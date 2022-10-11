Best Xiaomi 16MP front camera phones in India; Buying guide

Best Xiaomi 16MP front camera phones

Selfie culture is nothing new! Users have always desired to record the most important events in their lives and share them with their loved ones. Since the front camera can now capture high-quality photographs on par with the primary back camera, it is no longer regarded as a secondary camera. A 16MP selfie camera is an excellent option if you love taking selfies and want to improve your skills. To choose the finest from the available range, go through the large selection of 16MP front-camera mobiles mentioned below. Mobile phones with 16MP front-facing cameras are often updated with new pricing, which is only included in the price list. Best Xiaomi 16MP front camera phones for you 1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11s The 6.43" screen of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S has a 409 PPI (1080x2400 resolution) and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Android 11 operating system and a 64-bit Octa-core 2.05 GHz ARM Cortex-A76 + ARM Cortex-A55 12nm CPU power this smartphone. This smartphone features a 5000 mAh battery with 33W quick battery charging, which is remarkable. The 108 MP quad back camera on this gadget is just amazing. Specifications: ● Camera: 16MP front camera, 108MP back camera ● RAM and ROM: 6GB, 64GB ● Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Comes with a sharp display Heavier than other phones 108 MP back camera

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro The 6.67" Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro has a bezel-free design, a punch-hole camera, and a 120Hz refresh rate. This phone has an Android 11 operating system and a Mediatek Helio G96 chipset (64-bit Octa-core 2.05 GHz ARM Cortex-A76 + ARM Cortex-A55 12nm CPU). An excellent 5000 mAh battery and 67W quick battery charging are included in this cell phone. The rear of this smartphone features a 108 MP quad camera. Specifications: ● Camera: 16MP front camera, 108MP back camera ● RAM and ROM: 6GB, 128GB ● Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Amazing display quality Comes with a hybrid slot for sim and memory card 128GB internal memory

3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro + The 6.67" display panel, 395 PPI (1080x2400 resolution), bezel-less design with a punch hole camera, and 120Hz refresh rate are all features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G. When it comes to performance, this smartphone has an Android 11 operating system and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset (64-bit Octa-core 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 6nm CPU). This smartphone features a remarkable 5000 mAh battery and 67W rapid battery charging. The triple camera on the rear of this smartphone has a 108 MP resolution. Specifications: ● Camera: 16MP front camera, 108MP back camera ● RAM and ROM: 6GB, 128GB ● Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Comes with 5G technology Heavier and a little costlier than other phones Quick charge in 15 minutes

4. Xiaomi Redmi 11i The Xiaomi 11i boasts a 6.67" 120Hz screen, a punch hole camera, and no bezels. Android 11 and a 64-bit 2.5 GHz Octa-core ARM Cortex-A78 + ARM Cortex-A55 6nm CPU power this smartphone. The massive 5160 mAh battery on this smartphone offers 67W quick battery charging. The primary camera on this phone is a triple camera arrangement with 108 MP. Specifications: ● Camera: 16MP front camera, 108MP back camera ● RAM and ROM: 8GB, 128GB ● Battery: 5160 mAh

Pros Cons Crisp design Same card slot for memory and sim card Latest 5G technology

5. Xiaomi 11i hypercharge The bezel-free Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has a 6.67" screen with a punch-hole camera. Additionally, it provides a 120Hz steady refresh rate. The Android 11 operating system and a 64-bit Octa-core 2.5 GHz ARM Cortex-A78 + ARM Cortex-A55 6nm CPU power this gadget. This smartphone boasts a huge 4500 mAh battery and 120W quick battery charging. This phone has a triple back camera with a resolution of 108 MP. Specifications: ● Camera: 16MP front camera, 108MP back camera ● RAM and ROM: 6GB, 128GB, expandable up to 1TB ● Battery: 4500 mAh

Pros Cons Comes with 5G sim card technology Weighs more than 200 grams Dust and water resistant

6. Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G The bezel-less Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G has a 6.6" display. The Octa-core 2.85 GHz ARM Cortex-A78 + 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 CPU powering this smartphone runs Android 12. A massive 5080 mAh battery powers the phone. Triple rear cameras totaling 64 MP are on this smartphone. Specifications: ● Camera: 16MP front camera, 108MP back camera ● RAM and ROM: 8GB, 128GB, expandable up to 1TB ● Battery: 5080 mAh

Pros Cons Dolby audio system Thick phone body 5G technology

7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite The waterdrop notch and 6.67" screen of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite (4GB RAM + 128GB) are both present. This smartphone runs Android 11 and has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset (64-bit Octa-core 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + Kryo 465 Silver 8nm CPU). This smartphone features an impressive 5020 mAh battery and 18W quick battery charging. The primary camera on this smartphone is a 48 MP quad-camera system. Specifications: ● Camera: 16MP front camera, 48MP back camera ● RAM and ROM: 4GB, 128GB ● Battery: 5020 mAh

Pros Cons 6.67 inches HD display Heavy and thick body Dedicated sim and memory card slot

8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G A punch hole camera with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 6.6" display is included in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB). This smartphone runs Android 11 and contains a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset (64-bit Octa-core 2.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A76 + ARM Cortex-A55 6nm CPU). This smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery that is amazing and supports 33W quick charging. The primary camera on this smartphone is a 50 MP dual camera system. Specifications: ● Camera: 16MP front camera, 50MP back camera ● RAM and ROM: 4GB, 64GB ● Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons HD display for the best viewing experience No expandable storage Heavy and thick body

9. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (8GB RAM + 128GB) has a 6.55" screen with a punch-hole camera and a bezel-free design. Additionally, it provides a steady 90Hz refresh rate. This smartphone has an Android 11 operating system and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset (a 64-bit, 2.3 GHz, eight-core Kryo 470 CPU). This phone has a massive 4250 mAh battery and 33W quick battery charging. There is a triple back 64 MP camera on this gadget. Specifications: ● Camera: 16MP front camera, 64MP back camera ● RAM and ROM: 8GB, 128GB ● Battery: 4250 mAh

Pros Cons 6.81-inch display with sleep design Hybrid sim and memory card slot

10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max The 6.67" 120Hz screen on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (8GB RAM + 128GB) includes a punch hole camera and a bezel-less design. This smartphone has an Android 11 operating system and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset (64-bit Octa-core 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 8nm CPU). This phone has a 5020 amazing mAh battery and a 33W quick battery charger. The primary camera on this smartphone is a 108 MP quad-camera system. Specifications: ● Camera: 16MP front camera, 108MP back camera ● RAM and ROM: 8GB, 128GB ● Battery: 5020 mAh

Pros Cons Sleek design A little heavy Provides fast charger

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11s Sleek and latest design Amazing back camera Super fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Long-lasting battery Super fast charging Expandable storage up to 1TB Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro + Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset Long-lasting battery Xiaomi Redmi 11i Amazing back camera Latest design with sleek features Super fast charging Xiaomi 11i hypercharge Long-lasting battery Amazing back camera Expandable storage up to 1TB Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G Sleek and latest design Provides expandable storage up to 1TB Amazing back camera Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Super fast charging Long-lasting battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Long-lasting battery Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Amazing back camera Sleek and advanced design Super fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Super fast charging Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Long-lasting battery

Best value for money Xiaomi 16MP camera phone The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite is the best value for money mobile phone among the others. The mobile comes with 4GB RAM and a mammoth 128GB ROM. The phone has a waterdrop notch and a 6.67" screen. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset (64-bit Octa-core 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + Kryo 465 Silver 8nm CPU) in this smartphone runs Android 11. Powered with an amazing 5020 mAh battery and 18W rapid battery charging are both included in this smartphone. This smartphone has a 48 MP quad camera system as its main camera. Best overall Xiaomi 16MP camera phone If you are looking for the best overall Xiaomi 16MP camera phone to buy, the Xiaomi 11i is the phone you should be looking for. The Xiaomi 11i boasts a 6.67" 120Hz screen, a punch-hole camera, and thin bezels. With a 64-bit, 2.5 GHz, Octa-core ARM Cortex-A78 + ARM Cortex-A55 6nm CPU, this smartphone runs Android 11. The massive 5160 mAh battery on this smartphone supports 67W rapid battery charging. A 108 MP primary camera is part of this phone's triple camera arrangement. How to find the perfect Xiaomi 16MP camera phone? The photography skills of smartphones have grown to be a significant selling factor, and the majority of buyers consider the camera performance before making a new smartphone purchase. If shooting photographs is at the top of your "to-do" list, you presumably already have a smartphone, but if you're due for an update or want a change, here's what to look for. Luminous aperture Wider lens apertures are seen on high-end smartphones in much superior image quality. An adequate number of megapixels Most of the smartphones on our top list have between 12 and 21 megapixels, which is terrific. Still, you should consider the micron/um pixel size because it indicates superb image quality. Massive screen You will need to hold your smartphone with two hands and use the screen as your viewfinder and shutter release because there isn't a conventional viewfinder. Optically stabilized images Smartphone cameras have image stabilization built-in to lessen the impact of camera shaking on your images. Without it, the camera might record every video shaky, ruining your photo. Additionally, looking at this feature might raise the calibre of video captured on your smartphone. Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11s RS 17,499 2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro ₹ 18,999 3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro + ₹ 20,999 4. Xiaomi Redmi 11i ₹ 24,989 5. Xiaomi 11i hypercharge ₹ 23,525 6. Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G ₹ 26,999 7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite ₹ 14,999 8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G ₹ 17,999 9. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite ₹ 26,999 10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max ₹ 17,999