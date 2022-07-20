Best Windows laptops in India: Buying guide

Summary:
Windows is the most widely used operating system around the world. Its user-friendly design, compatibility with a large range of software and tools make it the top choice of consumers.There’s a large variety of Windows laptops available in India and choosing the perfect one can be a daunting task. Our exclusive buying guide about the Best Windows Laptops in India will help you make a well-informed decision to suit your needs.
Top 10 Windows Laptops in India
1. Hp 14S-dy2506TU
This thin and portable Windows laptop has a micro-edge display and is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. It has 8Gb Ram and 256Gb SSD. It has some amazing features like Anti-Glare IPS display andbuilt-in Alexa.
Specifications
● Size: 14”
● Battery backup: Up to 8 hours
● RAM: 8 GB DDR4
● Storage Type: SSD
● Storage: 256 GB
● Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
● Processor: Intel Core i3 11th Gen
● Weight: 1.46 Kg
|Anti-Glare IPS display
|Laptop heats up quickly after routine use.
|Alexa built-in
|Material used in the body feels cheap.
|Lightweight
|Expandable storage
|Budget buy
2. Mi Notebook Pro
The Mi Notebook Pro is a top rated Windows laptop system powered by the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H processor. It is a thin and light laptop with a screen size of 14’’ and weight of 1.4 kgs. It has some great features like an Anti-Glare display, fingerprint sensor and backlit keyboard.
Specifications
● Size: 14”
● Battery backup: Up to 10 hours
● RAM: 8 GB DDR4
● Storage Type: SSD
● Storage: 512 GB
● Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
● Processor: Intel Core i5 11th gen
● Weight: 1.4 Kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Stereo speakers with DTS audio app for crisp sound
|No camera shutter for privacy
|Metal body for extra sturdiness
|Lack of an SD card reader
|100% sRGB wide colour display with QHD+ resolution
|Extra-large touchpad with multitouch and gesture support
|Fingerprint for extra security
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5
This thin and lightweight Windows laptop from Lenovo has a 15.6 inch screen, 17.99 mm thickness and an approximate weight of 1.6 kg. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7 processor. It has a fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard.
Specifications
● Size: 15.6”
● Battery backup: Upto 8 hours
● RAM: 4 GB DDR4
● Storage Type: SSD
● Storage: 512 GB
● Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
● Processor: Intel Core i5 11th gen
● Weight: 1.6 Kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight with 15.6” screen
|Low battery backup
|Sleek with Narrow Bezels and 17.9mm thickness
|Abysmal Lenovo after-sales service
|Aluminium built (sturdy)
|Hinges are delicate and prone to breakage
|Full size numerical keyboard
|Sound quality is not up to the mark
|IPS Anti-Glare display
4. Lenovo IdeaPad 3
This budget-friendly Windows laptop from Lenovo is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and has a screen size of 14''. It is a thin & light laptop with an Anti-Glare display. It offers a decent battery life of up to 10 hours.
Specifications
● Size: 14”
● Battery backup: Up to 10 hours
● RAM: 4 GB DDR4
● Storage Type: SSD
● Storage: 256 GB
● Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600
● Processor: Celeron N4020
● Weight: 1.5 Kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Windows 11 Pre-Loaded
|No fan for cooling
|MS Office Pre-Installed
|Limited Storage
|Budget friendly
|10 hours battery life
|Dolby Audio
5. HP 15S
One of the top-rated Windows laptops is the HP-15S laptop powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. It has an Anti-Glare display and built-in Alexa. It has an impressive HP True Vision 720p HD camera, integrated dual array digital microphones and dual audio speakers.The keyboard is a full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad.
Specifications
● Size: 15.6”
● Battery backup: Up 6 hours
● RAM: 8 GB DDR4
● Storage Type: SSD
● Storage: 512 GB
● Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
● Processor: Intel Core i3 11th gen
● Weight: 1.75 Kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-Glare Screen
|Low Battery backup
|Alexa built-in
|Display doesn’t feel UHD
|Full-size keyboard with numeric keypad
|Laptop [1] freezes frequently
|Large 15.6” display
|Material used in body feels cheap
6. Acer Swift 3
Optimised for multitasking and productivity, the Acer Swift 3 is a one of the best Windows laptops powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processor and two M.2 SSD slots. It comes with dual heat pipes, Acer TwinAir fans and an air inlet keyboard to keep it cool during heavy usage. Portability and a fast-charging battery make it ideal for travellers. Acer’s BlueLightShield technology helps protect your eyes. Acer PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction and DTS audio give you a better video call experience than ever before.
Specifications
● Size: 14”
● Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Pixels
● Battery backup: Up to 10 hours
● RAM: 16 GB DDR4
● Storage Type: SSD
● Storage: 512 GB
● Graphics: Intel Iris Graphics
● Processor: Intel Core i5 12th gen
● Weight: 1.2 Kg
|Pros
|Cons
|QHD IPS display
|Sound below average
|FHD Front camera with Acer’s TNR technology for imagery in low-light
|Battery doesn’t last more than 6 hours
|WiFi 6E
|Price is on higher side
|Thin and light Aluminium body
|Latest 12th Gen Intel processor
7. LG Gram 16
Increase your productivity with the LG Gram 16 laptop, one of our top picks for Windows laptops in India. It comes with a 2K+IPS 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design and a powerful Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7 processor. It is a lightweight, thin laptop with a screen size of 16 inches and an expandable memory. Itsdurability is certified by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability test that checks seven factors from low pressure and dust to high and low temperatures.
Specifications
● Size: 16”
● Battery backup: Upto 16 hours
● RAM: 16 GB DDR4
● Storage Type: SSD
● Storage: 512 GB
● Graphics: Intel Iris Graphics
● Processor: Intel Core i7 11th gen
● Weight: 1.19 Kg
|Pros
|Cons
|2K IPS display
|Heats up on even during routine use
|3-year warranty
|Sound quality not upto mark
|Magnesium alloy body
|Full-sized numerical keyboard
|2 SSD slots for storage expansion
8. Dell New Inspiron 7415
Give yourself the gift of smooth performance and amazing features when you choose the Dell New Inspiron 7415 as your next convertible 2-In-1 Windows Laptop Tablet. This Chromebookhas the AMD Ryzen R5 processor and 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The display is 14.0" FHD WVA Truelife Touchscreen display with a Dell Active Pen.
Specifications
● Size: 14”
● Battery backup: Up to 10 hours
● RAM: 8 GB DDR4
● Storage Type: SSD
● Storage: 512 GB
● Graphics: AMD Graphics
● Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
● Weight: 1.5 Kg
|Pros
|Cons
|360° Touch screen
|Weight is on higher side
|Active Pen (Stylus)
|Camera quality can be better
|Powerful Ryzen 5 processor
|Glass trackpad is super responsive
|Battery backup is fairly good
9. ASUS VivoBook Flip 14
A true gem among the Windows laptops in India, ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 is powered by Latest Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe Max graphics (Optional) and the large-capacity PCIe SSD gives you super-fast data access. Weighing just 1.5 kg and with an ultrathin profile, theASUS VivoBook Flip 14 with a NanoEdge display provides an incredibly immersive viewing experience. Its sleek, compact design allows the 14-inch panel to fit into the 13-inch-class chassis and makes it extremely portable.
Specifications
● Size: 14”
● Battery backup: Up to 6 hours
● RAM: 8 GB DDR4
● Storage Type: SSD
● Storage: 512 GB
● Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
● Processor: Intel Core i3 11th gen
● Weight: 1.5 Kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Touchscreen with 360° convertible
|Backlit keyboard feels dim
|Solid build quality
|Asus Pen works like a charm
|Harmon Kardon powered audio delivers crisp sound
|Thin bezels make it compact
10. Lenovo Legion 5
One of the best gaming Windows laptops out there, the Lenovo Legion 5 powered by the 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 - 5800H processor is optimised for high-quality gaming experiences and immersive visuals. The Nahimic Audio provides 3D Audio for Gamers to enable crystal-clear communication with teammates.
Specifications
● Best Price: 137606
● Size: 15.6”
● Battery backup: Upto 8 hours
● RAM: 16 GB DDR4
● Storage Type: SSD
● Storage: 512 GB
● Graphics: Nvidia 6GB RTX 3060
● Processor: AMD Ryzen 7
● Weight: 2.4 Kg
|Pros
|Cons
|165 Hz refresh rate with 100% sRGB
|Battery backup is quite low for heavy gaming.
|RGB keyboard
|Mediocre camera quality
|6 GB Graphic card for gamers and designers
|Laptop along with charger brick is quite heavy
|1 Year accidental damage protection
|Product
|Price
|Hp 14S-dy2506TU
|Rs. 48933
|Mi Notebook Pro
|Rs. 69999
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5
|Rs. 101390
|Lenovo IdeaPad 3
|Rs. 40490
|HP 15S
|Rs. 50196
|Acer Swift 3
|Rs. 89999
|LG Gram 16
|Rs. 145000
|Dell New Inspiron 7415
|Rs. 93461
|ASUS VivoBook Flip 14
|Rs. 64990
|Lenovo Legion 5
|Rs. 181890
Best 3 Important Features for Consumers
Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Windows powered laptops:
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|HP 14S-dy2506TU
|Anti Glare IPS display
|Expandable storage
|Lightweight
|Mi Notebook Pro
|DTS audio
|100% sRGB display
|Metal body
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5
|Aluminium body
|Full size numerical keyboard
|i5 11th gen processor
|Lenovo IdeaPad 3
|Dolby Audio
|Affordable
|MS Office Pre-Installed
|HP 15S
|Alexa built in
|Full size numerical keyboard
|8 GB RAM
|Acer Swift 3
|QHD IPS display
|WiFi 6E
|i5 12th gen processor
|LG Gram 16
|2K IPS display
|3-year warranty
|2 M.2 SSD slots for storage expansion
|Dell New Inspiron 7415 2in1
|360° Touch screen
|Active Pen (Stylus)
|Powerful Ryzen 5 processor
|ASUS Vivo Book Flip 14
|Touchscreen with 360° convertible
|Asus Pen(Stylus)
|Harmon Kardon powered audio
|Lenovo Legion 5
|165 Hz refresh rate with 100% sRGBzsx
|6GB dedicated Graphic card
|1 Year accidental damage protection
Best budget buy
Great features like anti-glare IPS display, built-in Alexa and expandable storage at an attractive price of Rs. 38990 make HP 14S-dy2506TU a great Windows laptop option to use for routine computing needs. The SSD type storage makes the system faster and helps the user get a better experience on a budget.
Best overall buy
With spectacular features like a superb display, solid build quality and a glass trackpad that works like a charm, Dell New Inspiron 7415 2in1 is one of the top Windows laptop options to buy. The AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and the internal NVME SSD hard drive make it a solid workhorse that can handle multitasking with ease. It has a decent battery backup that lasts up to 10 hours and the convertible touchscreen with active pen (stylus) helps it perform dual functions of a laptop as well as tablet, making it the best overall buy option at a deal price of Rs. 70400.
How to find the best windows laptop in India?
Are you looking for a laptop with the most user-friendly operating system?
Windows laptops are the perfect solution! Whatever be your need, be it designing, gaming, officework or entertainment, there is a broad range of Windows laptops from different OEMs to choose from. With their detailed product descriptions, specifications and customer reviews, leading e-commerce websites like Amazon help guide the buying journey of a consumer from exploration to purchase as well as provide great deals that are hard to miss.
FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)
1. What is the price range of Windows laptops in India?
Since Windows OS is supported by a relatively larger number of OEMs as well as is suited for a variety of tasks, Windows laptop models are available at different price ranges. Prices differ from model to model and are as low as under Rs. 20,000 as well as over ₹1,00,000 for high-end laptops.
2. What if you buy a laptop that does not have Windows? Can you install one?
Yes, even if you buy a laptop that does not have Windows preinstalled, you can always purchase and install the compatible version of Windows later on.
3. Which is the latest version of Windows OS?
Released in October 2021, Windows 11 OS is the latest version of the OS from Microsoft which promises a revamped design premised on ease of use and flexibility along with improved security and accessibility.
4. What are the top features to look out for in a new Windows laptop today?
High resolution and graphic cards are often the top priority for users like gamers and graphic designers. SSD storage that makes your PC quicker and a convertible touchscreen that gives you the experience of both a laptop and a tablet are also new-age features to look out for.
5. Which one is a better choice for a Windows gaming laptop- AMD or Intel?
AMD is a better processor for work that involves hyperthreading and graphics, like designing or gaming.
