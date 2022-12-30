Story Saved
Best xiaomi phones in India – A buyer’s guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 30, 2022 15:34 IST
Summary:

Xiaomi phones are known for introducing the latest technology and design at an affordable price to the public. It is the best-selling smartphone series in India. This is a guide to help you select the best Xiaomi smartphone for you.

Best xiaomi phones in India

Smartphones have become as essential part of our lives. From the alarm for waking up to scheduling meetings, most of us plan our whole lives with the help of smartphones. And to keep up with the busy life, we need to update and be with mobiles that gives us great connectivity, speed and storage. This is where Xiaomi excels in India. Being the bestselling brand of phones in India, Xiaomi combines technology with aesthetics at an affordable price range. This article is a guide to help you sift through many models and choose the one that fits your needs.

Xiaomi smartphones: Best buys

1. Xiaomi 12 Pro

With sleek and show stopping design, Xiaomi 12 Pro is the latest flagship model of the company. It boasts of Display Mate design which is the leading screen design with incredible contrast ratio and dynamic range. The model is supported by Dolby Vision and Atmos. It comes with AMOLED display with incredible refresh rates. It has the Xiaomi Smart Touch feature where up to 10 fingers can be registered and even accessible with gloves.

The model is equipped with India’s first Quad Speaker Setup with 2 dedicated woofers and 2 tweeters. It has the latest version of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. The latest modification to Xiaomi’s Hypercharge enhances the charging and battery capacity. The camera performance for both daylight and night modes are amazing. 5G enabled.

Specifications

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Display: 6.73 inches, AMOLED display
  • Camera: Triple mount 50MP wide, 50 MP Ultra-wide, 50 MP Telemacro lens
  • Battery: 4600mAH Li-ion, 120 W hypercharging, 50W wireless charging
ProsCons
High end processorBloatware issues
Fantastic display Heats up during heavy usage games
Amazing designBattery drain
cellpic 30% off
Xiaomi 12 Pro | 5G (Couture Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50+50+50MP Flagship Cameras (OIS) | 10bit 2K+ Curved AMOLED Display | Sound by Harman Kardon
4 (2,793)
4 (2,793)
30% off
55,999 79,999
Buy now

2. Xiaomi 11T Pro

This model of Xiaomi smartphone offers amazing features compared to its contemporaries in the price range . It has Dolby certified sound and vision with a True10-bit AMOLED display. It has Dual Symmetrical Stereo speakers with sound designed by Harman/Kardon.

It comes with 120W Xiaomi Hypercharge which is the fastest in India. Charges from zero to full in just 17 minutes. Assembled with 34 protection features, 9 real time monitoring sensors, it ensures the fastest charging in the safety. It has the 108 MP Triple Pro Camera which can capture videos in HDR10+ format. It is mounted with a 5 MP Telemacro Camera for capturing the finest details in pictures. The selfie camera is also a great feature.

The phone comes with Qualocomm Snapdragon 888 5G as a flagship feature.

Specifications

  • Processor: Snapdragon 888 5G
  • Display: 6.67 inches AMOLED
  • Camera: Triple Pro Camera. 108 MP+8MP+5MP Telemacro
  • Battery: 5000mAH Li-ion, 120W fast charging
ProsCons
Hyerfast chargingExcess heating while gaming
High quality photosNo fingerprint sensor
Exceptional sound qualityNo audio jack
cellpic 28% off
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Meteorite Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)|SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos
4.1 (5,760)
4.1 (5,760)
28% off
35,999 49,999
Buy now

3. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi MI 11X Pro has the same AMOLED display as the above mentioned models in the lower price range. It is slim and lightweight with A+ in Display Mate. The rear camera is made up of a 108 MP primary camera, a 8MP Ultra wide Max camera and a 5MP Telemacro lens.

It comes with Qualcomm snapdragon 888 5G. This model is an excellent choice with great specifications which comes in a lower price from Xiaomi.

Specifications

  • Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 888 5G
  • Display: 6.67inch, 1080x2400 AMOLED
  • Camera: 108MP triple mount
  • Battery: 4520 mAH
ProsCons
Exceptional displayOver heating
Excellent camerasBloatware
cellpic 23% off
MI 11X Pro 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 888 | 108MP Camera | 120Hz E4 AMOLED | 6 Month Free Screen Replacement for Prime
4 (4,554)
4 (4,554)
23% off
36,999 47,999
Buy now

4. Xiaomi Mi 10

This model is made for content creators. It has the best features in photo and video recording. It has 108 MP Quad camera +OIS and 8K video recording. The OIS technology gives you a blur free image with high clarity. The 8K video recording with pro mode shoots HDR videos. The RAW mode LOG mode helps in customising the video content as per your liking.

The curved 6.67 inch 3D curved E3 AMOLED display gives a great visual experience. It comes with 30 W wireless charging, 30 W wired fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Embedded with Qualcom snapdragon 865 for faster processing. Enabled with 5G dual mode.

Specifications

  • Processor: Qualcom snapdragon 865
  • Display: 6.67 inch 3D curved E3 AMOLED
  • Camera: 108 MP Quad camera +OIS
  • Battery: 4680 mAH
ProsCons
Attractive design and displayOver heating
Fast processingFinger print sensor is slow
cellpic 8% off
Mi 10 (Coral Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) - 108MP Quad Camera, SD 865 Processor, 5G Ready
4.1 (1,122)
4.1 (1,122)
8% off
54,999 59,999
Buy now

5. Redmi Note 11 T 5G

Redmi Note 11 T is a pocket friendly model with good features. This smartphone has a good camera with FHD+ display. The hardware of this model comes with great features. It has powerful octacore Media Tek 810 5G processor. The battery is a 5000mAh which can run the phone for two days without charging. The RAM booster technology gives you up to 8GB RAM+ 3GB virtual RAM.

It comes with 50 MP dual camera with 1.8MP ultra wide sensor . Redmi Note 11T comes with two screen modes. A reading mode which is designed for eye comfort and sunlight mode where your screen automatically adjusts with daylight.

Specifications

  • Processor: octacore Media Tek 810 5G
  • Display: 6.6 FHD, 2400x1080
  • Camera: 50 MP dual camera with 1.8MP ultra wide sensor
  • Battery: 5000mAh
ProsCons
Good battery life, fast chargingNo AMOLED display
Great speakersWeak selfie camera
cellpic 14% off
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Aquamarine Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
4.1 (31,502)
4.1 (31,502)
14% off
17,999 20,999
Buy now

6. Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro comes with an AMOLED display and Aura Prime design. It has a 4000mAH battery with extended battery life. The triple rear cameras gives excellent photos. The front camera enables panoramic selfies and has a pop up camera.

It is powered by Qualcomm snapdragon 855 delivering an ultimate gaming experience. It has in display fingerprint sensor.

Specifications

  • Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 855
  • Display: AMOLED
  • Camera: 108MP Triple rear camera
  • Battery: 4000mAH
ProsCons
Primo designNo expandable memory
Great battery lifeLow light performance is poor.
cellpic 18% off
Redmi K20 Pro (Pearl White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
4.3 (6,694)
4.3 (6,694)
18% off
23,800 28,999
Buy now

7. Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 comes with a 5020mAH battery with fast charging 22.5 W charger. It is powered by high performance Helio G85 with MediaTek Hyper engine. Assembled with 48 MP Quad camera array with 13MP in-display selfie camera.

The AMOLED display gives you good visual experience. The Aura balance design of the phone is splash proof and protected by P2i. It has an expandable memory up to 512 GB.

Specifications

  • Processor: Media Tek Helio G85
  • Display: 6.53 inch, 2340 x 1080 AMOLED
  • Camera: with 48 MP Quad camera
  • Battery: 5020mAH
ProsCons
Good battery lifeCamera quality is subpar
Great quality displayOver heating.
cellpic 10% off
Redmi Note 9 (Arctic White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) - 48MP Quad Camera & Full HD+ Display
4.3 (86,301)
4.3 (86,301)
10% off
13,490 14,999
Buy now

8. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi Hypercharge 5G packs a triple mounted rear camera with a 108 MP +8MP+2Mp lenses. It has a 6.67 full HD+ AMOLED display with an expandable memory of up to 1 TB. It supports 4K video at 30 fps. The processor is MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor which makes it pretty fast. It comes with 120W charger with charges fro, 0-100 in 17 minutes.

Specifications

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Display: 6.67 full HD+ AMOLED display
  • Camera: 108MP Triple mount
  • Battery: 4500mAH
ProsCons
Works smoothlyCamera quality is bad
Fast chargingBattery drains quickly
cellpic 25% off
Xiaomi 11i 5G Hypercharge (Stealth Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium, (MZB0A55IN)
3.9 (292)
3.9 (292)
25% off
25,550 33,999
Buy now

9. Redmi 10 Prime

This is another model by Redmi targeting the content creator population. This model contains the first 50 MP rear camera in Redmi series. It has a 50 Mp+8Mp Ultra wide + 2MP macro+ 2MP depth cameras for creating quality content. It is embedded with Media Tek Helio G88, first of its kind in India for faster processing speed. The Hyper engine Game Technology makes gaming a wonderful experience.

It has an extendable RAM up to 2 Gb. Powered by a massive 6000mAH battery, for longer playback in video and music. It comes with 18W fast charging and up to 9W reverse charging. The display is FHD+ with two modes: Reading and Sunlight mode.

Specifications

  • Processor: Media Tek Helio G8
  • Display:6.5 inch FHD, (2400x1080)
  • Camera: 50MP Quad rear camera
  • Battery: 6000mAH
ProsCons
Good battery life Camera quality is bad
Good performancePreinstalled apps are present
cellpic
Redmi 10 Prime (Phantom Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM |Helio G88 with extendable RAM Upto 2GB |FHD+ 90Hz Adaptive Sync Display)
4.1 (63,505)
4.1 (63,505)
Get Price

10. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a lightweight model that has got a great amount of software and hardware features in peer comparison. It is fitted with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display for an immersive viewing experience. It has a DCI-P3 Wide colour Gamut for experiencing over a billion colours. It has a quad camera system made up of 108MP HM2 sensor+ 8MP ultra wide sensor + 5MP Telemacro Lens + 2MP depth sensor. The front cam is of 16MP.

It is equipped with Snapdragon 732 G for better performance. It has an expandable memory up to 512 GB. This smartphone also comes with Hi-Res certified Dual Stereo speakers. The z-axis haptic allows the feel of over 100 vibrations. Powered by a massive 5020mAH battery, it supports up to 33W fast charging.

Specifications

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G
  • Display: 6.67 inch, 1080x2400 AMOLED
  • Camera: 108 MP Quad rear camera
  • Battery: 5020mAH
ProsCons
Great speakersOS optimisation is poor
Outstanding displayQuality of front cam is sub par
cellpic 13% off
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Glacial Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) -108MP Quad Camera|120Hz Super Amoled Display
4.1 (46,103)
4.1 (46,103)
13% off
19,999 22,999
Buy now

The best features for You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi 12 ProShowstopper cameraSuperfast chargingMost powerful processor in line
Xiaomi 11 T ProGreat displayHypercharging technologyValue for money
Xiaomi Mi 11X ProPowerful processorPowereful processorStunning display
Xiaomi Mi 10Great cameraCustomisable for content creation8K video recording
Redmi Note 11 T 5GPowerful processorDesigned for eye comfortMassive battery life
Redmi K20 ProGame turbo 2.0Excellent designGreat speakers
Redmi Note 9Great displaySplash proofGreat storage
Xiaomi 11i HyperchargeFast processingExpandable memory up to 1 TBFast charging
Redmi 10 PrimeHyper engine techGreat eye comfortGreat camera
Redmi Note 10 Pro MaxDual stereo speakerExpandable memory up to 512 GBHigh definition camera

Best value for money

The best phone that can give the best value for your money in Xiaomi phones is Xiaomi 12 Pro. It has flagship camera set of 50MP. It includes Dolby Vision certified immersive experience and Harman Kardon designed quad stereo set up. The superfast charging feature is the fastest in the series. It is embedded with the latest and most powerful Qualcomm 8 Gen 1 processor. The price range starts from Rs, 55,999.

Best overall product

The Xiaomi 11 T Pro has many features when compared to its contemporaries in the price range. It offers AOLED display with Dolby certifies vision. It had dual symmetrical speakers by Harman Kardon for immersive sound experience. The hyperfast charging features India’s fastest charging technology. It is powered by Qualcomm snapdragon 888 with 5G support. The price starts from 37,999.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi smart phone for you.

Every Xiaomi smartphone models contains different features at different price range. The best way to choose the perfect one for you is by understanding your requirements. If you are a gamer person, you would want a model that has a fast and powerful processor with great display and sound like Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if you are a person who loves photography and content making, your choice must be one with great camera set up like Xiaomi Mi 10. So know and prioritise your needs to select the right model for you.

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products.The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

