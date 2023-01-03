Story Saved
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023
Best shavers and trimmers: A buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 03, 2023 22:00 IST
Summary:

Trimmers are a beneficial tool for keeping overall appearance. With trimmers, you can groom your hair, maintain your moustache in the appropriate shape, or remove unwanted hair. Choose one of the best shavers and trimmers for men from the list below to maintain your appearance quickly.

product info
Shavers and trimmers are useful gadgets to keep in one's shaving kit at all times.

Gentlemen can appear differently from other men through their grooming. Even if it's not only about aesthetics, it does have a significant impact. A beard trimmer for men is just as crucial for grooming as a straightener for women. It is a valuable item that may improve a man's hair care routine in several ways.

Best shavers and trimmers would quickly take care of your demands. The body parts of these top trimmers for men are made of rubber, metal, and plastic. They are constructed with specific blades made of titanium anodized, ceramic, and alloy steels if you want to experiment with different beards or haircuts or remove the uncomfortable growth in your neck, ears, or nose.

Best shavers and trimmers available

1. MI Cordless Beard Trimmer

You can take care of all your trimming and style requirements at home with this Mi shaver 1C for guys. This includes self-sharpening metallic blades, 20-length options, quick charging, and 60 minutes of cordless use.

Specifications

Brand: MI

Power Source: Battery Powered

Material: Stainless Steel

Item Dimensions: 36 x 38 x 152 Millimeters

Colour: Black

Item Weight: 161 Grams

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Target Audience: Men

Batteries Required?: No

ProsCons
Excellent price pointWon't shave as close as high-end shavers
Long-lasting replaceable blades 
It works exceptionally well at trimming sideburns. 
cellpic 45% off
MI Cordless Beard Trimmer 1C, with 20 length settings, 60 MInutes of usage, & USB Fast charging, black
4.2 (51,090)
4.2 (51,090)
45% off
1,099 1,999
Buy now

2. Bombay Shaving Trimmer

This simple-to-use electric shaver would be a good pick if you want to get the closest cut without entirely removing your beard, and Amazon customers concur. It's fantastic for shaving your head, cheeks, neck, and everywhere else without worrying about cuts or nicks. With several combs and a curved head that rotates to fit the form of your face, you can effortlessly create the ideal length of scruff.

Specifications

Brand: Bombay Shaving Company

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material: Plastic

Item Dimensions: 25 x 15 x 10 Centimeters

Colour: Balck

Item Weight: 200 Grams

Blade Material: Alloy Steel

Target Audience: Men

Batteries Required?: Yes

ProsCons
Blades handle up to 5 days of no shavingExpensive
Precision guard sensor that helps apply the correct pressure. 
A 5-minute quick charge that will cover one shave 
Suitable for cleaning up hair on the neck 
cellpic 42% off
Bombay Shaving Trimmer Men | 2 Year Warranty | Trimer of Man, Hair Trimmer for Men, Shaving Machine, Cordless Beard, 20 length Settings, Flash USB Cable fast Charging, Skin Friendly blades (Black)
4 (2,076)
4 (2,076)
42% off
699 1,199
Buy now

3. Braun Face Mini Hair Remover FS1000

With a stylish design, women's mini-sized battery-powered facial hair shaver removes hair quickly and gently. The Braun Mini Hair Cleaner removes hair close to the skin's surface, leaving your face uniformly smooth and peach-fuzz-free. It is swift and delicate hair removal.

Specifications

Brand: Braun

Power Source: Battery Powered

Product Dimensions: 10 x 4 x 19 cm

Item Weight: 97 Grams

Colour: White

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Target Audience: Men

Battery Description: Rechargeable

ProsCons
Easy to cleanBattery life can dwindle over time
LED battery gauge 
Three-stage cutting system 
cellpic 25% off
Braun Face Mini Hair Remover FS1000, Electric Facial Hair Removal for Women, Facial Hair Remover, Quick, Gentle & Painless, Finishing
4.3 (13,892)
4.3 (13,892)
25% off
1,499 1,999
Buy now

4. Philips S1121/45 Cordless Electric Shaver

With self-sharpening ComfortCut blades, the Philips AquaTouch shaver 1000 offers a reasonably priced, soothing, and rejuvenating wet or dry shave. ComfortCut Blades are designed to go across the skin without resistance. For an easy, clean shave, floating heads rotate—Aquatec for a simple dry or delightful wet shave. Self-sharpening blades provide a smooth, regular shave.

Specifications

Brand: PHILIPS

Power Source: Battery Powered

Product Dimensions: 7.2 x 13.8 x 19 cm

Item Weight: 0.27 Kilograms

Colour: Blue

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Target Audience: Men

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required

ProsCons
Titanium coated bladesStruggles with growth longer than stubble
Versatility in use, Professional barbers widely trust them. 
Self-sharpening blades 
cellpic
Philips S1121/45 Cordless Electric Shaver, 3D Pivot & Flex Heads, 27 Comfort Cut Blades, Up to 40 Min of Shaving
3.9 (9,179)
3.9 (9,179)
Get Price

5. Philips Essential Bikini Trimmer

Trimmer is a painless and straightforward method for shaving. Trimming any body hair is simple and quick. It only has to be turned on. Use gentle care when trimming, shaving, or fashioning your tender parts. Ingrown hairs and discomfort may be prevented thanks to the safe and efficient design of the Philips Bikini trimmer.

Specifications

Brand: PHILIPS

Power Source: Battery Powered

Product Dimensions : ‎ 16.8 x 3 x 2.8 cm

Battery Life: 3 Hours

Item Weight: 0.1 Grams

Colour: Purple

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Target Audience: Men

Batteries: 2 AAA batteries required

ProsCons
Self-sharpening bladesNot as good for those looking for a super close shave
Fully flexible shaving heads turn 360°Trimmer is not so good
Impressive technology, Cleaning pod and great battery indicator 
cellpic 6% off
Philips Essential Bikini Trimmer BRT383/15 Trim, Shave & Style
4.1 (7,412)
4.1 (7,412)
6% off
2,149 2,295
Buy now

6. Nova NHT-1045 Rechargeable Cordless

The eco-friendly materials used in the construction of Nova trimmers. It ensures that they are both incredibly accurate and kind to skin. This trimmer regulates power usage to guarantee that your trimmer lasts longer than other trimmers. Very simple to grip and operate. This layout forces you to cut those challenging places.

Specifications

Brand: Nova

Colour: Black

Item Weight: 200 Grams

Power Source: Battery Powered

Body Material: Plastic

Item Dimensions: 45 x 110 x 140 Millimeters

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Target Audience: Men

Batteries Required?: No

ProsCons
Gentle shaveHeats up
Fully waterproofIt takes longer to charge
Powerful motor for thick hair 
Great battery life 
cellpic 58% off
Nova NHT-1045 Rechargeable Cordless: 30 Minutes Runtime Beard Trimmer for Men (Black)
3.4 (36,610)
3.4 (36,610)
58% off
419 995
Buy now

7. PHILIPS BG3005/15 Cordless Bodygroomer

With the Philips trimmer and razor, you can do different activities with one tool. For comfort on the skin, use rounded edges and hypoallergenic foil. One body comb is available for smooth trim (3mm). Simple to utilize either inside or outside the bathroom and to clean. The leather grip provides the best handling, even when wet, and for superior control while using any voltage, wherever in the world.

Specifications

Brand: PHILIPS

Special Feature: Hypoallergenic, Cordless

Power Source: Battery Powered

Product Dimensions: 6.6 x 8.5 x 19.2 cm

Battery Life: 2 Hours

Item Weight: 100 Grams

Colour: Black, Grey

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

ProsCons
Circular blade for a precise shaveIt can be tricky to clean, Hard to find replacement blades
Efficient at bald head shavingOperation type
It comes with a protective cap 
cellpic 21% off
PHILIPS BG3005/15 Cordless Bodygroomer - Skin Friendly, Showerproof, Full Body Hair Shaver and Trimmer
4.2 (3,497)
4.2 (3,497)
21% off
1,980 2,495
Buy now

8. VEGA Power Series P3 Beard Trimmer

With the efficient VEGA P-3 Beard Trimmer, trimming has become simple. This robust beard trimmer boasts a stylish digital display and razor-sharp Titanium blades for a clean finish. The 40-length adjustments and practical Washable Blades allow you to style whatever you wish.

Specifications

Brand: Vega

Power Source: Battery Powered

Material: Titanium

Colour: P3 Trimmer

Item Weight: 118 Grams

Item Dimensions: 16.5 x 4.2 x 3.5 Centimeters

Blade Material: Titanium

Batteries Required?: No

ProsCons
Great for everyday close shavingReviewers have qualms about durability
160 Minutes Runtime & 90 Minutes Charge TimeStruggles with growth longer than 2-3 days beards
Head specially designed to reach difficult areas 
cellpic 31% off
Vega P3 Trimmer Men with 160 Mins Runtime, Titanium Blades, Digital Display & 40 Length Settings, Silver, (VHTH-27)
3.9 (775)
3.9 (775)
31% off
899 1,299
Buy now

9. Bombay Shaving Trimmer Men

With this trimmer, you have a different impression and sensation. It features an all-in-one battery trimmer that satisfies global standards and offers unrivaled cutting performance. Its ergonomic shape makes it easy to operate with a secure grip. Due to its ease of use and low noise level, grooming essentials can act as your grooming partner.

Specifications

Brand: Bombay Shaving Company

Power Source: Corded Electric

Colour: Grey

Item Weight: 200 Grams

Material: Plastic

Item Dimensions: 25 x 15 x 10 Centimeters

Blade Material: Alloy Steel

Target Audience: Men

Batteries Required?: Yes

ProsCons
Give you a 0mm-0.5mm level of trimHard to find replacement blades
T-shaped blades for precision 
80 minutes hours of run time. Dock Charging 
cellpic 35% off
Bombay Shaving Trimmer Men, Trimer of Man, Hair Trimmer for Men, Shaving Machine, Beard Trimmer for Men, T Blades, 2X Fast Charging, USB Powered Charging Pod & Stand, Waterproof, 4 Beard
4 (2,076)
4 (2,076)
35% off
1,299 1,999
Buy now

10. Noymi Shaving Machine 3 in 1

You may fully and deeply clean the hair with water due to the single-click open function—this aids in preventing any illnesses. Take advantage of the ease of a rapid shaving device that works dry or wet with cream or oil for a flawless shave.

Specifications

Brand: Noymi

Power Source: Battery Powered

Included Components: Charger

Battery Life: 90 Minutes

Item Weight: 130 Grams

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Product Dimensions: 8 x 3 x 2.5 cm

Number of Blades: 3

ProsCons
Fast ChargeNot very smooth
USB onboard chargingBlades became dull faster
One Touch Open 
Easy Replacement of Accessories 
cellpic 61% off
Noymi Shaving Machine 3 in 1 | Beard shaver Trimmer | Waterproof | Cordless Razor | Grooming Kit with Hair Clippers | Rechargeable USB Charging (Shaver + Nose Trimmer)
3.7 (1,282)
3.7 (1,282)
61% off
1,399 3,599
Buy now

Price of trimmers at a glance:

ProductPrice
MI Cordless Beard TrimmerRs. 1,048
Bombay Shaving Trimmer MenRs. 589
Braun Face Mini Hair Remover FS1000Rs. 1, 638
Philips S1121/45 Cordless Electric ShaverRs. 1,649
Philips Essential Bikini TrimmerRs. 2,019
Nova NHT-1045 Rechargeable CordlessRs. 429
PHILIPS BG3005/15 Cordless BodygroomerRs. 2,120
VEGA Power Series P3 Beard TrimmerRs. 899
Bombay Shaving Trimmer Men,Rs. 999
Noymi Shaving Machine 3 in 1Rs. 1,399

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Power SourceTarget AudienceBlade Material
MI Cordless Beard Trimmer 1CBattery PoweredMenStainless Steel
Bombay Shaving Trimmer MenCorded ElectricMenAlloy Steel
Braun Face Mini Hair Remover FS1000Battery Powered, CordlessWomenStainless Steel
Philips S1121/45 Cordless Electric ShaverBattery PoweredMenStainless Steel
Philips Essential Bikini TrimmerBattery PoweredWomenStainless Steel
Nova NHT-1045 Rechargeable CordlessBattery PoweredMenStainless Steel
PHILIPS BG3005/15 Cordless BodygroomerBattery PoweredMenStainless Steel
VEGA Power Series P3 Beard TrimmerBattery PoweredMenTitanium
Bombay Shaving Trimmer MenCorded ElectricMenAlloy Steel
Noymi Shaving Machine 3 in 1Battery PoweredMenStainless Steel

Best value for money

The PHILIPS BG3005/15 Cordless Bodygroomer is undoubtedly the most excellent value-for-money shaver and trimmer. You may do several tasks with the Philips trimmer and razor with just one piece of equipment. Use curved edges and hypoallergenic foil for smoothness on the skin.

This product is at the top of the list regarding reliability and value for the money. It owes to its distinctive Hypoallergenic, Cordless functionality. All these aspects make it one of the best shavers & trimmers.

Best overall

The PHILIPS BG3005/15 Cordless Bodygroomer, the men's fashion aristocratic ruler, is one of the best shavers & trimmers. It effortlessly slides down your throat, neck, and chin without encountering any obstacles because of the curves. Additionally, it's now among the best body trimmers available. Philips is known for setting the standard with some excellent features.

How to find the best shavers & trimmers

Before selecting one of the best best shavers & trimmers to meet your demands, you must consider several factors that relate to the product's features, functionality, and overall style.

Replaceable heads: The most excellent electric shavers come with replaceable heads that may be used for trimming and detailing. But everyone must shave, which is a significant task.

Interface: More modern electric shavers incorporate a battery-level display or an LED interface. When the razor is operating, this LED turns on. It displays the battery life of the electric shaver.

Cord v/s Cordless: Both of these arrangements are often extremely practical. Electric shavers without cords are simpler to operate, but depending on how often you use them, you may need to recharge the battery.

Price Selection: This is a crucial feature for people who only require an electric shaver for a quick trim or to freshen up that dark stubble. And also, do not just get an electric shaver since it fits your budget if it gives too little.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

