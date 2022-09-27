Sign out
Best Realme phones under 10,000: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 27, 2022 17:54 IST

Summary:

Finding the most suitable budget phone is always challenging. This list of Realme phones under 10,000 will help you select the best phone per your needs.

Realme phones under 10,000 offer good battery backup, great looks and decent storage space.

A smartphone has become a necessity in today's world. If you are planning to buy a new budget smartphone, you can always look at Realme phones under 10,000.

Realme has evolved as a significant game-changer in India's budget smartphone category. It has gained a lot of popularity in recent times and outshined other brands. Realme phones under 10,000 generally have a great battery backup, stunning looks, and decent storage space, which keep them ahead in the race and provide you with what you want from a budget smartphone.

Here is a list of all Realme phones under 10,000 for you so that you can make the best choice for yourself.

Check out these incredible Realme phones under 10,000 in India:

1. Realme Narzo 50i ( 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

With some powerful features and good battery backup, this phone is worth all your money. It has a sleek and stylish design. It is also available in some stunning colours so that you can flaunt it wherever you go. It also has a good storage space which allows you to store all your files in one place.

Specifications

Brand: Realme

Model Name: narzo 50i

Colour: Carbon Black

RAM capacity: 4GB

ROM storage space: 64 GB

Operating System: Android 11

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Weight: 195 grams

ProsCons
Sleek and stylish design of the phoneLagging issues are detected
Available in many stunning colours.Heating issues found.
Sufficient storage for all your files.The latest operating system is present.
realme narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) - 6.5" inch Large Display | 5000mAh Battery
15% off
8,499 9,999
Buy now

2. Realme C31 3GB RAM, 32 GB Storage

The Realme C31 has all the latest features that set it apart. All the colours in which this phone is available are not only classy but also beautiful. It also has a good battery backup. If you're looking for a decent phone under a budget, this might work wonders for you. It has an excellent camera for all your pictures. Apart from that, you can also benefit from all the other features that provide endless entertainment for you.

Specifications

Brand: Realme

Model Name: C31

Weight: 197 Grams

RAM Capacity: 3GB

ROM Storage: 32GB

Colour: Light Silver

OS: Android 11

ProsCons
Large screen resolution.The storage space is limited.
Stunning colours are available.RAM is not ample for all your needs.
Sleek and stylish looks.Not equipped with the latest OS.
Realme C31 (Light Silver, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
9% off
9,990 10,999
Buy now

3. Realme C11 2021 (4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

This Realme phone has stunning looks that you can flaunt around. It also has all the latest features that make it a fantastic phone for daily usage. It also has sufficient storage space for all your files without any hassles. It also has a good camera which can be used for clicking some amazing pictures.

Specifications

Brand: Realme

Model Name: C11 2021

Colour: Cool Blue

Weight: 190 Grams

RAM Capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

Screen Size: 6.52 Inches

Operating System: Android 11

ProsCons
Ample ROM storage space available.Not compatible for heavy gaming
Full high-definition resolution present.Slow interface and lagging issues
Attractive colours are available.Limited storage space.
realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage), Medium (RMX3231)
12% off
8,789 9,999
Buy now

4. Realme C21Y (3GB RAM, 332 GB Storage)

This Realme phone is perfect for daily usage. It has all the latest features and a user-friendly interface that helps in outshining the other models. It also has enough storage space for all your files, be they photos or videos. The screen size is large enough for all your needs as well.

Specifications

Brand: Realme

Model Name: C21Y

Colour: Cool Blue

RAM Storage: 3GB

ROM Storage: 32 GB

OS: Android 11

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Weight: 200 Grams

ProsCons
Large screen resolution.Lagging issues with the interface
Budget-friendly.Limited storage space
Availability in various colours.Not suitable for heavy apps.
realme C21Y (Cross Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage), Medium
15% off
8,490 9,999
Buy now

Price of Realme phones under 10,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Realme narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB) 9,999
Realme C31 (Light Silver, 3GB, 32GB) 10,999
Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 4GB, 64 GB Storage) 9,999
Realme C21Y (Cross Black, 3GB, 32 GB storage) 9,999

Best three features:

Here's a list of the three best features for all these phones:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Realme narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB)Good battery backup.Sleek and sturdyLarge screen resolution
Realme C31 (Light Silver, 3GB, 32GB)Lightweight and durable.Good battery backup.Smooth interface
Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 4GB, 64 GB Storage)Sufficient storage space available.Amazing battery backupStunning colours are available
Realme C21Y (Cross Black, 3GB, 32 GB storage)Stylish and vibrant shades.Large screen sizeGood battery backup

Best value for money Realme phones under Rs10,000:

When you're on a budget, it becomes extremely difficult to choose the best phone for you. All have almost equal features and possibilities. However, if you are to make a choice, then you should go with the Realme Narzo 50i (carbon black, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM). It is priced at 8,999 when it is discounted. It also comes with a good battery backup and a large screen resolution.

Best overall Realme phone under 10,000:

When you have such a wide range of phones to choose from, the choice becomes all the more difficult. To deal with this, we have chosen the best overall phone for you. The Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 4GB, 64 GB Storage) works like magic. It has sufficient storage space so that you have no lagging issues in your phone when you store your files. It is also sleek and stylish. It is priced at Rs. 8,884 after a discount. It was originally priced at Rs. 9,999.

How To find the perfect Realme mobile phone under 10000

There are many factors that you should keep in mind whenever you are looking for the most suitable phone for yourself. Firstly, be mindful of your budget. You do not need to exceed it, as there is a phone available in a wide variety of price brackets. Look for phones that carry the features that are most important to you, such as internal memory or camera quality. Apart from that, there are some basic features that you should look out for. These include battery backup, operating system, screen resolution, processor, and so on.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Looking for the best Realme phones under 10,000

Mention the features of the Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 4GB, 64 GB Storage). 

The features of the Realme C11 2021 are as follows:

Colour: Cool Blue 

RAM Capacity: 4GB 

ROM Storage: 64 GB 

CPU Speed: 2.3 GHz 

Weight: 190 Grams

Screen Size: 6.52 Inches

OS: Android 11 

How much RAM is sufficient for phones? 

Unless you have special requirements for a smartphone, RAM between 6GB to 8GB should be sufficient for you. 

Which operating system is present in Realme phones? 

All Realme phones operate on the Android operating system. The updates available change its interface accordingly.

 

