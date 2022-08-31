Story Saved
New Delhi 35oCC
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
New Delhi 35oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Vivo mobile phones under 12,000: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 30, 2022 20:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Best Vivo mobile phones under 12000 are pocket-friendly and offer a seamless user experience. Want to know what all Vivo phones are available under 12000? Let's have a look!

product info
Vivo mobile phones under 12,000: Decent features with good pricing make these phones a big hit.

What if you get access to killer specs and features at a reasonable price? This has been made possible by companies like Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, and realme. This article will talk about the best Vivo phones under 12000.

If you compare the specifications and features of Vivo phones with a Samsung model, all the functionalities you can access in Vivo phones are under 12000; to get the same features in a Samsung model, you will need to spend at least 18000. You see, there is a huge difference!

All the Vivo phones we are about to mention in this list aren't just regular smartphones, they are fully advanced and can fit any budget. Choose any phone model, starting from ultra-low budget to higher mid-range phones. Let's dive in to know all the Vivo mobile phones under 12000.

Here's a list of the best Vivo mobile phones under 12,000:

1. Vivo Y15C

The sturdy phone designed by Vivo, Y15C, is an excellent value for money. Not only its ts sleek design attracts users, but the additional exchange ongoing offers running on Amazon is one of the ways it gained recognition in the market.

The phone's fast charging with 5000 mah battery ensures that the users need not charge the device frequently and help them enjoy the longer usage!

Specification:

Operating System- Funtouch OS 12 (Based on Android 12)

Inbuilt Storage- 32 GB

Screen Size- 16.55 cm

Colour- Mystic Blue

Other Camera Features- Front, Rear

Warranty- 1 year

ProsCons
Light in weightNot offers enough features
Expandable memory up to 1 TBMono speaker
cellpic
vivo Y15C (Mystic Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
34% off 9,499 14,490
Buy now

2. Vivo Y01

Vivo Y01 is a lightweight phone featuring an impeccable 8MP rear camera that empowers users to click artistic pictures. Considering the reasonable price range of this device, it is a complete value for money. The leading brand, Vivo, offers a 1-year warranty on this phone, having an Helio P35 processor.

Specifications:

Operating System- Funtouch OS 10

Inbuilt Storage- 32 GB

Screen Size- 16.53 cm

Colour- Sapphire Blue

Cellular Technology- 4G

Camera Features- 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

Warranty- 1 year

ProsCons
Powerful battery backupWider scope of improvement in speakers
Sleek designNo fingerprint sensor
cellpic
Vivo Y01 (Sapphire Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
35% off 8,499 12,999
Buy now

3. Vivo Y67 (Renewed)

The renewed Vivo Y67 is a leading phone in the smartphone world. The affordable option helps you get access to impressive specs and features that make this phone's performance seamless.

The phone is reasonably priced and provides better performance than other phones in this price range. This device of Vivo is also an ideal option for all gameRs

Specifications

Operating System- Android 6.0

Processor- Mediatek MT6750 (28 nm) Processor

Display- IPS LCD Display

Battery- 3000 mah

Screen Size- 153.8 cm

Camera- 13 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP

Item Weight- 418 g

ProsCons
Dual selfie spotlightHeavyweight
Video stabilityBattery backup is not up to the mark
cellpic
(Renewed) Vivo Y67 (Gold,4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Vivo Y12

Featuring the Halo FullView display, Vivo Y12 creates a spectacular visual experience with an 89% screen ratio and 19.3:9 aspect ratio. Buying this device will get you everything included in the box, starting from the handset, charger with power adaptor, USB cable, MicroUSB, SIM ejector pin, protective film, and case. The wide-angle camera and Triple rear camera setup of this phone also make it easier for all users to capture what they want. Additionally, its ultra game mode is designed for exceptional gaming fun.

Specifications:

Operating System- 9.0

Processor- MediaTek Helio P22

Inbuilt Storage- 64 GB

Battery- 5000 mah

Screen Size- 6.35 inches

Rear and Front Camera- 13 MP and 8 MP

ProsCons
Long-lasting batteryThe camera quality is below satisfactory
LightweightUsers might face problems with unlocking the locked screen
cellpic
Vivo Y12 (Aqua Blue, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Without Offer
15% off 11,000 13,000
Buy now

5. Vivo Y15s

Vivo, one of the leaders in the Indian market, is known for producing affordable and high-quality phones. Similarly, this model of Vivo Y15s comes in an exotic Mystic Blue colour with additional exchange offers on Amazon.

The device is unlocked for all carriers and features an LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. Considering the price range, this phone is a perfect buy.

Specifications:

Operating System- FunTouch OS 10

Screen Size- 16.5 cm

Battery Power- 5000 mah

Rear and Front Camera- 13 MP + 2MP rear | 8 MP Front

What's in the Box- Adapter, USB cable, SIM tray ejector, Screen Protector, Phone Case

Warranty- 1 year

ProsCons
Sturdy designSpeaker quality is below average
Fantastic touchscreenVideo recording cannot be 4K
cellpic
vivo Y15s Mystic Blue (3GB RAM & 32GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
32% off 9,499 13,990
Buy now

6. Vivo Y91 1816

One can operate two numbers in the same phone as Vivo Y91 1816 supports a dual nano sim. The primary reason the phone captured the Indian market is its impeccable camera, which features a 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera and 8 MP front camera.Moreover, the phone's captivating touch screen leads the way and enhances the user experience by letting them operate it without interruption. The high screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels is also one of the value-additions.

Specifications:

Operating System- Android 8.1

Screen Size- 6.22 inch

Battery- 4030 mah

Colour- Ocean Blue

Weight- 164 g

ProsCons
Incredible touchscreenPoor battery backup
Powerful performance 
cellpic
Vivo Y91 1816 (Ocean Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
20% off 9,600 12,000
Buy now

7. Vivo Y55 L

It is an ideal option for you if looking for a phone with excellent screen resolution. The phone has an expandable memory option of up to 128 GB and supports dual SIM (micro+nano) dual-standby (4G + 4G). The affordable phone is offered in top-notch quality and innovative features to deliver its users the best digital experiences.

Specifications:

Operating System- Android v6.0 Marshmallow with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa Core

Memory- 32 GB In-built, and 2 GB RAM

Resolution- 1280 x 720 pixels

Colour- Grey

Weight- 142 g

ProsCons
Dual cameraThe touchscreen is not efficient compared to other models
Sleek designPoor battery backup
cellpic
Vivo Y55L (Grey)
28% off 13,000 18,000
Buy now

8. Vivo Y53

This Vivo phone is offered in a unique Crown Gold colour and has gained utmost recognition in the market. You can click excellent images with this smartphone not only in the daytime but during the night. Its spectacular touchscreen with 960 x 540 resolution is one of the reasons to buy. Vivo Y53 features a 2500 mah battery and a 1-year warranty from the manufacturer. However, 6 months manufacturer warranty is offered on all the accessories that are received in the box. The smart screen flash and smooth performance set this model apart from all its competitors.

Specifications:

Operating System- Android v6.0 Funtouch with 1.4GHz Cortex-A53 Qualcomm

Batteries- 1 A battery, 2500 mah

Colour- Gold

Dimensions- 14.4 x 0.8 x 7.1 cm

Weight- 137 g

ProsCons
Unibody designMono speaker
Eye protection mode 
cellpic
Vivo Y53 (Crown Gold)
10,990
Buy now

9. Vivo Y21

Store anything up to 16GB starting from your photos, videos or songs, at the swipe of a finger. If you think 16GB storage is not sufficient for your usage, you can expand the memory up to 128 GB. Its fast processing speed enhances its functionality and makes it one of the most reliable Vivo phones.

Specifications:

Operating System- Android v5.1

Colour- White

Screen Size- 4.5-inch display

Screen Resolution- 854 x 480 pixels

Weight- 145 g

ProsCons
Cost efficientWeak battery backup
Dynamic touchscreenThe camera quality is below average
cellpic
Vivo Y21 (White)
42% off 7,490 12,990
Buy now

10. Vivo Y51L

The magnificent device fully supports 4G LTE connectivity helping you access the lightening fast content through the Internet. It features 2 SIM slots for both work and play. Moreover, its face recognition technology makes it seamless for every user to unlock the phone. This phone's long screenshot function also allows you to transform your screenshots and combine them into a single image. So cool!

Specifications:

Operating System- Android v6.0 Marshmellow with 1.2GHz Snapdragon 410 quad-core processor

Colour- Black

Screen Resolution- 960 x 540 pixels

Weight- 137 g

Warranty- 1 year

ProsCons
Expandable memoryBattery capacity is below satisfactory
Supports Dual simLower refresh rate
cellpic
Vivo Y51L (Black)
10,000
Buy now

Price of Vivo mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Vivo Y15C 9499
Vivo Y01 8499
Vivo Y67 (Renewed) 6299
Vivo Y12Rs11,000
Vivo Y15s 9499
Vivo Y91 1816 9600
Vivo Y55 L 11,986
Vivo Y53 10,990
Vivo Y21 7500
Vivo Y51L 11,125

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Vivo Y15CRAM- 3GBDisplay technology- LCDBattery power rating- 5000
Vivo Y01Screen with HD display5000 mah batteryUSB cable is included in the box
Vivo Y67 (Renewed)Unlocked for all carriers4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM4G cellular technology
Vivo Y12Memory storage capacity- 64 GBRAM- 3GBWarranty- 1 year
Vivo Y15s3GB RAMComes with a rear FlashlightConnector Type- 3.5 mm jack
Vivo Y91 1816Expandable memory up to 256 GB7 days replacement and 1-year warranty32 GB Storage
Vivo Y55 L1-year manufacturer warranty and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories5.2-inch screen size8MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera
Vivo Y5316GB internal memory, with 2 GB RAM12.7 cm screen sizeSupports micro SD card up to 256 GB
Vivo Y21Front and Rear Camera- 5 MP and 2 MP1900 mah batteryExpandable memory up to 128 GB
Vivo Y51L2350 mah lithium-ion battery16 GB internal memory, expandable up to 128 GB12.7 cm screen

Best value for money Vivo phone under 12000

Looking to spend a reasonable amount and get a phone bundled with enormous features? Look no further! Vivo Y21 is an ideal phone with the best value for money under 12000. Besides belonging to the league of the budget category, this phone tops the performance benchmarks during the tests.

Best overall Vivo phone under Rs12000

Considering all aspects, including features, price, and performance, Vivo Y15s is the best phone compared to all mentioned in this list. The users can access its outstanding specifications, including robust battery backup, excellent screen resolution, incredible camera, and much more. If you are looking to buy a phone delivering massive specs at a low price point, opt for Vivo Y15s.

How to find the perfect vivo phone under 12000

Finding a perfect Vivo phone under 12000 is not challenging if you follow the step-by-step process. But what are the steps you must follow? The first thing you need to consider is your budget. Once you have decided how much you are willing to spend, the other important aspect is your utility and requirements based on which you will look for the features and specifications in the phone.

In general, most users consider battery life, screen size & resolution, speakers quality, storage, design and camera quality to be the essential aspects before buying the phone.

Then, compare all the deals you are getting from different sellers. Check the reviews and ratings of the device, and make an informed decision.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

RELATED STORIES
Best Xiaomi mobile phones under 12,000
10 Best Vivo phones under 40,000: A comprehensive list
Amazon sale on sandwich makers: Grab a chance to get up to 53% off
Multivitamin tablets for men are a great way to fill nutritional gaps
Duffle bags for men: Ideal for travel, they can pack in a fair bit of stuff
electronics FOR LESS