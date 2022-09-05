Best Vivo mobile phones under ₹ 10,000 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 05, 2022 14:36 IST





Summary: Finding the best mobile phone is tedious, especially when you’re on a tight budget! We have curated a list of the Vivo mobile phones under ₹ 10,000, which will help you choose the right one. Let’s explore!

Vivo smartphones under ₹ 10,000 promise user-friendly features.

With technological advancements, mobile phones have evolved as an excellent smart tool that bridges the gap between you and the world. Everything can be done within a few clicks, from making national and international calls to clicking pictures. In the last decade, Vivo has gained immense popularity and made its mark in the mobile industry. Its mobile phones are budget-friendly yet packed with many features, such as HD display, efficient processor, fingerprint sensor, on-point camera and long-lasting battery backup. We have covered you if you are looking for Vivo mobile phones under ₹10,000. Best Vivo Mobile Phones Under ₹10,000 1. vivo Y15s Mystic Blue (3GB RAM & 32GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers The Vivo Y15s comes in a unique mystic blue colour that grabs all eyes. It comes with 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, a 13MP+2MP main camera and a 8MP selfie camera, making it one of the best mobile phones under ₹10,0000. In addition, its LCD display technology is designed to offer an immersive experience. The best part is that at ₹9,499, it is priced decently and can fit in everyone’s budget. Specifications: OS - FunTouch OS 10 RAM - 3GB Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 179 Grams Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery required Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Special features - Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, Expandable Memory, Dual Camera, Built-In GPS Display technology - LCD Other display features - Wireless

Pros Cons Aesthetic design Available in only one colour Comes with a dual SIM Pocket friendly

2. Vivo Y01 (Elegant Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers Vivo is a trusted brand producing the best quality affordable phones. The Vivo Y01 comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The 6.51" HD+ Display ensures the best viewing experience. In addition, it features a powerful battery backup and operating system to keep you ahead of all. If you are on a search for the best Vivo mobile phones under ₹10,000, this one is an ideal pick. Also, the elegant black colour of this phone looks classy from all angles. Specifications: OS - FunTouch OS 10 RAM - 2GB Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 182 Grams Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi GPS - True Special features - Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, Camera, Built-In GPS

Pros Cons Presence of the latest Android Available in only one colour Long-lasting battery life Limited RAM size

3. Vivo Y91 1816 (Ocean Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Available in the beautiful Ocean Blue colour, the Vivo Y91 1816 was launched in 2019, and since then, it has managed to become a favourite of many. It comes with an AI dual camera to capture all moments, a powerful processor to deliver the best performance and maximum security to conduct operations seamlessly. In addition, the 32GB ROM stores everything hassle-free. The phone supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi communication technology. It has a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. Specifications: OS - Android 8.1 RAM - 2 GB Product dimensions - 15.5 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 164 grams Item model number - 1816 Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Display features - Wireless Resolution - 1520 x 720

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery life Available in only one colour Excellent camera quality Adequate RAM size

4. Vivo Y21 (White) Another Vivo mobile phone under ₹10,000 is the Vivo Y21 (White). It is an Android budget smartphone which is available on Amazon for ₹7,490. It comes with features such as a 4.5 inch display with 854×480 pixels resolution, 5MP primary camera and 2MP front-facing camera, 1GB RAM, 16GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB, and a 1900 mAh battery. Specifications: OS - ‎Android 5.1 RAM - ‎1 GB Product dimension - 13.1 x 0.9 x 6.6 cm; 145 grams Item model number - Y21 Wireless communication technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Connectivity technologies - GSM, 3G, Wi-Fi, WCDMA, (850/900/1800/1900 MHz), (850/900/2100 MHz) Special features - Photosensitive sensor, Dual SIM, E-mail, Electronic compass, Accelerometer, FM Radio, Video Player, Music Player, Proximity sensor Form factor - Touchscreen Phone

Pros Cons Capable rear and selfie camera lenses Available in only white colour Device and accessories warranty Plastic back Comes with a dual sim

5. (Renewed) Vivo V9 (Pearl Black, 64GB) Available in the pearl black colour, the Vivo V9 is an incredible addition to this list of Vivo mobile phones under ₹10,000. It comes with 4GB RAM and 2280 x 1080 screen resolution for the best viewing experience and a long-lasting battery (3260 mAh) so that you are never out of reach. In addition, the excellent camera quality (16MP+5MP primary dual rear camera) captures all moments beautifully. It also has an impressive 24MP front-facing camera. Specifications: OS - Android 8.1 RAM - 4 GB Product dimensions - 15.5 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 150 Grams Batteries - ‎1 A batteries required Item model number - 1723-cr Wireless communication - Cellular Connectivity technologies - GSM, 3G, 4G LTE, WCDMA, TDD, FDD

Pros Cons Excellent battery life Average speakers Good sound quality Low-quality display Decent design

6. vivo Y15C (Wave Green, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers Available in a beautiful wave green colour, the Vivo Y15C is a smartphone launched recently in 2022. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. In addition, the 6.51" inch LCD display keeps you hooked from morning till evening. It has a 13MP+2MP rear camera and a 8MP selfie camera. The best part is that this Vivo mobile phone is priced decently at ₹9,499 only. Specifications: OS - Funtouch OS 12 (Based on Android 12) RAM - 3GB ROM - 32GB Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 179 grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required Wireless communication technology - Cellular Special features - Bluetooth-enabled, Dual SIM, camera, built-in GPS, mobile hotspot capability

Pros Cons Powerful double rear and selfie camera lenses Available in only wave green colour Excellent camera quality Comes with a dual sim, in-built GPS and mobile hotspot

Price of Vivo mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price vivo Y15s Mystic Blue ₹ 13,990 Vivo Y01 ₹ 11,990 Vivo Y91 1816 ₹ 12,000 Vivo Y21 (White) ₹ 10,000 (Renewed) Vivo V9 (Pearl Black, 64GB) ₹ 17,999 vivo Y15C ₹ 14,490

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 vivo Y15s Mystic Blue Expandable memory Bluetooth-enabled Powerful processor Vivo Y01 Ample storage space. Good RAM backup. Great battery backup Vivo Y91 1816 HD+ display Long and quality display Dual AI camera Vivo Y21 (White) Powerful processor Long-lasting battery life Bluetooth, Wi-Fi communication technologies (Renewed) Vivo V9 (Pearl Black, 64GB) Expandable memory Bluetooth-enabled Powerful processor vivo Y15C Long-lasting battery Adequate RAM size Sleek and stylish design

Best value for money If you’re looking for an affordable Vivo mobile phone with great features and performance, the Vivo Y21 (White) is an ideal pick. It is priced at ₹7,490 only. This phone is equipped with the latest features to keep you ahead. Best overall product There are several options available in the Vivo phones at this price range. However, one phone that manages to steal all the limelight on our list is the Vivo Y91 1816. It is packed with great features and offers an excellent viewing experience that keeps you hooked from dawn to dusk. In addition, the camera quality is on-point to capture all moments beautifully. It is priced at ₹ ₹9,600 only. How to find the perfect Vivo mobile phones under ₹10,000? Keep the following points in mind when searching for the best Vivo mobile phones under ₹100,00. The phone should be lightweight and sturdy. In addition, it should be feature-packed with excellent camera quality. The phone should be budget-friendly. Do not go for just the look and feel of the phone without checking out other internal features such as the RAM, processor, storage, etc. The phone needs to have excellent battery backup so that it does not stop throughout the day.