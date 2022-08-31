Vivo mobile phones under 12,000: A buyer's guide

Vivo mobile phones under ₹ 12,000: Decent features with good pricing make these phones a big hit.

What if you get access to killer specs and features at a reasonable price? This has been made possible by companies like Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, and realme. This article will talk about the best Vivo phones under 12000. If you compare the specifications and features of Vivo phones with a Samsung model, all the functionalities you can access in Vivo phones are under 12000; to get the same features in a Samsung model, you will need to spend at least 18000. You see, there is a huge difference! All the Vivo phones we are about to mention in this list aren't just regular smartphones, they are fully advanced and can fit any budget. Choose any phone model, starting from ultra-low budget to higher mid-range phones. Let's dive in to know all the Vivo mobile phones under 12000. Here's a list of the best Vivo mobile phones under ₹12,000: 1. Vivo Y15C The sturdy phone designed by Vivo, Y15C, is an excellent value for money. Not only its ts sleek design attracts users, but the additional exchange ongoing offers running on Amazon is one of the ways it gained recognition in the market. The phone's fast charging with 5000 mah battery ensures that the users need not charge the device frequently and help them enjoy the longer usage! Specification: Operating System- Funtouch OS 12 (Based on Android 12) Inbuilt Storage- 32 GB Screen Size- 16.55 cm Colour- Mystic Blue Other Camera Features- Front, Rear Warranty- 1 year

Pros Cons Light in weight Not offers enough features Expandable memory up to 1 TB Mono speaker

2. Vivo Y01 Vivo Y01 is a lightweight phone featuring an impeccable 8MP rear camera that empowers users to click artistic pictures. Considering the reasonable price range of this device, it is a complete value for money. The leading brand, Vivo, offers a 1-year warranty on this phone, having an Helio P35 processor. Specifications: Operating System- Funtouch OS 10 Inbuilt Storage- 32 GB Screen Size- 16.53 cm Colour- Sapphire Blue Cellular Technology- 4G Camera Features- 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera Warranty- 1 year

Pros Cons Powerful battery backup Wider scope of improvement in speakers Sleek design No fingerprint sensor

3. Vivo Y67 (Renewed) The renewed Vivo Y67 is a leading phone in the smartphone world. The affordable option helps you get access to impressive specs and features that make this phone's performance seamless. The phone is reasonably priced and provides better performance than other phones in this price range. This device of Vivo is also an ideal option for all gameRs Specifications Operating System- Android 6.0 Processor- Mediatek MT6750 (28 nm) Processor Display- IPS LCD Display Battery- 3000 mah Screen Size- 153.8 cm Camera- 13 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP Item Weight- 418 g

Pros Cons Dual selfie spotlight Heavyweight Video stability Battery backup is not up to the mark

4. Vivo Y12 Featuring the Halo FullView display, Vivo Y12 creates a spectacular visual experience with an 89% screen ratio and 19.3:9 aspect ratio. Buying this device will get you everything included in the box, starting from the handset, charger with power adaptor, USB cable, MicroUSB, SIM ejector pin, protective film, and case. The wide-angle camera and Triple rear camera setup of this phone also make it easier for all users to capture what they want. Additionally, its ultra game mode is designed for exceptional gaming fun. Specifications: Operating System- 9.0 Processor- MediaTek Helio P22 Inbuilt Storage- 64 GB Battery- 5000 mah Screen Size- 6.35 inches Rear and Front Camera- 13 MP and 8 MP

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery The camera quality is below satisfactory Lightweight Users might face problems with unlocking the locked screen

5. Vivo Y15s Vivo, one of the leaders in the Indian market, is known for producing affordable and high-quality phones. Similarly, this model of Vivo Y15s comes in an exotic Mystic Blue colour with additional exchange offers on Amazon. The device is unlocked for all carriers and features an LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. Considering the price range, this phone is a perfect buy. Specifications: Operating System- FunTouch OS 10 Screen Size- 16.5 cm Battery Power- 5000 mah Rear and Front Camera- 13 MP + 2MP rear | 8 MP Front What's in the Box- Adapter, USB cable, SIM tray ejector, Screen Protector, Phone Case Warranty- 1 year

Pros Cons Sturdy design Speaker quality is below average Fantastic touchscreen Video recording cannot be 4K

6. Vivo Y91 1816 One can operate two numbers in the same phone as Vivo Y91 1816 supports a dual nano sim. The primary reason the phone captured the Indian market is its impeccable camera, which features a 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera and 8 MP front camera.Moreover, the phone's captivating touch screen leads the way and enhances the user experience by letting them operate it without interruption. The high screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels is also one of the value-additions. Specifications: Operating System- Android 8.1 Screen Size- 6.22 inch Battery- 4030 mah Colour- Ocean Blue Weight- 164 g

Pros Cons Incredible touchscreen Poor battery backup Powerful performance

7. Vivo Y55 L It is an ideal option for you if looking for a phone with excellent screen resolution. The phone has an expandable memory option of up to 128 GB and supports dual SIM (micro+nano) dual-standby (4G + 4G). The affordable phone is offered in top-notch quality and innovative features to deliver its users the best digital experiences. Specifications: Operating System- Android v6.0 Marshmallow with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa Core Memory- 32 GB In-built, and 2 GB RAM Resolution- 1280 x 720 pixels Colour- Grey Weight- 142 g

Pros Cons Dual camera The touchscreen is not efficient compared to other models Sleek design Poor battery backup

8. Vivo Y53 This Vivo phone is offered in a unique Crown Gold colour and has gained utmost recognition in the market. You can click excellent images with this smartphone not only in the daytime but during the night. Its spectacular touchscreen with 960 x 540 resolution is one of the reasons to buy. Vivo Y53 features a 2500 mah battery and a 1-year warranty from the manufacturer. However, 6 months manufacturer warranty is offered on all the accessories that are received in the box. The smart screen flash and smooth performance set this model apart from all its competitors. Specifications: Operating System- Android v6.0 Funtouch with 1.4GHz Cortex-A53 Qualcomm Batteries- 1 A battery, 2500 mah Colour- Gold Dimensions- 14.4 x 0.8 x 7.1 cm Weight- 137 g

Pros Cons Unibody design Mono speaker Eye protection mode

9. Vivo Y21 Store anything up to 16GB starting from your photos, videos or songs, at the swipe of a finger. If you think 16GB storage is not sufficient for your usage, you can expand the memory up to 128 GB. Its fast processing speed enhances its functionality and makes it one of the most reliable Vivo phones. Specifications: Operating System- Android v5.1 Colour- White Screen Size- 4.5-inch display Screen Resolution- 854 x 480 pixels Weight- 145 g

Pros Cons Cost efficient Weak battery backup Dynamic touchscreen The camera quality is below average

10. Vivo Y51L The magnificent device fully supports 4G LTE connectivity helping you access the lightening fast content through the Internet. It features 2 SIM slots for both work and play. Moreover, its face recognition technology makes it seamless for every user to unlock the phone. This phone's long screenshot function also allows you to transform your screenshots and combine them into a single image. So cool! Specifications: Operating System- Android v6.0 Marshmellow with 1.2GHz Snapdragon 410 quad-core processor Colour- Black Screen Resolution- 960 x 540 pixels Weight- 137 g Warranty- 1 year

Pros Cons Expandable memory Battery capacity is below satisfactory Supports Dual sim Lower refresh rate

Price of Vivo mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Vivo Y15C ₹ 9499 Vivo Y01 ₹ 8499 Vivo Y67 (Renewed) ₹ 6299 Vivo Y12 Rs11,000 Vivo Y15s ₹ 9499 Vivo Y91 1816 ₹ 9600 Vivo Y55 L ₹ 11,986 Vivo Y53 ₹ 10,990 Vivo Y21 ₹ 7500 Vivo Y51L ₹ 11,125

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo Y15C RAM- 3GB Display technology- LCD Battery power rating- 5000 Vivo Y01 Screen with HD display 5000 mah battery USB cable is included in the box Vivo Y67 (Renewed) Unlocked for all carriers 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM 4G cellular technology Vivo Y12 Memory storage capacity- 64 GB RAM- 3GB Warranty- 1 year Vivo Y15s 3GB RAM Comes with a rear Flashlight Connector Type- 3.5 mm jack Vivo Y91 1816 Expandable memory up to 256 GB 7 days replacement and 1-year warranty 32 GB Storage Vivo Y55 L 1-year manufacturer warranty and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories 5.2-inch screen size 8MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera Vivo Y53 16GB internal memory, with 2 GB RAM 12.7 cm screen size Supports micro SD card up to 256 GB Vivo Y21 Front and Rear Camera- 5 MP and 2 MP 1900 mah battery Expandable memory up to 128 GB Vivo Y51L 2350 mah lithium-ion battery 16 GB internal memory, expandable up to 128 GB 12.7 cm screen

Best value for money Vivo phone under ₹12000 Looking to spend a reasonable amount and get a phone bundled with enormous features? Look no further! Vivo Y21 is an ideal phone with the best value for money under 12000. Besides belonging to the league of the budget category, this phone tops the performance benchmarks during the tests. Best overall Vivo phone under Rs12000 Considering all aspects, including features, price, and performance, Vivo Y15s is the best phone compared to all mentioned in this list. The users can access its outstanding specifications, including robust battery backup, excellent screen resolution, incredible camera, and much more. If you are looking to buy a phone delivering massive specs at a low price point, opt for Vivo Y15s. How to find the perfect vivo phone under ₹12000 Finding a perfect Vivo phone under 12000 is not challenging if you follow the step-by-step process. But what are the steps you must follow? The first thing you need to consider is your budget. Once you have decided how much you are willing to spend, the other important aspect is your utility and requirements based on which you will look for the features and specifications in the phone. In general, most users consider battery life, screen size & resolution, speakers quality, storage, design and camera quality to be the essential aspects before buying the phone. Then, compare all the deals you are getting from different sellers. Check the reviews and ratings of the device, and make an informed decision.