage option of 64GB. The phone has a decent look and optimum performance, especially at the starting level.

Specifications:

OS - Android 11

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 195 grams

Item model number - RMX3231

Connectivity technologies - 4G

Special features - Front Camera; Primary Camera

ProsCons
Ample ROMLagging interface
Stunning colours are available 
Large screen resolution 
cellpic
(Renewed) realme Narzo 30 (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
Check Price on Amazon

2. Realme Narzo 50A

Packed with amazing features and a stylish look, the Realme Narzo 50A is another great addition worth your money. This phone's 64GB storage offers sufficient room for your favourite photos and videos. In addition, the 6.5 inches screen display adds more to the goodness.

Specifications:

OS - Android 11

Brand: Realme

Model Name: Narzo 50A

Colour: Oxygen Green

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

RAM capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 128 GB

Weight: 192.5 grams

Battery Description: 1

ProsCons
Stylish and glamorous designHeavy and bulky
Large screen resolution with high definitionInsufficient RAM storage
cellpic
realme narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue , 4GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) Helio G85 Processor | 6000 mAh Battery
12% off 11,499 12,999
Buy now

3. Realme Narzo 50A Prime

This Realme phone comes with all the latest features, which set it apart from others. It has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display that offers an excellent viewing experience. It also has a good battery backup. It has a 50MP AI triple camera and 8MP front camera. This phone might work wonders for you if you are looking for a decent phone under a budget.

Specifications:

OS - Android 11.0

Brand - Narzo 50A

RAM - ‎4 GB

Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 193 grams

Item model number - RMX3516

Wireless communication technology - Cellular

GPS - True

Special features - Front Camera, Camera, Fast Charging

ProsCons
Adequate screen resolutionLimited storage space available
Stunning coloursInsufficient RAM storage
Sleek, stylish, and vibrant shades 
cellpic
realme narzo 50A Prime (Flash Blue, 4GB RAM+128GB Storage) FHD+ Display | 50MP AI Triple Camera (No Charger Variant) | Flat 3000 Off
34% off 9,499 14,499
Buy now

4. Realme Narzo 50i

With excellent features and great battery backup, the Realme Narzo 50i is one of the best Realme mobile phones under 13,000. It is known for its sleek and stylish look. In addition, the 4GB RAM capacity is decent for everyday use. The best part is that this phone is available in some stunning colours, such as carbon black and mint green.

Specifications:

OS: Android 11

Brand: Realme

Model Name: Narzo 50i

Colour: Carbon Black

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

RAM capacity: 4GB

ROM storage space: 64 GB

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Weight: 195 grams

ProsCons
Sleek and stylish designLimited RAM storage
Available in many coloursHeating issues found
Ample storage spaceNot equipped with the latest OS
cellpic
realme narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) - 6.5" inch Large Display | 5000mAh Battery
15% off 8,499 9,999
Buy now

5. Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

Another Realme phone with great looks and excellent speed is the Realme C11. it comes with the latest features that make it an ideal phone for everyday use. It offers enough RAM and ROM capacity, which makes storage hassle-free.

Specifications:

OS: Android 11

Brand: Realme

Model Name: C11 2021

Colour: Cool Blue

Screen Size: 6.52 inch

RAM Capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

CPU Speed: 2.3 GHz

Weight: 190 grams

ProsCons
Ample ROM storage space availableHeating issues found
Stunning colours are availableLagging interface
Large screen resolutionLimited RAM capacity
cellpic
realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage), Medium (RMX3231)
15% off 8,539 9,999
Buy now

6. (Renewed) Realme C25Y (Glacier Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage)

Another power-packed phone equipped with several unique features is the Realme C25Y. It comes with 4GB RAM and the latest OS, Android 11, which keeps you hooked throughout the day. In addition, the 6.5-inches screen size offers a magnificent experience while watching shows or movies.

Specifications:

OS: Android 11

Brand: Realme

Model Name: C25Y

Colour: Glacier Blue

RAM Storage: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

Battery Description: Lithium-Polymer

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Weight: 200 grams

ProsCons
Large screen size with good resolutionHeating issues detected
Sufficient ROM storage space availableInsufficient RAM storage
Available in stunning coloursThe latest OS is absent
cellpic
(Renewed) Realme C25Y (Glacier Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
36% off 9,590 14,999
Buy now

7. (Renewed) Realme C3 (Volcano Grey, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

Equipped with the latest features, a good battery backup and sufficient storage space, this Realme phone is one of the best phones launched by Realme. It has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, 4G connectivity, and its dimensions are 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm.

Specifications:

OS: Android 11

Brand: Realme

Model Name: C3

Colour: Volcano Grey

RAM capacity: 4GB

ROM capacity: 64 GB

Screen Size: 6.52 inches

Battery Description: Lithium-ion

ProsCons
Large screen size with high-definition resolution.Not suitable for heavy gaming.
Good battery backup.Insufficient RAM capacity.
Sufficient storage space available.Heating issues prevail.
cellpic
(Renewed) Realme C3 (Volcano Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

8. (Renewed) Realme C25Y

With a sleek and stylish design, the (Renewed) Realme C25Y is an exciting addition by Realme. This phone is designed to offer you the best viewing experience. With 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, it has sufficient storage for all your photos and videos. It is also available in metal grey colour.

Specifications:

OS - ‎Android 11

Ram - ‎4 GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 200 grams

Item model number - RMX3265-cr

Wireless communication technology - Cellular, Bluetooth, Wi-fi

Connectivity technology - 4G

ProsCons
Large screen resolutionLimited storage space available
Excellent battery power ratingInsufficient RAM storage
Sleek, stylish, and vibrant shades 
cellpic
(Renewed) Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
25% off 9,799 12,999
Buy now

9. (Renewed) Realme Narzo 30

Another Realme mobile phone is the (Renewed) Realme Narzo 30. This phone has stunning looks that you can flaunt. In addition, features such as 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and excellent camera quality make it a must-have.

Specifications:

OS - Android 11

RAM - 6 GB

Product dimensions - 16.2 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm; 192 Grams

Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Connectivity technology - 4G

ProsCons
Large screenAvailable in only one colour
Long-lasting battery 
Sufficient storage. 
cellpic
(Renewed) realme Narzo 30 (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
Check Price on Amazon

Price of Realme mobile phones under 13,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
realme narzo 50i 9,999
realme narzo 50A 12,999
realme narzo 50A Prime 14,490
realme narzo 50i 9,999
Realme C11 7,999
Realme C25Y 12,999
(Renewed) realme narzo 50A 14,999
(Renewed) Realme C25Y 11,919
(Renewed) realme Narzo 30 16,999

Best three featuresfor you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
realme narzo 50iEquipped with the best operating systemMore than sufficient storage spaceClassy colours are available
realme narzo 50AGood battery backupSleek and sturdyLarge screen resolution
realme narzo 50A PrimeStylish and vibrant shadesLarge screen sizeGood battery backup
realme narzo 50iSufficient storage space availableGood battery backupStunning looks
Realme C11Sufficient storage space availableAmazing battery backupStunning colours are available
Realme C25YEquipped with the best operating system.More than sufficient storage spaceClassy colours are available
(Renewed) realme narzo 50AStylish and vibrant shadesLarge screen sizeGood battery backup
(Renewed) Realme C25YEquipped with the best operating systemMore than enough storage spaceClassy colours are available
(Renewed) realme Narzo 30Good battery backupSleek and sturdyLarge screen resolution

Best value for money

Finding a perfect phone on a budget is tedious, but not anymore! It is tough to choose one Realme phone that offers the best value for money out of the ones we have suggested on our list. However, if we choose, we will go with the Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM). It is priced at Rs. 8,999 after a discount on Amazon. It is packed with several features and offers excellent battery backup.

Best overall

When you have such a wide range of phones, choosing one that qualifies as the 'best overall' becomes challenging. We suggest you pick the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. It has sufficient storage space so that you have no lagging issues. In addition, it comes with great camera quality and excellent battery backup. It is priced at 12,499.

How to find the perfect Realme mobile phones under 13,000?

While finding the perfect phone, there are several factors that you need to take care of. These are as follows -

Your budget

Objective of buying the phone

Storage space

Battery backup

Operating system

Screen resolution

Camera resolution

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

