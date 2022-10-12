Story Saved
Best Vivo 5000 mAh battery phones : Buyer's guide

  Published on Oct 12, 2022 18:33 IST
Summary:

The Vivo 5000 mAh battery phones are a great option for anyone looking for a reliable phone with excellent battery life. Here is a look at some of the best Vivo 5000 mAh battery phones you can choose from.

product info
Best Vivo 5000 mAh battery phones

Vivo has made a name for itself as one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in India. The Chinese company has been launching products that are popular for their unique and innovative features. Vivo phones have become popular in India because of their great cameras and other special features. Vivo smartphones have been designed with the latest technology, which makes them stand out from the crowd. They also come with many other features that make them worthy of your consideration. The Vivo 5000 mAh battery phones offer the latest features under a budget. Capture your favourite moments, stay in touch with your friends and family and never miss a moment with Vivo’s great battery life.

Best Vivo 5000 mAh battery phones for you

1. Vivo Y35 2022

The Vivo Y35 2022 is one of India's best 5000 mAh battery phones. The phone comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery, lasting up to 2 days on a single charge. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature. The phone has a 6.58-inch HD+ display and runs on the Android 12 operating system. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Specifications:

  • Brand
Vivo
  • Custom UI
Funtouch OS 
  • Device Interface 
Touchscreen 
  • Cellular Technology
4G 
  • OS
Android 
ProsCons
Massive screen with high resolutionNo wireless charging 
Powerful 8 GB RAM 
AI technology to extend battery life 
cellpic
vivo Y35 (Agate Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
20% off 18,499 22,999
Buy now

2. Vivo Y21T

The Vivo Y21T is one of the best smartphone choices if you're looking for a phone that can last you all day long. The smartphone also supports quick charging, so it won't take long to charge up your battery if you're running low on juice. The Vivo Y21T comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. It features a 6.58-inch display with IPS LCD resolution (1080 x 2408). The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which performs well in everyday usage.

Specifications:

  • Brand
Vivo
  • Rear Camera
Triple (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Device Interface 
Touchscreen 
  • Cellular Technology
4G 
  • OS
Android 
ProsCons
An HD+ Display with rich resolutionOnly 4 GB RAM
Great internal storage 
Triple rear cameras 
cellpic
Vivo Y21T (PearlWhite, 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
22% off 15,499 19,990
Buy now

3. Vivo Y15s 2021

The Vivo Y15s 2021is a great all-rounder packed with features and an excellent design. The phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery that lasts up to two days on a single charge. The phone has a 13MP primary rear camera, 8MP front camera, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 Processor, which is powerful enough to handle any task thrown at it.

Specifications:

  • Brand
Vivo
  • Aspect Ratio
20:9
  • Device Interface 
Touchscreen 
  • Cellular Technology
4G
  • OS
Android 
ProsCons
Expandable storage Plastic back panel
Powerful MediaTek processor  
cellpic
vivo Y15s Mystic Blue (3GB RAM & 32GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
32% off 9,499 13,990
Buy now

4. Vivo Y33T

The Vivo Y33T is not just one of the best Vivo 5000 mAh battery phones but also one of the best phones under 17,990. The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor that performs well while multitasking and playing graphic-intensive games such as Asphalt 8 and PUBG Mobile. The 6.58-inch FIPS LCD display has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and sports minimal bezels on all sides, making the phone look modern. It runs on the Android 11 operating system out of the box, which is another reason why you should consider this phone over others in its price range.

Specifications:

  • Brand
Vivo
  • Rear Camera
Triple (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Device Interface 
Touchscreen 
  • Cellular Technology
4G
  • OS
Android 
ProsCons
Ample internal memory HD display not available 
Fast charging supported 
Funtouch OS based on Android 11 
cellpic
Vivo Y33T (Starry Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

5. Vivo Y21 2021

The Vivo Y21 2021 comes with a 5000 mAh battery and is available in two colours: diamond glow and midnight blue. In addition, it has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display, octa-core Helio P35 SoC processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The memory can be extended to 1 TB with a microSD card. The massive battery is supported by fast charging at 18 W. In addition, it supports face detection, auto flash, autofocus, and touch to focus features to give a considerable camera performance.

There is a dual camera setup on the back consisting of 13MP + 2MP sensors, while the front features an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device runs Funtouch OS based on the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with support for split-screen multitasking and an app drawer natively integrated into the UI.

Specifications:

  • Brand
Vivo
  • Rear Camera Setup
Dual (13 MP + 2 MP)
  • Device Interface 
Touchscreen 
  • Cellular Technology
4G
  • OS
Android 
ProsCons
8 MP selfie cameraAverage camera charging
Great battery life 
HD display with 6.51-inch screen  
cellpic
Vivo Y21 (Diamond Glow, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off 13,490 17,990
Buy now

6. Vivo Y33s

This phone is packed with 8 GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It has a 6.58-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a screen ratio of 19:9. The phone comes with MediaTek Helio G80 Processor. It also has a triple AI camera setup at the back, with 50MP + 2MP + 2MP sensors that can shoot 1920x1090 videos at 30 fps and record slow-motion videos in HD resolution (720p). At the front, a 16MP selfie camera can shoot up to 1080p videos.

Specifications:

  • Brand
Vivo
  • Expandable Memory
Up to 1 TB
  • Device Interface 
Touchscreen
  • Cellular Technology
4G
  • OS
Android 
ProsCons
Supports USB OTGIPS LCD panel 
4K video recording 
Ample internal storage 
cellpic
Vivo Y33s (Mirror Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
19% off 17,100 20,999
Buy now

7. Vivo Y15c

The Vivo Y15c is a budget smartphone that offers a lot, especially regarding battery life. The phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging. This is one of the best choices for people who want a device with good battery life but don't want to spend too much money on it.

The phone has a 13MP rear camera sensor with AI features and an 8MP front-facing camera sensor with portrait mode support for your selfies and video calls so that you can look your best every time you take photos or videos with your friends and family members.

Specifications:

  • Brand
Vivo
  • Display
6.51 inches IPS LCD display 
  • Device Interface 
Touchscreen 
  • Cellular Technology
4G
  • OS
Android 
ProsCons
Great batteryDoesn’t come with an HD+ display
A quick refresh rate at 90 Hz 
Funtouch OS based on Android 12 
cellpic
vivo Y15C (Mystic Blue, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

8. Vivo Y75 5G

The Vivo Y75 5G comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery, which offers up to 4 days of standby time and more than 6 hours of continuous video playback. In addition, the device has a large 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch and an 84% screen-to-body ratio. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, which works very fast, and a face unlock feature that unlocks the device in just 0.1 seconds. The handset runs on Android 11 OS out of the box and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage expandable up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

Specifications:

  • Brand
Vivo
  • Rear Camera
Triple (50 MP + 2 MP+ 2 MP)
  • Device Interface 
Touchscreen
  • Cellular Technology
5G
  • OS
Android 
ProsCons
Snapdragon 580 chipsetOnly 18 W charging
Supports 5G  
Full HD+ resolution  
cellpic
Vivo Y75 5G (Glowing Galaxy, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) Without Offers
15% off 21,990 25,990
Buy now

9. Vivo Y20

The Vivo Y20 is a great phone in every way. It has a huge 5000 mAh battery and fast charging capability. The Vivo Y20 comes with a big 6.51-inch IPS LCD display, giving you a good screen view while watching movies or playing games. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card. The phone supports dual SIM and runs the Android 10 operating system.

The Vivo Y20 has a triple rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary camera and 2MP secondary and tertiary camera for depth sensing purposes. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie shooter for capturing selfies and video calls.

Specifications:

  • Brand
Vivo
  • Variants 
Dawn White, Nebula Blue, Obsidian Black
  • Device Interface 
Touchscreen 
  • Cellular Technology
4G
  • OS
Android 
ProsCons
Great displayLow screen resolution
Solid battery backup  
Ample internal storage  
cellpic
Vivo Y20 (Dawn White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) without Offer
16% off 13,990 16,690
Buy now

10. Vivo Y01

The Vivo Y01 comes with a 5000 mAh battery and has a screen-to-body ratio of 83.02%. It also sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone features an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 Processor coupled with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The smartphone runs Android 11 out-of-the-box and gets its juice from a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood. The rear camera setup consists of an 8 MP sensor, while on the front there's a 5 MP selfie camera. In addition, there are stereo speakers at the bottom and a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Specifications:

  • Brand
Vivo
  • Display Ratio
20:9
  • Device Interface 
Touchscreen
  • Cellular Technology
4G
  • OS
Android 
ProsCons
Supports Android v11Average display
microSD support 
cellpic
Vivo Y01 (Sapphire Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
38% off 7,999 12,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Vivo Y35 20228GB RAMThe fingerprint sensor at the backQualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset
Vivo Y21TGreat designSlim and trendy lookSide fingerprint sensor
Vivo Y15s 2021Decent camera setupExpandable internal storage6.51 inches of great display
Vivo Y33TWithout Bezel display18W fast charging8 GB with 4 GB extended RAM
Vivo Y21 2021Eye protection equipped 64 GB of ample internal memory4 GB with 1 GB RAM extended
Vivo Y33sUltra slim design Super night triple rear cameraSelfie shooter with screen flash 
Vivo Y15cSide fingerprint sensor Halo FullView displayAI-powered camera 
Vivo Y75 5G8GB RAMGreat visual display50 MP primary camera at the rear 
Vivo Y20Great display Funtouch 10.5 OS Wide 8 MP front camera
Vivo Y01Bezel-less displayExpandable internal storage2 GB RAM 

Best value for money

The Vivo Y15c is a fairly decent smartphone for its price. It has a good display and a 5000 mAh battery, which is the highest in this price range. In addition, the phone comes with a fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology. The camera performance is also decent enough to take good photos in natural light.

Best overall

The Vivo Y35 is the best overall Vivo phone with a 5000 mAh battery. If you are looking for a smartphone with long battery life, then the Vivo Y35 is the best option. This phone has been launched in India and comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery. In addition, it has Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top, which should protect it from scratches and bumps when you take it out of your pocket or bag. The display is bright enough even at full brightness outdoors.

How to find the perfect Vivo phone

There are many different models of Vivo phones, so make sure you choose one that fits your needs. You can narrow down your options by looking at specific features or choosing a certain model of Vivo phone. For example, if you need a camera phone, look at the cameras on each model before making a decision.

Vivo phones are known for their high-quality cameras, which are often better than what you'd find on other phones at a similar price point. The company also makes some of the best selfie cameras in the business. Vivo's latest phones also have unique features, like an in-display fingerprint scanner and a pop-up camera that doesn't impede the phone's design.

In addition, decide how much money you will spend on your next phone. This shouldn't be too difficult if you plan on buying the phone outright. However, if you're looking for a monthly payment plan, it's essential to know the price tag upfront to ensure it fits into your budget.

Products price list

S.noVivo 5000 mAh Battery PhonesPrice
1.Vivo Y35 2022 18.499
2.Vivo Y21T 17,990
3.Vivo Y15s 2021 9,499
4.Vivo Y33T 17,990
5.Vivo Y21 2021 13,490
6.Vivo Y33s 17,900
7.Vivo Y15c 10,499
8.Vivo Y75 5G 21,288
9.Vivo Y20 13,990
10.Vivo Y01 8,499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

