Story Saved
New Delhi 36oCC
Thursday, Apr 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Apr 13, 2023
New Delhi 36oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Brilliant visuals, superior performance: Top 10 Sony LED TVs to try in 2023

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 13, 2023 18:20 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Solve your entertainment needs with the top 10 models ranging from 32 inch to 43 inch and Sony Ultra HD LED TV.

product info
Your viewing experience can go a notch higher with Sony LED TV.

Making the decision to purchase an LED TV in the modern era can be daunting, owing to the abundance of choices available. To make the best selection for yourself, it is necessary to spend time and effort researching and selecting from the many options. Whether you are using it for streaming video content, watching sports or playing console games, there is a TV that can fulfill your requirements. Sony LED are renowned for their excellence and have consistently been at the forefront of television manufacturing.

Their LED screens boast superior quality and their technology boasts imaging and audio enhancements which can meet all consumer needs. Furthermore, Sony's LED TVs come equipped with a Google TV interface rather than an Android TV, as well as Google Assistant for voice control.

1. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)

Experience a new level of home entertainment with the Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K. Enjoy stunning picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD TVs, while its High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology offers improved brightness and contrast. The latest X1 processor ensures smooth, accurate colors and detailed pictures – making it perfect for movies, sports and gaming. This sony led tv price is available at an affordable price on Amazon.

Specifications

  • Screen Size-55 Inches
  • Brand -Sony
  • Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, & Many More
  • Display Technology-LED

Pros

Cons

Wide viewing angle None
Affordable 
cellpic
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)
4.7 (8,755)
4.7 (8,755)
Get Price

2. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black)

Sony led tv 43 inch KD-43X74K, designed with stunning picture quality and vivid colors for an immersive viewing experience. With its powerful processor, this Smart LED TV is twice as fast as conventional models, so you can enjoy smooth and lag-free streaming of movies and games. The 4K ultra HD resolution brings out the detail in every scene providing an incredibly immersive experience.

Specifications

  • Screen Size-43 Inches
  • Brand- Sony
  • Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, & Many More
  • Display Technology- LED

Pros

Cons

It is slim & lightweightNone
Full HD screen 
cellpic
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black)
4.7 (8,755)
4.7 (8,755)
Get Price

3. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black)

Sony LED 4K Ultra HD Google TV, KD-65X74K with a 164 cm (65 inches) display. The ultimate entertainment experience is here with our latest Sony LED TV. Enjoy stunning visuals and vibrant colors in any type of light. Get true-to-life images with a 4K resolution and High Dynamic Range support for exceptional clarity and contrast.

Specifications

  • Screen Size-65 Inches
  • Brand -Sony
  • Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, & Many More
  • Display Technology-LED

Pros

Cons

Alexa CompatibleThe build quality can be improved
Affordable 
cellpic
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black)
4.7 (8,755)
4.7 (8,755)
Get Price

4. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD

Experience next-level entertainment with the Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD. This premium Sony smart led tv lets you enjoy a rich viewing experience with its stunning picture quality and sound output. It has a built-in Google Play Store and access to other apps, so you can stream your favorite shows, movies, news channels, sports programs and more. The user-friendly operating system is easy to set up and navigate.

Specifications

  • Product Dimensions: ‎ 73 x 7.5 x 43.7 cm; 5 Kilograms
  • Ports: 3 x HDMI , 2 x USB, Composite Video, Ethernet
  • Screen Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels
  • Audio Wattage: 20 Watts

Pros

Cons

Easy MaintenanceThe screen resolution could be improved
Good display 
cellpic
Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
4.7 (905)
4.7 (905)
Get Price

5. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W830K

Sony led tv 32 inch KD-32W830K, an all-in-one entertainment solution that lets you experience the magic of perfect picture quality. Enjoy dramatic clarity and deep black levels unlike ever before on an ultra slim design that brings extra style to any room. The Sony Bravia TV is powered by the latest version of Android operating system, making streaming movies and shows a snap.

Specifications

  • Screen Size-32 Inches
  • Brand -Sony
  • Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, & Many More
  • Display Technology-LED

Pros

Cons

4K displayAverage customer support
Lightweight for the size 
cellpic
Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W830K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
4.7 (438)
4.7 (438)
Get Price

6. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X80K (Black)

The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X80K is the ultimate home theater experience. Boasting the best of Sony technology and design, this TV offers stunning 4K picture quality to bring your content to life. The X1™ Processor uses powerful algorithms to analyze any content and provides a seamless viewing experience.

Specifications

  • Screen Size-55 Inches
  • Brand -Sony
  • Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Google Assistant, Android TV, Amazon Video, YouTube
  • Display Technology -LED

Pros

Cons

The item comes with 15 days return policyAverage customer support
Motionflow XR200 technology 
cellpic
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X80K (Black)
4.8 (584)
4.8 (584)
Get Price

7. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X75K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility

Experience the power of Sony's newest 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X75K (Black)! This 2022 model is designed to provide you with the ultimate viewing experience. With a stunning 108 cm (43 inches) display and 4K resolution, you won't miss a single detail while watching your favorite films or shows. You'll enjoy rich colors and deep blacks, making it perfect for both movies and sports. This sony led tv price in india is at Rs.44,540.

Specifications

  • Model: ‎KD-43X75K
  • Product Dimensions: ‎ 97 x 7.5 x 57.1 cm; 8 Kilograms
  • Ports: 3 x HDMI , 2 x USB, Composite Video, Ethernet
  • Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Pros

Cons

Powerful processor None 
Ultra HD Screen 
cellpic
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X75K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
4.7 (1,754)
4.7 (1,754)
Get Price

8. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80K (Black)

The Sony Bravia KD-65X80K is the perfect choice for anyone looking to get the most out of their television experience. Featuring a 164 cm (65 inch) 4K Ultra HD resolution, this Smart LED TV by Sony will provide stunning clarity and color accuracy. This model is equipped with Google TV, which allows you to access your favorite movies, shows and more using voice commands or the included remote.

Specifications

  • Screen Size-65 Inches
  • Brand -Sony
  • Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, & Many More
  • Display Technology- LED

Pros

Cons

Google Assistant built-inNone
Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support 
cellpic
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80K (Black)
4.8 (584)
4.8 (584)
Get Price

9. Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-75X90K (Black)

Experience a revolutionary level of picture quality with the sony led tv. Featuring the latest LED technology, this 75-inch TV delivers an impressive 4K resolution that will satisfy even the most demanding viewer. Its full array LED backlighting allows you to enjoy an expanded contrast range with stunning depth and clarity.

Specifications

  • Screen Size-75 Inches
  • Brand -Sony
  • Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Google Assistant, Android TV, Amazon Video, YouTube
  • Display Technology -LED

Pros

Cons

Smooth performanceNone
cellpic
Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-75X90K (Black)
4.8 (749)
4.8 (749)
Get Price

10. Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-75X80K (Black)

Sony LED Google TV KD-75X80K offers an immersive viewing experience like no other. This premium television is the best of Sony’s technology and will take your entertainment to the next level. The 4K UHD resolution with HDR technology brings you crisp, vibrant colours that bring your favourite movies and shows to life.

Specifications

  • Model: ‎‎‎KD-75X80K
  • Product Dimensions: ‎ 96.4 x 6.9 x 56.3 cm; 10.1 Kilograms
  • Ports: 4 x HDMI , 2 x USB, Composite Video, Ethernet
  • Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels5.

Pros

Cons

multiple voice assistantNone
Built-in Alexa and other features 
cellpic
Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-75X80K (Black)
4.8 (584)
4.8 (584)
Get Price

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)AffordableAlexa Built-inAffordable
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black)HD Ready ScreenUltra HD ScreenPremium look
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black)Pocket-friendly

Comes with one year warranty

Full Array LED display
Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KDGood performanceElegant lookingYou get a good display quality
Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W830KAlexa Compatiblestylish designVRR and ALLM
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X80K (Black)Full HD screenBuilt-in AlexaLow maintenance
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X75K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa CompatibilityPremium materialX1 4K processorRefresh Rate 120Hz
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80K (Black)Google Assistant built-inpowerful processorexcellent sound quality
Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-75X90K (Black)Motionflow XR 200high-quality screeneasy to use
Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-75X80K (Black)Smooth performanceMotion Flow XR200amazing sound quality

Best overall product

The Sony Bravia KD-55X80K is the perfect choice for bringing your home entertainment experience to the next level. This impressive 55” 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers the best of both worlds with an incredible array of features and one of the best overall viewing experiences in its class. The powerful picture processor lets you enjoy intense color and contrast, making it great for sports and movies alike.

Value for money

The Sony Bravia 43 inches KD-43X74K model is a particularly compelling purchase in terms of value for money, boasting a range of features at an attractive price point. Compared to other 43 inch Sony TVs on the market, this model is available at just 41,990, making it an excellent option for those looking to stretch their budget further. Notable features include an Ultra HD screen and a built-in Alexa feature, amongst others, providing users with a comprehensive package of functionality.

How to find the perfect 43 Inch Smart Tvs

Prior to purchasing a television, it is important to consider the various purposes for which it will be used. Will it be mainly for streaming video content, or for watching sports or gaming? Furthermore, it is necessary to determine the desired screen resolution in order to ensure that the TV can meet all of your needs. Once you have established these criteria, you can then confidently acquire a television that fits within your desired specifications and expectations.

Product Price
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black)
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black)
Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W830K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X80K (Black)
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X75K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80K (Black)
Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-75X90K (Black)
Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-75X80K (Black)

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

TOPICS
Home Appliances
TOPICS
Home Appliances
RELATED STORIES
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 or e41-55 laptop: Which one to choose?
Buying guide: Get the best 10 Samsung TVs in 2023
Beyond the ordinary: Comprehensive buying guide to top 7 ultrabooks of 2023
Bring home 10 best 43 inch smart TVs: Buying guide
5 best Daikin ACs for big rooms in 2023

The Top 10 Sony LED TVs to Try in 2023

Is Sony LED TV better than Samsung?

Why is Sony TV so expensive?

Does smart TV have WiFi?

How long do Sony TVs last?

What is the best size TV?

View More
electronics FOR LESS