Best Suunto smartwatch deals: A complete buying guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 02, 2022 20:00 IST
Summary:

When advanced fitness smartwatches were introduced, many thought they were cool but doubted their applicability. Suunto is a well-known Finnish company that manufactures wearables aimed at adventure lovers and sports professionals, who require performance monitoring and GPS features.

product info
Suunto smartwatches come with advance features.

All Suunto smartwatches start considering fitness and sports activities over smart features. Every smartwatch listed below is compatible with a heart rate sensor. They all have some degree of water resistance and feature Suunto's mobile fitness, training, and planning application. Another common characteristic is tracking one's fitness for various activities, from fishing to mountaineering. Although the life of the batteries in each of these devices will vary, they all have options that save battery life when used with GPS.

However, there are important differences in the models. Choosing the best Suunto

Smartwatchinvolves comparing the gadget's features and pricing with any other product. To assist you in selecting the Suunto watch that is best suited to your requirements, we have outlined the most important distinctions below.

1. SUUNTO 9 BARO

The Suunto 9 Baro is loaded with several features. It has a polyamide body reinforced with glass fibres and a stainless bezel. The package is waterproof up to a depth of 100 metres. It weighs a total of 81 grams. The sapphire glass is also on the face of the 50mm screen.

Product Specifications

Weight: 81 grammes

Case Material Type: Glass fibre-reinforced polyamide

Maximum water resistance: 100 ATM

Screen resolution: 320 pixels x 300 pixels.

Maximum battery life: 120 hours

ProsCons
BarometerSomewhat bulky
Sapphire glass crystal 
cellpic
Suunto New 9 Baro Titanium Black Durable GPS Sports Watch, Long and Intelligent Battery Life
85,710
Buy now

2. SUUNTO 7

It is too pricey and has too many features to be considered a fitness tracker, yet it is, to some part, too simple to be considered seriously like a running wristwatch. This sets the Suunto 7 in a strange position on the market for fitness wearables. Nevertheless, the Suunto 7 has a lot to offer, including a high-quality display, smart features, a solid heart rate sensor, an inbuilt GPS, offline maps and extremely valuable running and cycling heatmaps.

Product Specifications

Weight: 70 grammes

Case Material Type: Glass fibre-reinforced polyamide

Maximum water resistance: 50 ATM

Screen resolution: 454 pixels × 454 pixels (AMOLED)

Maximum battery life: In GPS mode, it lasts up to 12 hours; in smartwatch mode, it lasts up to 2 days

ProsCons
GPS and offline maps for your workoutsBattery life is short
Large and colourful screenTouchscreen lag
Low power sport display that is always on 
cellpic
Suunto 7, GPS Sport Smartwatch with Wear OS by Google (Black)
67% off 20,477.68 61,999
Buy now

3. SUUNTO 9 BARO TITANIUM

This smartwatch is an excellent option for outdoor enthusiasts who require a premium multisport watch. Additionally, it can function as a backup or emergency GPS device. Unfortunately, Suunto 9 Baro Titanium is expensive. This is a high-quality outdoor watch with excellent built-in training features.

Product Specifications

Weight: 66.9 grammes

Case Material Type: Glass fibre-reinforced polyamide

Maximum water resistance: 100 ATM

Screen resolution: 320 pixels × 300 pixels

Maximum battery life: With power-saving features enabled, it can last up to 170 hours.

ProsCons
Sleek premium designNo music or payments
Streamlined proceduresPricing at the highest level
Excellent battery 
cellpic
Suunto 9 BARO Titanium Granite Blue Long and Smart Battery Life Durable GPS Sports Watch
28% off 57,754.051 79,999
Buy now

4. SUUNTO 5

First, the Suunto 5 is a smaller and lighter alternative to the Suunto 9; if you're worried about the watch being too heavy for your wrist, consider the Suunto 5. In addition, the wrist heart rate sensor, better GPS, intelligent battery modes, and up to two weeks of battery life in "Time" mode are all carried over from its previous model.

However, certain cuts had to be made to keep the pricing as low as possible, which is quite obvious when one looks at the display. But for regular fitness tracking – where the Suunto 5 is likely designed – it performs excellently.

Product Specifications

Weight: 66 grammes

Case Material Type: Glass fibre-reinforced polyamide

Maximum water resistance: 50 ATM

Screen resolution: 218 pixels × 218 pixels

Maximum battery life: up to 40 hours.

ProsCons
Touch screenLow screen resolution
Features for advanced training 
cellpic
SUUNTO 5 All Black Sports Watch, great battery life, robust multisport compact GPS watch
7% off 37,306.141 39,999
Buy now

5. Suunto 9 Peak Ultra-Thin

The Suunto 9 Peak has recently been upgraded with an Ultra-Thin model. In addition to being an updated Baro with a thinner body, it also features various improvements over the Peak.

It is now also available in metal or stainless steel, providing users with a more robust material option. Above and beyond this, it maintains a sapphire-covered surface of the peak measuring 43 millimetres in diameter. It also contains a heart rate optical sensor and a SpO2 sensor for monitoring blood oxygen at high altitudes.

Product Specifications

Weight: 62 grammes

Case Material Type: Sapphire glass fibre and Grade 5 Titanium

Maximum water resistance: 100 ATM

Screen resolution: 240 pixels × 240 pixels

Maximum battery life: up to 25 hours in GPS and 7 days in tour mode.

ProsCons
easy to use for Nordic designNo wireless payments support
Sapphire glass crystalLack of onboard music storage
Using microfiber strap 
cellpic
SUUNTO 9 Peak Ultra-Thin, Tough GPS Sports Watch with 80+ Sports Mode & Intelligent Battery Modes (All Black)
34% off 49,798.059 74,999
Buy now

6. SUUNTO 9 Baro & Peak, GPS Sports Watch

The Suunto 9 Baro & Peakhas a lot of features for its pricing. For sportsmen who want the best, this sturdy multisport GPS watch has over 80 sporting options, a barometer for appropriate altitude info, and a wrist heart rate monitor. The Suunto 9 Baro & Peakis one of the largest smartwatches available. It will be experienced on the wrist while exercising. It's got some nice features like a heart rate sensor,a touch screen, and a vibration motor. In tracking mode, the Suunto 9 Baro & Peakoffers a battery life of up to 120 hours and a water resistance rating of up to 100 metres.

Product Specifications

Weight: 72 grammes

Case Material Type: Glass fibre-reinforced polyamide

Maximum water resistance: 100 ATM

Screen resolution: 320 pixels × 300 pixels

Maximum battery life: up to 120 hours

ProsCons
BarometerSomewhat bulky
Amazing battery life 
Large screen 
cellpic
SUUNTO 9 Peak & Baro: GPS sports watch with great battery life & barometer
27% off 110,740 151,740
Buy now

7. Suunto Traverse GPS Watch

Suunto Traverse is developed for outdoor use, but its modern style and functional flexibility allow it to be used for everyday activities as well. Apart from these unique capabilities, the price includes a scratch-proof sapphire crystal front, a water-resistant stainless steel body, a battery life of up to 100 hours in tracking mode, and much more.

Screens with a resolution of only 128 x 128 pixels can only display so much content. On the other hand, the screen's backlight can be utilised as a flashlight.

Product Specifications

Weight: 75 grammes

Case Material Type: Composite

Maximum water resistance: 100 ATM

Screen resolution: 128 pixels × 128 pixels

Maximum battery life: up to 100 hours

ProsCons
Great battery lifeLow resolution display
Built-in altimeter 
Backlight in flashlight mode 
cellpic
Suunto Traverse GPS Watch
Check Price on Amazon

8. Suunto Core Watch

Suunto Core is developed from the spirit of the great outdoors. This gadget will bring out your inner explorer by combining an altimeter, barometer, and compass with weather conditions. The composite-cased outdoor watch features an altimeter, barometer, and compass. The Suunto Core Digital smartwatch is a remarkable example of Finnish watchmakers' excellence. This watch has a one-of-a-kind, sporty style and a simple pattern, which combine to make it a highly flexible accessory that can be used for any occasion.

Product Specifications

Weight: 64 grammes

Case Material Type: Composite

Maximum water resistance: 30 ATM

Screen resolution: 272 pixels × 340 pixels

Maximum battery life: up to 120 hours

ProsCons
new graphics and a significantly easier-to-use interfaceVery costly
A well-organised and simple menuNon-GPS smartwatch
Excellent altimeter and barometer functionality 
waterproof 
cellpic
SUUNTO CORE BLACK RED
38% off 18,992 30,499
Buy now

Price of Suunto smartwatches at a glance:

ProductPrice
SUUNTO 9 BARORs. 85,710
SUUNTO 7Rs. 20,320
SUUNTO 9 BARO TITANIUMRs. 57,403
SUUNTO 5Rs. 38,153
Suunto 9 Peak Ultra-ThinRs. 51,554
SUUNTO 9 Baro & Peak, GPS Sports WatchRs. 1,10,740
Suunto Traverse GPS WatchRs. 84,794
Suunto Core WatchRs. 18,992

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
PriceGPSWater proof (ATM)
SUUNTO 9 BAROHigher-endAvailable100
SUUNTO 7Low-endAvailable50
SUUNTO 9 BARO TITANIUMMid-rangeAvailable100
SUUNTO 5Low-endAvailable50
Suunto 9 Peak Ultra-ThinMid-rangeAvailable100
SUUNTO 9 Baro & Peak, GPS Sports WatchHigher-endAvailable100
Suunto Traverse GPS WatchHigher-endAvailable100
Suunto Core WatchLow-endAvailable30

Best value for money

Suunto's design features are considerably more straightforward, reflecting the Finnish origins of the brand.

Suunto 5: Even if it's a simple design, the first Suunto 5 still has a lot of things going for it. Unlike the Baro and the Peak, it does not have built-in weather features, but it does have a 50m water resistant rating, a robust casing, and a week's value of battery capacity with GPS training settings. Due to its age, it is very reasonably priced.

Suunto 7: Although the newer and more advanced Suunto 9 Peak has topped the original Suunto 7, this smartwatch may still be a good option if you prefer a huge compact design and long battery life. It may also be on sale more frequently now.

Best overall

The Suunto 9 Peak Ultra-Thin is the best Suunto smartwatch available to buy. It fits the Peak and the Baro's most significant features into a slightly thinner and sportier body with additional features. It is the best-looking Suunto available for the boardroom, but it will also assist hikers and mountain climbers.

The Suunto 9 Baro is the ideal Suunto watch for multisport athletes. It manages to fit every conceivable feature into a robust, multipurpose outdoor watch.

Suunto 7 is the most advanced Suunto smartwatch. This is the ideal alternative for individuals who like a more comfortable smartwatch experience with Google's service facilities.

The Suunto 5 is the most popular Suunto model. The latest watch in Suunto's series includes the main features of the Baro and Peak, but fails to mention specifics and more expensive features.

How to find the perfect Suunto smartwatch?

One should think about a few things before purchasing your first Suunto smartwatch. First, of course, the watch's pricing will likely be one of the essential factors to consider. Unfortunately, only some require the Suunto 9 Baro's features, making it harder to justify the higher price.

The Suunto 5 and the Suunto Core Watch offer standard fitness tracking features, such as wrist-based heart rate, at a reasonable price and with an appropriate balance of cost and functionality. If you like to listen to music while you build up the miles, you will still need to carry your phone, as neither Suunto watch allows music storage.

Suunto smartwatches in the mid-to upper-range price range track several major sports in excellent detail, like running and swimming.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

electronics FOR LESS