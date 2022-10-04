Best Vivo 16GB internal memory mobile phones

Among the most popular Vivo mobile phones under the ₹12,000 range, the Vivo Y91i, is equipped with an excellent rear and front camera (13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera). Other than beautiful pictures, the mobile phone is perfectly made for a long-lasting experience without letting you charge it frequently, as it has a strong 4030 mAh battery.

If you are a follower of Marvel movies, you might have noticed that all the phones shown in the brand's movies or web series belong to a brand called Vivo. Vivo phones are not only known for offering handsets with impeccable specs and dynamic features but also charging a minimal amount for those handsets is one thing, which sets this brand apart from its competitors.

The Vivo Y21 offers an SD card slot that enables you to store 2000 songs or 3000 photos with a swipe of the finger. The touchscreen phone also provides you with several features, including a photosensitive sensor, dual sim option, proximity sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, and much more.

With a 15.24 cm (6 inches) display, you can enjoy the best movies and games on the Vivo Y71. The handset also allows you to click high-quality pictures, as it features a 13MP rear camera with professional mode, HDR mode, live photo front bokeh effect, and a 5MP front camera that lets you take beautiful selfies.

The Vivo V51L, which includes an efficient fingerprint sensor, is one of the finest Vivo phones on this list. This handset designed by Vivo is a flagship that is not only feature-rich but equipped with a 1.2 GHz Snapdragon 410 quad-core processor with an expandable memory of up to 128GB, empowering the device to deliver impeccable performance.

A phone that looks like an iPhone, the Vivo Y55s is one of the finest phones that offers incredible looks and an impeccable display with eye protection mode. The Vivo Y55s is powered by 3 GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. It delivers robust performance and gives an all-round user experience. The phone is an ideal fit if you want to multitask, as it features 'Smart Split', which means you can WhatsApp your friends while you are watching a video simultaneously.

If you are looking for a phone that can back your daily functions and help you complete them faster and smoother, the Vivo 31L is a perfect choice to opt for. This dual sim phone features a quick and efficient fingerprint sensor that makes it easy for you to unlock the phone. Moreover, the camera offered in Y31L (8MP primary camera and 5MP front-facing camera) lets you build memories by clicking sharp and detailed pictures.

The Vivo Y53 comes with a decent display of 5 inches, offering an immersive viewing experience. With 256GB expandable memory, the Vivo Y53 is the perfect phone to store ample movies, games, or music of your choice.

Best value for money

With 256 GB of expandable storage and a battery capacity of over 4000 mAh, the Vivo Y91i is the best value-for-money phone with 16GB of internal memory. The smartphone is precisely designed for a long-lasting experience in addition to clicking excellent photographs.

The Vivo Y91i, one of the most well-liked Vivo smartphones costing ₹11,000 to ₹12,000, is designed elegantly that looks great while you carry it. Spending the amount and buying this feature-rich and power-packed smartphone is completely worth it.

Best overall

The Vivo Y71 is the best overall Vivo 16GB internal memory phone. This phone is an ideal option for you if you are seeking a handset that performs impeccably across the board. With its 6 inches display, the viewing experience is enhanced, whether you are watching a movie or playing games.

Other than a larger-than-life display screen, the phone is powered by 3 GB RAM, ensuring seamless functioning of the apps and data. The phone is equipped with a 3260 mAh battery, providing long-lasting battery backup.

How to find the best Vivo 16 GB internal memory phone?

Before purchasing any phone, the following aspects must be considered, such as:

1.Processor

Most respectable mid-range phones have enough power to meet all your daily requirements. There isn't much you could throw at most mid-range phones that they can't handle. However, you might start noticing a slowdown with activities such as gaming as you come closer to the lower end of the price range. High-definition 3D games may appear stutterer and possibly abruptly at the end. However, simple operations such as writing emails, streaming music through Spotify, and visiting Instagram shouldn't be that challenging. So, if gaming and streaming apps are your priority, go for a phone having the latest and most powerful processor, such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 730.

2.Display

Over the past few years, all phones’ display sizes have increased. Phones with a smaller display and screen size are less popular these days. But if you don't want a huge screen sticking out of your pockets, there are a few options to think about. The size of smartphone displays seems to be escalating and going beyond our conceptions of what a smartphone display should be.

3.Battery

Most smartphones, from entry-level models to high-end flagships, can operate for several hours of usage with a single charge. Larger phones have powerful batteries, and dynamic CPUs, which drain the extra energy quickly. Few phones can be used for longer than a single day. Therefore, the battery is a critical aspect before you think of buying any phone.

The following points should be remembered:

● Always avoid charging your phone overnight.

● Look for features that enable your phone to absorb a lot of power in a short period of time,

such as fast charging. However, a regular USB plug might not be compatible with it, so check to see whether your phone comes with a fast charger that is suitable and supported.

4.Additional features

It's important to bear in mind while you're searching for a phone that many of these features are now standardised across a range of pricing tiers:

Face unlocking or fingerprint scanner: A scanner may be on the rear or even covertly integrated into the display. The so-called "biometric security" is more secure than needing to remember a PIN.

Do you frequently answer calls in the rain? To protect your phone from water and spilt liquids, go for one with at least an IP67 classification.

So, opting for a phone after identifying all these crucial aspects will help you make the right decision.

Products price list (September 2022)