Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Best Realme mobiles offered in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:40 IST
Summary:

Realme is one of India's top-selling brands. It offers cutting-edge technology. It has many latest phones that provide you with great technology.

product info
Best Realme mobiles offered in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 

Realme is a renowned brand in India. It has a beautiful set of mobile phones to cater to your needs. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles has some significant collections for its users that cannot be missed.

Realme is a Chinese brand, and its headquarters are in Shenzhen, Guangdong. Realme initially started as a sub-brand of the company called Oppo. However, it later spun into an independent entity. On May 4th, 2018, it was founded by Li Bingzhong, also known as Sky Li. Li Bingzhong later became the vice president of Oppo. It has recently emerged as one of the most fast-growing 5g brands in the market. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles has an exclusive collection of smartphones.

1. Realme Narzo 50i

This model has a large display of 6.5 inches. It makes the movie and gaming experience so much better. It claims to have battery support of up to 43 days in standby. It has a massive battery of 5000mAh. It can do multi-tasking as it has a powerful octa-core processor. It is sleek and has a diagonal strip design. Check this out on the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles.

Specification:

  • OS : Android 11
  • RAM : 2GB
  • Dimension : ‎16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 195 Grams
  • Item Model Number : RMX3231
  • Connective Technology : ‎4g
  • Display Technology : LCD, LCD
  • Audio Jack : 3.5mm
  • Manufacturer : OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd
ProsCons
Massive battery lifeNo gorilla glass
Dedicated slot for micro SD cardHeating problem
Fair prizePoor video and picture quality
400 nits’ brightness 
Reverse charging 
cellpic
realme narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM+32GB Storage) - 6.5" inch Large Display | 5000mAh Battery | Free earphones on checkout
24% off 6,110 7,999
Buy now

2. Realme Narzo 50A

It has Helio G85 Gaming Processor, which is great for gaming. It has a battery life of 6000mAh, and the super power saver mode enables your phone to run at even 5%. It is equipped with a 50Mp Ai triple camera and a selfie camera of 8Mp. This model is available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles.

Specification:

  • OS : Android 11
  • RAM : 4GB
  • Dimension : 16.5 x 7.6 x 1 cm; 207 Grams‎
  • Item Model Number : ‎RMX3430
  • Connective Technology : ‎4g
  • Display Technology : LCD
  • Audio Jack : 3.5mm
  • Manufacturer : ‎OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd
ProsCons
Battery lifeProcessing speed is slow
Fair performanceThe selfie camera is not so great
Daylight photography 
Price point 
Reverse charging 
cellpic
realme narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue , 4GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Helio G85 Processor | 6000 mAh Battery
Check Price on Amazon

3. Realme Narzo 50 5G

This amazing model has an Octa-core processor. It has a 33W dart charge and a massive battery of 5000mAh. It has the marvellous facility of street mode and HD photography. It is said to deliver powerful performance at an affordable price. You can find this phone in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles.

Specification:

  • OS : Android 12
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Dimension :18.4 x 9.8 x 6.5 cm; 195 Gram‎
  • Item Model Number :RMX3571
  • Audio Jack : 3.5mm
  • Manufacturer :OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd
ProsCons
Classy designMicro SD slot no there
Fair performanceHas bloatware
Battery life 
Nice display 
cellpic
realme narzo 50 5G (Hyper Blue, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Dimensity 810 5G Processor | 48MP Ultra HD Camera
11% off 15,999 17,999
Buy now

4. Realme Narzo 50 pro 5g

It comes with a Dimensity 920 5g processor that makes the gaming experience much better. It claims to have the most powerful performance in this segment. With a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, you will get a premium feel. It has a five-core chip fast charging that ensures fast and safe charging. A 5000mAh battery also supports it. It has a fantastic 48MP Ai triple camera that clicks beautiful pictures. Check this phone out in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles.

Specifications:

  • OS : Android 12
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Dimension :‎17.5 x 9.1 x 6.9 cm; 181 Grams‎
  • Item Model Number :RMX3395
  • Display Technology : Super AMOLED
  • Audio Jack : 3.5mm
  • Manufacturer :‎OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd
ProsCons
90Hz Super AMOLED displaySD card slot no there
Stereo speakerNight image quality
5g bandsPlastic Uni-body
3.5mm jack 
The display is brighter 
cellpic
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Blue 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 920 5G Processor |48MP Ultra HD Camera, Medium
Check Price on Amazon

5. Realme Narzo 50A prime

It is the thinnest narzo and has a Kevlar speed texture. The 50Mp Ai triple camera lets you take marvellous pictures. It also has an 8MP Ai selfie camera. A 5000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging. You must visit the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles to check it out.

Specifications:

  • OS : Android 11.0
  • RAM : 4GB
  • Dimension :‎16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 193 Grams ‎
  • Item Model Number :RMX3516‎
  • Display Technology : LCD
  • Audio Jack : 3.5mm
  • Manufacturer :OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd
ProsCons
18W fast chargingNo 5G
600nits brightnessNo gorilla glass protection
Massive batteryAndroid 12 is not there
Fair price 
It has a dedicated slot for a micro-SD card 
cellpic
realme narzo 50A Prime (Flash Blue, 4GB RAM+128GB Storage) FHD+ Display | 50MP AI Triple Camera (No Charger Variant) | Flat 3000 Off
34% off 9,499 14,449
Buy now

6. Realme narzo 50
It has a MediaTek Helio G96 gaming processor. It makes the gaming experience so much more fun. It has an ultra-smooth display of 120Hz. 33W dart charge paired with the massive battery of 5000mAh helps you with fast charging. The 50Mp Ai triple camera lets you take wonderful pictures. You must check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles to get this phone.

Specification:

  • OS : Android 11
  • RAM : 6GB
  • Dimension :‎16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 194 Grams‎
  • Item Model Number :RMX3286
  • Display Technology : LCD
  • Audio Jack : 3.5mm
  • Manufacturer :‎OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd
ProsCons
Nice displayDepth sensor
Good performanceIt still uses android 11
It gives good daylight camera performance 
3.5mm audio jack 
  
cellpic
realme narzo 50 (Speed Blue, 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Helio G96 Processor | 50MP AI Triple Camera | 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display
19% off 14,499 17,999
Buy now

7. Realme Narzo 30 5g

This wonderful phone has MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor. It has a 90Hz Ultra smooth Display. It has a slim and elegant design for the narzo players. It claims to charge in a flash with the 18W type-C quick charger. The 5000mAh battery gives you great performance. The 48MP night camera lets you take wonderful pictures. Check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles.

Specification:

  • OS : Android 11
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Dimension :16.3 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm; 185 Grams‎
  • Item Model Number :‎RMX3242
  • Connective Technology : 4g
  • Display Technology :LCD‎
  • Audio Jack : 3.5mm
  • Manufacturer :OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd
ProsCons
Decent displayCharging is slow
Nice designBloatware 
Battery life 
User-friendly software 
3.5mm audio jack 
cellpic
realme narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
6% off 16,999 17,999
Buy now

8. Realme 9i 5G

It is known to be the 5g rockstar. This mid-range phone is great at performance. It is said to have got it all. The processor is Dimensity 810 5G chipset. It has a massive battery of 5000mAh. It has an ultra-smooth display of 90Hz. Memory can be extended up to 1TB. The 50 MP Ai triple camera lets you take marvellous pictures. This phone has a laser-light design. To get this phone, you need to check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles.

Specification:

  • OS : Android 12
  • RAM : 128 GB
  • Dimension :18.3 x 9.8 x 6.7 cm; 490 Grams‎
  • Item Model Number :‎9i 5G
  • Connective Technology :‎wi-fi
  • Display Technology : LCD
  • Audio Jack : 3.5mm
  • Manufacturer :‎Oppo Mobiles India Private Limited 5th Floor, Gurugram, Haryana-122002, India
ProsCons
Great designA selfie camera can be better
Fine performanceSlow charging
Decent battery lifeMacro sensor
Good primary camera 
3.5mm audio jack 
cellpic
Realme 9i 5G (Metallica Gold, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
10% off 17,910 19,999
Buy now

9. Realme 8s 5G

This model is known to be infinitely powerful. It is equipped with Dimensity 810 5G processor. 64 MP night camera does a great job of capturing your moments. It has a 33W dart charge paired with a 5000mAh battery. It is known to provide unlimited 5G and unlimited speed. To get it now, check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles.

Specification:

  • OS : Android 11
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Dimension :‎16.2 x 7.4 x 0.9 cm; 191 Grams‎
  • Item Model Number :RMX3381
  • Connective Technology :‎wi-fi
  • Display Technology : LCD
  • Audio Jack : 3.5mm
  • Manufacturer :‎Oppo Mobiles India Private Limited
ProsCons
Nice performanceMacro and depth sensor
Good battery lifeNo stereo speaker
Great low-light photographyBloatware
3.5mm audio jack 
  
cellpic
realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium
19% off 16,290 19,999
Buy now

10. Realme 9 Pro + 5g

It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. With 120Hz, it gives an ultra-smooth display. It has the typical 5000mAh battery and has 33W dart charger. It has a 119-degree super wide camera and has 64MP nightscape camera, which lets you take beautiful pictures. The 16MP in-depth front camera takes a wonderful selfie of yours. To get this phone, you need to check Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles.

Specification:

  • OS : Android 12
  • RAM : 128 GB
  • Dimension :‎‎16.6 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm; 182 Grams
  • Item Model Number :‎RMX3392
  • Display Technology : AMOLED
  • Audio Jack : 3.5mm
  • Manufacturer :‎Oppo Mobiles India Private Limited
ProsCons
Good battery lifePlastic body
120Hz refresh rateStereo speaker missing
11 5G bands available 
33W dart charge 
3.5mm audio jack 
cellpic
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Aurora Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
7% off 27,990 29,999
Buy now

Best three features for you:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Realme Narzo 50i8MP primary camera | 5MP front cameraLCD5000mAh
Realme Narzo 50A50MP+2MP+2MP primary camera | 8MP front cameraLCD6000mAh
Realme Narzo 50 5G48MP + 2MP | 8MP front cameraLCD5000mAh
Realme Narzo 50 pro 5g8MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP front cameraAMOLED     5000mAh
Realme Narzo 50A prime50MP AI triple camera| 8MP front cameraLCD5000mAh
Realme narzo 5050MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP front cameraLCD5000mAh
Realme Narzo 30 5g48MP + 2MP + 2MP 16MP front cameraLCD5000mAh
Realme 9i 5G50MP + 2MP + 2MP | 8MP front cameraLCD5000mAh
Realme 8s 5G64MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP front cameraLCD5000mAh
Realme 9 Pro + 5g50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP front cameraAMOLED5000mAh

Best Value for Money

The best budget phone that you can avail yourself in this list is the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. The tagline for it is 'massive power might performance'. With the Ultra Battery Saver mode, the phone can function even on a low battery, like 5%. It has a dedicated sim slot and micro SD card slot. The external memory is expandable up to 1 TB. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner makes the unlocking process fast and safe. Check this product out in theAmazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme Mobiles.

Best Overall Phone

The best phone among all will be Realme Narzo 50pro 5g. The tagline for it is 'mighty 5g game on'. The 5-layer cooling system makes the gaming experience so much better. This is a sleek phone which makes the usage a comfortable one. With an in-display fingerprint scanner, you can unlock your phone in seconds. It has a dual speaker by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res. This phone cannot be missed; check it out in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme Mobiles.

How to Find the Perfect Product

Finding the perfect product can get a bit difficult due to all the available options. It differs from person to person what will be their ideal phone; hence one needs to decide accordingly. Realme offers a wide range of phones, as listed above, from which you can choose your ideal type. You can check out all these products in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme Mobiles. Firstly, one needs to decide what features they would like in their phone. Secondly, they need to shortlist what all models will come under their desired category. After doing this, they need to select some of the devices by comparing the price range. Finally, some research is to be done to select which model will meet the requirements.

Price List of all Products

ProsCons
Realme Narzo 50i 6,799
Realme Narzo 50A 11,110
Realme Narzo 50 5G 13,999
Realme Narzo 50 pro 5g 19,999
Realme Narzo 50A prime 12,449
Realme narzo 50 14,499
Realme Narzo 30 5g 16,999
Realme 9i 5G 18,120
Realme 8s 5G 15,149
Realme 9 Pro + 5g 24,549

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Best Realme mobiles offered in the Amazon Great Indian Festival

1. Are Realme phones available with 5G support?

2. Do Realme phones come with a warranty?

3. Are Realme phones available for purchase online?

4. Which Realme phone is the newest to launch?

5. What is the price range of Realme phones?

