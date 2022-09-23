Best Realme mobiles offered in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

Best Realme mobiles offered in the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Realme is a renowned brand in India. It has a beautiful set of mobile phones to cater to your needs. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles has some significant collections for its users that cannot be missed. Realme is a Chinese brand, and its headquarters are in Shenzhen, Guangdong. Realme initially started as a sub-brand of the company called Oppo. However, it later spun into an independent entity. On May 4th, 2018, it was founded by Li Bingzhong, also known as Sky Li. Li Bingzhong later became the vice president of Oppo. It has recently emerged as one of the most fast-growing 5g brands in the market. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles has an exclusive collection of smartphones. 1. Realme Narzo 50i This model has a large display of 6.5 inches. It makes the movie and gaming experience so much better. It claims to have battery support of up to 43 days in standby. It has a massive battery of 5000mAh. It can do multi-tasking as it has a powerful octa-core processor. It is sleek and has a diagonal strip design. Check this out on the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles. Specification: OS : Android 11

Pros Cons Massive battery life No gorilla glass Dedicated slot for micro SD card Heating problem Fair prize Poor video and picture quality 400 nits’ brightness Reverse charging

2. Realme Narzo 50A It has Helio G85 Gaming Processor, which is great for gaming. It has a battery life of 6000mAh, and the super power saver mode enables your phone to run at even 5%. It is equipped with a 50Mp Ai triple camera and a selfie camera of 8Mp. This model is available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles. Specification: OS : Android 11

Pros Cons Battery life Processing speed is slow Fair performance The selfie camera is not so great Daylight photography Price point Reverse charging

3. Realme Narzo 50 5G This amazing model has an Octa-core processor. It has a 33W dart charge and a massive battery of 5000mAh. It has the marvellous facility of street mode and HD photography. It is said to deliver powerful performance at an affordable price. You can find this phone in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles. Specification: OS : Android 12

Pros Cons Classy design Micro SD slot no there Fair performance Has bloatware Battery life Nice display

4. Realme Narzo 50 pro 5g It comes with a Dimensity 920 5g processor that makes the gaming experience much better. It claims to have the most powerful performance in this segment. With a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, you will get a premium feel. It has a five-core chip fast charging that ensures fast and safe charging. A 5000mAh battery also supports it. It has a fantastic 48MP Ai triple camera that clicks beautiful pictures. Check this phone out in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles. Specifications: OS : Android 12

Pros Cons 90Hz Super AMOLED display SD card slot no there Stereo speaker Night image quality 5g bands Plastic Uni-body 3.5mm jack The display is brighter

5. Realme Narzo 50A prime It is the thinnest narzo and has a Kevlar speed texture. The 50Mp Ai triple camera lets you take marvellous pictures. It also has an 8MP Ai selfie camera. A 5000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging. You must visit the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles to check it out. Specifications: OS : Android 11.0

Pros Cons 18W fast charging No 5G 600nits brightness No gorilla glass protection Massive battery Android 12 is not there Fair price It has a dedicated slot for a micro-SD card

6. Realme narzo 50

It has a MediaTek Helio G96 gaming processor. It makes the gaming experience so much more fun. It has an ultra-smooth display of 120Hz. 33W dart charge paired with the massive battery of 5000mAh helps you with fast charging. The 50Mp Ai triple camera lets you take wonderful pictures. You must check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles to get this phone. Specification: OS : Android 11

Pros Cons Nice display Depth sensor Good performance It still uses android 11 It gives good daylight camera performance 3.5mm audio jack

7. Realme Narzo 30 5g This wonderful phone has MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor. It has a 90Hz Ultra smooth Display. It has a slim and elegant design for the narzo players. It claims to charge in a flash with the 18W type-C quick charger. The 5000mAh battery gives you great performance. The 48MP night camera lets you take wonderful pictures. Check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles. Specification: OS : Android 11

Pros Cons Decent display Charging is slow Nice design Bloatware Battery life User-friendly software 3.5mm audio jack

8. Realme 9i 5G It is known to be the 5g rockstar. This mid-range phone is great at performance. It is said to have got it all. The processor is Dimensity 810 5G chipset. It has a massive battery of 5000mAh. It has an ultra-smooth display of 90Hz. Memory can be extended up to 1TB. The 50 MP Ai triple camera lets you take marvellous pictures. This phone has a laser-light design. To get this phone, you need to check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles. Specification: OS : Android 12

Pros Cons Great design A selfie camera can be better Fine performance Slow charging Decent battery life Macro sensor Good primary camera 3.5mm audio jack

9. Realme 8s 5G This model is known to be infinitely powerful. It is equipped with Dimensity 810 5G processor. 64 MP night camera does a great job of capturing your moments. It has a 33W dart charge paired with a 5000mAh battery. It is known to provide unlimited 5G and unlimited speed. To get it now, check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles. Specification: OS : Android 11

Pros Cons Nice performance Macro and depth sensor Good battery life No stereo speaker Great low-light photography Bloatware 3.5mm audio jack

10. Realme 9 Pro + 5g It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. With 120Hz, it gives an ultra-smooth display. It has the typical 5000mAh battery and has 33W dart charger. It has a 119-degree super wide camera and has 64MP nightscape camera, which lets you take beautiful pictures. The 16MP in-depth front camera takes a wonderful selfie of yours. To get this phone, you need to check Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles. Specification: OS : Android 12

Pros Cons Good battery life Plastic body 120Hz refresh rate Stereo speaker missing 11 5G bands available 33W dart charge 3.5mm audio jack

Best three features for you:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme Narzo 50i 8MP primary camera | 5MP front camera LCD 5000mAh Realme Narzo 50A 50MP+2MP+2MP primary camera | 8MP front camera LCD 6000mAh Realme Narzo 50 5G 48MP + 2MP | 8MP front camera LCD 5000mAh Realme Narzo 50 pro 5g 8MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP front camera AMOLED 5000mAh Realme Narzo 50A prime 50MP AI triple camera| 8MP front camera LCD 5000mAh Realme narzo 50 50MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP front camera LCD 5000mAh Realme Narzo 30 5g 48MP + 2MP + 2MP 16MP front camera LCD 5000mAh Realme 9i 5G 50MP + 2MP + 2MP | 8MP front camera LCD 5000mAh Realme 8s 5G 64MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP front camera LCD 5000mAh Realme 9 Pro + 5g 50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP front camera AMOLED 5000mAh

Best Value for Money The best budget phone that you can avail yourself in this list is the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. The tagline for it is 'massive power might performance'. With the Ultra Battery Saver mode, the phone can function even on a low battery, like 5%. It has a dedicated sim slot and micro SD card slot. The external memory is expandable up to 1 TB. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner makes the unlocking process fast and safe. Check this product out in theAmazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme Mobiles. Best Overall Phone The best phone among all will be Realme Narzo 50pro 5g. The tagline for it is 'mighty 5g game on'. The 5-layer cooling system makes the gaming experience so much better. This is a sleek phone which makes the usage a comfortable one. With an in-display fingerprint scanner, you can unlock your phone in seconds. It has a dual speaker by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res. This phone cannot be missed; check it out in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme Mobiles. How to Find the Perfect Product Finding the perfect product can get a bit difficult due to all the available options. It differs from person to person what will be their ideal phone; hence one needs to decide accordingly. Realme offers a wide range of phones, as listed above, from which you can choose your ideal type. You can check out all these products in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme Mobiles. Firstly, one needs to decide what features they would like in their phone. Secondly, they need to shortlist what all models will come under their desired category. After doing this, they need to select some of the devices by comparing the price range. Finally, some research is to be done to select which model will meet the requirements. Price List of all Products

Pros Cons Realme Narzo 50i ₹ 6,799 Realme Narzo 50A ₹ 11,110 Realme Narzo 50 5G ₹ 13,999 Realme Narzo 50 pro 5g ₹ 19,999 Realme Narzo 50A prime ₹ 12,449 Realme narzo 50 ₹ 14,499 Realme Narzo 30 5g ₹ 16,999 Realme 9i 5G ₹ 18,120 Realme 8s 5G ₹ 15,149 Realme 9 Pro + 5g ₹ 24,549