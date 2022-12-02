Sign out
Best Saregama speakers promise enhanced sound experience

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 02, 2022 22:00 IST

Summary:

Are you looking for the best Saregama Carvaan speaker? Here are the best options available on Amazon that you can look into to pick up the best one for your home.

Saregama speakers are user-friendly and come with nice features.

Saregama has been a leader in the Indian music industry for many years, and their Carvaan models are some of the best you can find to listen to the legends and retro music. Whether you are looking for a device that will play you all the melodies of the yesteryears or whether you want to listen to devotional songs non-stop, Saregama Carvaan has them all.

In this article, you can find the best Saregama speaker options on Amazon. Apart from product descriptions and specifications, you can also find the pros and cons of each model, along with their prices.

Top Picks for the Best Saregama Speaker

1. Saregama Carvaan Mini Hindi 2.0

The Saregama Carvaan Mini Hindi 2.0 is a Bluetooth speaker that lets you enjoy your favourite songs in high-quality sound. It has a built-in FM radio and a remote control for easy operation. This speaker also has a USB port that allows you to connect it to your computer or laptop to play music files directly from your device.

Saregama Carvaan Mini Hindi 2.0 is portable, and you can take it anywhere. It has a long-lasting battery life that provides up to five hours of playback on a single charge. This speaker also comes with a built-in microphone that allows you to use it for hands-free calling. This speaker is available in black and white colour options.

Specifications:

Package dimensions: ‎12.8 x 10.5 x 6.7 cm

Battery life: Four hours

Speaker connectivity: Wireless

Special features: 3.5 mm audio jack

ProsCons
It's portableThe battery life isn’t great
The sound quality is also very goodIt has a lack of built-in storage
351 Pre-loaded evergreen Hindi Songs 
Saregama Carvaan Mini Hindi 2.0 - Bluetooth Speaker (Terracotta Brown)
19% off
2,190 2,690
Buy now

2. Carvaan Saregama Mini Shrimad Bhagavad Gita

The Saregama Carvaan Mini Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is a portable speaker that allows you to enjoy the sacred text of the Bhagavad Gita anywhere you go. This speaker comes with a built-in battery that provides up to five hours of non-stop playback to listen to the verses of the Gita even on the go. The Carvaan Mini also features a built-in FM radio and an aux input so you can listen to your favourite music.

The Carvaan Mini Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is a great way to keep the sacred text close at hand. This portable speaker is perfect for taking with you on the go, and it's a great way to enjoy the Gita even when you're not at home.

Specifications:

Package dimensions: ‎12 x 4 x 8 cm

Battery life: Five hours

Speaker connectivity: Wireless

Special features: 3.5 mm audio jack

ProsCons
Good sound qualityAverage battery life
Pre-loaded 18 Adhyay and 700 verses of Bhagavad Gita and 101 Krishna Bhajans 
Carvaan Saregama Mini Shrimad Bhagavad Gita 50 Watt 2.0 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker (Saffron Orange)
19% off
2,190 2,690
Buy now

3. Carvaan Saregama Carvaan SC01

The Carvaan Saregama Carvaan SC01 is a portable speaker with a built-in FM radio and a vast collection of retro Hindi songs. It has a sleek and compact design, making it easy to carry around. The speaker also has a rechargeable battery, making it convenient to use.

The Carvaan Saregama Carvaan SC01 is ideal for those who love listening to old Hindi songs. The built-in FM radio gives you access to a wide range of stations, while the retro Hindi songs provide hours of entertainment. The speaker also comes with a USB port.

Specifications:

Package dimensions: ‎12 x 4 x 8 cm

Battery life: Five hours

Speaker connectivity: Wireless

Special features: 3.5 mm audio jack, LCD

ProsCons
5000 Pre-loaded evergreen Hindi songsBattery life of only five hours
One-year in-home warranty support 
LCD screen 

4. Carvaan Saregama SCM02 Mini Malayalam

The Carvaan Saregama SCM02 Mini Malayalam is a great little speaker that offers good value for money. It has decent sound quality and is portable, making it ideal for taking with you. The speaker also comes with a built-in FM radio and a USB port. The only downside of the Carvaan Saregama SCM02 Mini Malayalam is that it doesn't have Bluetooth connectivity.

Specifications:

Package dimensions: ‎‎11 x 4 x 8 cm

Battery life: Four hours

Speaker connectivity: Wireless

Special features: ‎USB, AUX connectivity

ProsCons
Decent sound qualityIt doesn't have Bluetooth connectivity
Very portable 
  
Carvaan Saregama SCM02 Mini Malayalam Bluetooth Speaker (Sunset Red)
15% off
2,190 2,590
Buy now

5. Saregama SKU-R20008

The Saregama SKU-R20008 is one of the best Saregama speakers out there. It has a great design and sound quality and is affordable. If you are looking for a great speaker with your TV or computer, this is the speaker for you.

This speaker has a great design that makes it easy to use with your TV or computer. It can provide great audio quality when you connect it to your TV or computer. This speaker is very affordable and is great value for the money.

Specifications:

Package dimensions: ‎‎‎27 x 17 x 8 cm

Battery life: Five hours

Speaker connectivity: Wireless

Special features: ‎USB, AUX connectivity

ProsCons
5000 Pre-loaded songs evergreen Hindi songsBattery life isn’t good
12 months warranty 
LCD screen 
Saregama SKU-R20008 6W 1.0 Channel Bluetooth, USB Outdoor Speaker - Multicolor
6,290
Buy now

6. Saregama Carvaan Mini 2.0 Bhakti

Saregama Carvaan Mini 2.0 Bhakti is a portable speaker with a pre-loaded collection of bhajans, mantras, and devotional songs. The speaker has a built-in rechargeable battery that offers up to five hours of playback. It also has a USB port for extra convenience. The speaker comes with a detachable strap for easy carrying.

Specifications:

Package dimensions: ‎‎‎‎25.4 x 12.7 x 7.62 cm

Battery life: Five hours

Speaker connectivity: Wireless

Special features: ‎‎Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB

ProsCons
Pre-loaded collection of bhajans, mantras, and devotional songsBattery life is not that good
Wireless and portable 
Saregama Carvaan Mini 2.0 Bhakti- Music Player with Bluetooth/FM/AM/AUX (Orange)
19% off
2,190 2,690
Buy now

7. Carvaan Saregama Mini Kids

The new Carvaan Saregama Mini Kids is a portable speaker with a special children's mode. It has been designed keeping in mind the need for engaging content for kids. The speaker comes with a pre-loaded library of popular songs, stories, and educational content. You can also create custom playlists for your kids.

The Carvaan Saregama Mini Kids is a great gift idea for kids of all ages. It is an affordable and convenient way to keep them entertained while on the go.

Specifications:

Package dimensions: ‎‎‎‎‎11 x 4 x 8 cm

Battery life: Five hours

Speaker connectivity: Wireless

Special features: ‎‎Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, 6-month warranty, 3.5 mm audio jack

ProsCons
The sound quality is very goodBattery life isn’t great
The speaker is small and light enough to take with you wherever you goIt doesn’t have any built-in storage
Pre-loaded with stories, rhymes, learnings, mantras, etc. 
Carvaan Saregama Mini Kids - Pre-Loaded with Stories, Rhymes, Learnings, Mantras with Bluetooth/USB/Aux in-Out
2,990
Buy now

Price of Saregama speakers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Saregama Carvaan Mini Hindi 2.0 2,190
Carvaan Saregama Mini Shrimad Bhagavad Gita 2,190
Carvaan Saregama Carvaan SC01 6,190
Carvaan Saregama SCM02 Mini Malayalam 2,190
Saregama SKU-R20008 6,290
Saregama Carvaan Mini 2.0 Bhakti 2,190
Carvaan Saregama Mini Kids 2,990

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Saregama Carvaan Mini Hindi 2.0Package dimensions: ‎12.8 x 10.5 x 6.7 cmBattery life: 4 HoursSpeaker connectivity: Wireless
Carvaan Saregama Mini Shrimad Bhagavad GitaPackage dimensions: ‎12 x 4 x 8 cmBattery life: 5 HoursSpeaker connectivity: Wireless
Carvaan Saregama Carvaan SC01Package dimensions: ‎12 x 4 x 8 cmBattery life: 5 HoursSpeaker connectivity: Wireless
Carvaan Saregama SCM02 Mini MalayalamPackage dimensions: ‎‎11 x 4 x 8 cmBattery life: 4 HoursSpeaker connectivity: Wireless
Saregama SKU-R20008Package dimensions: ‎‎‎27 x 17 x 8 cmBattery life: 5 HoursSpeaker connectivity: Wireless
Saregama Carvaan Mini 2.0 BhaktiPackage dimensions: ‎‎‎‎25.4 x 12.7 x 7.62 cmBattery life: 5 HoursSpeaker connectivity: Wireless
Carvaan Saregama Mini KidsPackage dimensions: ‎‎‎‎‎11 x 4 x 8 cmBattery life: 5 HoursSpeaker connectivity: Wireless

Best value for money

The Saregama Carvaan Mini Hindi 2.0 range offers great value for money among all the above models. It is designed to offer superior sound quality and is available in various designs to suit different needs.

You can use the Saregama Carvaan Mini Hindi 2.0 indoors and outdoors. The product is weather-resistant and durable. Hence it will last for a long time, providing you with sheer entertainment daily.

Best overall product

If you're looking for the best overall Saregama speaker, we recommend the Saregama SKU-R20008. This speaker is versatile, powerful, and easy to use. It's perfect for any music lover, whether you're a beginner or an experienced audiophile. The Saregama Speaker delivers excellent sound quality and is compatible with all music files. It's also portable, so you can carry your music wherever you go.

How to find the best Saregama speaker?

There are a few things to remember when it comes to finding the best Saregama speaker.

First, you need to consider the size of the room where you will use the speaker. Saregama speakers come in various sizes, so you'll want to make sure you choose one that will fit well in your space.

Next, think about the sound quality you're looking for. Saregama speakers are known for their clear, rich sound, so you won't be disappointed if that's what you're after.

Also, take into account your budget. Saregama speakers range from fairly affordable to quite expensive, so decide how much you're willing to spend before beginning your search.

Finally, before finalising the Saregama speaker that suits your purpose, read the customer reviews and check its user ratings on Amazon. This will help you understand how the respective model fares in real-life situations.

With these factors in mind, start browsing through the different Saregama Carvaan speakers available online on Amazon. Visit the links of each model listed here to learn more about them on Amazon.

Best Saregama speaker

What are the best Saregama speakers?

The best Saregama Carvaan speakers are the ones that suit your needs and preferences. There is a wide range of Saregama Carvaan speakers available on the market, so you can choose the one that fits your budget and delivers the sound quality you desire.

How do I know which Saregama speaker is right for me?

Consider your budget and what you hope to get out of the speaker before making your decision. Research different models and read customer reviews to better understand which speaker will suit your needs.

Where can I buy a Saregama speaker?

You can easily purchase a Saregama speaker from any Amazon seller. Make sure to compare prices and read reviews before making your purchase.

