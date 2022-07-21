Best wireless earphones: The ultimate buyer’s guide

Summary:
Apple made wireless earphones mainstream with the Airpods. A few years later, they are the norm rather than a nice-to-have.
With everyone and their moms starting a D2C company importing wireless earphones, slapping their own branding on them, and selling a ton of them, good wireless earphones are hard to come by. Some people may find it difficult or even overwhelming to choose from the numerous wireless audio peripheral options on the market. While not everyone is not an audiophile, everyone appreciates a good listening experience, and that's precisely why we bring you this list of the best pairs of wireless earphones in 2022.
Can’t wait to find out our picks? Scroll down and take a look.
Our Pick of Best Wireless Earphones
This will be the ultimate buyer's guide if you are on the market for a pair of wireless earphones. We've covered everything you need to know about each watch, including its key specifications and pros and cons.
1. New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
The Apple Airpods pro are undoubtedly one of the best pairs of consumer-grade wireless earphones you can buy. The Airpods pro offer an immersive experience with amazing noise-cancellation. If you’re an iPhone user, they are the perfect choice for you. The incredible design, in-ear fit, and improved bass performance over the regular Airpods make it the perfect set of wireless earphones.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent noise cancellation
|No Companion app on Android
|Great battery life
|Primarily geared towards IOS users
|Ergonomic design that suits most people well
|Expensive
|Wireless charging
2. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Superficially, they seem identical to the first generation Airpods. The in-ear fit is amazing, with no discomfort despite hours of continuous use. Along with the addition of a wireless charging case, Apple also introduced the H1 audio chip which seemed to improve connectivity and battery life dramatically.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great audio quality
|No companion app on Android
|Hands-free Siri
|Lacks noise cancellation
|Strongly geared towards iPhone users
|Still not waterproof design
|Awesome battery life
3. Boult Audio AirBass X1 Buds TWS
The Boult audio AirBass X1 buds are an amazing set of wireless earphones. With 6 hours of playback on a single charge along with the ability to get 100 minutes of playback with a quick 15-minute charge, the AirBass X1 does get the basics right. The earbuds also support dictating tasks to Google assistant.
|Pros
|Cons
|The best sound quality in its class
|Can be uncomfortable to wear
|Good build quality with solid and thick wires
|Muffled-up bass
|Microphone quality
|Design choices
4. Oneplus Nord Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds
The Oneplus Nord earbuds have a rather contemporary design that is lightweight and hence, extremely comfortable to wear. The build quality is shockingly good. They even have support Oneplus phones natively much like the Airpods with Apple, making the pairing and usage experience pretty similar.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great battery life
|Connectivity issues
|Rapid charging speeds
|Lacks active noise cancellation
|IP 55 rating
|User experience requires fine-tuning for non-Oneplus devices
|Support for Dolby Atmos
5. Sennheiser CX 120BT Wireless Bluetooth in-Ear Neckband Headphone with Mic (Black)
Sennheiser has included the support for codecs like aptX, and aptX low latency that can help improve your media consumption experience. They are great for someone looking for a pair of neckband earphones but given the old design, it is highly recommended to go with a pair of truly-wireless earphones.
|Pros
|Cons
|Amazing sound quality
|Dated design
|Ergonomic design
|Short battery life
|Lightweight design, comfortable to wear
|Lacks support for voice assistants
|Not waterproof
6. boAt Airdopes 141
The Airdopes 141 offer an excellent build quality given their price point. They offer a clear and distortion-free audio experience which also helps when making calls. The touch controls work great and help deliver a superior user experience.
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Build quality
|Great battery backup
|Lacks support for volume control
|8mm drivers incorporated into a lightweight, ergonomic design
|IPX4 is an old standard at this point.
|ASAP charging
|Bass quality
7. Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Earphones
What makes the Bullets Z2 truly standout is their ability to deliver 20 hours of playback with a short, 10-minute charge. They also utilise features like AI-based call noise cancellation. The ergonomic design makes them suitable for listening for extended periods of time.
|Pros
|Cons
|Ergonomic design, comfortable in the ears
|Lacks a companion app
|Punchy bass
|Lacks support for LDAC and aptX audio codecs
|IP55 rating
|Lacks support for dual-device pairing
|Quick charge
8. boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Upto 40 Hours Playback
The Rockerz 255 Pro+ aims to please with its 40-hour battery life. The IPX7-rated phone also has large, 10mm drivers to deliver a truly engaging experience.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good build quality
|Dated design
|Excellent battery life, ASAP charging
|Treble breaks up at high volume
|IPX7 rated
|Connectivity issues
|Punchy bass
9. Jbl New Tune 130Nc TWS Active Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds
The Tune 130Nc earbuds pack in support for active noise cancellation. You can even personalise them to your taste with the help of the companion app. They also support Google assistant and Alexa while packing a great battery backup.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great battery backup
|Lacks support for wireless charging
|Proprietary app that allows you to customise EQ and touch controls
|Lacks support for in-ear detection
|Good Build quality and comfortable to wear
|ANC misses the point at times.
|Decent active noise cancellation
10. Realme Buds Q2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds
Realme took an entirely different approach than their sister brand Oneplus when it comes to the design of the earphones. The earphones also offer support for active noise cancellation. The pair also features a super low latency for an enhanced experience with the gaming mode.
|Pros
|Cons
|Support for Active and environmental noise cancellation
|Mediocre audio quality
|Support for Bluetooth 5.2
|ANC feels like a gimmick at times
|IPX5 rated
|Mediocre build quality
|Great battery backup
|Funky shape leads to the earphones falling out of your ears
|Product
|Price
|New Apple AirPods Pro
|21,400.
|Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
|11,490.
|Boult Audio AirBass X1 Buds
|1,799
|Oneplus Nord Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds
|2,799
|Sennheiser CX 120BT Wireless
|1,290
|boAt Airdopes 141
|1,399
|Oneplus Bullets Z2
|1,999
|boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+
|1,599
|Jbl New Tune 130Nc
|4,699
|Realme Buds Q2
|1,998
Best Budget - Oneplus Nord Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds
The Oneplus Nord truly wireless in-ear earbuds were launched as a cheaper alternative to their Z line. The Nord TWS delivers on the promise by curating a great audio experience for the user.
Best Overall - New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
The Apple Airpods Pro has explosive playback capabilities, even if we put the beautiful, ergonomic design aside. They sound a lot better than the regular Airpods. If you're an iPhone user, the connectivity experience is simply unmatched. Combined with a MagSafe wireless charging case that is so much more convenient, the Airpods Pro has merely the best value proposition out of any TWS on the market.
How to find the perfect pair of wireless earphones for you?
Here are some of the things you must consider before buying a pair of truly wireless earphones for yourself:
Audio Codecs:
They are not just random strings of alphabets.
The audio codecs used by a pair of wireless earphones can be a game-changer in terms of audio quality. The cheaper earphones on the market do not support codecs like aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC that offer lower latency and higher bitrates.
Battery Life and Charging Case
Companies love to float huge numbers for battery backups just for marketing. They do not specify the conditions required to achieve such results. It is important to look beyond the marketing numbers and focus on real-world performance. Features like fast charging are incredibly underrated.
Pricing
The price points can be confusing. Entry-level earphone makers claim they simply cannot fulfil given that they cost less than a sound Bluetooth chip. Always take claims with a grain of salt and trust unbiased reviews more than marketing numbers.
FAQs
We know you may have questions about choosing a good pair of wireless earphones, so we've listed below the most frequently asked questions that float around a buyer’s head right here for you:
1. Which is the best pair of wireless earphones?
The Apple Airpods Pro are undoubtedly the best pair of wireless earphones money can buy. They work well for most users, and the active noise cancellation does a great job of cancelling out any background noise. If you are okay with splurging a little, do try them out.
2. Do Airpods work with Android phones?
Airpods can easily connect to any Android phone using Bluetooth. But given Apple’s walled-garden ideology, it is extremely hard to configure and customise Airpods when using an Android phone. In fact, you will need to connect them to an iPhone just to update their firmware
3. Do I need active noise cancellation?
Using earphones with a noise cancellation solution makes much sense if you want an immersive experience. ANC works by sending out electrical signals to cancel out the noise effectively.
4. Can I use voice commands on my wireless earphones?
Most pairs of wireless earphones support Siri or Google Assistant and Alexa, making it incredibly easy to control your earphones with voice.
5. Are wireless earphones better than wired earphones?
It is not exactly a secret that audio quality takes a hit using a wireless solution, but for most people, the convenience is worth the trade-off. Most people cannot tell the difference anyway. But it is a choice for you to make.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.