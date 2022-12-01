Top 9 Best Bose Speakers for your Home

The ideal place to begin your search for the best Bose speaker on a budget is our list of the Best Bose Speakers currently available on the Indian market. Important details about each Bose Speaker are also provided, including the model, special features, colour, connection ports, sound quality, battery life, and how it stacks up against rivals. The top speakers from the same brand and every Bose speaker's complete specifications are linked. Looking for the best Bose speaker? Check this list out, where we have curated the perfect list of Bose speakers for your daily usage. Top 9 best bose speakers 1.Bose SoundLink Flex The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker is perfect for any and all occasions. Its PositionIQ technology ensures the clearest possible sound by automatically detecting the speaker's position, while its waterproof and dustproof design means it can go anywhere you do. Whether hanging out at the beach or enjoying a picnic in the park, this speaker will provide the perfect soundtrack for any situation. Specifications Audio Output Mode : ‎Surround

: ‎Surround Speaker : Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎2 1

: Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎2 1 Speaker Amplification Type : ‎Active

: ‎Active Speaker Connectivity : ‎Bluetooth, USB

: ‎Bluetooth, USB Power Source :‎Battery Powered

:‎Battery Powered Battery Average Life : ‎12 Hours

: ‎12 Hours Item Weight ‎590 g

Pros Cons Great Bluetooth connectivity Multipoint connectivity could be better Great battery life Clear sound at higher volumes

2.Bose SoundLink Micro The Bose Sound Link Micro is a portable Bluetooth speaker with crisp, balanced sound and unmatched bass for its size. It is also waterproof from the inside out (Ipx7 rating), with a soft, rugged exterior that resists dents, cracks, and scratches. The speaker is easily portable with a tear-resistant strap and has up to 6 hours of playtime from a rechargeable battery. It also has a built-in speakerphone for taking calls out loud and voice access to your phone's Siri or your Google assistant. Specifications Special Feature : ‎Waterproof

: ‎Waterproof Audio Output Mode : ‎Stereo

: ‎Stereo Speaker : Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎2.1

: Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎2.1 Maximum Output Power : ‎5 Watts

: ‎5 Watts Battery Average Life : ‎6 Hours

: ‎6 Hours Item Weight :‎290 g

Pros Cons The sound quality is crystal clear Expensive Portability Good battery life

3. Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker II is a multimedia speaker that delivers true 360° sound for consistent, uniform coverage. With up to 17 hours of battery life, this speaker is perfect for any occasion. The built-in microphone allows you to take calls and access your device's default voice assistant, while the Amazon-Alexa-enabled device lets you control your music hands-free. Specifications Audio Output Mode : ‎Surround, Stereo

: ‎Surround, Stereo Speaker : Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎1.0

: Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎1.0 Speaker Amplification : Type ‎Active

: Type ‎Active Speaker Connectivity : ‎Bluetooth

: ‎Bluetooth Battery Average Life :‎17 Hours

:‎17 Hours Item Weight: ‎900 g

Pros Cons Crystal Clear sound Bose Connect app could be better Looks stylish Good bass

4. Bose TV Speaker Bose TV Speaker is a soundbar that enhances Dialogue Mode and has Bluetooth for music streaming. It is easy to set up and use. This product includes the Bose TV speaker, remote, Optic Cable, power cord, warranty instruction card, and instruction manual. It has a 2.1 speaker surround sound channel configuration and Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC connectivity. The Bose TV Speaker has a maximum operating distance of 5 feet and supports Bluetooth. It is wall mountable and has a 50-wattage. Specifications Standing screen display size : ‎7 Inches

: ‎7 Inches Speaker : Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎2.1

: Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎2.1 Speaker Connectivity : ‎Bluetooth, HDMI-ARC

: ‎Bluetooth, HDMI-ARC Wattage : ‎50 Watts

: ‎50 Watts Item Weight: ‎1 kg 900 g

Pros Cons Awesome sound Not for bass heads Strong Bluetooth connectivity Value for money

5. Bose Portable Home Speaker The Bose Portable Home Speaker is the most versatile smart speaker on the market. It can be used as a home speaker, a portable speaker, or a voice control speaker, all in one. The speaker features 360 degrees of deep, clear, lifelike sound and powerful bass, making it the perfect speaker for any situation. The speaker is also Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth enabled, making it easy to control with your voice or mobile device. Specifications Special Features : ‎Wireless, Portable, Bluetooth

: ‎Wireless, Portable, Bluetooth Speaker : Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎2.1

: Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎2.1 Speaker Connectivity : ‎Wireless

: ‎Wireless Item Weight ‎:1 kg 60 g

Pros Cons Good sound quality Connecting other devices should be easier Good battery Durability

6. Bose 300 Premium Bluetooth Soundbar The Bose Surround Sound System is the perfect way to enhance your TV-watching experience. With five full-range drivers, it delivers wide, clear sound, making it the perfect soundbar for TV, movies, games, and more. The sleek design is just over 2" tall, making it low-profile and perfect for placement in front of your TV or wall mounting. The soundbar is compatible with other Bose products for multiroom listening, or you can add the Bose Bass Module 500 or 700 or the Bose Surround Speakers 700. Specifications Special Features : ‎Wireless; Bluetooth

: ‎Wireless; Bluetooth Audio Output Mode : ‎Surround Sound

: ‎Surround Sound Speaker : Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎5

: Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎5 Speaker Connectivity : ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI

: ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI Item Weight: ‎2 kg 500 g

Pros Cons Decent bass Expensive Easy to setup Good Bluetooth connectivity

7. Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Bose's latest soundbar, the Soundbar 900, is their most immersive and voice-controlled soundbar yet. Two custom-engineered up-firing dipole speakers work with Bose technologies to create an enveloping listening experience in Dolby Atmos, stereo, and more. The sleek design and build quality are top-notch, and the soundbar has built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support. It also has Bose's exclusive Voice4Video technology which expands your voice control capabilities. Specifications Special Features : ‎Dolby Atmos, HDMIÂ® eARC AND OPTICAL CONNECTIVITY, VOICE4VIDEOâ„¢ TECHNOLOGY

: ‎Dolby Atmos, HDMIÂ® eARC AND OPTICAL CONNECTIVITY, VOICE4VIDEOâ„¢ TECHNOLOGY Audio Output Mode : ‎Surround Sound

: ‎Surround Sound Speaker : Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎5.1

: Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎5.1 Speaker Amplification Type : ‎Active

: ‎Active Speaker Connectivity : ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI

: ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI Battery Average Life : ‎30 Days

: ‎30 Days Item Weight: ‎5 kg 750 g

Pros Cons Solid audio performance Very high price Easy to install and use Sleek Design

8. Bose Bass Module 500 The Bose subwoofer delivers a dynamic range of bass in a small, compact size that can be easily hidden. It is designed to be paired with the Bose sound bar 500 or Bose sound bar 700 to bring music, movies, and TV to life with room-rocking sound. The subwoofer connects wirelessly to the Bose sound bar for easier setup and placement, so you can enjoy your entertainment in minutes. It is crafted from premium materials and measures only 10" x 10" x 10" for easy, inconspicuous placement. Specifications Special Features : ‎Subwoofer

: ‎Subwoofer Mounting Hardware : ‎Bass module; line cord

: ‎Bass module; line cord Speaker : Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎2.1

: Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎2.1 Speaker Amplification Type : ‎Passive

: ‎Passive Power Source : ‎Corded Electric

: ‎Corded Electric Item Weight: ‎4 kg 990 g

Pros Cons Awesome Sound Quality The power cable should have been a little longer Good build quality Good connectivity

9. Bose Bass Module 700 The Bose Bass Module 700 is a wireless, compact subwoofer designed to be paired with the Bose sound bar 700. It features a powerful driver and generously sized port to deliver a dynamic range of rich, low notes. Quiet port technology virtually eliminates distortion for clear, powerful bass. The premium glass-top finish adds elegance to your home theatre setup. Specifications Special Features : ‎Subwoofer

: ‎Subwoofer Mounting Hardware : ‎Bass Module; Line Cord

: ‎Bass Module; Line Cord Audio Output Mode : ‎Surround Sound

: ‎Surround Sound Speaker : Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎2 1

: Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎2 1 Speaker Amplification Type : ‎Passive

: ‎Passive Item Weight:‎13 kg 600 g

Pros Cons Great output On pricey side Good build quality Good connectivity

Three best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bose SoundLink Flex Great Bluetooth connectivity Great battery life Clear sound at higher volumes Bose SoundLink Micro The sound quality is crystal clear. Portability Good battery life Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Crystal Clear sound Looks stylish Good bass Bose TV Speaker Awesome sound Strong Bluetooth connectivity Value for money Bose Portable Home Speaker Good sound quality Good battery Durability Bose 300 Premium Bluetooth Soundbar Decent bass Easy to setup Good Bluetooth connectivity Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Solid audio performance Easy to install and use Sleek Design Bose Bass Module 500 Awesome Sound Quality Good build quality Good connectivity Bose Bass Module 700 Great output Good build quality Good connectivity

Best value for money Under Rs. 20,000, the Bose SoundLink Flex provides the best value. It covers almost all facets of an effective speaker. It provides amazing sound and extra features like waterproof construction and PositionIQ technology, which is good for your ears and your wallet. All these features make this the best Boke speaker on a budget. Best overall Anyone seeking a high-quality soundbar with a large budget may opt for the Bose 300 Premium Bluetooth Soundbar. It has a good output and performance, making it perfect for household use. This BoseSpeaker is distinguished by its excellent sound quality and strong bass. The cost of this product is its only drawback, but that notwithstanding it certainly is the best Boke speaker overall. How to find the perfect speaker under a budget? While searching for speakers, there are a few points you must never forget. Good sound quality: If a speaker's sound isn't of high quality, what use is it? Customers should always look for the best sound quality on a tight budget.

If a speaker's sound isn't of high quality, what use is it? Customers should always look for the best sound quality on a tight budget. Long Battery: A Bluetooth speaker should have a playing duration of at least 6 hours at 60% volume if you want to use it that way.

A Bluetooth speaker should have a playing duration of at least 6 hours at 60% volume if you want to use it that way. Connectivity: A speaker that can connect to several devices at once is often good. A Type-C connection would be a bonus.

A speaker that can connect to several devices at once is often good. A Type-C connection would be a bonus. Customer evaluations: Everything else may be forgotten, but not this. Read the customer reviews carefully, and only once satisfied should you open your wallet. These are the things to remember while looking for the best Bose speaker on a tight budget. When you compare all these aspects, the best Boke speaker is the Bose 300 Premium Bluetooth Soundbar. Best bose speakers price list

S.no Product Price 1. Bose SoundLink Flex Rs. 15,900 2. Bose SoundLink Micro Rs. 10,900 3. Bose SoundLink Revolve+(Series II) Rs. 29,400 4. Bose TV Speaker Rs. 29,900 5. Bose Portable Home Speaker Rs. 31,500 6. Bose 300 Premium Bluetooth Soundbar Rs. 54,400 7. Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Rs. 1,04,900 8. Bose Bass Module 500 Rs. 33,900 9. Bose Bass Module 700 Rs. 84,900