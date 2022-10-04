Best Vivo 16GB internal memory mobile phones

If you are a follower of Marvel movies, you might have noticed that all the phones shown in the brand's movies or web series belong to a brand called Vivo. Vivo phones are not only known for offering handsets with impeccable specs and dynamic features but also charging a minimal amount for those handsets is one thing, which sets this brand apart from its competitors.
1. Vivo Y91i
Among the most popular Vivo mobile phones under the ₹12,000 range, the Vivo Y91i, is equipped with an excellent rear and front camera (13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera). Other than beautiful pictures, the mobile phone is perfectly made for a long-lasting experience without letting you charge it frequently, as it has a strong 4030 mAh battery.
Specifications:
● Memory: 16GB internal with up to 256GB expandable
● Battery: 4030 mAh
● Display: 6.22 inches
Best value for money
With 256 GB of expandable storage and a battery capacity of over 4000 mAh, the Vivo Y91i is the best value-for-money phone with 16GB of internal memory. The smartphone is precisely designed for a long-lasting experience in addition to clicking excellent photographs.
The Vivo Y91i, one of the most well-liked Vivo smartphones costing ₹11,000 to ₹12,000, is designed elegantly that looks great while you carry it. Spending the amount and buying this feature-rich and power-packed smartphone is completely worth it.
Best overall
The Vivo Y71 is the best overall Vivo 16GB internal memory phone. This phone is an ideal option for you if you are seeking a handset that performs impeccably across the board. With its 6 inches display, the viewing experience is enhanced, whether you are watching a movie or playing games.
Other than a larger-than-life display screen, the phone is powered by 3 GB RAM, ensuring seamless functioning of the apps and data. The phone is equipped with a 3260 mAh battery, providing long-lasting battery backup.
How to find the best Vivo 16 GB internal memory phone?
Before purchasing any phone, the following aspects must be considered, such as:
1.Processor
Most respectable mid-range phones have enough power to meet all your daily requirements. There isn't much you could throw at most mid-range phones that they can't handle. However, you might start noticing a slowdown with activities such as gaming as you come closer to the lower end of the price range. High-definition 3D games may appear stutterer and possibly abruptly at the end. However, simple operations such as writing emails, streaming music through Spotify, and visiting Instagram shouldn't be that challenging. So, if gaming and streaming apps are your priority, go for a phone having the latest and most powerful processor, such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 730.
2.Display
Over the past few years, all phones’ display sizes have increased. Phones with a smaller display and screen size are less popular these days. But if you don't want a huge screen sticking out of your pockets, there are a few options to think about. The size of smartphone displays seems to be escalating and going beyond our conceptions of what a smartphone display should be.
3.Battery
Most smartphones, from entry-level models to high-end flagships, can operate for several hours of usage with a single charge. Larger phones have powerful batteries, and dynamic CPUs, which drain the extra energy quickly. Few phones can be used for longer than a single day. Therefore, the battery is a critical aspect before you think of buying any phone.
The following points should be remembered:
● Always avoid charging your phone overnight.
● Look for features that enable your phone to absorb a lot of power in a short period of time,
such as fast charging. However, a regular USB plug might not be compatible with it, so check to see whether your phone comes with a fast charger that is suitable and supported.
4.Additional features
It's important to bear in mind while you're searching for a phone that many of these features are now standardised across a range of pricing tiers:
Face unlocking or fingerprint scanner: A scanner may be on the rear or even covertly integrated into the display. The so-called "biometric security" is more secure than needing to remember a PIN.
Do you frequently answer calls in the rain? To protect your phone from water and spilt liquids, go for one with at least an IP67 classification.
So, opting for a phone after identifying all these crucial aspects will help you make the right decision.
Products price list (September 2022)