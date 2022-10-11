Story Saved
New Delhi 26oCC
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
New Delhi 26oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best Xiaomi 16MP front camera phones in India; Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 11, 2022 20:08 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Are you planning to buy a Xiaomi 16MP front camera phone? Indian users have loved Xiaomi smartphones. These phones are considered the crowd favourite due to their speed, affordability, and cameras. We have compiled a list of the best smartphones with 16MP front cameras. The best Xiaomi 16MP front camera phone is perfect for normal day-to-day browsing, heavy work, and more!

product info
Best Xiaomi 16MP front camera phones

Selfie culture is nothing new! Users have always desired to record the most important events in their lives and share them with their loved ones. Since the front camera can now capture high-quality photographs on par with the primary back camera, it is no longer regarded as a secondary camera. A 16MP selfie camera is an excellent option if you love taking selfies and want to improve your skills. To choose the finest from the available range, go through the large selection of 16MP front-camera mobiles mentioned below.

Mobile phones with 16MP front-facing cameras are often updated with new pricing, which is only included in the price list.

Best Xiaomi 16MP front camera phones for you

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11s

The 6.43" screen of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S has a 409 PPI (1080x2400 resolution) and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Android 11 operating system and a 64-bit Octa-core 2.05 GHz ARM Cortex-A76 + ARM Cortex-A55 12nm CPU power this smartphone. This smartphone features a 5000 mAh battery with 33W quick battery charging, which is remarkable. The 108 MP quad back camera on this gadget is just amazing.

Specifications:

● Camera: 16MP front camera, 108MP back camera

● RAM and ROM: 6GB, 64GB

● Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
  • Comes with a sharp display
  • Heavier than other phones
  • 108 MP back camera
 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11S (Space Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)|108MP AI Quad Camera | 90 Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | 33W Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers|Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
26% off 15,499 20,999
Buy now

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro

The 6.67" Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro has a bezel-free design, a punch-hole camera, and a 120Hz refresh rate. This phone has an Android 11 operating system and a Mediatek Helio G96 chipset (64-bit Octa-core 2.05 GHz ARM Cortex-A76 + ARM Cortex-A55 12nm CPU). An excellent 5000 mAh battery and 67W quick battery charging are included in this cell phone. The rear of this smartphone features a 108 MP quad camera.

Specifications:

● Camera: 16MP front camera, 108MP back camera

● RAM and ROM: 6GB, 128GB

● Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
  • Amazing display quality
  • Comes with a hybrid slot for sim and memory card
  • 128GB internal memory
 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Star Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
13% off 17,999 20,652
Buy now

3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro +

The 6.67" display panel, 395 PPI (1080x2400 resolution), bezel-less design with a punch hole camera, and 120Hz refresh rate are all features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G. When it comes to performance, this smartphone has an Android 11 operating system and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset (64-bit Octa-core 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 6nm CPU). This smartphone features a remarkable 5000 mAh battery and 67W rapid battery charging. The triple camera on the rear of this smartphone has a 108 MP resolution.

Specifications:

● Camera: 16MP front camera, 108MP back camera

● RAM and ROM: 6GB, 128GB

● Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
  • Comes with 5G technology
  • Heavier and a little costlier than other phones
  • Quick charge in 15 minutes
 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Stealth Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
18% off 20,499 24,999
Buy now

4. Xiaomi Redmi 11i

The Xiaomi 11i boasts a 6.67" 120Hz screen, a punch hole camera, and no bezels. Android 11 and a 64-bit 2.5 GHz Octa-core ARM Cortex-A78 + ARM Cortex-A55 6nm CPU power this smartphone. The massive 5160 mAh battery on this smartphone offers 67W quick battery charging. The primary camera on this phone is a triple camera arrangement with 108 MP.

Specifications:

● Camera: 16MP front camera, 108MP back camera

● RAM and ROM: 8GB, 128GB

● Battery: 5160 mAh

ProsCons
  • Crisp design
  • Same card slot for memory and sim card
  • Latest 5G technology
 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Pacific Pearl, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
20% off 25,489 31,999
Buy now

5. Xiaomi 11i hypercharge

The bezel-free Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has a 6.67" screen with a punch-hole camera. Additionally, it provides a 120Hz steady refresh rate. The Android 11 operating system and a 64-bit Octa-core 2.5 GHz ARM Cortex-A78 + ARM Cortex-A55 6nm CPU power this gadget. This smartphone boasts a huge 4500 mAh battery and 120W quick battery charging. This phone has a triple back camera with a resolution of 108 MP.

Specifications:

● Camera: 16MP front camera, 108MP back camera

● RAM and ROM: 6GB, 128GB, expandable up to 1TB

● Battery: 4500 mAh

ProsCons
  • Comes with 5G sim card technology
  • Weighs more than 200 grams
  • Dust and water resistant
 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11i 5G Hypercharge (Camo Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium, (MZB0A55IN)
16% off 26,999 31,999
Buy now

6. Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G

The bezel-less Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G has a 6.6" display. The Octa-core 2.85 GHz ARM Cortex-A78 + 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 CPU powering this smartphone runs Android 12. A massive 5080 mAh battery powers the phone. Triple rear cameras totaling 64 MP are on this smartphone.

Specifications:

● Camera: 16MP front camera, 108MP back camera

● RAM and ROM: 8GB, 128GB, expandable up to 1TB

● Battery: 5080 mAh

ProsCons
  • Dolby audio system
  • Thick phone body
  • 5G technology
 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Diamond Dazzle 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | SD 778 with 12 5G Bands
Check Price on Amazon

7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite

The waterdrop notch and 6.67" screen of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite (4GB RAM + 128GB) are both present. This smartphone runs Android 11 and has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset (64-bit Octa-core 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + Kryo 465 Silver 8nm CPU). This smartphone features an impressive 5020 mAh battery and 18W quick battery charging. The primary camera on this smartphone is a 48 MP quad-camera system.

Specifications:

● Camera: 16MP front camera, 48MP back camera

● RAM and ROM: 4GB, 128GB

● Battery: 5020 mAh

ProsCons
  • 6.67 inches HD display
  • Heavy and thick body
  • Dedicated sim and memory card slot
 
cellpic
Redmi Note 10 Lite Glacier White 4GB RAM 128GB ROM | Alexa Built-in
28% off 12,999 17,999
Buy now

8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

A punch hole camera with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 6.6" display is included in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB). This smartphone runs Android 11 and contains a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset (64-bit Octa-core 2.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A76 + ARM Cortex-A55 6nm CPU). This smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery that is amazing and supports 33W quick charging. The primary camera on this smartphone is a 50 MP dual camera system.

Specifications:

● Camera: 16MP front camera, 50MP back camera

● RAM and ROM: 4GB, 64GB

● Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
  • HD display for the best viewing experience
  • No expandable storage
 
  • Heavy and thick body
cellpic
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers|Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
24% off 15,999 20,999
Buy now

9. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (8GB RAM + 128GB) has a 6.55" screen with a punch-hole camera and a bezel-free design. Additionally, it provides a steady 90Hz refresh rate. This smartphone has an Android 11 operating system and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset (a 64-bit, 2.3 GHz, eight-core Kryo 470 CPU). This phone has a massive 4250 mAh battery and 33W quick battery charging. There is a triple back 64 MP camera on this gadget.

Specifications:

● Camera: 16MP front camera, 64MP back camera

● RAM and ROM: 8GB, 128GB

● Battery: 4250 mAh

ProsCons
  • 6.81-inch display with sleep design
  • Hybrid sim and memory card slot
cellpic
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Diamond Dazzle 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | SD 778 with 12 5G Bands
Check Price on Amazon

10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The 6.67" 120Hz screen on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (8GB RAM + 128GB) includes a punch hole camera and a bezel-less design. This smartphone has an Android 11 operating system and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset (64-bit Octa-core 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 8nm CPU). This phone has a 5020 amazing mAh battery and a 33W quick battery charger. The primary camera on this smartphone is a 108 MP quad-camera system.

Specifications:

● Camera: 16MP front camera, 108MP back camera

● RAM and ROM: 8GB, 128GB

● Battery: 5020 mAh

ProsCons
  • Sleek design
  • A little heavy
  • Provides fast charger
 
cellpic
Redmi Note 10 Pro (Dark Night, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) -120hz Super Amoled Display|64MPwith 5mp Super Tele-Macro | 33W Charger Included
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11sSleek and latest designAmazing back cameraSuper fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 ProLong-lasting batterySuper fast chargingExpandable storage up to 1TB
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro + Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipsetLong-lasting battery
Xiaomi Redmi 11iAmazing back cameraLatest design with sleek featuresSuper fast charging
Xiaomi 11i hyperchargeLong-lasting batteryAmazing back cameraExpandable storage up to 1TB
Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5GSleek and latest designProvides expandable storage up to 1TBAmazing back camera
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 LiteQualcomm Snapdragon 720GSuper fast chargingLong-lasting battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Long-lasting battery 
Xiaomi Mi 11 LiteAmazing back cameraSleek and advanced designSuper fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro MaxSuper fast chargingQualcomm Snapdragon 732GLong-lasting battery

Best value for money Xiaomi 16MP camera phone

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite is the best value for money mobile phone among the others.

The mobile comes with 4GB RAM and a mammoth 128GB ROM. The phone has a waterdrop notch and a 6.67" screen.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset (64-bit Octa-core 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + Kryo 465 Silver 8nm CPU) in this smartphone runs Android 11. Powered with an amazing 5020 mAh battery and 18W rapid battery charging are both included in this smartphone. This smartphone has a 48 MP quad camera system as its main camera.

Best overall Xiaomi 16MP camera phone

If you are looking for the best overall Xiaomi 16MP camera phone to buy, the Xiaomi 11i is the phone you should be looking for.

The Xiaomi 11i boasts a 6.67" 120Hz screen, a punch-hole camera, and thin bezels. With a 64-bit, 2.5 GHz, Octa-core ARM Cortex-A78 + ARM Cortex-A55 6nm CPU, this smartphone runs Android 11.

The massive 5160 mAh battery on this smartphone supports 67W rapid battery charging. A 108 MP primary camera is part of this phone's triple camera arrangement.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi 16MP camera phone?

The photography skills of smartphones have grown to be a significant selling factor, and the majority of buyers consider the camera performance before making a new smartphone purchase.

If shooting photographs is at the top of your "to-do" list, you presumably already have a smartphone, but if you're due for an update or want a change, here's what to look for.

Luminous aperture

Wider lens apertures are seen on high-end smartphones in much superior image quality.

An adequate number of megapixels

Most of the smartphones on our top list have between 12 and 21 megapixels, which is terrific. Still, you should consider the micron/um pixel size because it indicates superb image quality.

Massive screen

You will need to hold your smartphone with two hands and use the screen as your viewfinder and shutter release because there isn't a conventional viewfinder.

Optically stabilized images

Smartphone cameras have image stabilization built-in to lessen the impact of camera shaking on your images. Without it, the camera might record every video shaky, ruining your photo. Additionally, looking at this feature might raise the calibre of video captured on your smartphone.

Product price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Xiaomi Redmi Note 11sRS 17,499
2.Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 18,999
3.Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro + 20,999
4.Xiaomi Redmi 11i 24,989
5.Xiaomi 11i hypercharge 23,525
6.Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G 26,999
7.Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite 14,999
8.Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G 17,999
9.Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 26,999
10.Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 17,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
Best Micromax phones in India: A buyer's guide
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 30% off on beauty products
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get a cool 56% off on Adidas footwear
Xiaomi 6000 mAh battery phones: Our top picks
HTC mobile phones under 20,000

Best Xiaomi 16MP front camera phones in India; Buying guide

What qualities should I consider before buying a camera phone?

Is Xiaomi phone reliable?

Do Xiaomi mobile devices have issues?

Do Xiaomi phones get too warm?

Does Xiaomi have a decent camera?

View More
electronics FOR LESS